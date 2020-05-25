.
IT’S TIME TO SAY…NO
Bill Gates Funding MIT Development of Micro Implants to Automatically Give Babies Vaccines
New Rockefeller COVID-19 Action Plan & The UN’s Official NWO Website As The CDC Goes Door to Door
Bill Gates’ Web of Dark Money and Influence – Part 1: Philanthropic Narrative Shaping
“Shocking”: Americans Flood Beaches, Trampling Social Distancing Rules
Despite COVID-19 risks, Americans swarm beaches across the country
Leaked tape shows how the media orchestrates the pandemic, with crisis actors coming back to life when the photoshoot is over. WATCH TWEET
16,000 Unmasking Requests in 2018 They Say – While They Simultaneously Ignore The Special Counsel
Sen. Johnson: Wray ‘completely unhelpful’ to investigation
Low virus rate leaves Oxford vaccine trial with ‘only 50% chance’
Funny how Judge Sullivan seemed to be a different person in the Ted Stevens case
Crossfire Hurricane’s origin document shows that the FBI is a disgrace
Mindy Robinson for Congress NV03 tweets:
What is going on with this Nevada election @realDonaldTrump ?
Republicans that voted for me are finding out that their ballots have been “voided.” On top of that, ballot harvesting is being allowed in my primary…but ONLY by those the state hand selects to do it. This is FRAUD!
The Domino-Effect in Commercial Real Estate
AIM patriots contacted us to see if we knew why SOTN hasn’t posted for a week. The editor answered us with this link:
StateoftheNation.co Constantly Sabotaged by GoDaddy.com – The Millennium Report
Y’all are doing great in the Top down – Bottom up warfare strategy. This is where all of us on-the-ground “push up” the message that is coming “down” from trusted patriots with a national prominence. Here is one that is working well. Watch how TRUTH coming from the top-down, and from all of us keyboard and information warriors, bottom-up, forces Joe Scarborough into the COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION.
Top-Down
Bottom-Up
leftistMediaFakeNews had his truth gun loaded ready for a fast and deadly cut and paste. Great idea to keep these in your arsenal to use when needed to educate and enlighten in the comment boxes. Here’s what he dropped:
At first I thought Trump was just poking fun at Joe Scarborough for killing his aide. But tonight, actually looked a bit deeper and now I am 100% convinced Lori didn’t die from “health condition”. She was murdered. I don’t know if Joe killed her or someone else but Lori definitely didn’t die from “health conditions”.
Good starting point would be the coroner Dr. Michael Berkland was:
- Before going to Florida, Berkland was fired in 1996 as a contract medical examiner in Jackson County in a dispute over his caseload and autopsy reports. Investigators found eight undissected brains when they reviewed files and specimens handled by Berkland, indicating he had fabricated autopsy results, authorities said.
- had lost his license in Missouri for falsifying autopsies in 1997-2003.
- was fired again in Florida for failing to complete more than a 100 autopsies between 2001-2003
- in 2012, charged After More Than 100 Body Parts Found (which were 10-15 year old) in Storage Container
- the report contained several inconsistencies. For one, Klausutis, a marathon runner, was said to have died of a cardiac arrhythmia.
- Another case where the coroner had falsified the autopsy ended up them having to revise his falsified report: The Florida State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy. Dr. Michael Berkland, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy, determined that Mr. Woodward died of natural causes. Shortly thereafter, the State of Florida completed an investigation of Dr. Berkland and found he had falsified several autopsy reports, including that of Mr. Woodward. The investigation revealed that the toxicology evidence cited by Dr. Berkland, allegedly showing no smoke inhalation, was entirely fabricated. The toxicology tests were never requested or performed. The State of Florida disciplined Dr. Berkland and amended Mr. Woodward’s autopsy report to find that he died of probable smoke inhalation. Before Dr. Berkland’s falsification was discovered, the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (“NIOSH”) had issued a report regarding Mr. Woodward’s death. The report relied on medical conclusions consistent with the falsified findings of Dr. Berkland. The report also contained discussion of interviews of eyewitnesses by an independent investigator. It did not state whether any firefighters reported that Mr. Woodward inhaled smoke during the incident. After discovering Dr. Berkland’s falsification of the autopsy report, NIOSH retracted the 2002 report and issued a revised report.
Here’s all the resources I have found:
You can also google this term “Northwest Florida Daily News Ralph Routon” and click on the link which leads to the book “Forensics Under Fire: Are Bad Science and Dueling Experts Corrupting” page 33 onwards.
https://twitter.com/almostjingo/status/1263176107680919552
https://twitter.com/The_War_Economy/status/937774933496786944
http://site.nwfdailynews.com/docs/KLAU2.pdf
https://www.kansascity.com/news/local/article308205/Former-area-medical-examiner-charged-with-keeping-body-parts-in-storage-unit.html
https://abcnews.go.com/US/man-charged-100-body-parts-found-storage-container/story?id=17190455
https://caselaw.findlaw.com/us-federal-circuit/1522586.html
“The most important discrepancy that should be answered is how intracranial bleeding could continue if the cardiac arrhythmia had caused a cessation of blood flow to the brain.”
Man Charged After More Than 100 Body Parts Found (10-15 year old) in Storage Container
Berkland worked at the District 1 medical examiner’s office in Pensacola from 1997 to 2003, when he was fired for not completing autopsy reports. Berkland’s license to serve as a medical examiner in Florida has been withdrawn.
Before going to Florida, Berkland was fired in 1996 as a contract medical examiner in Jackson County in a dispute over his caseload and autopsy reports. Investigators found eight undissected brains when they reviewed files and specimens handled by Berkland, indicating he had fabricated autopsy results, authorities said.
“A former medical examiner who was fired by Jackson County more than a decade ago has been arrested in Florida and charged with keeping human remains in a rented storage unit.”
- Berkland, as reported above, had lost his license in Missouri for falsifying autopsies.
- Berkland’s supervisor had contributed thousands of dollars to Scarborough’s election campaign.
- There were contradictory reports about whether there was a visible head injury.
- The report contained several inconsistencies. For one, Klausutis, a marathon runner, was said to have died of a cardiac arrhythmia.
- was fired again in Florida for failing to complete more than a 100 autopsies between 2001-2003
- Unresolved too was whether the office was locked and the lights were on. One report claimed the door was locked and the lights were off Another said the door was unlocked and the lights were on.
https://sentinelksmo.org/controversy-around-scarborough-staffer-death-legit-c-roots/
It’s from here which has been deleted:
http://www.larryflynt.com/notebook.php?id=17
But I found an archive of it here:
Only when the autopsy report was released (and that occurred only because the editor in chief of the Northwest Florida Daily News Ralph Routon’s editorial demanded its issuance) did those willing to exercise their rights under Florida’s Sunshine Law learn the extent of Lori’s injuries.
The autopsy report revealed that Lori had suffered two skull fractures and an additional wound. A 71/4-inch crack all but spanned the top of her head, from right temple to left.
As a likely consequence of that blow, blood poured in from a steadily pumping heart to form a fist-sized hematoma at the left temple. There were separate 11/2-inch eggshell fractures, essentially pulverizing the bone, deep inside the skull behind the right ear. The back of her head was bashed, and her lungs were filled with bloody foam, suggesting that she took a relatively long time to die.
In the final autopsy report, Berkland wrote off all those devastating injuries to heart failure. According to Berkland, Klausutis had fainted from a weak heart and hit her head on the desk, an unlikely scenario considering the massive damage to the victim’s skull.
https://www.scribd.com/doc/106048854/Lori-Klausutis-Autopsy
– End of leftistMediaFakeNews post-
Bottom – Up. Here’s another example of keyboard warriors working in the grassroots. It’s a video so make sure to listen here: https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1263190486480633856/pu/vid/720×900/_zrG16RMoRa3Bhf1.mp4
.
Top-Down. Watch Ms. McEnany take the press to school. About time we turned the lights on to the propaganda arm of the British Imperial Empire. Kayleigh’s working it from top-down. All of us need to push up similar messaging on social media, memes, articles and posts, videos. Man your keyboards!
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany gives reporters another cheerful beatdown
If a business can refuse service because you’re not wearing a mask… they can also refuse to bake a cake. Source
Colleges at Risk of Losing $3 Billion as International Enrollment Declines: Survey
Mr. Neocon clucking again:
“Blithering Idiot’: Ann Coulter Lays Into President Donald Trump Over Attack On Jeff Sessions”
Michael Moore Torches Biden: He Lacks ‘Necessary Enthusiasm‘ to Beat Trump https://t.co/EC6bt2e56n via @BreitbartNews. Well, he was right in 2016, and we do have great enthusiasm. Many say, done a fantastic job! DJT
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020
Rats Are Swarming Trash On New York’s Empty Streets
AIM Patriot Dennis wanted to add a few more names to the list of folks on the Presidential Intelligence Advisory Board that we described in the Cat Report of May 23
Jeremy Katz
Jeremy Katz ’95 Appointed Deputy Director of the National Economic Council
Katz ’95 will serve as an advisor to NEC Director Gary Cohn and as Deputy Assistant to President Trump.
Daniel Sundheim, whose new hedge fund will invest in stock and private equity deals, hired a former deputy White House economic adviser to help run it. Jeremy Katz, who was a lieutenant to National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, joins Sundheim’s firm as president and chief operating officer, according to a letter to prospective investors seen by Bloomberg News. Read more
David Robertson
https://news.kochind.com/media-resources/leadership-bios/dave-robertson
https://digitalcommons.ilr.cornell.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1061&context=reports
Note esp. 1.5 Key Relationships
Can you see the agenda for making this warm, cozy video on nanotechnology? Pay attention to what nanotechnology does when it interfaces with biological cells. The real danger is when evil Bill Gates uses the deadly combination of nanobots and vaccine poisons.
Nanotechnology: A New Frontier
WARNING: This news may contain one or more of the following: Deliberate falsehoods, communist funding, brainwashing tactics and/or diarrhea. Prolonged exposure may lead to heart palpitations, brain function abnormality, elevated heart rate, high blood pressure, spontaneous crying, episodic hysteria, increased isolation, depression, mania, psychotic thinking, paranoia, anger management problems, and/or diarrhea. Please consult your doctor before you decide if this infotainment program is right for you.
Judge dismisses One America News defamation lawsuit against Rachel Maddow
Inquiring minds want to know….. If Rachel Maddow is entertainment and her repeated falsehoods incited the destabilization of the country, why hasn’t she been arrested, or at least closed down? If you or someone you love has suffered from Maddow’s constant lies and deceptions, then seek an attorney to sue the f^ck out of MSNBC.
…speaking of the corrupt media, an internet poster remarked:
“If Psycho Joe sues President Trump, I believe that opens himself up to “discovery” in which Trump’s lawyers can ask him anything they want under oath and on the record. Pretty sure Psycho Joe doesn’t want that.”
Loudspeaker Islamic Call to Prayer May Become Permanent Fixture in Britain
Presidential Tweets Today
