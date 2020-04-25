.

Every aspiring soul seeks union with nourishment that only the spirit can provide, a sort of quest for the holy grail to transcend the physical and re-enter a paradisiacal state of consciousness. You may call it enlightenment, the golden moment of illumination, or the quest for the holy grail of your personal yearnings, among many other names. This seemingly insatiable desire arises like a flaming sword that cuts through the barriers separating the soul and its spiritual longing to find the garden of paradise again and gain the fruit of the Tree of Life.

Like a powerfully hurled spear of fire, the awakened consciousness that is gleaned from wielding a flaming sword of wisdom falls like a meteor piercing the heart and opens a wound that blossoms into a brilliant vessel of love. This vessel of consciousness and compassion overflows with the descending rain of love coming from the fiery thoughts of wisdom that rush in to the pierced, humble heart-grail of the spiritual aspirant.

This process of awaking consciousness is the physical signature of the cosmic descent of the human spirit into the heart and soul. It is an ongoing process and must be sought after like the quest of the grail knights or “The Way” of the early Christians. It takes an open, seeking soul that has purified itself beforehand to witness and participate in this wondrous process of human spiritual evolution called the “search for the holy grail.”

Are you ready to explore what has been hidden from millennia of religious patriarchies? Be bold and let ‘Betsy’ show you the way to the divine feminine trinity.

Because She is a being that is beyond time and space, one must move outside of known dimensional space in order to get a glimpse of Her. This multi-dimensional revelation is reflected, as best as the author can perceive in her own limited understanding, in The Gospel of Sophia.

For the casual reader this manuscript may seem overwhelming. This is a natural barrier between here–the safety of ordinary consciousness–and there—the realm of supersensible experience. The casual reader is not ready to step across the threshold of perceiving the Triple Goddess. So the deep philosophical nature of this manuscript becomes a spiritual boundary to keep the uninitiated from proceeding further than his or her spiritual capacities are prepared to travel.

For the reader who is prepared to cross the threshold and take up the study of The Gospel of Sophia, one paragraph, one poem, and one page at a time without a need to rush to the end, for there is no plot that wraps up the story in a neat and tidy way, one’s life begins to change.

One’s consciousness begins to expand.

One’s soul begins to stir.

One’s spirit begins to awaken.