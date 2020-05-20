.

The recent declassification of documents shows that United Nations ambassador Samantha Power sought to unmask Michael Flynn’s name not once but on at least seven occasions. Learn more

Kev04444 posts: “I love the smell of napalm keyboard cleaner in the morning”

Gestapo Gretchen tries to cheat in order to save her sorry ass from the wrath of the people who will remember her evil once she is no longer under Michigan State Police protection. No threat here, Wretched Gretchen. Just simple facts. The Michigan Militia and the people of Michigan have long memories.

If Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel really cared about the integrity of elections, she would confess to President Trump about the Romney family business of election rigging that Uncle Mitt and Cousin Tagg, along with family friend George Soros, use to keep scumbags like Mitt Romney in office. Y’all need to get into Missy Ronna’s twitter account and start asking her why she isn’t reporting these inconvenient truths. Time to lay some shame and blame on this Romney operative. Ask her why she hasn’t reported Uncle Mitt’s ELECTION RIGGING!

Here are some bullets for your keyboard:

Election Rigging Keep Globalists Like Mitt Romney in Power

Is Mitt Romney Running Election Rigging Scams with George Soros?

Will Ronna Romney Stand with Uncle Mitt or Donald Trump?

Ronna Romney and the RNC Rigged Election Boxes

American Freedom Trifecta begins on Memorial Day and includes Fourth of July and Labor Day. Let’s get out there and party in huge crowds, no masks, lots of music, food, and festivities. Don’t let tyranny keep you at home.

This is Leslie Ireland. Why is she someone you need to know? Because of the article we posted yesterday (also below if you missed it). The Flynn surveillance program was run out of Treasury’s Office of Intelligence Analysis, which was then under the leadership of S. Leslie Ireland. Ireland came to OIA in 2010 after a long tenure at the Central Intelligence Agency and a one-year stint as Obama’s daily in-person intelligence briefer.

You may recall that in audios a few years ago, Douglas spoke about Leslie Ireland’s involvement.

arsumbris posts:

Another story worth looking into: “The Great CEO Exodus” of 2019. while China was first realizing Wuhan was a virus problem, CEOs were leaving their extremely competitive, well-paid positions at a record rate. Nothing was wrong with the economy yet. The financial publications reported an inexplicable wave of CEO’s from companies with close connections to China leaving their positions:

This was before anyone in the West was admitting there might be a pandemic. The WHO also helped cover for China while they lied about person-to-person transmission. In that period of three months, CEOs left major companies like Disney, Google, and eBay.

Suddenly, CEOs that quit are taking positions for Chinese-run companies:

Talking about unfit…can we talk about how fat, drunk, and demented this old hag is?

Use your words. They are weapons that won’t cause physical pain, but will terrorize the psyche of the enemy. Call them ugly, fat, slobs, feminazis. In our former political life B.C. (before coronavirus), these labels and words would have been called “politically incorrect.” Today we use them in the Great Information War to destroy the enemy.

Once we win the war, let’s all go back to playing nice. Until then. RELEASE THE KRAKEN.

She’s an ugly feminazi with a very bad facelift. She is George Soros’ handpicked vice president for demented Joe. Of course Soros would want a Nazi like Whitmer to be president. He gets along with Nazis so well ….

This meme will really freak the enemy out if it goes viral. Do your part to save humanity.

“What’s up with all the British accents on American media,” we ask Steve Hilton, Christiane Amanpour, Piers Morgan, Mark Steyn, and Stuart Varney.

Have you ever wondered about all those corporate media reporters and talking heads in American media with British accents? You probably thought it is so quaint that they speak with lovely British accents. Time to take your redpill, folks.

The British have been propagandizing the world since 1909 when they came together at the Empire Press Union meeting to set up the world’s spying and lying operations. Whenever we hear a British propagandists, we do NOT give them the benefit of the doubt. We look for their secret British agenda to protect the Queen, the Privy Council, and the Rothschilds from scrutiny of their plans to depopulate and control humanity.

