CAT REPORT

.

Boris Johnson has not deceased at the time of this posting, but we are very suspicious of this event and its timing.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW!

.

.

.

.

.

OAN’s Chanel Rion asks the right question. This is why the WH press corps hates her and banned her from attending these briefings. Human traffickers are being taken out by President Trump & the U.S. military!

.

President Trump asked a reporter at his April 6th press event if she was working for the government of China, following a hostile question. Read more.



.

.

Jim Stone posts:

If you saw this CBS video of a crying nurse, IT WAS FAKE

https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1246804028601896961

As it turns out, the nurse was an Instagram model who had not worked as a nurse for over a year.

Coronavirus: Believe half of what you hear, and NONE OF IT if the source is MSM!

.

Bill Gates couldn’t even save Windows from viruses. Don’t listen to a thing this globalist pig says…and make sure your friends, family, and networks know about Bill and Melinda Gates’ genocide plan for the rest of us.

.

‘A potential coronavirus vaccine funded by Bill Gates is set to begin testing in people, with the first patient expected today’

Well look at that. This came a day after people rebelled against Fauci’s inexplicable anti-Hydroxycloroquine campaign. https://t.co/ECqAPQdQ69

— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 6, 2020

.

This is what it is really going on….

.

.

We haven’t forgotten about John Durham’s report that is lingering in the swamp. We expect him to know more that the citizens that provided AG William Barr with our own deeply researched CITIZEN TREASON REPORT. We are really getting tired of dumb-ass government workers who can’t do a scintilla of the research that average citizens do.

.

.

.

Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period. Now he wants a “Virtual” Convention, one where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why? Also, what ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me? 11:34 AM · Apr 6, 2020 @realDonaldTrump

.

.

.

.

. Interesting timing and subject matter in the video below, entitled Hillary Hector . Betsy says that this CGI could be used as a distraction once that horrific recording of Hillary and Huma filleting a child’s facial skin off her head while she is alive as a means to torture the child perhaps for adrenochrome. This was a recording reported to have been found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop and one that seasoned NYC police detectives could hardly stomach. The video below was originally embedded in a libtard fake news outlet claiming that CGI is so sophisticated that you can hardly tell that it is a deep fake.

.

If Hillary and Huma’s actions are made known to the public, this CGI narrative will be used to to protect them, saying that it is a CGI deep fake. But all us out here with MEMORY of the internet know that Hillary and Huma are as horrible as Hannibal Lector.

.

Patriots, we can use this propaganda as counter, counter-intelligence. Start seeding your audience with this video and remind them who Hillary and Huma really are.

.

.

.

Trump Should Open Tedious Coronavirus Q&A to Outside Journalists Betsy and Thomas 🙂

.

Dr. Mengele Fuckie vs the Thomas Paine-in-the-Ass-of-the-Globalists

Nurse Rached vs Betsy Ross

.

.

.

“Except for foreign travel, Trump didn’t shut down anything.

Where did this economic halt come from? It started in states and cities with Democratic elected officials. Perhaps they were influenced by the fake news media during “Trump is ignoring the crisis” and overreacted themselves, or perhaps they wanted to show up Trump by taking action. Either way, they used their favorite tool, the power of government, without any regard as to what it might do to their people. It should be obvious from their focus on Trump, but Democrats care only about power, and so they focus on those in power.” Read more….

.

.

Let’s take a moment and sing some praises to wash off all the evil in our news cycle today. The Satanists want to shut down our worship this Holy Week 2020. Don’t let them keep you and your family from finding a way to celebrate the resurrection of Christ Jesus.

.

.

Folks, this is going to have a lasting effect upon the mental health of the fringe in our society.

.

.

.

Watch this helpful lesson: Remember SANITIZE you can never be too SAFE

.

.

.

.

.

.

.