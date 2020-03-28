.
OUR CURRENCY
As pictured above, the Federal Reserve fiat note seems to be shoving off the $100 U.S. Treasury bill as Donald J. Trump takes the helm of OUR CURRENCY.
THIS TIME THE BAIL-OUT IS GOING TO MAIN STREET
Coronavirus $2 trillion stimulus package good first step for small business
Trump greenlights call-up of one MILLION reservists to battle Covid-19
EO to Order the Selected Reserve and Certain Members of the Individual Ready Reserve of the Armed Forces to Active Duty
Notice NO GOLD FRINGE or GOLD TASSELS on all those BEAUTIFUL AMERICAN Flags!
President Trump Delivers Remarks During USNS Comfort Send-Off, Norfolk Virginia – Video and Transcript
ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY COUNTRIES ATTACKED BY THE INVISIBLE ENEMY!
President Trump starts at 1:05:00
Michigan Man Credits President Trump for Surviving Coronavirus, Says Gov. Whitmer ‘Sentencing People to Death’
Breaking Bad Coronavirus Parody – “Walter Wipe”
Keep the pressure on China. They owe us trillions for not telling us that they had a problem and then spreading it worldwide, destroying economies globally. The Great Fall of China?
Douglas refers to this article (below) in the audio above:
Anna Kingsford – Meeting the Masculine and Feminine Trinities
Thank you AIM Patriot, Tom, for this beautiful glass bead. Notice that this image is by the artist named “Kirk” and is surrounded with words from our AIM rruth community.
A look inside the Javits Center’s new 1000 bed coronavirus hospital
How Trump Can DEFEAT the Coronavirus, SAVE the Economy and TURN Disaster into an American VICTORY Start Steve at the 1:45 mark
Isaiah 26:21
For behold, the Lord is about to come out from His place
To punish the inhabitants of the earth for their iniquity;
And the earth will reveal her bloodshed
And will no longer cover her slain.
Johnny Cash – Give Me That Old Time Religion
George Orwell says hello | Welsh town uses drones to urge people to stay home
Frankly, all this social media censoring stuff is interfering with our national security. Citizens have no other broad-based way other than social media to communicate with one another about the TRUTH of what’s going on in our governments. Yet, we continue to be shadow banned and censored as we try to share important and critical information with other citizens.
IN THE INFORMATION AGE, CITIZENS MUST HAVE THE ABILITY TO COMMUNICATE WITH ONE ANOTHER IN OPEN AND FREE INTERNET PLATFORMS.
We know that these operations (Facebook, Twitter, Google-YouTube) are window dressings for DARPA and are all projects paid for by United States taxpayers. We demand full access to them, without censorship. It is now a matter of national security. We are fighting a war. It is an information war and citizens need access to our firepower.
Follow the Leader
Easter Version of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah
Geoffrey Pattie led the GE acquisition of RCA.
The Sarnoff Center was donate to SRI International that became SERCO, Inc. in 2008
https://findingaids.hagley.org/xtf/view?docId=ead/2464_09.xml
https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#serco-precursor-formed
https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#1897
https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#serco-bought-si-international
[1021] Press Release. (Mar. 19, 2013). Serco Processes 2 Millionth Patent Application for U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Serco.
[1022] Press Release. (Nov. 30, 2015). Serco Awarded $95 Million Patent Classification Contract with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Serco.
This has taken five days to track down!
Bingo on Charlie’s elusive dad Robert
The obit came through again… one of the few times people tell the truth.
https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/23851216
Robert I. Lieber. (d. Jan. 06, 2008 Age 81). Obituary (1926-2008), memorial 23851216. b. May 06, 1926. Find A Grave.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2008-01-06-Robert-I-Lieber-(1926-2008)-d-Jan-06-2008-Age-81-Obituary-Memorial-23851216-b-May-06-1926-Find-A-Grave-Jan-06-2008.pdf
RCA, Sarnoff (Pilgrims Society), SERCO, Pattie, Privy Council, Malloch-Brown….. bingo
He introduced them to Euro globalists on their airplane hobby trips to Europe.
Charlie NEVER talks about his family, especially his father, or his Romania Eastern European heritage.
Robert Lieber was a spook for RCA, ITT, Cable & Wireless, Navy, Admiralty with the Brits re. building the AEGIS system!
He even has a patent that is being blocked by the USPTO, but found in the German Patent Office!
The RCA AEGIS unit is now run by Lockheed Martin.
R. Lieber (Robert I. Lieber), contrib. (Feb. 01, 1978). Digital computer simulation of radar systems (AEGIS Combat System, RCA, now Lockheed Martin), by J. Liston, G.M. Sparks, Acknowledgement to Robert Lieber, p. 88, Vol. 23, No. 5, Feb-Mar 1978. RCA Engineer.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1979-02-01-R-Lieber-(Robert-I-Lieber)-contr-Digital-computer-simulation-of-radar-systems-(AEGIS-Combat-System-RCA)-J-Liston-GM-Sparks-Ackn-Robert-Lieber-p-88-Vol-23-No-5-Feb-Mar-1978-RCA-Eng-Feb-01-1979.pdf