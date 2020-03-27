.
The Men Who Can End Humankind
Hey, Chairman Xi, stop being the world’s #1 dumb-ass and start looking at WHO did this to your country.
QUEEN ELIZABETH AND THE BRITISH IMPERIAL EMPIRE
How convenient that all these politicians, world leaders, and celebrities are having to “self-isolate” because of coronavirus. To us, it looks like the cockroaches are scattering because the light of truth has been turned on for all the world to see.
The British Imperial Empire is the ENEMY OF HUMANITY and it is they who unleashed the deadly coronavirus into China to then spread around the world.
NOW: Let’s talk global reparations from the Queen’s golden purse.
Why you ask, should we seize the Queen’s wealth? Well, it is SHE who owns the controlling shares of the companies that created and distributed this frankenvirus – Pirbright, Merial, and QinetiQ.
She has what are called the golden shares. They give her controlling interest in many companies from Lockheed Martin to QinetiQ. It is the Queen of England that needs to be held personally and financially responsible for this global pandemic. It was HER companies, the one she CONTROLS, that ravaged the world’s economies for the benefit of her greedy Privy Council and the Pilgrims Society.
Patriots, let’s collect a trillion or so from China in financial damages for not reporting this pandemic in Wuhan before releasing it around the world. This crippled American businesses at least $2T worth and we can take this off our tab of China trade imbalances. We’ll just clear those books and call it even. Have a nice day.
Next, we are going to disgorge the British Imperial Empire and the Queen for global damages. America, let’s confiscate the Queen’s golden purse before other countries step up and exact their own toll against the British Evil Empire. China, India, and Africa have been raped and pillaged by the British Monarch for centuries and will want to claim their own portion of Her Majesty’s wealth!
So run, Boris, run. Run, Charles, run. Run, Forest Gump Tom Hanks, run. Run to your hidey-holes so we can pull you out, one by one, like we did Saddam Hussein.
The world is a very small place for those that hold fame and fortune.
Dweller on the Threshold
It can be scary when humanity is transitioning from one age to another or when you see the abyss that we can fall into with a few more bad decisions. Just ask Noah. He had the same angst. However, he and his family survived becasue they listened to the Word of God.
Many of us around the world are in ‘home lock down’, imprisoned by rogue governments in their attempt to take over human evolution. They terrorize citizens with the threat of an imploding economy and lack of medical treatment. It can seem like we are each in our own Noah’s ark of consciousness, riding the waves of the greatest storm in our lifetimes.
Use these quiet days to solidify your connection to God, Christ, and the Holy Trinity. For those seeking the divine feminine, open your eyes and heart to the loving embrace of the Mother-Daughter-Holy Sophia.
How Great Thou Art with lyrics performed by chris rice
A German cathedral has dug out from a treasure chamber its collection of remains of St. Corona, the little-known Christian martyr who has been purported to be the patron saint of resisting epidemics.
Google Tries to Get the Supreme Court to Pretend to be Congress and Write Them Fake ‘Law’
“(A) current legal case within the United States related to the nature of computer code and copyright law.
“The dispute centers on the use of parts of the Java programming language’s application programming interfaces (APIs), which are owned by Oracle, within early versions of the Android operating system by Google.
“Google has admitted to using the APIs…but argues their original use of the APIs was within fair use.”
Donald Trump Prepares Criteria for United States Coronavirus Threat by County
Reporter Accuses Trump of Playing Politics with COVID-19. He BURNS Her!
WRETCHED GRETCHEN!
Michigan Democrat Governor AND GEORGE SOROS OPERATIVE Threatens Licenses of Doctors and Pharmacists Who Prescribe Hydroxychloroquine to Treat Coronavirus
“If you live in Michigan, and you or a loved one is infected with this potentially lethal disease, you’re out of luck.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs literally threatened all doctors and pharmacists in the state who prescribe or dispense hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.
The agency’s March 24 letter warns physicians and pharmacists of professional consequences for the prescribing of hydroxychloroquine (and chloroquine). Beyond the rational recommendation against hoarding as production of this medication needs to be ramped up, the letter deviates into open threats of “administrative action” against the licenses of doctors that prescribe hydroxychloroquine.”
Join the movement to politically tar and feather this George Soros operative.
Mnuchin: Americans Should Expect to Have Coronavirus Stimulus Checks ‘Within Three Weeks’
Here is Senior Executive Services A G William Barr bloviating about the DOJ crackdown in OTHER countries, not here in the U.S. Where are all the unsealed indictments with these names: GEORGE SOROS, Andrew McCabe, Rod Rosenstein, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, James Baker, John Brennan, James Clapper, Loretta Lynch, Barack Obama, Susan Rice, Valerie Jarrett, Tony and John Podesta, Samatha Powers, Jeff Sessions, Robert Mueller, Dick Cheney, George Bush, and a whole lot of former and current congress people – just as a starter?
DOZENS OF INDICTMENTS UNSEALED: AG Barr and DOJ CRACKS DOWN on the Maduro Regime
…. does NOTHING to indict George Soros and his anti-American regime.
….meantime citizen intelligence networks pull up another inconvenient truth
Caitlin McDermott-Murphy. (Sep. 20, 2019). The future of [biowarfare] mind control, interview with Charles M. Lieber and Shaun Patel, Harvard Med, Mass. Gen. Hosp. The Harvard Gazette.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-09-20-The-future-of-mind-control-by-Caitlin-McDermott-Murphy-interview-with-Charles-M-Lieber-and-Shaun-Patel-Harvard-Med-Mass-Gen-Hosp-The-Harvard-Gazette-Sep-20-2019.pdf
THE TRUTH!!!! BY @PAINSANGELS
State of Texas and Senator Bryan Hughes Secure a Donation of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate from Amneal Pharmaceuticals for Texas Patients
A stupid little political stunt to Get Trump goes awry in Nevada
The governor’s “real reason was to slap at President Trump, who touted these medications as showing promise and even mistakenly said they had been approved for use by the FDA. That’s his real reason for the limit on the unproven drug, which goes against the “right to try” and the current national mobilization effort to get everyone well by suspending burdensome regulations in the medical community to encourage experimentation and swift solutions. What Nevada needs, see, is more administrative-state regulation, which is showing all signs of going badly for him.”
BRITISH PROPAGANDA HOISTED ON THE WORLD
Forecast of British coronavirus deaths revised, um, downward
“Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London is an epidemiologist. If his name and college sound familiar, it’s probably because their well publicized forecast regarding the Wuhan coronavirus inspired lockdown measures in the U.S. and Great Britain.
Ferguson warned that an uncontrolled spread of the virus could cause as many as 510,000 deaths in Britain and up to 2.2 million deaths in the U.S. According to the New York Times, “it wasn’t so much the numbers themselves [that caused policymakers to act]. . .as who reported them: Imperial College London.”
Now, Ferguson and the Imperial College London have new numbers for Great Britain. According to this report, Ferguson says the number of deaths in Britain is unlikely to exceed 20,000 and could be much lower. And according to this source, more than half of those who die from the virus would likely have died by the end of the year in any case because they were so old and sick.”
Donald Trump to Travel to Virginia to Send Off Medical Ship to New York
Los Angeles to shut off water, power of nonessential businesses that refuse to close amid coronavirus
During these challenging times, remember your connection to your SOURCE.
It Is Well With My Soul – Audrey Assad
Phase Four – Supply Chain Prioritizes – Proteins Return, Manufactured Processed Grain Products Still Lag
BUSTED: Service Employees International Union Healthcare Union HOARDS 39 Million N95 Masks
“The union said it will be selling the masks to states, counties and hospitals for $5 apiece and claims it “has no financial interest in the transactions.”
Similar N95 masks are available on the Home Depot website for $23.97 for a box of 20, or about $1.20 apiece.”
Hydroxychloroquine works – I’m living proof (25MAR2020)
Small Business an Entrepreneurship Council discusses measures in CARES Act
Sen. Lindsey Graham Calls on Governors Nationwide to Develop Plan to Fix Coronavirus Unemployment Loophole
Marine Le Pen ‘The EU Is the MAJOR CASUALTY of the Coronavirus’
Go Big Or Go Home… Is This The Ruling Elites Last Stand?
Former UK Prime Minister Calls For Global Government to Fight Coronavirus
AIM Patriot Jeanette writes:
I am an American who loves this country and the planet it is on. I am a mom and a nurse who saved a son severely damaged by vaccines. I strive daily to wake people up to the corporatocracy lies dishes out by main stream media, and the financial, medical, and educational systems. I am never pushy; rather, I drop hints and suggest alternative viewpoints when I can in the hope that seeds will find roots and spark new directions of thought.
Fauci Ignores WHO Boss Crimes Against Humanity
Here’s a robot made for the job to keep you imprisoned in your make-shift jail cell called home.
Robot to patrol streets during COVID-19 lockdown
When will the first coronials arrive on the planet? Nine months from now, just around Christmas. Will they be Wisdom Children?
Make sure your family has a copy of Douglas Gabriel’s book, written just for the amazing children who are incarnating in our world.
Eternal Curriculum for Wisdom Children
The dead are perpetually working into our physical world
“You must remind yourselves that as well as living through his life here between birth and death, man passes again and again through the life between death and a new birth. Just as here on earth we have experiences through the instrumentality of our body, we also have experiences between death and a new birth, and these experiences are by no means without significance for what we do during our earthly existence in the physical body. But neither are they without significance for what happens on earth as a whole.
For only part — and indeed the rather lesser part — of what happens on the earth originates from those who are living in the physical body. The dead are perpetually working into our physical world. The forces of which man is unwilling to speak today in the age of materialism are nevertheless at work in the physical world. Our physical environment is fashioned and permeated not only by the forces emanating from the spiritual world, from the Beings of the higher Hierarchies, but forces proceeding from the dead also penetrate into what surrounds and overtakes us here. So that a full and complete survey of man’s life is possible only if we look beyond what can be told us by knowledge obtained through the senses and through history, here on earth.”
Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 196 – Some Conditions for Understanding Supersensible Experiences – Dornach, 18th January 1920
All I Ask Of You played by Andrew Lloyd Webber under lockdown due to Coronavirus
AIM Patriot Maria asks: I am a Canadian and I am addicted to your work, Love listening to Michael Mckibben, what a cool, straight shooting human being. I have friends here who are totally swallowing the BLUE pill, it’s extremely difficult to have a conversation about anything except cov19…..Their fear about getting sick or even dying, makes it impossible for them to see beyond what is being said on t.v. My question to you is who will announce to the world that this ‘pandemic’ is finally over, we can all go back to work, shopping, eating in restaurants etc.??
Our Reply: Our faith is in truth, the American way, our families, President Donald Trump, and GOD. Keep yourself in a vibration of love, faith, and hope, while using the talents, skills, and resources at your disposal to educate and enlighten all those in our network.
Richard Smallwood & Vision – Calvary
Newfound Comet ATLAS is getting really bright, really fast
Jesus is Coming Soon…God Showed Me in a Dream
Revelations 22
A little kitty video treat for those that made it this far in today’s Cat Report. We like dogs, too. Dog Comforts His Cat Brother In The Cutest Way
