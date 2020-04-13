.

St Louis doctor has had enough of ‘Covid-19’ bullshit – speaks out vehemently and confirms what David Icke said in his banned video about mass miss-diagnosis on death certificates

Raw audio file: https://aim4truthblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/04/st-louis-doctor-has-had-enough.mp4

Share the video using this url: https://tinyurl.com/sgdnchh

Share this video in your network. Educate and enlighten fellow citizens so we can all wake up from this nightmare.

Genocide Bill’s Instagram account is exploding with WOKE comments. We pulled a sample and give you the Instagram link so that you can join the beat-down. Encourage your network to do the same. It’s a digital pitchfork and torches event for the world’s foremost eugenicist.

Robert Barnes: “The issue with Bill Gates is not his personal profit. The issue is a billionaire leveraging his wealth to distort public policy toward his overpopulation obsession at the expense of the people & our democracy.”

Here is globalist pig Bill Gates with his media puppet Ellen Degenerate Degeneres. Fascinating listen how Bill lies and deceives and how Ellen is getting redpilled. Ellen still has no idea that she and Portia are facing a future of panhandling and living in a cardboard box somewhere in homeless California. In the new economy, propagandists will not have television shows.

Attention Information Warriors: After you watch, drop into the YT comment box and leave some truth pills. You can also share this video with this link: https://tinyurl.com/v5cn599



Definitive word on the founding detail for RCA, NBC, CBC.

This is an FCC report from 1941 (judicially recognizable)

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1941-05-02-Investigation-of-Chain-Broadcasting-James-Lawrence-Fly-Chairman-163-pgs-Commission-Order-No-37-Docket-No-5060-FCC-May-2-1941.pdf#page=17

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1941-05-02-Investigation-of-Chain-Broadcasting-James-Lawrence-Fly-Chairman-163-pgs-Commission-Order-No-37-Docket-No-5060-FCC-May-2-1941.pdf#page=18

TRANSITION

We are living at a time, in which humanity must prepare gradually to transcend mere philosophical idealism, and pass on to a true consciousness of the spiritual worlds, of the general spiritual world in which we live just as we live in the physical world.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 161 – Meditation and Concentration – Dornach, 27th March 1915

Dear Betsy,

Is it true that America and Europe have been SOLD by political leaders to new landowners?

Is it true that the virus was used to clear out buildings and to remove people from the streets and from their jobs to wreck the economy so that citizens would have no way of defending themselves from the new landowners?

Do you have any knowledge or sense that America and Europe have been SOLD out from under our feet?

Are Americans and Europeans told to stay home because they can be arrested for trespass wherever they step a foot?

Are we required to wear masks because it is considered theft to breathe the air now owned by…the invisible enemy…landowners?

If there is anyone in the world who has the intuition to see beyond the facade, you and Thomas can.

If it is true that political leaders SOLD our country to new landowners, we are in really deep doo doo.

It might explain why the media, judges, governors, senators, and congressman have been acting so strangely towards Trump.

How could Trump possibly stand up to such betrayal of the American people, especially when the America people are hogtied and muzzled?

AIM Patriot Suellen

Our reply: We spent several years doing the research, and give you the hard EVIDENCE and documentation that shows you that this madness comes from that batshit queen in England.

Want to know the origins of the coup?

Want to know who is really behind fake news propaganda?

Want to know who released the coronavirus into China?

It’s all right here at the American Intelligence Media. Start searching through our site to find the real answers and make sure you spread the word of TRUTH to your family, friends, and social networks.

Now back to that other British operation: The Overthrow of Donald J. Trump. These facts are pesky things that aren’t going away, folks. The Brits will not be able to hide their WAR against America for much longer. Citizen journalists are walking the truth right back to the Queen and her ass-wiping Privy Council. Little footnotes and such will not keep them safe.

The challenge for Swamp Rat Billy, protecting his pals in the SES, “is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of…. And then finding a way to protect the institutions of the DOJ and FBI while getting people to stop demanding action to address the corruption within them.”

And what are We The People aware of? That the British Crown is ground zero for the overthrow attempt of Donald Trump and it is the Queen’s companies QinetiQ and Pirbright that created and released the bioweapon. Swamp Rat Billy will have a difficult time keeping the Queen and Privy Council protected from TRUTH.

leing15 adds:

Not so fast, on this same interview, before Fauci said this, he also said:

“We make a recommendation. often the recommendation is taken. sometimes it’s not. but it is what it is: we are where we are right now.”

The above is a great sound bite for the fake news to quote verbatim and claim that, according to Dr. Fauci, we only “are where we are right now” because Trump did NOT take the experts recommendations.

There is more too. That one was at CNN, but Fauci also did more damage talking to Al Sharpton on MSNBC.

He claims that in mid January, he was advising the administration that COVID-19 could be a “major problem” for the U.S., despite the fact that he wasn’t even a fan of blocking travel from China on Jan 31st, when Trump did it regardless of not having much support for the decision even from his own camp.

This is the beginning of the video, uploaded by the Trump War Room channel, because Fauci says that the U.S. got “misinformation” from China on coronavirus, but they cut the video when Sharpton asks WHEN it was clear that the situation was worse than China was saying: https://youtu.be/timKpZM9G5o

This is the continuation of the video, which was the only part that MSNBC uploaded to its channel, since it’s what sounds damaging to Trump because Fauci is not being honest and is saying that, in mid January, he warned Trump and the administration that the virus was a “major problem,” which contradicts everything he publicly said at the time and later, including, for example, saying in late January, that the virus was of very low risk for the American people, and telling “healthy” people, on Mar 9th, that they could go on cruises: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgLLEfO8ZO8

Here is what Fauci was saying on Jan 26 (certainly after “mid January”):

“Government health agency official: Coronavirus ‘isn’t something the American public need to worry about” http://archive.vn/4nSpr

Here is a report of Fauci encouraging “healthy” people to go on cruises on March 9th, which was a contradiction to the State Department’s advice a day earlier, but Trump was still following Fauci’s recommendations. It was 4 days later that Trump negotiated with major US cruise lines to voluntarily suspend outbound cruises immediately: “Contradictions and questionable advice: How officials handled South Florida’s coronavirus crisis” http://archive.vn/mK0mw#selection-2617.0-2672.1

This is what Fauci was telling the public on February 29 pic.twitter.com/RL45poVmS8 — Steph (@steph93065) April 12, 2020

While the President and the Task Force were leading the fight against the #WuhanCoronaViru, the Democrats had this to offer… pic.twitter.com/mcmH5UxOi4 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 1, 2020

Let’s take a break from this madness and watch an incredible video of sound and sights. After 6 hours of being posted it had hit 20 MILLION views

AIM Patriot Douglas R. writes: In 1975 I was in Senegal, Africa. Whilst on an incursion into the interior we passed a USA bioweapon laboratory. It had a sign saying so. Didn’t think much of till we got back to the USA and soon AIDS broke out. At the time the news claimed a green monkey got away from a bio lab in Senegal……

This was way before the bioweapon treaty in 1989, so it seemed odd we would use a beard institute in the depths of Africa? So, see if I got this: The British with funding from Gates made up the bioweapon in the UK at Pirbright. Then the Queen’s men furnish the weapon to Wuhan, China along with 3.7 million dollar grant to make it better? Then the Chinese send it over here to cause chaos and mayhem?

Now the Queen has paid the media NOT to be mentioned, even with the US patent 10,130,701, and the Chinese and USA will blame each other until it goes to a new news cycle and is forgotten like so may Arkansides? When do we get to break out the pitchforks and torches?(six feet apart, of course!)

Our reply:

AIM Patriot Edith writes:

Dear Betsy and Thomas and, of course, Michael: We absolutely love your exposure of the “Crown, Privy Counsel et all” and wanted to draw to your attention that the fake flat royals are currently being exposed by the rightful claimant Gregory Joseph Hallett, who has just been confirmed by the Common Law Court UK and International recently at the end of March 2020. May I humbly suggest that you all inspect all the documents confirming his claim to the Crown go here https://www.kingof.uk/ –

The Storm is upon us and the collateral accounts will soon be released, but in the meantime, we must eliminate these evil families that have lorded over us forever. We Australian/UK patriots will be praying for President Trump, General Flynn, and all the other amazing patriots, like the incredible team of American Media Intelligence. We pray that the creator will give you the strength to see this through to a positive ending and are looking forward to making contact at some point in the future in person to congratulate and celebrate with you the demise of these institutions. Love and health to you the Craggs, CoolWellbeing Foundation (private, not for profit, non government foundation) based on the Sunshine Coast, Qld. Australia

The Pilgrims Society history textbooks after Joe picks Hillary as his VP.

NO FOOD FOR YOU!

Ahhhhh now it makes sense why Bozo Bezos and Amazon bought a grocery store chain….just in time for coronavirus

