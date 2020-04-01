The Script

Spoiler Alert: Everything you wanted to know about the pandemic narrative is in this Rockefeller Foundation blueprint, written ten years ago and looks forward to 2040.

THE 20 YEAR PLAN FOR GLOBAL TAKE-OVER

Raw audio file: https://aim4truthblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/04/we-are-being-cooked-with-5g.mp3

Michigan Gestapo Governor Asks Feds for Hydroxychloroquine to Treat Coronavirus, Four Days After Banning Use

Price Explosion Coming for Gold & Silver | Mint Runs out of Silver! Start the video at 1:40

Total Internal Reflection in Water “Bucket of Light”. For full effect, watch to the very end. Then think about it…. We are the light of the world. Let us shine in our moment in history.

Chase Banks sends text to keep you from going inside to get CASH and causing a run on the cash-strapped banks and to condition you to a cashless system:

Chase: For COVID-19 safety & social distancing, download & use the Chase Mobile app to do everyday banking – like depositing checks. Msg & data rates may apply

These hospitals don’t WANT 2 b filmed, & I feel the staff caught up in this. Ive visited 7 So Cal hospitals, all have virtually or TOTALLY “empty” ER waiting rooms. & empty testing tents. THIS is Long Beach Memorial Hospital, looks like 1 person sitting inside.#FilmYourHospital pic.twitter.com/dM1yRbQgEO

— Marina del Patriot (@ProSeWeStand) March 31, 2020

Seriously. This idiot was the head of America’s FBI and used his office to attempt an overthrow of the president. It’s an original tweet from Jimbo.

What will happen to all the SJW teachers and professors at the Marxists centers for cultural indoctrination? Will they actually have to get REAL jobs in the NEW ECONOMY?

What is this picture about, you ask? Search the internet and leave your comment below to explain this meme. Multiple versions of explanation welcomed.

