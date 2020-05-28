Charles M. Lieber Uses Viruses, Nanotechnology, and 5G to Eradicate Humanity

An AIM Patriot, who is doing deeper research into Charles Lieber, asked us to bundle up some of our articles on this traitor and his father. We thought you might like these links in one convenient url for your own research purposes:
Charles M. Lieber and the Queen’s QinetiQ
.
David Sarnoff – RCA, NBC, Pilgrims Society, Imperial British terrorist
.
Whistleblower Nails Fauci, Rothschilds, Highlands Group, DARPA, DoD, Pirbright, SERCO, QinetiQ, Goldman Sachs, US Navy, US Air Force, US Army, CIA in Worldwide Bioterror
.
The Queen’s Crown Virus Must Be Destroyed Before It Destroys Humanity
.
Vaccine Wars are British Imperial Wars
.
The Men Who End Humanity
.
Nanotechnology Weaponized to Deliver Viruses
.
Dr. Mengele Fauci: Global Death Lord
.
Dr. Donald T. Gantz Builds Mass Surveillance Systems
Weapon of Mass Intelligence
American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos