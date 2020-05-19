.
.
Trump slaps around the World Health Organization and China
.
READ THE LETTER
.
Rep. Devin Nunes Talks About Obamagate
.
Lawfare madness in the extreme.
Absolutely Nuts – Court Appointed Amicus Prosecutor Requests: Briefing Schedule, Oral Arguments and Possible Witness Fact-Finding, in Flynn Case
.
.
A Hero In Laguna Beach Tells The Police And City What He Thinks Of COVID Fascism
.
This what we should all be doing!
.
The COVID Lockdown Ends When ‘We The People’ Withdraw Our Consent
.
Thanks, AIM Patriot ezduzit63 for placing this video at the bottom of yesterday’s Cat Report. We want to make sure all cats have seen it. Officer and oath
.
.
President Trump is taking Hydroxychloroquine: “You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it… I happen to be taking it.”
.
.
*LE/CT = law enforcement/counter terrorism
English Translation by Norman_F_Dixon: FBI will be sitting at the children’s table for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day, Easter, 4th of July, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and that day when Hell freezes over.
.
Matthew Whitaker: ‘Above the Law: The Inside Story of How the Justice Department Tried to Subvert President Trump’
.
Rep. Gaetz Reveals What Went Down At Camp David With President Trump
.
Obama Staffer Scrambles To Salvage Reputation After Trump-Russia Lies Exposed, Implies Zero Hedge A “Disinformation Clearinghouse”
.
.
AG William Barr slams “utterly false Russian collusion narrative” but says Obama and Biden not under criminal investigation
.
AG Barr Says No Criminal Investigation On Obama & Biden
.
Rule of Law is Dead
.
.
.
.
The Treasury Department Spied on Flynn, Manafort, and the Trump Family, Says Whistleblower
.
Former White House Physician Doubles Down on Claim Obama ‘Weaponized’ the Government to Spy on Trump
.
.
.
Oregon Judge strikes down Governor’s lockdown orders (Update: OR Sup Ct issues emergency stay)
.
SmileDirectClub Sues NBC Over News Report, Seeking $2.85 Billion
.
.
AIM Patriot Chris sends this link in to make sure the kitties are well-stocked with cheesecake during lock-down. We have plenty of coffee – Our comes from Cafe Altura which grows a delightful biodynamic coffee. We just ordered ten pounds, ground.
FREEZE-DRIED CHEESECAKE
.
.
Registered Nurse Warns Against Wearing Masks
.
For new students in the AIM School of Truth, make sure you are up to speed on the Queen, the Pope, the Knights of Malta and how they work together to rule the planet. We have a report on John Roberts that will be coming out later today that links the Supreme Court Justice to the Knights of Malta which shows Roberts is really an operative for the QUEEN, not a public servant of the American people. Here’s your homework:
Cutting the Gordian Knot of All Time
.
EXPOSED: All the Queen’s Agents and Corporations that Control the World
.
New Wikileaks EXPOSES Vatican, Knights of Malta, Jesuits, and Pope Francis
.
John Roberts Destroys American Court System for the Queen
.
.
.
.
Whitmer 1984 final 2
.
.
The hat.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.
Weapon of Mass Intelligence
American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos