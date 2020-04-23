Get Ready for the Next Globalist Pandemic – MELIOIDOSIS

.

On the Cat Report of April 22, 2020 we posted this finding:

Hold on, patriots. We had a Conclave meeting yesterday and were throwing ideas on the big board to see what would stick and someone shouted out “what’s all the insulin stuff about?” To which another smart AIM cat said: “Probably a bioweapon from Wellcome and the British. Let’s see what the miners can find.”

Within an hour a miner pulled up this beautiful nugget below. Think we found the vein to something that will be another truth history motherlode?

https://dlcs.io/pdf/wellcome/pdf-item/b28681642/0

. Simple search at USPTO on “Burroughs Wellcome” ASSIGNEE https://wellcomecollection.org/works/b68gtsgu

.

The miners have been working through the gangue for a few days and present these nuggets that will need processing and presentation by smithies and jewelers.

.

Red Alert: The next Fauci-NIH-inspired pandemic hoax may be MELIOIDOSIS—which some say kills as many as 98% of its diabetic victims

Lesson Learned re. Coronavirus: Beware of any Dr. Fauci’s funded-science advocating lockdowns on pandemics that they, along with WHO, NIH, NSF, DoD, Wellcome Trust, Gates Foundation and The Pirbright Institute (UK) have patented

Some of these Melioidosis scientific papers may have published a Freudian slip in calling diabetes a “pandemic” (virus) when all along they have been calling it a too much sugar and carbs, and a poor lifestyle disease

Is, as many skeptics believe, diabetes a big pharma virus too?

Too much money, attention, academic papers and slick websites and “for your safety” propaganda on Melioidosis has already hit the airwaves for this not to be the next NIH-Fauci hoax, in our opinion.

Thanks to our amazing mining team we now have a good idea what evil Bill Gates of Hell and Dr. Mengele Fuckie may run as pandemic #2 this fall! Let’s get on top of this, patriots. We will have more research for you in the next few days.

