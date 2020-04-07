CAT REPORT

.
Boris Johnson has not deceased at the time of this posting, but we are very suspicious of this event and its timing.
.
Boris Didn’t Kill Himself
.
.
Jon Voight – We Will Rise (6APR2020)
.
.
#BECAUSEofHIM: An Easter Message of Hope and Triumph
.
Reporters Without Masks Grill Trump About Not Wearing a Mask
.
INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW!
WATCH: Montana physician Dr. Annie Bukacek discusses how COVID 19 death certificates are being manipulated
.
.
Detroit DEMOCRAT rep says hydroxychloroquine, Trump helped save her life amid COVID-19 fight
.
LA doctor: COVID-19 patients go from ‘very ill’ to ‘symptom-free’ in 8 to 12 hours using hydroxychloroquine and zinc
.
The Associated Press begins revising history to attack Trump
.
OAN’s Chanel Rion asks the right question. This is why the WH press corps hates her and banned her from attending these briefings. Human traffickers are being taken out by President Trump & the U.S. military!
.
President Trump asked a reporter at his April 6th press event if she was working for the government of China, following a hostile question. Read more.
.
.
Jim Stone posts:
If you saw this CBS video of a crying nurse, IT WAS FAKE
https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1246804028601896961
As it turns out, the nurse was an Instagram model who had not worked as a nurse for over a year.
Read and watch the tweet.
Coronavirus: Believe half of what you hear, and NONE OF IT if the source is MSM!
.
Bill Gates couldn’t even save Windows from viruses. Don’t listen to a thing this globalist pig says…and make sure your friends, family, and networks know about Bill and Melinda Gates’ genocide plan for the rest of us.
.
‘A potential coronavirus vaccine funded by Bill Gates is set to begin testing in people, with the first patient expected today’
Well look at that. This came a day after people rebelled against Fauci’s inexplicable anti-Hydroxycloroquine campaign. https://t.co/ECqAPQdQ69
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 6, 2020
.
This is what it is really going on….
.
Gilead Sciences to donate 1.5M doses of experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir
.
We haven’t forgotten about John Durham’s report that is lingering in the swamp. We expect him to know more that the citizens that provided AG William Barr with our own deeply researched CITIZEN TREASON REPORT. We are really getting tired of dumb-ass government workers who can’t do a scintilla of the research that average citizens do.
.
Donald Trump Stumps Reporters on HHS Inspector General Report
.
Joe Biden Explains How He Would Approach Cornavirus Crisis
.
Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period. Now he wants a “Virtual” Convention, one where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why? Also, what ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me? 11:34 AM · Apr 6, 2020 @realDonaldTrump
.
President Trump takes control of Intelligence Community
.
.
Banks To Make Risk-Free Killing On Small Business Bailout: Fed Will Buy Payroll Loans Issued By Banks
Hillary Hector
.
Judicial Watch: State/DOJ Tells Appeals Court It Should Reject Clinton Effort to Avoid Testimony
.
Trump Should Open Tedious Coronavirus Q&A to
Outside Journalists Betsy and Thomas 🙂
.
Dr. Mengele Fuckie vs the Thomas Paine-in-the-Ass-of-the-Globalists
Nurse Rached vs Betsy Ross
.
Beyond The Minds Eye
.
H-2A, H-2B Foreign Workers Not Tested for Coronavirus Before Entering U.S.
.
“Except for foreign travel, Trump didn’t shut down anything.
Where did this economic halt come from? It started in states and cities with Democratic elected officials. Perhaps they were influenced by the fake news media during “Trump is ignoring the crisis” and overreacted themselves, or perhaps they wanted to show up Trump by taking action. Either way, they used their favorite tool, the power of government, without any regard as to what it might do to their people. It should be obvious from their focus on Trump, but Democrats care only about power, and so they focus on those in power.” Read more….
.
.
Let’s take a moment and sing some praises to wash off all the evil in our news cycle today. The Satanists want to shut down our worship this Holy Week 2020. Don’t let them keep you and your family from finding a way to celebrate the resurrection of Christ Jesus.
Tasha Cobbs ministers at First Baptist Church of Glenarden
.
.
Folks, this is going to have a lasting effect upon the mental health of the fringe in our society.
.
Woody Harrelson Says 5G May Be Tied To Coronavirus Pandemic
.
Limiting Access to Food
.
Watch this helpful lesson: Remember SANITIZE you can never be too SAFE
.
HEADS UP THE CORNHOLIO COPS
.
.
Millions in Vatican Assets Seized
.
.
Crisis Actors BUSTED in Coronavirus Wars
.
A mannequin gets corona virus, mainstream media busted.
.
.
We invite readers to introduce themselves to the AIM community when they feel so inclined. Marian Hood, who lives in Canada and is originally from Scotland, is author of a book of poetry, as shown below. Her book is available at http://www.4thfloorpress.com. She sends her greetings to all.
.
AIM Patriot Peg Casey sends mermaid wishes to all with this beautifully illustrated book which can be found at http://www.mysticrivermermaid.com
.
Here’s a peek inside.
.
Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez Embarrasses Herself with Drunken Rant. Start Steve at 3:17
..
.
I Dreamed a Dream… Corona version.
.
.
Our miners keep pulling up pure gold.
Just found Quigley’s book (attached). All of the Rhodes Milner players he mentions were at the 1909 Imperial Press Conference, but he doesn’t even mention the Conference!!!! Nor does he mention the Empire Press Union. Hmmm.
There is helpful background on the run up to 1909…. but, the fact that he ignores the press and intelligence means his post-1909 analysis USELESS since he did not include the elephant in the room.
. http://www.carrollquigley.net/pdf/The_Anglo-American_Establishment.pdf
.
Also, Sir Harry E. Brittain, the FOUNDER of the Pilgrims (on paper anyway) is not even mentioned by Quigley.
That is odd for such well known facts.
Quigley does not even MENTION The Pilgrims Society, even though one of the library search terms is Secret Societies.
ONE CAN ONLY CONCLUDE THAT QUIGLEY’S BOOK WAS SOME SORT OF PSYOP.
Great Photo Source on World Events:
https://archive.org/details/SovietAmericanColdWarOrganizedCrime349/mode/2up
.
http://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread406915/pg1
.
David Sarnoff is the Jewish Russian immigrant Pilgrims Society megalomaniac that America and Britain put in charge of the development of government and military policy regarding our media, communications technology and propaganda for most of the 20th century (Sarnoff started working for Marconi Wireless on Sep. 30, 1906).
On Jun. 05, 1909, Gugliermo Marconi was a delegate at the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909, at White City, Shepherd’s Bush, London, the current site of BBC Television Centre. British MI6, MI5 and GC&CS now GCHQ were formed after this Conference, as was the Empire Press Union.
On Apr. 30, 1926, RCA sent the first radio picture from London to New York of the Pilgrims Society dinner.
Less than two months later, by Jul. 18, 1926, David Sarnoff, VP and General Manager of RCA, which spawned NBC, CBS, ABC, CIA, FBI, NSA, State Dept, DoD, etc. announced a full-broadsheet-page, fearful “War of the Worlds” propaganda prophesy about the destructive power of wireless technology. (See below) (e.g., “Destructive chemicals and injurious bacilli, Sarnoff believes, have only begun to be developed as agenices of war.”)
Charles G. Reinhart. (Jul. 18, 1926). Next War Over in few Minutes, Prophesies of Lt. Col. David Sarnoff, VP and Gen. Mgr., Radio Corporation of America (RCA). Sioux City Journal.
. https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1926-07-18-Next-War-Over-in-few-Minutes-Prophesies-of-Lt-Col-David-Sarnoff-RCA-by-Charles-G-Reinhart-Sioux-City-Journal-FULL-IMAGE-Jul-18-1926.pdf
.
By 1965, forty years later, Sarnoff wants his little band of co-conspirators to run the world and subdue the masses by socialism.
This is in the Congressional Record.
. https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/GPO-CRECB-1970-pt24/pdf/GPO-CRECB-1970-pt24-5-3.pdf
“…In September 1965, Sarnoff addressed three thousand delegates from more than one hundred nations at a privately sponsored World Conference on Peace Through Law, a Front promoting socialist World Government, Earl Warren was its honorary chairman, former Presidents Truman and Eisenhower were co-chairman, and Lyndon Johnson was a featured speaker. Sarnoff advocated that world “control” (a monopoly for the Insiders) be arranged over international television. The “General” even served on the Rockefeller Committee on Department of Defense Organization, created by President Eisenhower to reduce control by the military over the nation’s defense policies. Little wonder that Sarnoff received a medal from the Communist-dominated United Nations “for his contribution to the field of human rights.”
.
.
Dr. Anthony Fauci Plotted ‘Global Vaccine Action Plan’ with Bill Gates Before Pushing COVID Panic and Doubts About Hydroxychloroquine Treatments
The “Global Vaccine Action Plan” was announced in 2010 as a public-private partnership of the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
.
AIM Patriot Suellen says: “Betsy, I’m trying my hand at another meme.”
.
.
Let’s peek inside and see what the enemy camp wants us to believe today…..oh LOOK! Randy wants his viewers to see Andy Cuomo as presidential material!
ANDY! – A Randy Rainbow Song Parody
.
Then…right on queue, a poll suggesting that Cuomo ties with Biden.
Andrew Cuomo and Joe Biden Tied in National Poll of Democrat Likely Voters
.
.
.
Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell MD
Brooklyn, NY
Specialty / Subspecialties: Emergency Medicine / General Emergency Medicine, Critical Care Medicine
https://health.usnews.com/doctors/cameron-kyle-sidell-739659
Y’all remember him from yesterday’s Cat Report? He has more to say:
.
.
We will be recording a
Betsy & Thomas update today.* We will post in our customary places when completed:
and
at the AIM4Truth video page
* Michael and Douglas recorded a segment today. B&T another day. Salute.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.