As usual with “this” General Motors, things just never seem to work out. They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, “very quickly”. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B. Invoke “P”. 11:16 AM · Mar 27, 2020

General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!! 11:23 AM · Mar 27, 2020

Invoke “P” means Defense Production Act!

11:29 AM · Mar 27, 2020

Additionally, Wretched Gretchen has threatened physicians with possible license forfeiture if they prescribe Hydrochloroquine and Zpak. She gave no reason for this “policy”. Her AG is now “asking” neighbors to call the police on their neighbors that may be violating the lockdown. Gestapo tactics all around.

This should show you that schools are not in place to EDUCATE, but to indoctrinate. If MI Governor Witless Whitmer cared about education, she would not carelessly close schools for the rest of the year, leaving children’s education abruptly interrupted with no assistance to parents of how to carry on.

“How many mortals can even pretend to understand the transactions now taking place among treasury and banking officials? On their own terms ­­­– TALFs, Special Purpose Vehicles, Commercial Paper Funding Facilities, Repo Rescue Operations, “Helicopter Money” ­– stand as increasingly empty jargon phrases that signify increasingly futile efforts to paper over the essence of the situation: the world is bankrupt. It’s that simple.”

“This is like praising the arsonist for trying to put out the fire he set by throwing more gasoline on it.

The Fed certainly has taken extraordinary steps. Just a few days ago, it announced QE infinity. It committed to buy an “unlimited” amount of US Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. It also announced a new program to buy corporate bonds for the first time ever.

In Ulmann’s Keynesian wonderland this is fantastic news.

The Fed can create unlimited amounts of dollars — that’s right, trillions, if required — to ensure that banks have enough funds to make emergency loans to businesses large and small.”

Yes indeed. Printing new money out of thin air so companies, governments and individuals already drowning in debt can borrow more money is the prescription for saving the economy! Free money for everybody!”

Hallelujah. Let’s get rid of the social construct known as the handshake. You really never know where someone has placed their hands before locking onto yours. So many other ways to politely greet others.

“In an op-ed in 2014 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, for instance, three US doctors suggest either waving, putting your hand over your heart like you’re about to make a pledge, or holding your hands in the “namaste” prayer position in front of your chest. Any of these actions could signal that a greeting has happened, with the certainty that a self-conscious half-greeting could not.”

Update on Rush Limbaugh’s cancer treatment and his take on where we are as a country.

Note from Dr William Mount: Google just deplatformed you.

Our reply: Too late for them. Our information and deep research are already in the hands of White Hats all around the world. They come to our site daily and do not need prompting from the idiots that control the algorithms at Google.

