Flynn Declaration
— General Flynn (@GenFlynn) April 25, 2020
AIM HERO salute to General Michael Flynn
Flynn Case Update – Reviewing Missouri U.S. Attorney Provides Exculpatory Evidence Under Seal
Flynn Defense Files Supplement For Motion to Dismiss – New Evidence of Mueller Blackmail Using Threat Against Flynn Jr.
Source Says FBI Director Christopher Wray Pushed To Withhold Exculpatory Evidence In Mike Flynn Case
Leak of sealed evidence in the Michael Flynn case points to a high-ranking deep state operative as a key to the Russia hoax conspiracy at DOJ and FBI
DOJ Disputes Independent Sources Who Affirm Boente and Wray Tried to Block Flynn Release
trump20162024 posts:
Wray needs to hang, right next to the hag, her homey, and her hussein.
The Boss adds:
Gonna need bigger gallows.
konradwp1 makes this suggestion:
You might call Brian Kolfage or Fisher Industries. They seem quite adept at large steel and concrete construction. I think they could get you that “bigger gallows” on time and under budget.
Worth adding that the main prosecutor in the case (Brandon Van Grack) doesn’t appear to have been on any filings since around Feb 2020. Trivia: Van Grack was in charge of hunting down leakers to the press in early 2017
— Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 24, 2020
Aqua posts:
I know it sounds overly dramatic, and we don’t really do such things any more, but …. Treason, especially treason at this level of systemic sedition – attacking a duly elected President and aiming at the overthrow of the Constitution itself, replacing our Republican system of government with unelected actors who desire power for themselves …. sorry, but that’s a hanging offense in my book.
J then adds:
It isn’t overly dramatic and we do still do those things. Look at Barr’s order to reinstate the death penalty.
spellno9 says don’t forget:
Now it comes into focus when Corey Booker and Kamila Harris put forward an anti Lynching bill.
Harvard Commits Sedition in Sharing America’s Science with British-American
AIM Patriot Charlie made the image below. This is what we call a “glass bead” in the Glass Bead Game. Thanks, Charlie!
.
Federalist Society Expert: Bankruptcy for States ‘Would Finish Off What’s Left of Federalism’
The British Imperial Empire says that it is ok to track and surveil citizens. The Queen is rounding up her subjects for the Pirbright coronavirus 5G big kill.
Surveillance a price worth paying to beat coronavirus, says Blair thinktank
I’d love it if @MichelleObama Would Agree to #VP Job *Video* https://t.co/6bgDSkzAQZ
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 25, 2020
Andrew Cuomo Dares Mitch McConnell Not to Bail-Out CA, IL, CT, NJ and New York
Snellvillebob posted on April 24, 2020 at 6:26 pm
John Soloman said there would be indictments this week. It is Friday evening and I am still waiting.
What the heck is going on in Michigan?
Andrew Cuomo Orders Postage-Paid Absentee Ballot Applications Sent to Every New York Voter
Virginia government disavows health chief’s two-year timeline of coronavirus recovery
Wisconsin patriots have had enough! Bring a theatrical guillotine to make a statement.
GERM FALCON
No, This Is Not Another 1929, 1973, 1987, 2000, or 2008
Video SparkNotes: Orwell’s 1984 Summary. For those that missed reading this book in high school, here’s a quick notes video. Share it with the younger ones in your network.
Rudolf Steiner on British Imperialism
Virus Lockdowns, Reopenings: Here’s the Situation With All 50 States
Out of 38 elderly patients treated by Dr. Robin Armstrong using a regimen that included hydroxychloroquine, only one died of COVID-19. The treatment regimen lasts just five days. Watch more:
https://t.co/T7qYdESit6
pic.twitter.com/R5dcKJoyKa
— The Texan (@TheTexanNews) April 25, 2020
What You Need To Know About ADRENOCHROME And The CRAZE!
Learn that rockin’ cockatoo from yesterday’s Cat Report. Start getting into the groove to attend the next Trump rally REVIVAL. The Importance of Dancing like an Idiot
The Fall of Lucifer – ROBERT SEPEHR
After watching this video, learn more about the women in history who protected the Holy Blood Relics and the mysteries of the Holy Grail.
Who Were the Maidens of the Wells?
Every aspiring soul seeks union with nourishment that only the spirit can provide, a sort of quest for the holy grail to transcend the physical and re-enter a paradisiacal state of consciousness. You may call it enlightenment, the golden moment of illumination, or the quest for the holy grail of your personal yearnings, among many other names. This seemingly insatiable desire arises like a flaming sword that cuts through the barriers separating the soul and its spiritual longing to find the garden of paradise again and gain the fruit of the Tree of Life.
Like a powerfully hurled spear of fire, the awakened consciousness that is gleaned from wielding a flaming sword of wisdom falls like a meteor piercing the heart and opens a wound that blossoms into a brilliant vessel of love. This vessel of consciousness and compassion overflows with the descending rain of love coming from the fiery thoughts of wisdom that rush in to the pierced, humble heart-grail of the spiritual aspirant.
This process of awaking consciousness is the physical signature of the cosmic descent of the human spirit into the heart and soul. It is an ongoing process and must be sought after like the quest of the grail knights or “The Way” of the early Christians. It takes an open, seeking soul that has purified itself beforehand to witness and participate in this wondrous process of human spiritual evolution called the “search for the holy grail.”
Are you ready to explore what has been hidden from millennia of religious patriarchies? Be bold and let ‘Betsy’ show you the way to the divine feminine trinity.
Biographies of the Divine Feminine Trinity
Because She is a being that is beyond time and space, one must move outside of known dimensional space in order to get a glimpse of Her. This multi-dimensional revelation is reflected, as best as the author can perceive in her own limited understanding, in The Gospel of Sophia.
For the casual reader this manuscript may seem overwhelming. This is a natural barrier between here–the safety of ordinary consciousness–and there—the realm of supersensible experience. The casual reader is not ready to step across the threshold of perceiving the Triple Goddess. So the deep philosophical nature of this manuscript becomes a spiritual boundary to keep the uninitiated from proceeding further than his or her spiritual capacities are prepared to travel.
For the reader who is prepared to cross the threshold and take up the study of The Gospel of Sophia, one paragraph, one poem, and one page at a time without a need to rush to the end, for there is no plot that wraps up the story in a neat and tidy way, one’s life begins to change.
One’s consciousness begins to expand.
One’s soul begins to stir.
One’s spirit begins to awaken.
