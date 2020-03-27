.
As usual with “this” General Motors, things just never seem to work out. They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, “very quickly”. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B. Invoke “P”. 11:16 AM · Mar 27, 2020
General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!! 11:23 AM · Mar 27, 2020
Invoke “P” means Defense Production Act!
President Trump Triggers Defense Production Act, Requiring GM to Make Ventilators – Watch, Democrats Will Now Reverse Position
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Discusses Timing for Coronavirus Support Funds For Workers and Business
Members of the Coronavirus Task Force Hold a Press Briefing
MI Gov Whitmer Claims Vendors ‘Being Told Not to Send Stuff’ to Michigan After Trump Attack
Leaked Draft Letter Reveals Michigan Hospital’s Policy to Ration Ventilators for Coronavirus Patients
Additionally, Wretched Gretchen has threatened physicians with possible license forfeiture if they prescribe Hydrochloroquine and Zpak. She gave no reason for this “policy”. Her AG is now “asking” neighbors to call the police on their neighbors that may be violating the lockdown. Gestapo tactics all around.
This should show you that schools are not in place to EDUCATE, but to indoctrinate. If MI Governor Witless Whitmer cared about education, she would not carelessly close schools for the rest of the year, leaving children’s education abruptly interrupted with no assistance to parents of how to carry on.
Michigan students returning to classrooms this school year ‘very unlikely,’ Whitmer says
…but YOU do!
When, Exactly, Was The Moment When The Financial World Broke With Reality?
“How many mortals can even pretend to understand the transactions now taking place among treasury and banking officials? On their own terms – TALFs, Special Purpose Vehicles, Commercial Paper Funding Facilities, Repo Rescue Operations, “Helicopter Money” – stand as increasingly empty jargon phrases that signify increasingly futile efforts to paper over the essence of the situation: the world is bankrupt. It’s that simple.”
With Heroes Like This, Who Needs Villians?
“This is like praising the arsonist for trying to put out the fire he set by throwing more gasoline on it.
The Fed certainly has taken extraordinary steps. Just a few days ago, it announced QE infinity. It committed to buy an “unlimited” amount of US Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. It also announced a new program to buy corporate bonds for the first time ever.
In Ulmann’s Keynesian wonderland this is fantastic news.
The Fed can create unlimited amounts of dollars — that’s right, trillions, if required — to ensure that banks have enough funds to make emergency loans to businesses large and small.”
Yes indeed. Printing new money out of thin air so companies, governments and individuals already drowning in debt can borrow more money is the prescription for saving the economy! Free money for everybody!”
As The Deer // WORLD EDITION
Hallelujah. Let’s get rid of the social construct known as the handshake. You really never know where someone has placed their hands before locking onto yours. So many other ways to politely greet others.
“In an op-ed in 2014 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, for instance, three US doctors suggest either waving, putting your hand over your heart like you’re about to make a pledge, or holding your hands in the “namaste” prayer position in front of your chest. Any of these actions could signal that a greeting has happened, with the certainty that a self-conscious half-greeting could not.”
Update on Rush Limbaugh’s cancer treatment and his take on where we are as a country.
An Update on My Health and Treatment
America’s Anchorman’s Take on Where We Are as a Country
The NIH had 13 years to prepare for coronavirus but still didn’t
Democrats Discover Border Security – Rhode Island Governor Orders National Guard Checkpoints To Protect Against New Yorkers
Mike Robinson posts:
Meghan and Harry forget all about their vow to never live in America so long as Trump is president, moving to Hollywood
Y’all keep the pressure on CHINA!
Down to the River – Virtual Choir
Presidential Tweets Today
The citizens of every State have the unrestricted right to freely pass into any other State,
This is once again simply a test of how many liberties the American people will freely give up when they have been told to be frightened. It is shocking how much they are willing to give up.
Duly edited to suit the occasion:
“[…] but after all, it is the leaders of a country who determine its policy, and it is always a simple matter to drag people along whether it is a democracy, or a fascist dictatorship, or a parliamentary system or a communist dictatorship. Voice or no voice, people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. This is easy. All you have to do is to tell them that the common cold has turned into a terrible contagion, and denounce the non-believers for exposing the country to danger. It works the same in every country. – Hermann Göering
There is actually no hard epidemiological science to back up these actions nor these claims: the country’s leaders are simply taking the opportunity to do it. To see if they can.
CROWDSOURCE THE TRUTH
Mark, AIM team member that sends us the chalkboard art, sends this video in and says he highly recommends it. We have not vetted it so if anyone here finds problems in it, would you kindly leave comments below?
TRUMP VS FAUCI: BATTLE OF AGENDAS
