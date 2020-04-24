.

The world is dividing into two camps. Two teams. Those who wear the masks. Those who do not.

We have made Hydroxychloroquine available free to Australians and have secured the purchase and delivery of the tablets and raw materials and donated them to the national stockpile.

See our full statement below#COVID19 #coronavirusaustralia https://t.co/Ln7xjcb0ct

— Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) April 23, 2020

Let’s not forget who protects the Royals:

We have many new and exciting things to report that you will not want to miss any audios. In our next uploads we are going to blow your minds with discoveries on diabetes, Pirbright, insulin, Wellcome, and biowarfare. If you or anyone you know has diabetes, you will want to pay attention!

1) In September 2019, Trump signed an EO regarding vaccines. In it we see that, under the Secretary of Defense, it is ordered that the efficacy of vaccines be evaluated. (This is what Robert F. Kennedy has been pushing). Section below: https://t.co/Bd7za8hPqW

— Kyle Kennedy (@KyleKennedy777) April 20, 2020

3) This evaluation of vaccines under the Secretary of Defense essentially pulls it away from Fauci, who has been the point man on all things vaccines for decades in this Nation.

The timing of this EO followed by the subsequent coronavirus outbreak is interesting. Coincidence?

— Kyle Kennedy (@KyleKennedy777) April 20, 2020

May 27, 2015 What DEATHLORD Bill Gates is afraid of

Kilroy JCNJ says: “He can’t even keep a virus off my PC.”

“Autism has become an epidemic… Because you take a baby in, and I’ve seen it, and I’ve seen it, and I had my children taken care of, over a long period of time, over a two or three year period of time, same exact amount, but you take this little beautiful baby, and you pump – I mean, it looks just like it’s meant for a horse, not for a child, and we’ve had so many instances, people that work for me, just the other day, two-years-old, two-and-a-half-years-old, a child, a beautiful child went to have the vaccine, and came back, and a week later got a tremendous fever, got very, very sick, now is autistic. …I’m in favor of vaccines [but] do them over a longer period of time, same amount, but just in little sections. I think you’re going to have – I think you’re going to see a big impact on autism.” Donald J. Trump

AIM Patriot Barbara writes:

Two years ago, I moved back to Michigan to be a 24/7 caregiver for my 94 year old mother and father (my dad passed a year ago). I became a serious truth-seeker after 9/11/2001, but was awakened as a child with JFK story, which I did not believe. It is so much fun to dig for truth and come up with results. It’s real wealth. I find more and more kindred spirits out there, but AIM leads the pack of the truth-seekers in the world.

FYI: I just went to the CDC website and in the A-Z index search box typed in “depopulation”. I had 217 results come up. That says it all. Why should even 1 result come up?

AIM Patriot Jazz (UK) gives us an update on what is happening as Big Pharma and Bill Gates begin the vaccination exterminations. Don’t forget GROUND ZERO for this bioweapon is the Queen’s Pirbright. They are literally waging a vaccination/5G war against their own citizens.

STATE SPONSORED GENOCIDE

Are you sharing the truth about the evil British Empire headed by the Queen Whore of England who is exterminating her citizens through a Bill Gates-Pirbright genocide operation .

Think this statement is wild…then you aren’t paying careful attention. Now take your Bill Gates vaccine and help depopulate the planet.

Influencers. Influenzas.

AIM Patriot Tim points us to the 40:00 minute mark of this video with a discussion between Steve Bannon and John Solomon.

Our response: Just listened to these polished propagandists. Here’s the deal. You cats keep beating the sh*t out of them. We are working on another battlefront right now that nails the coffin on QEII being the ground zero for these bioweapons.

You can’t believe what we have discovered about Pirbright and diabetes. More coming!

Bannon and Solomon are entertainers who are actually helping us educate and enlighten low information folks who could use some redpilling – any kind of awakening will do at this point, even if it is disinformation and distraction!

While fake news/propaganda defends the Queen’s front gate with its deception and propaganda, we already helicoptered ‘in typical James Bond 007 fashion‘ right into the middle of the Privy Council’s meeting on how to overthrow Donald Trump. Did that years ago. No stopping us once we discovered the secrets in the Queen’s purse.

Marching forward, here’s the plan.

Top down. Bottom up.

Do your part wherever your position on the information battlefield is. If you are at the social media level, start pushing truth up through the ranks. Start hitting all those hoity-toity celebrities and elites with truth bombs smacked between their eyes. Spend every hour of your corona prison time fighting the Great Information War. Encourage others to join your efforts.

If your field location is a physical position, then make sure to attend all protest events in your area. Plan on showing up at every Trump rally within driving distance – from the very next one up to the election. Be a Trump fangirl. Bring some gospel music. Make each rally your personal revival for the restoration of the America and the planet.

If you are one of the big wigs in the AIM audience, you will be pushing from top down, confident that millions of us out here are pushing up. This way we will crush the British Imperial Empire once and for all, not only freeing British patriots from the Queen’s tyrannical rule, but freeing America and FINALLY winning the American Revolutionary War from Britain.

OhWell_iAn posts the link below with this comment: “88% of Patients on Ventilators in New York DIED?? Excuse Me, but that Sounds Like Improper Diagnosis and Treatment // WHO’s Idea was it to Treat KungFlu w/ Ventilators?? WTF??”

F L A S H B A C K. Let’s not forget that Christopher Steele worked for Richard Dearlove, a Privy Councillor who was instrumental in the planning and execution of the OVERTHROW of Donald J. Trump. Who do you think took out General Flynn? If you are a new subscribers read these posts to catch up on Dearlove.

The only folks on the planet that don’t know that the British Monarch, Privy Council, and Pilgrims Society are GROUND ZERO for all attack operations from Crossfire Hurricane to Coronavirus are the media, politicians, and crown operatives (like the SES) who want to keep you from knowing the truth about the INVISIBLE ENEMY. Of course we have the clueless idiots, lazy researchers, and globalist puppets who will remain forever unenlightened. Be a leader, not a lemming. Inform all you know about the INVISIBLE ENEMY.

