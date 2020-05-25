.

Leaked tape shows how the media orchestrates the pandemic, with crisis actors coming back to life when the photoshoot is over. WATCH TWEET

Mindy Robinson for Congress NV03 tweets:

What is going on with this Nevada election @realDonaldTrump ?

Republicans that voted for me are finding out that their ballots have been “voided.” On top of that, ballot harvesting is being allowed in my primary…but ONLY by those the state hand selects to do it. This is FRAUD!

Read what she found!

AIM patriots contacted us to see if we knew why SOTN hasn’t posted for a week. The editor answered us with this link:

Y’all are doing great in the Top down – Bottom up warfare strategy. This is where all of us on-the-ground “push up” the message that is coming “down” from trusted patriots with a national prominence. Here is one that is working well. Watch how TRUTH coming from the top-down, and from all of us keyboard and information warriors, bottom-up, forces Joe Scarborough into the COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION.

Top-Down

Bottom-Up

leftistMediaFakeNews had his truth gun loaded ready for a fast and deadly cut and paste. Great idea to keep these in your arsenal to use when needed to educate and enlighten in the comment boxes. Here’s what he dropped:

At first I thought Trump was just poking fun at Joe Scarborough for killing his aide. But tonight, actually looked a bit deeper and now I am 100% convinced Lori didn’t die from “health condition”. She was murdered. I don’t know if Joe killed her or someone else but Lori definitely didn’t die from “health conditions”.

Good starting point would be the coroner Dr. Michael Berkland was:

Before going to Florida, Berkland was fired in 1996 as a contract medical examiner in Jackson County in a dispute over his caseload and autopsy reports. Investigators found eight undissected brains when they reviewed files and specimens handled by Berkland, indicating he had fabricated autopsy results, authorities said.

had lost his license in Missouri for falsifying autopsies in 1997-2003.

was fired again in Florida for failing to complete more than a 100 autopsies between 2001-2003

in 2012, charged After More Than 100 Body Parts Found (which were 10-15 year old) in Storage Container

the report contained several inconsistencies. For one, Klausutis, a marathon runner, was said to have died of a cardiac arrhythmia.

Another case where the coroner had falsified the autopsy ended up them having to revise his falsified report: The Florida State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy. Dr. Michael Berkland, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy, determined that Mr. Woodward died of natural causes. Shortly thereafter, the State of Florida completed an investigation of Dr. Berkland and found he had falsified several autopsy reports, including that of Mr. Woodward. The investigation revealed that the toxicology evidence cited by Dr. Berkland, allegedly showing no smoke inhalation, was entirely fabricated. The toxicology tests were never requested or performed. The State of Florida disciplined Dr. Berkland and amended Mr. Woodward’s autopsy report to find that he died of probable smoke inhalation. Before Dr. Berkland’s falsification was discovered, the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (“NIOSH”) had issued a report regarding Mr. Woodward’s death. The report relied on medical conclusions consistent with the falsified findings of Dr. Berkland. The report also contained discussion of interviews of eyewitnesses by an independent investigator. It did not state whether any firefighters reported that Mr. Woodward inhaled smoke during the incident. After discovering Dr. Berkland’s falsification of the autopsy report, NIOSH retracted the 2002 report and issued a revised report.

Here’s all the resources I have found:

You can also google this term “Northwest Florida Daily News Ralph Routon” and click on the link which leads to the book “Forensics Under Fire: Are Bad Science and Dueling Experts Corrupting” page 33 onwards.

https://twitter.com/almostjingo/status/1263176107680919552

https://twitter.com/The_War_Economy/status/937774933496786944

http://site.nwfdailynews.com/docs/KLAU2.pdf

https://www.kansascity.com/news/local/article308205/Former-area-medical-examiner-charged-with-keeping-body-parts-in-storage-unit.html

https://abcnews.go.com/US/man-charged-100-body-parts-found-storage-container/story?id=17190455

https://caselaw.findlaw.com/us-federal-circuit/1522586.html

“The most important discrepancy that should be answered is how intracranial bleeding could continue if the cardiac arrhythmia had caused a cessation of blood flow to the brain.”

Man Charged After More Than 100 Body Parts Found (10-15 year old) in Storage Container

Berkland worked at the District 1 medical examiner’s office in Pensacola from 1997 to 2003, when he was fired for not completing autopsy reports. Berkland’s license to serve as a medical examiner in Florida has been withdrawn.

Before going to Florida, Berkland was fired in 1996 as a contract medical examiner in Jackson County in a dispute over his caseload and autopsy reports. Investigators found eight undissected brains when they reviewed files and specimens handled by Berkland, indicating he had fabricated autopsy results, authorities said.

“A former medical examiner who was fired by Jackson County more than a decade ago has been arrested in Florida and charged with keeping human remains in a rented storage unit.”

Berkland, as reported above, had lost his license in Missouri for falsifying autopsies.

Berkland’s supervisor had contributed thousands of dollars to Scarborough’s election campaign.

There were contradictory reports about whether there was a visible head injury.

The report contained several inconsistencies. For one, Klausutis, a marathon runner, was said to have died of a cardiac arrhythmia.

was fired again in Florida for failing to complete more than a 100 autopsies between 2001-2003

Unresolved too was whether the office was locked and the lights were on. One report claimed the door was locked and the lights were off Another said the door was unlocked and the lights were on.

https://sentinelksmo.org/controversy-around-scarborough-staffer-death-legit-c-roots/

It’s from here which has been deleted:

http://www.larryflynt.com/notebook.php?id=17

But I found an archive of it here:

http://archive.is/C4M1A

Only when the autopsy report was released (and that occurred only because the editor in chief of the Northwest Florida Daily News Ralph Routon’s editorial demanded its issuance) did those willing to exercise their rights under Florida’s Sunshine Law learn the extent of Lori’s injuries.

The autopsy report revealed that Lori had suffered two skull fractures and an additional wound. A 71/4-inch crack all but spanned the top of her head, from right temple to left.

As a likely consequence of that blow, blood poured in from a steadily pumping heart to form a fist-sized hematoma at the left temple. There were separate 11/2-inch eggshell fractures, essentially pulverizing the bone, deep inside the skull behind the right ear. The back of her head was bashed, and her lungs were filled with bloody foam, suggesting that she took a relatively long time to die.

In the final autopsy report, Berkland wrote off all those devastating injuries to heart failure. According to Berkland, Klausutis had fainted from a weak heart and hit her head on the desk, an unlikely scenario considering the massive damage to the victim’s skull.

https://www.scribd.com/doc/106048854/Lori-Klausutis-Autopsy

– End of leftistMediaFakeNews post-

Bottom – Up. Here’s another example of keyboard warriors working in the grassroots. It’s a video so make sure to listen here: https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1263190486480633856/pu/vid/720×900/_zrG16RMoRa3Bhf1.mp4

Top-Down. Watch Ms. McEnany take the press to school. About time we turned the lights on to the propaganda arm of the British Imperial Empire. Kayleigh’s working it from top-down. All of us need to push up similar messaging on social media, memes, articles and posts, videos. Man your keyboards!

.

If a business can refuse service because you’re not wearing a mask… they can also refuse to bake a cake. Source

Mr. Neocon clucking again:

Michael Moore Torches Biden: He Lacks ‘Necessary Enthusiasm‘ to Beat Trump https://t.co/EC6bt2e56n via @BreitbartNews. Well, he was right in 2016, and we do have great enthusiasm. Many say, done a fantastic job! DJT

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

