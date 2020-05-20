.
Trump Takes Hydroxychloroquine – Media Panics
Read: Declassified Susan Rice email about Jan. 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting with Obama
Flynn Defense Files Request for Appellate Court Intervention
BREAKING: Declassified Email REVEALS Obama-Comey Conversation About Flynn
Mnuchin says employees who reject offer to return to work are ineligible for unemployment benefits
Phone Calls Between Biden And Ukraine’s Poroshenko Leaked; Details $1 Billion “Quid Pro Quo” To Fire Burisma Prosecutor
Trump signs executive order on deregulation. Here’s the long version of the meeting: Trump signs exec order to address coronavirus unemployment
The recent declassification of documents shows that United Nations ambassador Samantha Power sought to unmask Michael Flynn’s name not once but on at least seven occasions. Learn more
Andrew McCarthy: Rice tried to protect Obama, blame Comey for withholding intelligence from Flynn & Trump team
Kev04444 posts: “I love the smell of
napalm keyboard cleaner in the morning”
Gestapo Gretchen tries to cheat in order to save her sorry ass from the wrath of the people who will remember her evil once she is no longer under Michigan State Police protection. No threat here, Wretched Gretchen. Just simple facts. The Michigan Militia and the people of Michigan have long memories.
If Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel really cared about the integrity of elections, she would confess to President Trump about the Romney family business of election rigging that Uncle Mitt and Cousin Tagg, along with family friend George Soros, use to keep scumbags like Mitt Romney in office. Y’all need to get into Missy Ronna’s twitter account and start asking her why she isn’t reporting these inconvenient truths. Time to lay some shame and blame on this Romney operative. Ask her why she hasn’t reported Uncle Mitt’s ELECTION RIGGING!
Here are some bullets for your keyboard:
Election Rigging Keep Globalists Like Mitt Romney in Power
Is Mitt Romney Running Election Rigging Scams with George Soros?
Will Ronna Romney Stand with Uncle Mitt or Donald Trump?
Ronna Romney and the RNC Rigged Election Boxes
American Freedom Trifecta begins on Memorial Day and includes Fourth of July and Labor Day. Let’s get out there and party in huge crowds, no masks, lots of music, food, and festivities. Don’t let tyranny keep you at home.
ALERT! Fed Gives Foreign Banks $446B…What About US?! (Bix Weir)
This is Leslie Ireland. Why is she someone you need to know? Because of the article we posted yesterday (also below if you missed it). The Flynn surveillance program was run out of Treasury’s Office of Intelligence Analysis, which was then under the leadership of S. Leslie Ireland. Ireland came to OIA in 2010 after a long tenure at the Central Intelligence Agency and a one-year stint as Obama’s daily in-person intelligence briefer.
You may recall that in audios a few years ago, Douglas spoke about Leslie Ireland’s involvement.
The Treasury Department Spied on Flynn, Manafort, and the Trump Family, Says Whistleblower
The American Made President
arsumbris posts:
Another story worth looking into: “The Great CEO Exodus” of 2019. while China was first realizing Wuhan was a virus problem, CEOs were leaving their extremely competitive, well-paid positions at a record rate. Nothing was wrong with the economy yet. The financial publications reported an inexplicable wave of CEO’s from companies with close connections to China leaving their positions:
What’s Behind the Great CEO Exodus of 2019?
The 37 most dramatic CEO exits in 2019, a record-breaking year for executive departures
Chief executives are leaving at a record rate
This was before anyone in the West was admitting there might be a pandemic. The WHO also helped cover for China while they lied about person-to-person transmission. In that period of three months, CEOs left major companies like Disney, Google, and eBay.
Suddenly, CEOs that quit are taking positions for Chinese-run companies:
Daily Crunch: Disney’s streaming chief departs for TikTok
Citing criminal investigation, Ghislaine Maxwell seeks delay in Jeffrey Epstein victim’s lawsuit
Trump: Nancy Pelosi Is a ‘Sick’ Woman Who Has ‘a Lot of Mental Problems’
Talking about unfit…can we talk about how fat, drunk, and demented this old hag is?
Pelosi: Not a Good Idea for ‘Morbidly Obese’ Trump to Take Hydroxychloroquine
Use your words. They are weapons that won’t cause physical pain, but will terrorize the psyche of the enemy. Call them ugly, fat, slobs, feminazis. In our former political life B.C. (before coronavirus), these labels and words would have been called “politically incorrect.” Today we use them in the Great Information War to destroy the enemy.
Once we win the war, let’s all go back to playing nice. Until then. RELEASE THE KRAKEN.
She’s an ugly feminazi with a very bad facelift. She is George Soros’ handpicked vice president for demented Joe. Of course Soros would want a Nazi like Whitmer to be president. He gets along with Nazis so well ….
This meme will really freak the enemy out if it goes viral. Do your part to save humanity.
How Obama Pushed for Flynn’s Unmasking to Undermine the Incoming Trump Administration
“What’s up with all the British accents on American media,” we ask Steve Hilton, Christiane Amanpour, Piers Morgan, Mark Steyn, and Stuart Varney.
Have you ever wondered about all those corporate media reporters and talking heads in American media with British accents? You probably thought it is so quaint that they speak with lovely British accents. Time to take your redpill, folks.
The British have been propagandizing the world since 1909 when they came together at the Empire Press Union meeting to set up the world’s spying and lying operations. Whenever we hear a British propagandists, we do NOT give them the benefit of the doubt. We look for their secret British agenda to protect the Queen, the Privy Council, and the Rothschilds from scrutiny of their plans to depopulate and control humanity.
Macron LOSES Parliament Majority as RIOTS Plague France!
“Disinfecting Tunnels” Are Headed To Supermarkets In Post-COVID World
Rockefeller’s Double Game in GMO Foods and Depopulation
News Report — Doctors Sue Whitmer
Whoa…this has lots of room for nefarious uses by the digital overlords. Be very careful about downloading and using this app where you are giving away some sensitive personal information. In the age of FAT SHAMING and SURVEILLANCE…think twice.
MySize: A new way forward for apparel retailers?
Planned Parenthood affiliates improperly applied for and received $80 million in coronavirus stimulus funds, feds say
My Reaction to Graham Stephan and His Video About Me
Here’s a sample of Graham Stephan: NEW $6000 STIMULUS CHECK | What You MUST Know!
DNC HOME WORKOUT by The Hodge Twins – The Deplorables Saturday Night
Presidential Tweets Today
