OPEN MEMORANDUM

To: Barack Hussein Obama

From: Sidney Powell

www.SidneyPowell.com

Date: May 13, 2020

Re: Your Failure to Find Precedent for Flynn Dismissal

Regarding the decision of the Department of Justice to dismiss charges against General Flynn, in your recent call with your alumni, you expressed great concern: “there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free. That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic — not just institutional norms — but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk.”

Here is some help—if truth and precedent represent your true concern. Your statement is entirely false. However, it does explain the damage to the Rule of Law throughout your administration.

First, General Flynn was not charged with perjury—which requires a material false statement made under oath with intent to deceive.1 A perjury prosecution would have been appropriate and the Rule of Law applied if the Justice Department prosecuted your former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for his multiple lies under oath in an investigation of a leak only he knew he caused.

McCabe lied under oath in fully recorded and transcribed interviews with the Inspector General for the DOJ. He was informed of the purpose of the interview, and he had had the benefit of counsel. He knew he was the leaker. McCabe even lied about lying. He lied to his own agents—which sent them on a “wild-goose-chase”—thereby making his lies “material” and an obstruction of justice. Yet, remarkably, Attorney General Barr declined to prosecute McCabe for these offenses.

Applying the Rule of Law, after declining McCabe’s perjury prosecution, required the Justice Department to dismiss the prosecution of General Flynn who was not warned, not under oath, had no counsel, and whose statements were not only not recorded, but were created as false by FBI agents who falsified the 302.

……..Continue reading Powell’s memo

Eric Schmidt rolling out propaganda b.s., hoping you will buy what he is selling. Listen to how he visualizes his dystopia one world order. Former Google CEO on using technology to prevent spread of Covid-19 and the future of work

The left can’t meme. Remember Elizabeth Warren’s meme team? And who will ever forget the meme template that Joe Biden provided the enemy on a silver platter?

Our meme arsenal is killing them. The globalists can’t win the Great Information War when patriots are badass, seasoned through two presidential campaign cycles meme warriors. We meme videos, images, hashtags.

We meme billboards, automobiles, face masks…heck we make memes in the sky and memes in the corn fields. We meme. It’s what we do. We man our meme stations 24/7 in a decentralized global network of truth seekers. We use memes to educate and enlighten the world’s citizenry by waking them up from decades of brainwashing and programming.

There is no AI that can penetrate the nuances of creativity and imagination. If this is the best Facebook can do, then our WINNING will be EPIC. Make sure to lob a few truth bombs through your network today.

. . AIM Patriot ‘sons’ commented: Just like AIM said they are now saying they did the unmasking under the guise of national security. WOW Douglas called it years ago.

Richard A. Grenell. (May 13, 2020). Unmasking of Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn between Nov. 08, 2016 and Jan. 31, 2017. Declassified by Acting Director of ODNI on May 08, 2020 sent to Sens Grassley, 5 pgs. ODNI.

“It’s always worthwhile to revisit past assertions and denials when presented with new evidence. Consider this…

During an interview on April 26, 2019, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama, Ben Rhodes, told a journalist the Obama White House didn’t even know there was an FBI investigation into President-elect Trump or Michael Flynn.”

