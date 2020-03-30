.
U. S. Mortality Rates Lowest in Years!
.
Important download here: The original tweet by Sid Sanghi contained a report showing that mortality rates are falling – and big time! Twitter removed the tweet. We grabbed the PDF and show you a tweet from another source. Get this info out to your network and f– Jack Dorsey for interfering from citizens’ ability to communicate and share information about a national emergency.
COVID-19_Unintended Consequences
.
.
Not sure why the drastic drop in the numbers of total new deaths in the U.S. and N.Y. today, BUT the total U.S. daily new deaths dropped from 525 yesterday to 254 today, and in N.Y. the daily new deaths dropped from 277 yesterday to 82 today. https://t.co/Lg4rQmpvm0pic.twitter.com/v65cL1bcso
— Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) March 30, 2020
.
.
“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services today accepted 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine donated by Novartis, and one million doses of chloroquine phosphate donated by Bayer, for possible use in treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19”https://t.co/yZQlCgDm7I
— Hydroxychloroquine News (@niro60487270) March 30, 2020
.
Goodbye Corona!!! (My Sharona and COVID-19 Parody)
.
Seriously, the British want to blame the Chinese for a virus that was home-brewed by the Queen’s companies – Pirbright, Merial, Wellcome Trust, and QinetiQ, and placed at a Wuhan banquet that served thousands? CCP Chairman Xi Jinping is so stupid, he doesn’t know he is being played the fool for the entire world.
Just hope we get our money from the old bag and the Privy Council before the Russians swoop in and get their cut from lizard lady and her pedophile heirs.
Putin Says ‘The Rich Must Pay’ for the Corona-Virus
Actually, all 150+ countries that suffered this bio-weapon calamity need to sue Her Royal Assness because she holds the golden shares (controlling interest) of the the companies behind the 5G-Coronavirus false flag operation.
Put sanctions on all of their financial accounts. These Brits orchestrated the whole global pandemic in order to save their failing British Imperial Empire. They did this AFTER they FAILED in their Senior Executive Services attempt to overthrow Donald Trump (Crossfire Hurricane-Russia Collusion-Impeachment-Pandemic).
British Govt Furious Over China’s Virus Lies, ‘Reckoning’ Expected Post-Pandemic
.
I will be filing suits for clients across America against the lawless politicians violating First, Second, Fourth & Fifth Amendment rights of ordinary Americans. Our founders knew viruses & plagues; they didn’t let it infect/exempt our #BillOfRights. #ConstitutionOverCoronavirus
— Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) March 30, 2020
.
FDA issues emergency authorization of anti-malaria drug for coronavirus care
.
Italy Finally Starts Mass Treatment with Hydroxychloroquine
.
Pentagon Orders Essential Staff To Deep Underground Mountain Bunker As Pandemic Prep Escalates
.
China Demands An Apology
.
Your Friendly Neighborhood Stasi
.
Larry Kudlow With Maria Bartiromo
.
Crisis reveals divide over who gets paid at home
.
New York Mayor Bill deBlasio Announces Immediate Government Suspension of First Amendment
.
Gold Is Now “Unobtanium”
.
CFTC Quietly Bails Out Capital One
.
.
Phase 6
.
Did President Trump just nationalize the Federal Reserve Bank?
.
AIM Patriot Julia writes: This is an interesting article from Germany about how the Fed was broken along with Blackrock and under US Treasury Control:
HISTORISCH: Nach über 100 Jahren: Fed wieder in staatlicher Hand
Note: We placed a machine translation of this article at the bottom of the blog
.
.
Covid 19 – what’s really happening part 3
.
“It’s Super Painful” – Bill Gates Urges 10-Week Nationwide Lockdown
.
Sweet Movement of the Holy Spirit. This is a church group having service in a hospital parking lot, singing praises to God.
.
.
Stay Home Vogue (Vogue Corona Parody by Chris Mann)
.
Hedge Schools and the great unraveling
.
.
“Not everyone has got the fever, that is this panic fever, not the one caused by the Chinese coronavirus.
Our world is now firmly divided into two camps.
- There are those fully invested in the great panic over the virusand
- there are those who look at the other camp, gobsmacked by what appears to be a general madness.
Those in panic look at the rest of us the same way preppers look at normal people. They just assume the gods will strike us down for doubting the virus.
Of course, the people in the skeptic camp could be the ones suffering from some form of madness that prevents them from seeing the threat. The trouble is, the great plague is not exactly lighting up the scoreboard. America has tested over 600,000 people suspected of having the virus. Over 500,000 tested negative. Of the positives, 12,000 needed hospital care. In a country of over 320 million people with 200,000 empty hospital beds at any one time, that’s not much of a crisis.” Source
.
Driving Through Central London in Lockdown
.
Beware of DARPA, biosensor tattoos, and anything the evil ones want to force into your bloodstream!
“The study will examine how sensors monitoring physiological status – including Profusa’a Lumee Oxygen Platform , which measures tissue oxygen levels – provide potential indicators of human response to infection or exposure to disease in healthy volunteers. The goal of the study, says the company, is to develop an early identification system to detect not only disease outbreaks, but biological attacks and pandemics up to three weeks earlier than current methods.”
.
Treat yourself. You have time. All ingredients can be purchased at the grocery or drug store. Magnesium is an extremely important mineral that serves hundreds of important functions in the body. Make it a BAPTISM and a special sacred time during coronavirus days.
.
Hello (from the Inside) An Adele Parody by Chris Mann
.
The BEST Corona Virus Memes On TikTok | TikTok Quarantine Meme Compilation
.
Kid Rock — as his DJ alter ego, Bobby Shazam — has released an old-school, party-rock self-isolation anthem, titled “Quarantine.”
.
“U CAN’T TOUCH THIS” – COVID 19 Edition – Made Entirely With Healthcare Products
.
The Beatles – Yesterday (Lockdown Acapella Version)
.
.
“Stayin’ Inside” – Corona Virus Bee Gees Parody
.
Leeland – Way Maker (Official Live Video)
.
Below is a machine translation of the article Julia recommended above.
HISTORISCH: Nach über 100 Jahren: Fed wieder in staatlicher Hand
This corona checklist will save you from disaster
You will receive a Corona checklist today, which you should read immediately. Because the risk of a system breakdown is increasing! The government is trying to hide the whole truth from us, but that’s over now. Prepare now and save your family.
Secure the checklist using this link. Click here
The Federal Reserve Bank, founded in 1913 by a group of the richest private bankers in the United States, is a report from Yahoo! Finance was acquired on March 27 by the United States Treasury, the United States Department of Treasury. After more than a hundred years of bondage and exploitation through a fraudulent debt relief system, US President Donald Trump and his government have managed to integrate the Federal Reserve Bank (Fed), the US Federal Reserve, into the Treasury and thus nationalize it. The Fed has been under government control for over a hundred years. In our articles, which we linked again for you below, we had already indicated that this could happen. We have also reported here, please click.
As “Bloomberg” reports from Yahoo! According to Finance, the economic debate in the United States in the past day has focused on whether the economic shutdown could cure the crisis better than the virus can wipe it out. However, one also has to ask whether the “cure” for the Fed crisis, buying tons of corporate bonds and exchange-traded funds, is no worse than the illness itself that has affected the financial markets.
In the past few weeks, the Fed has cut interest rates by 150 basis points to almost zero and has gone through its entire 2008 crisis manual. However, this was not enough to calm the markets. As a result, the Fed announced it would grant $ 1 trillion a day in the form of buyback agreements and unlimited quantitative easing, which included $ 625 billion in bond purchases per week. At this rate, the Fed would have owned two thirds of the financial market in one year.
The Fed is basically not allowed to do this. It may only buy or lend securities that have a state guarantee. These include treasury bonds, mortgage-backed securities and certain bonds. The Fed can do this if it buys all of these securities on behalf of the Treasury and stops the loans. The Fed acts as a bank for the Ministry of Finance and provides the financing. As we suspected, the funding the Fed provides will never be repaid. I.e. Until the introduction of the new financial system, the state can have the Fed print as much money as it wants to protect the financial system from total collapse. Only the Fed, the richest bankers in the world, lose their money in the process, but not the citizens. Basically a brilliant coup by Donald Trump.
The Fed has now instructed BlackRock to buy these securities and to manage the securities on behalf of the owner, the Treasury. In other words, the federal government has nationalized large parts of the financial markets. The Fed provides the money for this. BlackRock will handle the business. The new Fed chairman is basically Donald J. Trump.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.