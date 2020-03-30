.

U. S. Mortality Rates Lowest in Years!

.

Important download here: The original tweet by Sid Sanghi contained a report showing that mortality rates are falling – and big time! Twitter removed the tweet. We grabbed the PDF and show you a tweet from another source. Get this info out to your network and f– Jack Dorsey for interfering from citizens’ ability to communicate and share information about a national emergency.

.

.

Not sure why the drastic drop in the numbers of total new deaths in the U.S. and N.Y. today, BUT the total U.S. daily new deaths dropped from 525 yesterday to 254 today, and in N.Y. the daily new deaths dropped from 277 yesterday to 82 today. https://t.co/Lg4rQmpvm0pic.twitter.com/v65cL1bcso

— Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) March 30, 2020

.

.

“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services today accepted 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine donated by Novartis, and one million doses of chloroquine phosphate donated by Bayer, for possible use in treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19”https://t.co/yZQlCgDm7I

— Hydroxychloroquine News (@niro60487270) March 30, 2020

.

.

Seriously, the British want to blame the Chinese for a virus that was home-brewed by the Queen’s companies – Pirbright, Merial, Wellcome Trust, and QinetiQ, and placed at a Wuhan banquet that served thousands? CCP Chairman Xi Jinping is so stupid, he doesn’t know he is being played the fool for the entire world.

Just hope we get our money from the old bag and the Privy Council before the Russians swoop in and get their cut from lizard lady and her pedophile heirs.

Actually, all 150+ countries that suffered this bio-weapon calamity need to sue Her Royal Assness because she holds the golden shares (controlling interest) of the the companies behind the 5G-Coronavirus false flag operation.

Put sanctions on all of their financial accounts. These Brits orchestrated the whole global pandemic in order to save their failing British Imperial Empire. They did this AFTER they FAILED in their Senior Executive Services attempt to overthrow Donald Trump (Crossfire Hurricane-Russia Collusion-Impeachment-Pandemic).

.

I will be filing suits for clients across America against the lawless politicians violating First, Second, Fourth & Fifth Amendment rights of ordinary Americans. Our founders knew viruses & plagues; they didn’t let it infect/exempt our #BillOfRights. #ConstitutionOverCoronavirus

— Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) March 30, 2020

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

OK PEOPLE, ANON JUST FOUND THE FAUCI → SOROS CONNECTION Photo caption: U.S Congressman Henry Waxman (D-CA), NIAID Director Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., Sir Elton John, U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attend the Syringe Access Fund at the Open Society Foundations .

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Julia writes: This is an interesting article from Germany about how the Fed was broken along with Blackrock and under US Treasury Control:

Note: We placed a machine translation of this article at the bottom of the blog

.

.

.

.

Sweet Movement of the Holy Spirit. This is a church group having service in a hospital parking lot, singing praises to God.

.

.

.

.

.

“Not everyone has got the fever, that is this panic fever, not the one caused by the Chinese coronavirus.

Our world is now firmly divided into two camps.

There are those fully invested in the great panic over the virus and

and there are those who look at the other camp, gobsmacked by what appears to be a general madness.

Those in panic look at the rest of us the same way preppers look at normal people. They just assume the gods will strike us down for doubting the virus.

Of course, the people in the skeptic camp could be the ones suffering from some form of madness that prevents them from seeing the threat. The trouble is, the great plague is not exactly lighting up the scoreboard. America has tested over 600,000 people suspected of having the virus. Over 500,000 tested negative. Of the positives, 12,000 needed hospital care. In a country of over 320 million people with 200,000 empty hospital beds at any one time, that’s not much of a crisis.” Source

.

.

“The study will examine how sensors monitoring physiological status – including Profusa’a Lumee Oxygen Platform , which measures tissue oxygen levels – provide potential indicators of human response to infection or exposure to disease in healthy volunteers. The goal of the study, says the company, is to develop an early identification system to detect not only disease outbreaks, but biological attacks and pandemics up to three weeks earlier than current methods.”

.

Treat yourself. You have time. All ingredients can be purchased at the grocery or drug store. Magnesium is an extremely important mineral that serves hundreds of important functions in the body. Make it a BAPTISM and a special sacred time during coronavirus days.

.

.

.