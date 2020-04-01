The Script
Spoiler Alert: Everything you wanted to know about the pandemic narrative is in this Rockefeller Foundation blueprint, written ten years ago and looks forward to 2040.
THE 20 YEAR PLAN FOR GLOBAL TAKE-OVER
Rockefeller Foundation
Raw audio file: https://aim4truthblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/04/we-are-being-cooked-with-5g.mp3
Coronavirus Guidelines for America
Coronavirus, Electricity, 5G, and Modern Life
Michigan Gestapo Governor Asks Feds for Hydroxychloroquine to Treat Coronavirus, Four Days After Banning Use
This is the side of President Trump that the media doesn’t want anyone to see.
Who’s Next To Fail In The Post-COVID World?
COVID-19 | Trump says nationwide quarantine is ‘unlikely’
Antiviral medication Remdesivir is also being tested as a treatment for coronavirus
DOJ Inspector General Finds Rampant Errors in FBI Surveillance
Price Explosion Coming for Gold & Silver | Mint Runs out of Silver! Start the video at 1:40
Coronavirus: US Navy captain pleads for help over outbreak
Fauci said CCP virus originated in China
Three unmistakable signs that WAR is coming to America: Pompeo orders all American citizens to “immediately” return to the USA
Who Would Have Guessed It Begins in Texas?
“There Are Basically No Sales”: U.S. Auto Industry Enters Total Collapse As A Result Of Nationwide Lockdown
Battelle CEO lays out how mask sterilization process works
Total Internal Reflection in Water “Bucket of Light”. For full effect, watch to the very end. Then think about it…. We are the light of the world. Let us shine in our moment in history.
First Day of Home School
Chase Banks sends text to keep you from going inside to get CASH and causing a run on the cash-strapped banks and to condition you to a cashless system:
Chase: For COVID-19 safety & social distancing, download & use the Chase Mobile app to do everyday banking – like depositing checks. Msg & data rates may apply
Supplies Are Starting To Get Really Tight Nationwide As Food Distribution Systems Break Down
These hospitals don’t WANT 2 b filmed, & I feel the staff caught up in this. Ive visited 7 So Cal hospitals, all have virtually or TOTALLY “empty” ER waiting rooms. & empty testing tents. THIS is Long Beach Memorial Hospital, looks like 1 person sitting inside.#FilmYourHospital pic.twitter.com/dM1yRbQgEO
— Marina del Patriot (@ProSeWeStand) March 31, 2020
Seriously. This idiot was the head of America’s FBI and used his office to attempt an overthrow of the president. It’s an original tweet from Jimbo.
Craigslist – where rock climbing doesn’t really mean rock climbing
You’re Gonna Loose Deep State
Drone shows empty Paris streets in virus lockdown
Hundreds of Journalists FIRED as Liberal Media IMPLODES During Coronavirus
What will happen to all the SJW teachers and professors at the Marxists centers for cultural indoctrination? Will they actually have to get REAL jobs in the NEW ECONOMY?
Universities Panic As Dorms Sit Empty: Recruiting, Tuition, & Faculty Contracts In Limbo
Families Les Mes Coronavirus Parody
What is this picture about, you ask? Search the internet and leave your comment below to explain this meme. Multiple versions of explanation welcomed.
Albert Camus – The Plague
Not all celebrities are singing ‘Imagine’ or tweeting from yachts
What Happens if Democrats Have to Cancel Their July Convention Due to Coronavirus?
MUST. NOT. TOUCH. FACE.
The Streets Have Changed: A NYC Bicycle Journey During the Coronavirus
Presidential Tweets Today
