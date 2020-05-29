.

.

.

The Conclave responds with audio discussions inside the link:

.

.

Pranay Singh, Direct Messaging Engineer, Twitter: “Just go to a random tweet, just look at the followers, it will be all like ‘Guns, God, America’…Like who says that? Who talks like that? It’s for sure a bot.” Watch on Streamable

.

.

.

“President Trump is committed to seeing that FISA is not reauthorized without “significant” reform. Senator Rand Paul has proposed to significantly change the FISA process by forcing the DOJ, FBI and Intelligence Community to apply for search and surveillance warrants to Title-3 courts in order to access any NSA database containing private information of American citizens.”

.

.

.

.

“Several Republican lawmakers suggested in a scathing letter on Thursday they will soon take action against Reddit, saying the influential Internet message board systematically singled out, censored, and destroyed a once-popular pro-Trump “subreddit,” or subforum, known as “r/The_Donald.””

.

Corona = Crown

CrownVirus

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

What’s the enemy thinking? This is a statement from the DSA – Democratic Socialists of America.

Tells supporters not to vote for Trump..or Biden. Focus on local initiatives and elections. Back to the grassroots.

.

And calling out the Bauer/Rothschilds for crimes against humanity is not anti-semitic. It is truth.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot and Astrologer Robert writes:

Hot off Morency AstroMo Calc. For July 3, 2020 Pluto conjunct Jupiter exact @23*44′ Capricorn (R), Opposite USA Mercury @24*29′ Cancer – Coming Long-term Change/Transformation of USA Legal Matters??

The conjuction occuring on July 3, 2020, in addition to being conjunct to the USA’s Mercury, it is also Conjuct to POTUS’ natal Venus and Saturn @ 25*18′, and 23*18′, respectvely. So, there is NO DOUBT that POTUS 45 is, indeed legitimately tied to the long-term transformations and changes to the USA. Good, or Bad, TBD, but conjunctions are usually thought to be favorable.

.

.

Our Fact Checkers call this out as FAKE NEWS. It says “woman” and we know Joe prefers children.

.

“There are no baseball, basketball, golf, equestrian, lacrosse, auto racing, and or other sporting events at the moment. Major League Baseball could restart in July, but there is still too much uncertainty. Football, if the season starts on time, won’t be seen until late August, and the 145th Preakness Stakes won’t be seen until October.

But DraftKings, an American daily fantasy sports betting website, which recently went public, has seen its stock soar 273% since lockdowns began and all sporting events canceled.”

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

