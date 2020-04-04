.

The Second Coming a selection from The Gospel of Sophia, vol 3, Sophia Christos Initiation, by Tyla and Douglas Gabriel.



Rudolf Steiner pointed out that the Mystery of Golgotha was the greatest event in world history. He also said that the Mystery of Christ’s resurrection in the etheric realms is the second most important event in history. Why? Christ must be successful in the etheric realms if we are to ascend from our human condition.

Christ needs every person who knows eternal life in their hearts to help enthrone His nature in their thinking. Imaginations need to kindle living spiritual deeds so that the etheric realm can be filled with the warmth of spiritual thoughts and imbued with the light of wisdom. Each person who develops a living cosmology of Christ, placing Him as the solution to the challenges of the forces of death, can be a gardener who plants the seeds of the Tree of Life so that all may live.

ETERNAL TRUTH: The time is at hand when Sophia and Christ will walk among us and be with us whenever we need them.

We can be sky-dancers and heroines of the Labors of the Sophia who re-enliven a new imagination of the Wisdom of Christ, Sophia Christos. These Imaginations, which are the spiritual nourishment that we give ourselves and the higher beings, come back to us in a resplendent symbiotic way to awaken our supersensible organs of perception. In doing so, they give us the ability to perceive and participate in creating New Jerusalem as a future home of the Christened self.

Rudolf Steiner indicated in his book, The Reappearance of the Christ in the Etheric, that Christ would start to appear to some people around 1933 and beyond in a “new type of spiritual vision.” He also said that many people would start to experience the Etheric Christ in the fashion that Paul did on the road to Damascus. One could say that this is similar to the ascension body that Christ developed before He died. This is a body created out of an etheric substance instead of a physical substance. Christ can utilize the etheric body of the earth to congeal His form wherever and whenever He wishes. The initiate who embodies these ideas and thoughts in spiritual practice and prepares her etheric body so that organs of spiritual perception are developed will be ready to perceive the realm where the Etheric Christ is risen.

It has often been imagined that Christ will appear to the whole world in a rapture moment, “seen from East to West, coming on a cloud.” This vision of the Second Coming of Christ is confused with the apocalyptic accounts of Christ manifesting as the “judge of time.” Moments of death and sleep, such as when the aspirant consciously crosses over the threshold, are opportunities for a personal apocalypse to appear. During those revelatory moments, the aspirant will experience Christ as guardian of the threshold between the physical and spiritual worlds.

Christ stands at the threshold between the physical and spiritual worlds as the Lord of Karma, who weighs the merit of the soul. Truly, death is a dreadful apocalypse for the materialistic person who has been destroying his etheric body and not giving and/or receiving spiritual nourishment. A materialistic life creates a terrifying experience of fear, doubt, and hatred as the unredeemed aspects of the soul that cannot cross into the spiritual realm without having the soul burn off its unspiritual dross, a hell realm of sorts.

As Christ is working hard to enliven the etheric realms, the materialistic thinker is pillaging his soul and starving the spiritual world.

This battle for the life of the etheric is another “war in heaven.” Lucifer and Ahriman, pride and fear, have been let loose upon the earth and are trying to steal the wings of every human soul so they cannot rise up to the etheric realm and find nourishment. Balancing the trinity of thinking, feeling, and willing is the prerequisite for conquering the evil forces that would steal life from the human kingdom.

As children, the authors watched a movie called Lost Horizons that stirred their deepest yearning to journey to a place called Shangri-La, a beautiful garden of renewing life that existed high in the Himalayan Mountains. Little did they know that this would be a place they would actually find in their lifetime, and that any initiate who takes up the modern path of initiation can discover. It is not a place in the physical world, but one in the etheric realm of the earth.

It is called Shambhala in the East and New Jerusalem or Eden Redeemed in the West. This realm has been claimed by Sophia Christos as the redeemed part of the etheric already under their control. Every perfected body of a saint, avatar, bodhisattva, or spiritual person is imprinted, and saved for all time in this etheric realm. Once a perfected “vehicle” is imprinted into this realm, it is available to copy itself for the use of any initiate who wishes to embody it. This super-etheric realm also is called by Rudolf Steiner the “Realm of Spiritual Economy” where the spirit employs wise economy by replicating perfected bodies for those in like resonance.

The most profound aspect of the Realm of Spiritual Economy is that even the perfected bodies of Christ Jesus and Maria Sophia are imprinted in the super-etheric realm of Shambhala. St. Augustine, Johannes Tauler, Meister Ekhart, St. Francis, and Rudolf Steiner all used perfected vehicles from this realm. There is no need to create other perfected vehicles because the spirit knows how to utilize multi-dimensional holographic mirroring in the processes of creation and maintenance of the universe. Humans who emulate Christ, Sophia, saints, and great thinkers may use this realm of spiritual economy.

Christ joined His physical karma with the earth as a whole and gave His life to rekindle the waning forces of life. Without His intervention, the earth as a whole would have died. Humanity would have failed to become angelic in its evolution.

ETERNAL TRUTH: Each human soul is an entire world.

Christ’s blood and body went into the earth and descended to its core. At communion, Christians eat the body and drink the blood of Christ in loving remembrance of His selfless deed.

When Christ rose from the dead, He brought the physical life of the earth along with Him.

After ascending to heaven, He is now bringing along the dying etheric realm of the earth and the human body in His continuing ascent.

The battle is engaged, but the victory is not yet won. Each human soul is an entire world. Worlds are being lost to Lucifer, Ahriman, and the Assuric beings who wish to tie thinking and consciousness to material and sense-bound desires of the physical, preventing Christ from enlivening human thoughts with spiritual imaginations. Christ is giving wisdom, love, and the waters of life in the realms of the super etheric; whereas, the demons are dispensing lies, jealousy, and evil that drain life from the etheric body.

Materialistic enslavement to physical pleasures and selfishness darken the spiritual world at night, when the sense-bound thinker sleeps. Instead of shining like a star, the materialist weaves spider webs of desire, gray specters filled with blind vices that bind the soul to earthly matter. Instead of filling their nights with the light and nourishment from the gods, they are confronted with horrors and fears. They fight off demons all night, beings who swallow light as a “living darkness.” The materialist remains bound to the earth and the fiery hells that arise from unconscious desire.

Reading spiritual books and thinking about the hierarchies is a banquet for the gods.

Reflecting and meditating on spiritual content is a fountain of living waters to your guardian angel—one that refreshes and nourishes.

Prayer and spiritual practices are a solemn ritual of communion with the spirit, a dialogue that nurtures both sides. Just as a good conversation about lofty ideas elevates the human spirit, so does it feed the spiritual world.

Just as a wondrous spirit-filled dream keeps impressing living pictures and imaginations upon the soul for long periods of time, the loving deeds of a human light up the etheric world and drive away the darkness. By seeking self-initiation and having the desire to embody the spirit, the aspirant joins in the battle for the etheric realm with every thought, feeling, and deed.

Christ continues His ascent through the physical, etheric, astral, and ego realms of the earth and the human body. Each new realm has a new turning point in time to align it with the macrocosmic evolution of Christ as He brings the earth and humanity along with His development.

Christ redeemed the physical.

Now, He is trying to permanently redeem the etheric realm.

In this war, we are the battleground.

Sides have been chosen.

Whether you know it or not, you have chosen your side.

Self-initiation is to know yourself so that you might know the gods and the world. By taking a step towards your spiritual initiation, you are taking responsibility for your own development. It is the process of being a witness and participant in the new war in heaven, the battle for the etheric realm.

An initiate will choose to save Gaia Sophia, our Mother Earth, for this is the global challenge to consciousness in our age. We need to make significant steps towards creating sustainable lifestyles that put humans first. What we do individually homeopathically affects the super-etheric realm and aids Christ in the battle against materialistic ignorance.

No effort or step forward is insignificant. Through the workings of spiritual economy, one person’s actions change the world.

Every free thought shines as a shaft of nourishing light in the ever-darkening etheric realm.

For this reason, we cannot underestimate the spiritual work of One. One is the mirror of the universal One, no less significant or diminished in its nature.

When we stand in the middle of Twelve and become One with each point of view simultaneously, we create a synthesis of surrounding space and become the One that is the universal One, the Twelve plus One, the synthesis of spatial awareness that is One and the Many, or Thirteen.

Thirteen is the personal One taken to a higher level where space has been conquered through twelve labors and become the One in the middle of Twelve. We can call that One, the Etheric Christ. When we open ourselves to the cosmic formative forces of the surrounding stars, we become multi-dimensional—a singularity of consciousness that contains all, the resurrected and ascended One.

This makes the aspirant more than a global being of Earth; she also becomes a solar being who consciously embodies the movement of the planets, the sun and the starry worlds.

We become One through the life body of the universe.

Our etheric body (life body) is a living copy of the life body of the universe. It is a mirror image of this eternal fountain of youth, the waters of life. It is a magical gift of life that provides the opportunity for consciousness to arise.

