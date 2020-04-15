.

Who needs professional sports and Hollywood entertainment with Donald J. Trump at the helm? Make sure to drop into the White House contact page and give the President a shout out for torching the fake news media and ChiCom-Soros governors everywhere.

Tell the Democrat Governors that “Mutiny On The Bounty” was one of my all time favorite movies. A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020

We put together a little “independent media kit” for you on Gestapo Gretchen Whitmer. Pick and choose what you like to educate and enlighten your audience about this vice-presidential wanna-be that America cannot afford. She’s a George Soros gal. Globalist pig.

“…”Social distancing, while difficult and unfamiliar for a nation that has long prided itself on the strength of its voluntary associations, has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of American lives from an imminent threat.”…

Mr President: “Sir, might I ask what exactly are you doing?” Mr Randolph: “I’m writing a footnote to say state government can define essential services during days of a virus.” Mr President: “Could that not lend itself to infinite mischief, should the state be allowed to moderate such arbitrary definitions?” Mr. Randolph: “Surely no state would indulge in such insufficient security for the rights and interests of its people.” Mr. President: “Define ‘surely’”…

Fauci On The Ropes…Lashes Out At Trump Start at 7:28 mark.

The Democrats don’t want to approve more money for our great workers under the incredibly successful “Paycheck” plan. Replenish Account Now!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020

The article below was retweeted by Donald Trump:

“In the U.K., a conservative think tank estimated that Group of Seven nations alone could sue China for 3.2 trillion pounds ($3.9 trillion) in damages, over breaches of international health regulations.”https://t.co/f10jCUV2uP

— General Spalding (@robert_spalding) April 13, 2020

Then we are coming for the Queen’s wealth.

After all, it was she who failed miserably at overthrowing the President of the United States. You all know the story from cover to cover. And if you are new to the American Intelligence Media, spend the day reading our citizen intelligence reports that show you judicially recognized EVIDENCE that the operation to OVERTHROW Donald Trump was a British operation run by London CIA chief at the time Gina Haspel, along with Robert Hannigan, Arvinder Sambei, Alison Sanders, Christopher Steele, Joseph Mifsud, Richard Dearlove, Geoffrey Pattie, and the clowns in the Privy Council.

Side note: For those of you in Rio Lindo, the Privy Council are the court members that wipe the Queen’s ass as she is not allowed to do it herself. From that nasty job, the privy attendees took on other private and personal matters for the Queen and the British Imperial Empire. (Do your research on our site to learn how this happened.)

When the Senior Executive Services crown agents botched up the job under the leadership of Robert Mueller, James Comey, and Arvinder Sambei, they released the patented coronavirus concocted by the Queen’s company Pirbright. With a little push from QinetiQ (also controlled by the Queen’s golden shares), Elizabeth Manningham-Buller and Jonathan Richard Symonds, the British virus homebrew gets launched at the Wuhan banquet. Is this all sounding like the next James Bond 007 movie?

We sent our men and women and boatloads of money to protect the British in many wars. We sacrificed our American lives so that people in Europe would be free from this tyranny.

How did the British, our so-called allies, return the favor to us? They attempted to overthrow our president and continue to wage biowar against the people of the world as greedy bankers, like Jamie Dimon, sit back counting their huge pile of silver in their Chase banks where the central bankers from London to Zurich rigged the price of silver so that they could hoard the world’s riches for themselves and make out like global-bandit$$ once the world’s financial systems are reset.

We the People demand YUGE financial reparations from the Monarch for waging a deadly, yet INVISIBLE war, against America. We want the Queen’s wealth totally disgorged as retaliation and repayment for her attacks on America through Five Eyes, QinetiQ, SERCO, Lockheed Martin, Pirbright, and all the entities we have named on this blog.

We will not stand down until the the Whore of England has been dethroned and defrocked (she’s also the head of the Church of England), leaving her pedophile sons penniless and homeless, with surveillance ankle bracelets firmly attached to all the royal trash so that anyone in the world can follow their activities and status on the new VIRTUAL PRISON app – tracking to be free on Google and Apple (wink).

GET RID OF BALLOT HARVESTING , IT IS RAMPANT WITH FRAUD. THE USA MUST HAVE VOTER I.D., THE ONLY WAY TO GET AN HONEST COUNT!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020

As AIM Patriot Chris points out:

COVID:

[ C ]ertificate. [ O ]f. [ V ]accination. [I]. [ D ].

RESIST. WARN OTHERS. This is the Eric Schmidt’s DRAGONFLY system sneaking its way into your freedom and life. .

You know who is probably cheering us taking action against the WHO?

Japan, one of the WHO’s other large funders who is sick of them doing China’s bidding. https://t.co/AkitlItQLk

— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 14, 2020

We the People need to sue Fox News for terrorizing us with their outrageous propagandists who spew lies from their cozy morning couch to well into the evening with their deceitful bloviators. Fox News is PROPAGANDA, not news. Make sure your network knows the the big lie about the fake “fair and balanced” network.

“The publication of this decree is actually quite remarkable. I was floored when I read it.

Notice within the six terms and conditions there is ZERO CONSIDERATION for rights of the individual. Every condition is framed around the interests of the state. The individual is literally framed as adverse to the interests of the state.

Please pause and allow yourself appropriate time to reflect on the seismic shift in this big government state outlook. It doesn’t matter if you don’t want to be tested.

It doesn’t matter if you want to be contract-traced. It doesn’t matter if you don’t want to be monitored. It doesn’t matter if you don’t want to be “supported”.”

Why Is Hunter Biden Still Listed As Board Member Of Chinese Company He Vowed To Resign From?

Presidential Tweets Today