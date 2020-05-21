.
Ready for your Great Awakening?
Shutdown Forever! FORCED VACCINATIONS!
Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvania Cannot Return to Normal Without ‘Foolproof’ Vaccine
Quarter Of Americans Have No Interest In Taking COVID Vaccine
President Trump: “The country wants voter ID.”
Justice John Roberts Screws Inventors. His Ugly Wife Screws Everyone.
Johnheretohelp spills the beans on Judge Sullivan in this tweet:
Read the extensive thread.
The Vortex — Arrest Bill Gates
Full Senate Confirms John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence
Getting closer to the origins of the coup and coronavirus. Please educate and enlighten your network about the ‘keystone’ called Christopher Steele that walks us right into the office of Richard Dearlove and his overthrow attempt of Donald Trump.
The Privy Council did it, Sherlock!
Gov. Ron DeSantis Rips reporters and media over COVID-19 coverage!
Did President Trump Slip-Up and Tell Too Much Truth?
GREG FLEMING V MACOMB COUNTY CLERK
Local News Report Faults State of Michigan for Poor Oversight of Failed Dam
Lake vanishes after Michigan dam fails during record flooding
For those asking us if we are ok here in Michigan, we are not in the flood area; however, we are all suffering under the tyrannical rule of this George Soros b*tch who is destroying Michigan’s economy under pretense that she is saving us….blaa, blaa, blaa. Wait until this pipsqueak of a woman has to reckon with The President when they tour the disaster area together.
Senior Executive Services at your service, America.
Are your media sources still unable to tell you how all these folks are related? Why aren’t they reporting on Senior Executive Services at length and in-depth?
Note: We could not find sources that supported this claim so we will leave it here as a meme for you to use as you wish.
.
Three City Council Democrats Defeated by Republicans in Virginia
Rice to Barry: “Sir, they’re gonna know we spied on them.”
Barry to Rice: Okie dokie, then write a memo.”
“Folks… Susan Rice sent an email to herself purporting to be recollections from a meeting she attended with Obama where Flynn was discussed. Problem is… she wasn’t there. Sally Yates testified to this fact under oath to Mueller. So… whose recollections are they those?” -VJ Read the rest of the tweet
Michael Flynn’s Lawyer Joins Susan Rice in Calling for Transcript Release
AIM Patriot Tim writes:
I loved being able to post your Youtube videos on my FB page. I can’t figure out how to post your new audio links on FB. I miss the videos you used to do. Than you for all your diligent work and research.
Our Reply: We provide you the audio file and a suggested thumbnail that you can upload to your own video channel. Then you can share as you customarily do, but it will come from your own channel. We encourage you to load our content to your site as a way for you to start your own patriot channel. Add your own content to make your channel uniquely yours.
We know of some sites that use our material and get thousands of hits. Some of those posted in Europe, we are told, will get as high as a half million hits. We won’t tell you where these sites are so that they are “protected” from enemy eyes that keep a watch on the Cat Report. Also – keep in mind that any of our videos from the American Intelligence Media YouTube channel can be duplicated and uploaded to your video site. Videos we did 2 years ago are relevant to today’s swamp news.
The Viciously Profitable Business of War
Espionage and Gain-of-Function Research
“Somebody Is Dumping Everything”: Mystery Investor Pukes $333M In Real Estate ETF In Dark Pool Trade
regitiger posts:
The three stages of truth are:
Ridicule
Violent Opposition
Self Evident
In my assessment, I believe the American people are still stuck at stage 1.
in my assessment, I believe main justice is stage 2.
in my assessment, I believe true justice is already at stage 3, awaiting for
WE THE PEOPLE to get their shit together!
Tide Turns Against Beijing-Backed Confucius Institutes on American Campuses
Professors around America have been caught selling secret research to the Chinese Communist Regime.
Read as a thread: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1262441045197049856.html
Report: Google Lands Huge Contract with Department of Defense
…which reminds us to remind you about the Eric Schmidt’s backstories.
Evil Eric Schmidt and His Plan for Prison Planet
Former Lover Exposes Eric Schmidt
HAIRBALL YUCKS.
Zbigniew Brzezinski’s Daughter Sleeps with Joe Scarborough, Alleged Murderer of Congressional Intern
Mika Brzezinski Demands Twitter Erase ‘Sick, Disgusting’ President Trump from Its Platform
Kayleigh McEnany Ribs Susan Rice for Past Falsehoods: ‘Thou Dost Protest Too Much’
AIM Patriot Suellen sends in the delightful music of Angela Hewitt that we played in the background all day while putting together your Cat Report. Was delightful. Let YT play one after another for you, too.
Angela Hewitt in Lockdown No. 26: Sonatina in C major, Op. 36 No. 3 by Clementi (1st mvt: Spiritoso)
Presidential Tweets Today
