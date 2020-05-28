Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Charles M. Lieber Uses Viruses, Nanotechnology, and 5G to Eradicate Humanity

lieber father son

An AIM Patriot, who is doing deeper research into Charles Lieber, asked us to bundle up some of our articles on this traitor and his father. We thought you might like these links in one convenient url for your own research purposes:

Charles M. Lieber and the Queen’s QinetiQ

Coronavirus nanotube delivery system

.

David Sarnoff – RCA, NBC, Pilgrims Society, Imperial British terrorist

David Sarnoff, The Pilgrims Society’s 2nd Greatest 20th Century Cardboard Cutout (the 1st being Guglielmo Marconi).

.

Whistleblower Nails Fauci, Rothschilds, Highlands Group, DARPA, DoD, Pirbright, SERCO, QinetiQ, Goldman Sachs, US Navy, US Air Force, US Army, CIA in Worldwide Bioterror

brenner rothschild fauci

.

The Queen’s Crown Virus Must Be Destroyed Before It Destroys Humanity

Manningham Buller Jonathan Symonds

.

Vaccine Wars are British Imperial Wars

.

The Men Who End Humanity

bethune lieber afi

.

Nanotechnology Weaponized to Deliver Viruses

molecules

.

Dr. Mengele Fauci: Global Death Lord

fauci big pharma

.

Dr. Donald T. Gantz Builds Mass Surveillance Systems

charles lieber 2

aim-4-truth-png

Weapon of Mass Intelligence

American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android.  You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos

Sigil

Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.