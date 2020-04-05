.
This is a great video recap on what you have learned so far from the research that Americans for Innovation and the American Intelligence Media have been teaching in the AIM School of Truth. If you have been with us for awhile, listen and see how much you have learned! If you are new, listen and learn what you need to study over your coronavirus staycation.
Thanks to Bond Robin for creating this presentation. This is what we call a “glass bead” in the Glass Bead Game.
The Core Luciferian Control Mechanism
And now from the mad woman who caused this bioweapon to be released from the companies that she holds controlling interest onto the world…..
Let’s sue the Queen for destroying the American economy!
Queen Elizabeth II to praise virus response in rare address
Andrew Breitbart – War
Eric Ciaramella is his name. Trump: “Sue his ass off!”
What You Need To Know About 5G In TODAY’S WORLD
They are creating microwave “oven” kill zones. Much easier than sending human cargo on trains to the crematoria. Just kill ’em where they are – locked up in their homes while the Queen and her pedophile sons stay in their safespaces, waiting for the genocide of the English people to be “over with already”. No use telling the average Brit; they are completely Tavistock brainwashed that the old biddy is a grandmother to them.
5G Towers Erected In UK During Lockdown
ΝYC ΙCU DR with nothing to gain shares INCREDIBLE insight
DHS Ditches Additional Guestworker Visas After Spike In Unemployment
Holed up at No.10 with the coronavirus, Boris Johnson embodies a human comedy
New York’s Wuhan cases by the numbers
Donald Trump: “The professionals did the models, I was never involved in a model … at least this kind of model.” LISTEN
Donald Trump to Press: Hold Off Your Fake News Until After Coronavirus Pandemic
Members of the Coronavirus Task Force Hold a Press Briefing. Start at 1:16:47
Blue Wildflower posts:
It is like the Trump cure needs to be hidden, it does not fit the agenda.
6000 Doctors Say Trump-backed anti-malaria drug is the most effective coronavirus treatment
Did Bill Gates Just Reveal the Reason Behind the Lock-Downs?
Angus D posts:
Bill Gates went to Epstein Island. Bill Gates was serviced by Epstein staff for years. Believe NOTHING that monster says
“Unless we put medical freedom into the Constitution the time will come when medicine will organize into an undercover dictatorship and force people who wish doctors and treatment of their own choice to submit to only what the dictating outfit offers.”
These are the words of one of our Founding Fathers, Benjamin Rush. He signed the Declaration of Independence. Source
NYC Doctor: 90% of Mount Sinai Hospital’s Intake Is Coronavirus Cases
Bill Gates Calls for a total Shut Down & VACCINES for EVERYONE! #COVID19Pandemic
Vaccines is the key thing=#DepopulationAgenda
Gates is NOT a doctor
Gates is NOT an epidemiologist
Gates is NOT elected
Gates dropped out of Harvard
We are at war with pure evil #NWO #WakeUpAmerica pic.twitter.com/5HHLs3gNcB
— BlueSky (@QBlueSkyQ) April 3, 2020
Ground Reports – Healthcare Focus – What’s Going On In Your City, Town, Neighborhood?
LISTEN: “Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease specialist, who on many shows in January repeatedly said Coronavirus was nothing to worry about Oddly predicted a “surprise outbreak” in 2017.”
Did Anyone Think This Through?
As Easter approaches, church-state separation revealed as myth
Former CIA Station Chief: DNI Richard Grenell Bringing ‘Much Needed Efficiency’ to ‘Bloated’ Intel Community
Watch Stefan Molyneux:
STOP WITH THE CRAZY #CORONAVIRUS CONSPIRACY THEORIES!
Trump mocks Biden attack tweet: “He didn’t write that …, he doesn’t [even] understand what he’s watching”
AIM Patriot James E. Horn introduces himself to the community:
Retired U.S. Diplomat served abroad for 25-years, more than a decade in Islamic nations.
Held highest levels of TOP SECRET, SCI clearances.
Worked in Embassy Security, Counter-Espionage, and Counter-Terrorism.
I write and speak about Political Islam
President Trump and USA Rescue Thousands of Cruise Ship Passengers The Rest of the World Refused to Help
Rep. Jordan demands DOJ Inspector General appear before House Judiciary
Without spiritual insight earthly culture will die
The time now comes, where considering the human being as a spiritual being, going through a development between death and a new birth, must become a lively feeling. It must become a lively imagination, one must become able to live into perceiving the supernatural reality of human souls. Because without this understanding earthly culture will die. Practical activity will not be possible in the future, when there is no spiritual insight into the fact that every human being is a spiritual being. And one must add, as paradoxical as this still sounds to contemporary humanity, that one will have to learn not only to say: We are happy as parents that a child will be born for us, we welcome this expansion to our family, but the parents will also have to say: no, we are just the instruments. We provide the opportunity for a spiritual individuality, waiting to continue its existence on the earth.
Bron (German): Rudolf Steiner – GA 196 – Geistige und soziale Wandlungen in der Menschheitsentwickelung – Dornach, February 6, 1920 (page 162)
Daddy Daughter Duet – The Prayer
maxxheadroom777 posts:
There are those who say that in these last days the great famine portended by the Black Horse of the apocalypse is not for want of ordinary food but for want of truth; food for the soul. If what we’re seeing in the public square now is not a famine of truth and common sense I don’t know what else it could be. It is a shame and a disgrace of God’s Providence that so many of his children are buffaloed and stampeded by the lies of evil men who have wormed their way into positions of earthly power. As the LORD says, “Better for them that a millstone be tied to their neck and they be cast into the sea that to offend one of the LORD’s little ones.”
Checking in on how you are doing with your online civics lessons with Randall E. White. This would be an excellent book to read during coronavirus days. Get smarter about government so that when you are released from government-sanctioned house arrest, you can start taking ACTION.
American Popular Sovereignty
An AIM Patriot, well-connected at Boeing, sent us the article below with a note attached:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-02/boeing-expected-to-announce-voluntary-buyouts-to-all-employees
This article touches the problems at Boeing. I asked some of the trusted friends who have not yet retired what is happening. The buyout offer is paltry at best. It amounts to less than 1-year’s salary with no benefits. Only a few who are ready to retire will take it, but most will not. A person who has worked 20+ years has accrued more time off and vacation than the buyout, so they would lose on the deal. People who are planning on leaving or ready to be forced out will take it, but then they would lose unemployment from the state, and any ‘Federal Corona benefits’…so no one is going to take the bit. This is the word from SPEEA, IAM, and non-union salaried employees.
Also, if Boeing makes the deep cuts, as they were planning, it would only be for a very draconian move to another country or North Carolina. Given the cost, and the total downturn it is unlikely to happen. If any cuts are made now, the Federal Reserve loans will be put in jeopardy, as will any COVID-19 benefits from the same fiat Fed. So, like the rest of the country, Boeing is too big to fail and too in-debt to make many moves. Airbus, fortunately is in the same pickle barrel.
The plan from the inside, is that they will make cuts across the board by not hiring, letting attrition do the work with incentives. The incentives will be making the workforce so miserable that people will quit. The globalist managerial style will be ramped up to just sort of postal worker freakouts. This is how it is done in the corporate world now. Insanity is added to insanity until the sane flee.
Say It Again
AIM Patriot Russ sends this note:
Navy Vietnam-era veteran, Florida State University Seminole graduate 1981, regular listener when you were on Youtube, followed you to AIM Radio. Love the story of Leader Technologies and pray they get compensated appropriately. Also love your technical explanation of radio waves and 5G and how it works with dormant viruses in our blood. Want to help and donate to your efforts.
Blessings, Russ and Go ‘Noles! (You can take Betsy out of Seminole fighting country, but you can’t take the warrior out of Betsy.) The best way to help is to do what you feel called to do, using your talents, skills, resources, and opportunities. By using this strategy in the Great Information War, we surround the enemy with an amorphous narrative of truth that comes at them from all sides. They are unable to penetrate and find its source.
This is how the British Imperial Empire has warred against humanity for centuries, hiding as the INVISIBLE ENEMY, in places ordinary citizens could not see, attacking us from all sides where we could never clearly see who the enemy is. They hid in government in a rogue group called Senior Executive Services. You saw them during the Crossfire Hurricane operation. They are all SES: John Brennan, James Clapper, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Valerie Jarrett…and on and on. All Senior Executive Services operatives.
They hide in the CDC, Federal Reserve, NGOs, in the United Nations with thousands of sub-groups, all following their orders from the globalists of the Pilgrims Society. It has taken our team years of deep research mining to clearly identify the enemy. We surround them with truth from every corner of the earth. They cannot hide when all of us shine a light on their evil.
Russ, do what you can in your neck-of-the-woods. When we act together by shining the light of truth wherever we are, the world can’t help but become brighter and better.
Reamed On a Scale Never Before Seen in History
AIM Patriot Suellen is thinking “outside the box”:
Dear Betsy,
Where do you suppose all the ANTIFA have gone by now? There’s none in sight.
No…they wouldn’t do that…would they?
If you wish to create a meme on this theme, please feel free…to blow their cover.
You and Thomas Pain are my heroes.
Georgia Beaches Reopened by Governor’s Executive Order After Closing Over Virus
New York City “Doesn’t Have Any Dogs Left To Foster” In Latest COVID-19-Related Shortage
Pep Talk Cancelled, Read This Trump Letter to Schumer Instead
Occult Secrets of Immortality – ROBERT SEPEHR
Dads Going for a “Walk”
Spontaneous Worship during Covid Crisis
Timeline : 0:00 – “The Lord is My Light” – Jonathan 10:10 – “You Reign…” – Jonathan 15:30 – “Christ Before Me (St. Patrick’s Prayer)” – Luke 20:43 – “I Remember that You Reign” – Phyllis 26:16 – “I Bow in Adoration” – Jonathan 29:10 – “Cover All the Earth” – Jonathan 30:44 – Prayer for the Nations 35:00 – “Never Alone” – Amanda 40:28 – + ‘NEVER ALONE’ Poem by Strahan Coleman 43:28 – Interlude – Molly 48:17 – “Your Love is Enough for Me” – Molly 52:27 – “It’s Enough” – Amanda 57:37 – “Your Love Set the Table” – Chris 1:00:18 – “DELIGHT” – Chris 1:06:07 – “Sound Mind” – Melissa 1:17:00 – “Be Still” – Amanda 1:21:51 – “Sleep Well” – Amanda 1:22:54 – “Selah” – Phyllis 1:27:13 – “Amen” – Amanda
The True Purpose of Revelation
Back in the mines……
Editor. (Apr. 30, 1926). Radio [RCA] Pictures Sent Over Sea By New Method. The Windsor Star (Canada).
Associated Press. (May 01, 1926). Radio Corporation [RCA] Starts Wireless Trans-Ocean Photographic Services [photos of Pilgrim Society dinner in London]. The Tampa Times.
.
. https://www.americanradiohistory.com/ARCHIVE-RCA/RCA-What-it-is/RCA-The-First-25-Years.pdf
.
E-book inside:
WISDOM-Gen-Sarnoff
Just got this file optimized. It had some sort of brake in it (like the Plum Book files) that prevented it from being viewed on browsers.
We wrestled it to the ground!
W.J. Baird, ed. (Jan. 01, 1957). AFCEA (Armed Forces Communication and Electronics Association) Monthly Journal (12 issues), Vol. 11 No. 04 (Jan. 1957) to Vol. 12 No. 04 (dec. 1957), 893 pgs. Signal. (Downloads a 85.2 MB PDF library package with 12 issues, be patient. Alternatively, here is the AFCEA 12-issue library in *.ZIP)
. https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1957-01-01-AFCEA-1957-Journals-(12-issues)-Vol-11-No-04-to-Vol-12-No-04-893-pgs-Signal-Jan-01-1957.pdf
.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1957-01-01-AFCEA-1957-Journals-(12-issues)-Vol-11-No-04-to-Vol-12-No-04-893-pgs-Signal-Jan-01-1957.zip
Hey Douglas,
Here is the article I couldn’t remember when we were talking about Reuters and pigeons.
Is this magazine what you read in the bunker?!
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1957-01-01-Journal-of-the-Armed-Forces-Communications-and-Electronics-Association-(AFCEA)-WJ-Baird-ed-Vol-11-No-05-893-pgs-Signal-Jan-01-1957.pdf#page=285
p. 285
Fred E. Meinholtz. (May 1, 1957). Pigeons to Facscimile. New York Times, Signal.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1957-05-01-Pigeons-to-Facscimile-by-Fred-E-Meinholtz-New-York-Times-Signal-May-01-1957.pdf
Robert Michaels posts:
I made the charts from the CDC data. They updated the data today.
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/#S2
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/weeklyarchives2019-2020/data/NCHSData13.csv …
Presidential Tweets Today
