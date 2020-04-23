.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he favors allowing states struggling with high public employee pension costs amid the burdens of the pandemic response to declare bankruptcy rather than giving them a federal bailout.

Douglas Gabriel reviews the crimes Bill Gates has committed against humanity in the audio below. Details are posted below the audio. Share wide and far.

Vaccine Warlord – King of Depopulation and Eugenicists

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Bill-Gates-Vaccine-Warlord.mp3

Andrew noticed:

Something I just noticed on CDC’s website. They conveniently stopped counting the seasonal flu data on April 4th. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/preliminary-in-season-estimates.htm

But last year, the CDC tracked the seasonal flu all the way until April 20th. https://web.archive.org/web/20190428213625/https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/preliminary-in-season-estimates.htm

I also find it interesting how in the 2018-2019 graph, the cases continue heading upward while the ones this year flatten off.

Macron on the BRINK as France BURNS in New Wave of Migrant RIOTS. Start Steve at 2:28

Ramadan starts today. Wondering how many police raids on mosques not abiding by the shutdown we’ll see during the month?

Patriots, the video inside this link keeps getting removed from YouTube so we have placed it in our permanent blog files and provide a raw audio link so you can post it everywhere! The video that is so offensive to the Nazis at Google-YouTube is entitled Donald’s Bible.

AIM Patriot Chris sends a note to all:

The Airbreak firmware is a big step toward transforming the Airsense 10 CPAP machine into a non-invasive ventilator.

AIM Patriot Mark who resides in New York City gives us an update:

“It is getting crazy in ny state. Little Mike Bloomberg is going to pay for testing and contact tracing after that. Given the fact the test is garbage, they can make up whatever result they want, then quarantine restrict whomever they deem restrictable (the opposition). These tests are DNA grabs for sure. Trump no longer says “The Constitution” anymore.

This worries me. All of these ridiculous draconian unconstitutional laws, making us all non-essential. Why is he allowing those idiot doctors to dictate the ways of our country. We are doomed as the blind are leading the blind and deaf. Maybe he a trick up his sleeve, who knows ? The majority of the work going on in NYC is the different network laying new cables underground. All over the empty streets, never seen anything like this.”

Ready to pick up eggs, fruit, and bread at the government-approved essential store?

aNavywife posted:

I was shocked to find out that 500,000 mainland Chinese come here for college. That’s 500,000 spaces being used for non US students. Because they charge them more. But our state universities are paid for with our taxes. I want out of this debacle for an end to educating overseas students instead of our own. Our students should take all the spots at state systems.

AIM Cats are like Australian Cattle dogs. We can herd sheeple just as good as the propagandists do with their narratives of fear and terror. Keep using your vantage point as an influential leader to nip some heels and corral some sheeple today towards the path of TRUTH.

