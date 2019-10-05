.

Start using this big scary word and open that Overton Window so that everyone in America, everybody in the WORLD, is talking about the overthrow of Trump by domestic enemies. If we want the hangings to start, we need to warm up the crowd with plenty of truth and evidence that this was a planned coup on the president. As we expose American corruption, truth warriors around the world are coming for the Queen, Privy Council, and Pilgrims Society for espionage and acts of war. We invite patriots everywhere to join us in a global movement of truth disclosure.

.

.

.

.

Here is an example of an AIM patriot using his twitter feed as an information weapon. Teaching others about truth doesn’t have to be boring. It’s OK to make information bombs fun, entertaining as well as enlightening.

.

.

.

What we liked about the information warrior who infiltrated the AOC speech to scream out the “eating babies” rhetoric is that:

she took her message to a room full of actual people, she had the camera ready (looks like two were engaged) so that a video could be taken of her reaction and AOCs the video was immediately uploaded and scaled globally the message was “biting” (remember this is an information war, not a tv reality show – be pithy and punchy) no harm to humans or animals was caused in its production.

.

.

AIM Patriot Giorgio knows this is an information war and whipped up this image lickety-split for all y’all to shoot through your networks. Bombs away!

.

These info warriors took their protests to a ‘Harris town hall’ and a ‘Warren walk through an airport’ and stood up for freedom! Think you and your spouse can make it to an event like this and be an info warrior?

.

.

.

KEEPING PROMISES!

.

Mitt Romny: Trump Suggesting China, Ukraine Investigate Biden Is ‘Appalling’ When is Ronna going to come out and disclose Uncle Mitt’s corruption? Or is Ronna in “place” because of Mitt Romney? Is her position at the RNC another type of “perk” these scumbag politicians and globalist thugs give their milquetoast children? Still giving your 2020 campaign donations to the corrupt RNC? The Romneys will take your money and fractionalize your vote – unless you say NO. Go to http://www.donaldjtrump.com to MAGA in 2020. The Romneys are dirty and they rig elections using Optech software in Smartmatic and Hart InterCivic machines. Make sure to ask Ronna about the family corruption. And please do it at an RNC function when you have a few cameras on you! We would love to post her response.

.

.

.

.

Betsy and Thomas Discuss Current Topics Apologies for the video glitch at the beginning. We were able to fix Douglas’ video feed about half-way through. This did not effect his audio abilities.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

This post below shows that folks know what’s going on with adult children of corrupt politicians. Share the post to friends.

.

Today’s featured image at the top of the CAT REPORT reminds folks that AIM Cats love precious human babies. Make sure to download or order Douglas’ book on how to educate the Wisdom Children coming in to our world today.

Print version available on Amazon

E-book version is available through Smashwords.

For those on a tight budget, please save and share this free PDF version. Eternal Curriculum for Wisdom Children

.

Predictive programming?

.

AIM Patriot Pat from Australia sends us an article which gives us an interesting look in how others outside of America view the swamp. Get beyond the first dozen paragraphs to read the interesting material. Nice find, Pat.

.

AIM Patriot jazz war sends us this 2017 article because it is as relevant today as it was then. History matters.

.

.