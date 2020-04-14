.

Did you miss yesterday’s briefing? If so, this one was awesome as POTUS took info shots at the corrupt media who hide their ugly agenda behind pretty women and Chinese operatives. Take ’em down, President Trump. Your peeps are loving the daily updates!

Raw audio file: https://aim4truthblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/04/vaccine-wars.mp3

SOROS FASCISM IN MICHIGAN. Coming to your state if you elect this fascist to another political office. If she becomes Biden’s VP, then Sieg Heil, America .

Gretchen Whitmer imposes insane policies on Michigan

The Coronavirus Is Exposing Little Tyrants All Over The Country . Michigan patriots are fed up with Gestapo Gretchen. Join our protest! If you can’t be here, make share the videos that are uploaded about the event. The world needs to know about the FEMINAZI in the Michigan governor’s office. . Petition to recall Mich. Gov. Whitmer receives over 130K signatures .

All the points made in the video below will apply when we DISGORGE the Batshit Queen, the WHORE OF ENGLAND, of her wealth for destroying the American economy with her Pirbright-patented bioweapon. Remember the old biddy owns the controlling shares of this company. From the days of Cecil Rhodes and the British wee little death boxes to the genocide program of Bill Gates and his murder of thousands around the globe, these evil people have committed CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY.

. . . GREAT WAY TO HIDE RUTHIE! Supreme Court Will Hold Hearings Via Teleconference and Broadcast Live Audio of Consolidated Trump Financial Cases

New York wants you to report “Social Distancing Violations”. This poster left his suggestion… what do you think?

Makes you wonder what all these House members are fearful of as they create laws to protect themselves for crimes that will be soon revealed. They will say it’s not them in the video, but a deep fake, as they are recorded raping a 7-year old boy and filleting a face off a little girl. These people are evil.

Rob posted:

If you reject God over and over again, He’ll eventually turn on you and hand you over to your own depraved appetites, such that you become addicted to the debauchery and perversion at such a high level, you cannot escape. The Democrats are the heathens of our society. I do not see how anyone with Faith in Jesus could buy into what they think is important. A transgender VP? No, thank you. Democrats are well on their way to legalizing pedophilia and bestiality if we let them.

We were told we had to willingly plunge ourselves into a Great Depression because hospitals are being overwhelmed. Meanwhile, Tik Tok is full of videos of hospital staff performing choreographed dance routines. What a joke. This whole thing. Infuriating.

— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 12, 2020

AIM Patriot John is paying attention to the details as he writes:

I’m not sure if you guys have seen this, but I just came across an article from last year that reports on investments by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Serco. It’s apparently not a huge investment, but you might want to note it all the same. The article is at:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-07-23/gates-foundation-trust-ups-stake-in-u-k-private-prison-company.

AIM Patriot Curtis leaves a suggestion:

Tyla asks in Vaccine Wars, “What does it take for us to wake the world up and point to the city of London with the Queen as being ground zero for the invisible enemy?” I recommend that you consider enlisting Amazing Polly’s assistance, specifically, her presentation skills evidenced in her latest videos. I can see that AIM has an incredible story to tell, but the real question is “What type of delivery is needed for the information to be effectively absorbed, so that people feel prompted to take action to share the information.” I can only speak for myself, but Amazing Polly’s presentation is the best that I’ve seen – period. She introduces her presentation by starting with a picture of faces, with their names and what organization they belong to and how the organizations are linked. Then, she continues with details. Finally, she takes you back to the original picture and provides one with a summary. If the audience wants further details, she has links below her message.

Our reply:

Polly is a Canadian and can’t go all the way with truth. As a Canadian citizen she is a Commonwealth subject of the Batshit Queen. She can never report about the genocide activities of the British Imperial Empire or how the Privy Council planned and executed the overthrow of Donald Trump using their underground army called the Senior Executive Services.

Because of her citizenship in Canada she can not take you all the way to truth, whether she knows it or not. Propaganda takes all kinds of forms. If she was so “good” why hasn’t she reported on QinetiQ, the theft of social media, the overthrow of Donald Trump by the Privy Council? Why hasn’t she reported on Arvinder Sambei, Alison Sanders and Robert Hannigan’s direct involvement in U.S. affairs from 9-11 to the current ones in trying to destroy America? Why is she mute on Pirbright, the Cobbett Hill Earth Station, Elizabeth Manningham-Buller, Richard Dearlove?

Her videos are nice. We enjoy them, too. Her research is good, but because she can’t speak the deep truths about the Queen and her evil entourage, she protects the Queen. Surprised that more of you haven’t figured this out yet. We thank Polly for her research and videos, but ultimate truth about the Monarch and the Evil Empire won’t be on Polly’s channel.

Did you leave a comment and thumbs down on the heinous glamorization of the evil Marina Abramovic? If not, too late…Microsoft removed the video.

MICROSOFT + Bill and Melinda Gates + Marina Abramovic + Spirit Cooking + Cannibalism = SATANIC EVIL.

Here’s a template for the various uses this might have for info warriors.

