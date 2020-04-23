.
McConnell says he favors allowing states to declare bankruptcy
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he favors allowing states struggling with high public employee pension costs amid the burdens of the pandemic response to declare bankruptcy rather than giving them a federal bailout.
Douglas Gabriel reviews the crimes Bill Gates has committed against humanity in the audio below. Details are posted below the audio. Share wide and far.
Vaccine Warlord – King of Depopulation and Eugenicists
.
Don’t forget, they were hiring for quarantine personnel in November
The 500-bed US Navy hospital ship Comfort is leaving NYC after treating just 179 patients in 3 weeks
4/22/20: Members of the Coronavirus Task Force Hold a Press Briefing
Andrew noticed:
Something I just noticed on CDC’s website. They conveniently stopped counting the seasonal flu data on April 4th. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/preliminary-in-season-estimates.htm
But last year, the CDC tracked the seasonal flu all the way until April 20th. https://web.archive.org/web/20190428213625/https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/preliminary-in-season-estimates.htm
I also find it interesting how in the 2018-2019 graph, the cases continue heading upward while the ones this year flatten off.
AG Barr: Durham Can Announce Probe Outcome During Election Season, No Candidate Is A Target
Mississippi to sue China over response to coronavirus outbreak
GM And Ford Are One Step Closer To Losing Billions On Used Car Price Plunge
Trump shares post saying John Durham indictments could come ‘this week’
Sound of the swamp draining?
John Solomon Stands By His Claim: John Durham Indictments Coming Soon
Macron on the BRINK as France BURNS in New Wave of Migrant RIOTS. Start Steve at 2:28
Ramadan starts today. Wondering how many police raids on mosques not abiding by the shutdown we’ll see during the month?
The Saudis Are Sending Us A 50 Million Barrel Oil Bomb
American Revivals Get Great Again
Patriots, the video inside this link keeps getting removed from YouTube so we have placed it in our permanent blog files and provide a raw audio link so you can post it everywhere! The video that is so offensive to the Nazis at Google-YouTube is entitled Donald’s Bible.
AIM Patriot Chris sends a note to all:
AIM Patriot Mark who resides in New York City gives us an update:
“It is getting crazy in ny state. Little Mike Bloomberg is going to pay for testing and contact tracing after that. Given the fact the test is garbage, they can make up whatever result they want, then quarantine restrict whomever they deem restrictable (the opposition). These tests are DNA grabs for sure. Trump no longer says “The Constitution” anymore.
This worries me. All of these ridiculous draconian unconstitutional laws, making us all non-essential. Why is he allowing those idiot doctors to dictate the ways of our country. We are doomed as the blind are leading the blind and deaf. Maybe he a trick up his sleeve, who knows ? The majority of the work going on in NYC is the different network laying new cables underground. All over the empty streets, never seen anything like this.”
Ready to pick up eggs, fruit, and bread at the government-approved essential store?
Investigative journalist Harry Vox filmed 2014
aNavywife posted:
I was shocked to find out that 500,000 mainland Chinese come here for college. That’s 500,000 spaces being used for non US students. Because they charge them more. But our state universities are paid for with our taxes. I want out of this debacle for an end to educating overseas students instead of our own. Our students should take all the spots at state systems.
AIM Cats are like Australian Cattle dogs. We can herd sheeple just as good as the propagandists do with their narratives of fear and terror. Keep using your vantage point as an influential leader to nip some heels and corral some sheeple today towards the path of TRUTH.
jaxnix posts:
Where are the class action attorneys in any state? You would think they’d be all over restaurant, greenhouse etc. mandatory closures. None of these small business has the money to fight the state governments individually so class action would seem the way to go. I’m of course specifically speaking to the State of Michigan – Gretchen Whitmer governor (stupid, stupid stupid).
Tocqueville posted some homeschooling tips:
We’ve been home schooling for quite a few years already. Here are some points that may help tip the balance for some of you:
- no teacher loves your kids more than you and will be as dedicated to their success.
- yes, there are some great teachers, but how many crappy ones in between?
- when your kid is in a classroom of 20 to 30, how much 1 on 1 time do you think he or she gets from the teacher?
- the biggest influence on your kid when in school is other kids, not the teachers, peer pressure, bullying, bad habits… Do you want other kids to raise your kid?
- people talk crap about home school kids not socializing with other kids, but education is about learning to be an adult, they can socialize with adults and still play with siblings, cousins etc..
- you can tailor your kid’s education to what they like and what works best for them
A few resources:
- The Brainy Bunch is a great book about a family who home schools all their kids, inspirational.
- Home School Defense League (hslda.org) has tons of resources, particularly around legal matters.
- The Home Scholar (www.homehighschoolhelp.com) also has tons of resources very useful for new home school parents.
The Characteristics of an Initiation Ritual
Information Warriors on full attack of the pedo-satanic, genocidal celebrities and elites. Get in there and expose these creeps and criminals!
The faces of absolute EVIL.
The Truth About Fauci by Dr Judy Mikovits (April-2020)
“My Consciousness Opened Up To Another Level!” DAVID ICKE
What’s going on in the mines today?
Did you see this report, pushed out earlier today?
Found a 345-page report on the DoD Office of Net Assessment’s view of priorities re. AI and computer advancements.
John H. Gibbons, dir. (Feb. 01, 1985). Information Technology and R&D: Critical Trends and Issues, Washington, DC, U.S. Congress, National Security Archive Office of Technology Assessment, OTA-CIT-268. GPO.
Alvey instances, 32
SERC instances, 15
British instances, 53
United Kingdom instances, 97
RCA, 10
AT&T, 280
IBM, 54
Bell Labs, 137
British Telcom, 8
The Post Office, 4
Marconi, 0
Sarnoff, 1
BBC, 0
NBC, 0
GCHQ, 0
CIA, 0
MI6, MI5, FBI, 0
Satellite, 46
Radar, 5
Telecommunications, 169
Andrew W. Marshall, 0
James E. Freeze, 0
James P. Chandler, III, 0
Sir Geoffrey E. Pattie, 0—THE MINISTER OVERSEEING ALVEY & SERC
Notably, in the U.S. document, they mention the British “Alvey Programme, Committee, Directorate, Initiative” (established mid-1983) and Science and Educational Research Council (SERC) (formed 1981)—run by Sir Geoffrey E. Pattie, Minister of State and Industry, IT. Pattie is one of the Privy Council keeper of the Queen’s Golden Share controls over all British research and defense (now DERA).
Pattie slowly defunded SERC/Alvey Directorate between the late 70’s and in 1987, SERC acquired RCA LIMITED ASSETS and RCA was renamed SERCO on Jul. 29, 1987
Just like we called it.
The arrest shields his funders like NIH from comment:
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-00291-2
AIM Patriot circlebrain asked:
What does Serco have to do with the Microsoft patent? I couldn’t find the company name in the PDF. Please get back to me. I had a crazy dream about Serco about 10 years ago before I even knew what it was and I’m super interested in knowing exactly how this is all connected. Thank you!
The miners pulled this out for you, circlebrain:
SERCO is the systems integrator designated by the Pilgrims Society to implement their global One-World-Order “Internet of Things” network that will implement “aggressive remote control” of all things per the Richard C. Walker patents.
The Wo-JACK Protocol – Total Accountability with Aggressive Remote Control, U.S. Pat. No. 6,965,816
Humans are merely “wet-ware” in this system and will have embedded tracking devices per the Microsoft and other related patents with which to monitor all aspects of a human being’s existence, like the Microsoft patent (in their plan which we hope will never be allowed to be realized).
Walker, U.S. Pat. No. 6,965,816
Microsoft, U.S. Pat. App. No. 16/138,518
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/01/meet-geek-who-can-remotely-crash-planes.html
Walker, U.S. Pat. No. 6,965,816
We have been telling you guys about their evil plans…..
Presidential Tweets Today
