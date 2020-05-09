.

.

.

….seems like an easy fix to us. Concerning federal elections, citizens demand that all federal elections be certified and audited for fraud. These should not be conducted by George Soros operatives from the states’ election boards. Any state whose FEDERAL election is determined by the audit to be fraudulent will not be permitted to seat its delegates to the U. S. Senate or House.

Very simple. You cheat. You lose your seats… until you can provide election results that are not fraudulent. Tell Ronna Romney McDaniel to let Uncle Mitt and Cousin Tagg know that we are paying attention to those rigged election boxes that the Romney scumbags provide through Smartmatic and other election boxes. They use a software called Optech that fractionalizes votes in cyber space.

.

.

.

“More than 30 million lives were lost and tens of millions more were shattered in the war. Most of those who perished in Europe were civilians, including 6 million Jews and millions of others from Poland and the former Soviet Union. The United States also suffered incredible losses. Of the more than 2 million Americans who deployed to Europe and the Mediterranean or patrolled the Atlantic Ocean, more than 186,000 paid the ultimate sacrifice, and more than twice that number were wounded.”

Remember what we gave Europe when we disgorge the Queen’s wealth for her crimes against humanity . Putrid, rotten monarchy and their Rothschild bankers.

.

.

Raw video file:https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Obamas-going-down-with-the-swamp-rat-ship.mp3

.

A Doctor with absolutely no f*cks left to give; grabs a microphone & absolutely DESTROYS Democrats and their nation wide corona virus shut down.

.

.

“UPMC is the biggest hospital system in all of Pennsylvania, and one of the bigger systems in the country. They have 5,500 hospital beds. They have 40 COVID patients. So, there is no chance of overwhelming the hospitals. Therefore, since the whole reason of depriving everyone in Pennsylvania of an income and a livelihood is no longer a risk, why are we still doing it?””

.

Thank you, Matt Gaetz for busting roosterhead Trey Gowdy and neocon Paul Ryan. These are two globalist pigs that America can do without. Thanks, Matt. Now stay focused and pound on these propagandist thugs. We all know who they are and the ground troops are ready to support big, bold action.

Think about it….when Trey Gowdy had the opportunity to put away Hillary Clinton for Benghazi, he chose to turn the hearings into theatrical entertainment, while George Soros and propaganda media fill his coffers with traitor cash.

Bottom line: Trey Gowdy has enriched himself off the death of Ambassador Stevens.

Paul Ryan is the scum you find at the bottom of a swamp after it has drained. Paul Ryan is on the board of Fox News. Whenever you watch Fox News, you are supporting the agenda of Paul Ryan and the U. S. Chamber of Commerce which is a 100% globalist lobbying group.

These traitors need to be publicly shamed. Get on it, troops.

.

.

Dr. Mengele Fauci speaks. Maybe the covidiots will stop wearing their muzzles to the grocery store or as they drive by themselves. Hail Freedonia, Dr. Fauci says no masks.

Now let’s hear a few words from America’s leading COVIDIOT.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

The Conclave kitties discussed the matter and agree: Covidiots might not survive the great shift. Best thing to do is to leave them alone with their germ delusions and TDS. Kitties agree that it may take several lifetimes for covidiots to get back on track with human evolution. Two talking cats.

.

.

.

Today’s winner of the Nancy Pelosi Wall of Shame goes to Harold Wren.

.

President and First Lady Trump bring gospel music to the White House. On The National Day Of Prayer, A Beautiful Performance At The White House

.

Completing your patriot homework is very important in the AIM School of Truth. Take a moment and refresh yourself with Cat Report #155 which laid down some allegations, with lots of evidence, against Adam Schiff . We also give you instructions on how to join the AIM team – no matter where you are in the world. We are organized and growing every day. Just put ‘Adam Schiff’ into our search bar and discover all the gems we left you.

.

Oh lookie, lookie, Queen Virus herself trying to look all grandmotherly and caring to the world when even the folks in Rio Lindo know that she is the face of the British Imperial Empire. She is also the controlling shareholder of Pirbright which released the coronavirus bioweapon into China. The Privy Councillors and Rothschilds are hiding up in her skirts, like the British cowards they are, as they collapse the world’s economies and wait for its riches to fall into their dirty banker hands.

The Queen is no friend of America. What they are hiding in those JFK assassination papers that President Trump hasn’t released yet is that the BRITISH were behind the operation. The Queen commanded that John F. Kennedy be assassinated, an order that CIA Allen Dulles carried out with the young George Bush’s assistance. Blaa..blaa blaa…we all know the story. Any hoot…let’s get back to the old biddy and the message she has for the world today:

Thanks, a lot Queen good-for-nothing for destroying the world’s economy with your Pirbright coronavirus. Patriots are coming for reparations. Lots of Americans lost their jobs and businesses thanks to you….and we are coming after your wealth to pay back our loss, not only from the coronavirus false flag…but for all the others that the Monarch and your Privy Council arranged – like WWI and WWII. .

.

BTW, folks, turns out Winston was not a good guy either. Stay tuned. When we get time to breath, we will share the findings on this British prime minister and what he was really doing behind the veils of secrecy. Not good. We have the documents that they hid from history.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

