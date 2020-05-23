.

.

.

Learn more at Bill Gates is Evil

.

.

.

.

..

.

.

Joe says in the video above that his VP partner will be a black woman. Many of you probably thought of three candidates – Stacey Abrams, Michelle Obama, and Kamala Harris.

The problem is that Michelle is not a woman. And Kamala isn’t black. So that just leaves the morbidly obese Stacey Abrams… unless Joe selects Susan Rice, Condelezza Rice, Loretta Lynch, or Maxine Waters.

Listen, fat.

.

.

.

.

.

Ohio, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia have just filed an amicus brief in support of @GenFlynn’s Petition for Writ of Mandamus. Read the petition here.



.

.

.

.

.

.

For Joe Biden: Black Acting School Hollywood Shuffle 1987

.

For Canadian patriots:

.

.

Here’s an article just below about patents. It is full of lies. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is run by a British company called SERCO. They use the patent office as a ‘front’ to steal patents from American inventors. The British have been stealing patents since the days of Marconi and Tesla. Patent office corruption is upheld by Scumbag John Roberts who, along with his ugly wife Jane, have made a killing off of insider trading, while inventors and entrepreneurs are ripped off by justices put in place to protect our Constitutional rights.

.

Here’s what’s really going on at the CORRUPT Supreme Court:

.

Pedophilia is a Democrat and Republican crime. And it is real. Children are trafficked around the world for heinous purposes.The corporate media remains complicit and silent…because they, too, participate in these inhuman, criminal acts. Wouldn’t it be great if there were an official way that regular folks could get citizen-researched intelligence to the president, bypassing the criminal operation called the U.S. intelligence community?

.

Betsy and Thomas review the latest on the intelligence community, including John Ratcliffe’s appointment as Director of the ODNI and where Ric Grenell may wind up. Also what’s up with CIA Gina Haspel who has been laying low, staying off the Trump radar?

.

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/overthrow-of-the-rogue-intelligence-community.mp3

.

The “committee” that Betsy and Thomas referred to in the audio above could be the Presidential Intelligence Advisory Board, set up in 1956 under Dwight D. Eisenhower as an official group that advises the president, among other things, about overreach of the intelligence community that could adversely effect him and the Executive Office. It was originally set up to be a citizen advisory board where regular citizens like those of us at the American Intelligence Media could offer the Executive Office citizen intelligence reports on vital matters.

Wouldn’t that be a cool place for the Conclave to hang out with all of our deep research, citizen intelligence reports, Cat Reports, kitties, and miners? Only problem is that the advisory board is stacked with globalists who are propagandists, not truth seekers. They are in place to make sure that the President doesn’t find out what’s really going on with British spies and lies.

For example, the Chairman of this “citizen” advisory board is Stephen Andrew Feinberg co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Cerberus Capital Management, which owns the notorious criminal operation called DynCorp. Bet eagerly reported the Highlands Group activities to the president:

.

What about the co-chair who is an expert in the cyber and technology fields – Dr. Samantha Ravich? Think she has reported to the President that Silicon Valley is nothing more than window dressing for the Highlands Group and DARPA and that they stole their technology from Leader Technologies and then weaponized it against the people of the world? Think she will recommend to the President that we could end this social media tyranny with this plan:

.

Maybe Safra A. Catz, who is the CEO of Oracle, can provide the President with deep intelligence. Think she reported on the British Imperial Empire’s war on America and how the Privy Council is behind the overthrow attempt on Donald Trump and is ground zero for the coronavirus false flag? She is also on the board of Disney so surely she is reporting to President Trump about propaganda corporate media and the child trafficking at Disney.

.

Saxby Chambliss is a washed up politician who probably didn’t know much when he was in Congress, being bought and paid for by his globalist handlers. Since he was on the United States House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence for FOUR terms, we would expect breaking reports from him since he knows first-hand the massive corruption of corporations and how they are destroying our freedoms and rights. This is bottom-shelf intelligence that even someone as un-intelligent as Chambliss should know.

.

That’s not all about this low-life Saxby Chambliss. Did you know that he also chaired the House Intelligence Subcommittee on Terrorism and Homeland Security which investigated intelligence issues related to the 9-11 attacks. The committee’s investigation didn’t disclose a scintilla of what citizens reported about 9-11 so why do we have a globalist like Saxby Chambliss advising the president on “intelligence”? Did he alert the president that Robert Mueller and UK Arvinder Sambei collaborated on the impeachment witch hunt, just like they worked together to cover up 9-11?

.

.

Basically, the list of folks on this presidential intelligence advisory board will turn your stomach when you read their bios and see that they are on Team Globalists and will not provide the President with real intelligence, if they even have any themselves. Here are other names you see on their Board of Directors in year’s past: Al Gore, Zbigniew Brzezinski, Alan Greenspan, Caspar Weinberger.

If this is the committee that Ric Grenell is going to head, then perhaps first order of business for these globalists is to read the American Intelligence Media and get caught up on what is really going on in the world. The members of this board are in desperate need of

TRUTH RE-EDUCATION.

Betsy says, “Make their first homework assignment this lovely piece below since it includes just about everyone and agency that they are trying to protect”:

.

Being the curious miners and researchers that we are, we provided a quick summary of the members of the Presidential Intelligence Advisory Board:

A motley crew filled with Pilgrims Society / Crown Agent / SES / QinetiQ insiders

President’s Intelligence Advisory Board (PIAB) Membership under Donald Trump

President Donald Trump nominated the following people to PIAB:[25]

In February 2019, President Trump named three additional members:[26]

Daniel Hoffman – State Department; CIA; Daniel Hoffman | Interview on Human Intelligence – Collaborative Agency Group (in the video, Hoffman pretends the media (Pilgrims Society) does not control intelligence and technology – this is deceptive)

John K. Hurley (of California) – Princeton; Stanford; Cavalry Asset Management, 2003-present; Bowman Capital Management, 1997–2001; Fidelity Investments (largest mutual fund investor in Facebook, principals are Pilgrims Society movers

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

This is Michigan under Gretchen Whitmer – mass house arrest, life threatening infrastructure failures, state-sanctioned senior abuse. Don’t let her be Joe’s running mate! As president, she will run our country into the ground like she has Michigan.



.

. . . Andrew Carnegie, the Robber baron who funded American libraries to “rewrite American history to please England” published numerous versions of his Triumphant Democracy – Sixty Years’ March of the Republic between ca. 1885, 1886, 1893. His last chapter (cited in Hon. Thorkelson’s Congressional Record, Aug. l9, 1940. p. 15) titled “The Reunion of Britain and America” was removed from the book in re-prints, but a separate pamphlet of this chapter from 1898 was just discovered by AFI researchers. In these remarkable documents, Carnegie reveals the fantastical arrogance of the Pilgrims Society and the degree to which they exuded haughty confidence that they controlled the British Monarch (Victoria at the time), their vision of a one-world government, governed from London (the mother land of the English-Speaking race), bound together by instant mass communications, funded by the monopolistic enterprises of his fellow Pilgrims (Rockefeller, Rothschild, JPMorgan, Vanderbilt, de Worms (Baron Pirbright, a Rothschild), Wellcome, Warburg, Schiff, Bush, Sarnoff, Marconi, Morgan, Rhodes, Rosebery (a Rothschild), War I Propaganda Masterman (a Rhodes-Rothschild), Milner, Buchan, Churchill, Chamberlain, etc.) He believed in the inevitability of a one-world English-Speaking Race in which America was fully reunited with the Crown.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

