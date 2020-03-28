.

As pictured above, the Federal Reserve fiat note seems to be shoving off the $100 U.S. Treasury bill as Donald J. Trump takes the helm of OUR CURRENCY.

THIS TIME THE BAIL-OUT IS GOING TO MAIN STREET

.

.

.

.

Notice NO GOLD FRINGE or GOLD TASSELS on all those BEAUTIFUL AMERICAN Flags!

.

President Trump Delivers Remarks During USNS Comfort Send-Off, Norfolk Virginia – Video and Transcript . ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY COUNTRIES ATTACKED BY THE INVISIBLE ENEMY! President Trump starts at 1:05:00 . .

.

.

.

.

.

.

So much of the Lamestream Media is writing and broadcasting stories with facts that are made up and knowingly wrong. They are doing it by quoting unnamed sources that simply do not exist. These are very dangerous & corrupt people, who will do anything to win. NAME YOUR SOURCES! So much of the Lamestream Media is writing and broadcasting stories with facts that are made up and knowingly wrong. They are doing it by quoting unnamed sources that simply do not exist. These are very dangerous & corrupt people, who will do anything to win. NAME YOUR SOURCES! 8:13 AM · Mar 28, 2020 . One of the reasons that Fake News has become so prevalent & far reaching is the fact that corrupt “journalists” base their stories on SOURCES that they make up in order to totally distort a narrative or story. When you see, “five sources say”, don’t believe the story, it is…. 8:33 AM · Mar 28, 2020 . ….very often FAKE NEWS. Lamestream Media should be forced to reveal sources, very much as they did in the long ago past. If they did that, the media would be trusted again, and Fake News would largely be a thing of the past! 10:16 AM · Mar 28, 2020

.

.

.

.

Keep the pressure on China. They owe us trillions for not telling us that they had a problem and then spreading it worldwide, destroying economies globally. The Great Fall of China?

.

.

Douglas refers to this article (below) in the audio above:

..

.

.

.

Thank you AIM Patriot, Tom, for this beautiful glass bead. Notice that this image is by the artist named “Kirk” and is surrounded with words from our AIM rruth community.

.

.

How Trump Can DEFEAT the Coronavirus, SAVE the Economy and TURN Disaster into an American VICTORY Start Steve at the 1:45 mark

.

.

For behold, the Lord is about to come out from His place

To punish the inhabitants of the earth for their iniquity;

And the earth will reveal her bloodshed

And will no longer cover her slain.

.

.

.

.