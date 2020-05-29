.
The Conclave responds with audio discussions inside the link:
Executive Order on Preventing Online Censorship
Social Media and Section 230
Pranay Singh, Direct Messaging Engineer, Twitter: “Just go to a random tweet, just look at the followers, it will be all like ‘Guns, God, America’…Like who says that? Who talks like that? It’s for sure a bot.” Watch on Streamable
The Line Holds – Speaker Pelosi Drops Plan For House FISA Reauthorization Vote
“President Trump is committed to seeing that FISA is not reauthorized without “significant” reform. Senator Rand Paul has proposed to significantly change the FISA process by forcing the DOJ, FBI and Intelligence Community to apply for search and surveillance warrants to Title-3 courts in order to access any NSA database containing private information of American citizens.”
Dr. Fei-Fei Li – a Stanford Professor and former Google Vice President linked with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) projects – has been appointed to the board at Twitter as an ‘independent advisor.’
GOP opens up new front in Big Tech censorship fight, hitting Reddit for killing ‘The Donald’ pro-Trump forum
“Several Republican lawmakers suggested in a scathing letter on Thursday they will soon take action against Reddit, saying the influential Internet message board systematically singled out, censored, and destroyed a once-popular pro-Trump “subreddit,” or subforum, known as “r/The_Donald.””
Corona = Crown
CrownVirus
Oops! 100,000 non-citizens registered to vote in Pennsylvania
Charles M. Lieber Uses Viruses, Nanotechnology, and 5G to Eradicate Humanity
All of These People Should Be in Prison | Steve Deace Show
For-Profit Nursing Home In Viral Video Is Understaffed and Run By Criminals, Yet Still Receives Medicare Funds
George Floyd, fired officer overlapped security shifts at south Minneapolis club
Fauci And Birx: Lock Them Up!
What’s the enemy thinking? This is a statement from the DSA – Democratic Socialists of America.
Tells supporters not to vote for Trump..or Biden. Focus on local initiatives and elections. Back to the grassroots.
Beyond Bernie: a Statement from the DSA National Political Committee
And calling out the Bauer/Rothschilds for crimes against humanity is not anti-semitic. It is truth.
Flynn’s attorney: ‘I am fed up with everybody that’s trying to hide the truth’
Department of Education: Transgender Athletes’ Competition Violates Women’s Rights
Video proof that the protesters didn’t start the violence in Minneapolis.
UK Uses Feudal System Law To Seize £150 Million From Bank Accounts
Shocking New Planned Parenthood Videos
AIM Patriot and Astrologer Robert writes:
Hot off Morency AstroMo Calc. For July 3, 2020 Pluto conjunct Jupiter exact @23*44′ Capricorn (R), Opposite USA Mercury @24*29′ Cancer – Coming Long-term Change/Transformation of USA Legal Matters??
The conjuction occuring on July 3, 2020, in addition to being conjunct to the USA’s Mercury, it is also Conjuct to POTUS’ natal Venus and Saturn @ 25*18′, and 23*18′, respectvely. So, there is NO DOUBT that POTUS 45 is, indeed legitimately tied to the long-term transformations and changes to the USA. Good, or Bad, TBD, but conjunctions are usually thought to be favorable.
Our Fact Checkers call this out as FAKE NEWS. It says “woman” and we know Joe prefers children.
DraftKings Shares Soared 300% As COVID Killed Sporting Events
“There are no baseball, basketball, golf, equestrian, lacrosse, auto racing, and or other sporting events at the moment. Major League Baseball could restart in July, but there is still too much uncertainty. Football, if the season starts on time, won’t be seen until late August, and the 145th Preakness Stakes won’t be seen until October.
But DraftKings, an American daily fantasy sports betting website, which recently went public, has seen its stock soar 273% since lockdowns began and all sporting events canceled.”
COVID Madness – Montgomery County, Maryland, Provides Nonsensical Rules for Opening
(2017) Bill Gates’ Sinister Plan for 25,000 Acres of Desolate Arizona Land
Facebook Mass Censoring Any MENTION of the Word ‘Coronavirus’
Does it remind you of this movie clip El Presidentewhich could be applied to all these DemonRat governors.
WinWithMe posts:
Reminder that according to the new legal standard set by the Honorable Robert Swan Mueller III, Esquire, PhD, MD, etc. Joe Scarborough has not been exonerated of the murder of Lori Klausutis
BREAKING: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has removed 2018 tweet w photo of himself holding up and endorsing the “Antifa Handbook,” a “book that strike [sic] fear in the heart of Trump.” Antifa’s been blamed for stoking Minneapolis riots, vandalism
Presidential Tweets Today
