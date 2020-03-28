Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

OUR CURRENCY

dollar-new

As pictured above, the Federal Reserve fiat note seems to be shoving off the $100 U.S. Treasury bill as Donald J. Trump takes the helm of OUR CURRENCY.

THIS TIME THE BAIL-OUT IS GOING TO MAIN STREET

Coronavirus $2 trillion stimulus package good first step for small business

cares act

Trump greenlights call-up of one MILLION reservists to battle Covid-19

EO to Order the Selected Reserve and Certain Members of the Individual Ready Reserve of the Armed Forces to Active Duty

Notice NO GOLD FRINGE or GOLD TASSELS on all those BEAUTIFUL AMERICAN Flags!

President Trump Delivers Remarks During USNS Comfort Send-Off, Norfolk Virginia – Video and Transcript

ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY COUNTRIES ATTACKED BY THE INVISIBLE ENEMY!

President Trump starts at 1:05:00

our currency
quarantine

trump tweetsSo much of the Lamestream Media is writing and broadcasting stories with facts that are made up and knowingly wrong. They are doing it by quoting unnamed sources that simply do not exist. These are very dangerous & corrupt people, who will do anything to win. NAME YOUR SOURCES! 8:13 AM · Mar 28, 2020
One of the reasons that Fake News has become so prevalent & far reaching is the fact that corrupt “journalists” base their stories on SOURCES that they make up in order to totally distort a narrative or story. When you see, “five sources say”, don’t believe the story, it is….8:33 AM · Mar 28, 2020
….very often FAKE NEWS. Lamestream Media should be forced to reveal sources, very much as they did in the long ago past. If they did that, the media would be trusted again, and Fake News would largely be a thing of the past! 10:16 AM · Mar 28, 2020

Michigan Man Credits President Trump for Surviving Coronavirus, Says Gov. Whitmer ‘Sentencing People to Death’

democrats coronavirus plan

Breaking Bad Coronavirus Parody – “Walter Wipe”

winnie the flu xi

Keep the pressure on China. They owe us trillions for not telling us that they had a problem and then spreading it worldwide, destroying economies globally. The Great Fall of China?

The economic reset thumbnail

Douglas refers to this article (below) in the audio above:

Anna Kingsford – Meeting the Masculine and Feminine Trinities

truckers

Sigal

Thank you AIM Patriot, Tom, for this beautiful glass bead. Notice that this image is by the artist named “Kirk” and is surrounded with words from our AIM rruth community.

Angel-Gur-L-sharpened-copy-with-Surrounding-Text

A look inside the Javits Center’s new 1000 bed coronavirus hospital

javits center

How Trump Can DEFEAT the Coronavirus, SAVE the Economy and TURN Disaster into an American VICTORY Start Steve at the 1:45 mark

trump helicopter

Isaiah 26:21

For behold, the Lord is about to come out from His place

To punish the inhabitants of the earth for their iniquity;

And the earth will reveal her bloodshed

And will no longer cover her slain.

Johnny Cash – Give Me That Old Time Religion
toilet paper ribbon

George Orwell says hello | Welsh town uses drones to urge people to stay home

fake news coronavirus

Frankly, all this social media censoring stuff is interfering with our national security. Citizens have no other broad-based way other than social media to communicate with one another about the TRUTH of what’s going on in our governments. Yet, we continue to be shadow banned and censored as we try to share important and critical information with other citizens.

IN THE INFORMATION AGE, CITIZENS MUST HAVE THE ABILITY TO COMMUNICATE WITH ONE ANOTHER IN OPEN AND FREE INTERNET PLATFORMS.

We know that these operations (Facebook, Twitter, Google-YouTube) are window dressings for DARPA and are all projects paid for by United States taxpayers. We demand full access to them, without censorship. It is now a matter of national security. We are fighting a war. It is an information war and citizens need access to our firepower.

follow the leader

Follow the Leader

bow courtsey

corona free zone

Easter Version of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah

Conclave

Geoffrey Pattie led the GE acquisition of RCA.

The Sarnoff Center was donate to SRI International that became SERCO, Inc. in 2008

https://findingaids.hagley.org/xtf/view?docId=ead/2464_09.xml

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#serco-precursor-formed

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#1897

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#serco-bought-si-international

[1021] Press Release. (Mar. 19, 2013). Serco Processes 2 Millionth Patent Application for U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Serco.

[1022] Press Release. (Nov. 30, 2015). Serco Awarded $95 Million Patent Classification Contract with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Serco.

david sarnoff

This has taken five days to track down!

Bingo on Charlie’s elusive dad Robert

The obit came through again… one of the few times people tell the truth.

https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/23851216

Robert I. Lieber. (d. Jan. 06, 2008 Age 81). Obituary (1926-2008), memorial 23851216. b. May 06, 1926. Find A Grave.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2008-01-06-Robert-I-Lieber-(1926-2008)-d-Jan-06-2008-Age-81-Obituary-Memorial-23851216-b-May-06-1926-Find-A-Grave-Jan-06-2008.pdf

RCA, Sarnoff (Pilgrims Society), SERCO, Pattie, Privy Council, Malloch-Brown….. bingo

He introduced them to Euro globalists on their airplane hobby trips to Europe.

Charlie NEVER talks about his family, especially his father, or his Romania Eastern European heritage.

lieber bio

Robert Lieber was a spook for RCA, ITT, Cable & Wireless, Navy, Admiralty with the Brits re. building the AEGIS system!

He even has a patent that is being blocked by the USPTO, but found in the German Patent Office!

The RCA AEGIS unit is now run by Lockheed Martin.

R. Lieber (Robert I. Lieber), contrib. (Feb. 01, 1978). Digital computer simulation of radar systems (AEGIS Combat System, RCA, now Lockheed Martin), by J. Liston, G.M. Sparks, Acknowledgement to Robert Lieber, p. 88, Vol. 23, No. 5, Feb-Mar 1978. RCA Engineer.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1979-02-01-R-Lieber-(Robert-I-Lieber)-contr-Digital-computer-simulation-of-radar-systems-(AEGIS-Combat-System-RCA)-J-Liston-GM-Sparks-Ackn-Robert-Lieber-p-88-Vol-23-No-5-Feb-Mar-1978-RCA-Eng-Feb-01-1979.pdf

