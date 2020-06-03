.

.

This is what patriots said after watching the 3+ hour video:

27Sandino:

At 1:15:13 Graham repeats the lie that the Russians stole the emails, when we all know crowdstrike refuted that and the FBI never looked at the servers.

Bramage:

Lindsey Graham, R-S.C…DEEP STATE RAT. See how he interrupted Rodney when he was about to implicate govt lawyers etc.

rabdargab:

so it is very clear to me that the results of all of this is that they are going to find a few low level FBI guys to prosecute and wash their hands of it, and then Republicans will get their sound byte that “justice has been done” and all the corruption has been removed from the FBI.

President_Sanders:

Mother fucker, I’ve been listening to shit like this for four years. It’s time to put up or shut up. I want to see indictments. Not tomorrow, not next Tuesday, now.

.

.

AIM Patriot Terry sent the video below to us. The Trump speech portion of the video is relevant. The commentary prior and after is rambly.

.

AIM Patriot Patricia knows who President Trump is referencing in the speech. She reminds us of the LaRouche materials we have posted in prior Cat Reports. They are definitely worth re-posting for folks new to the AIM School of Truth.

.

Start asking the fake news media why they won’t report on the Dearlove-Steele-Halper connection. They can’t because corporate media is aligned with the globalists and the British propaganda machine. By exposing their inability to ask the next logical questions in order to find the source, the origin, of the coup, you will show fellow citizens how fake news is truly propaganda, a mind-control weapon that the British have been using on the people of the world for a very long time.

.

.

.

“Three years of investigations including the incredible Horrowitz report of December 2019 have demonstrated startling abuses of power from the FBI, and deep seated connections between the FBI and CIA with the DNC, Hillary Campaign, Perkins Coie (the DNC law firm) and MI6’s Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS. Steele’s dodgy dossier itself was funded by the Hillary Campaign and the DNC via the law firm Perkins Coie which also gave funds to Steele’s American partner Fusion GPS on whose board sit figures such as the husband of Obama’s senior policy advisor Shailagh Murray, and the wife of the DOJ’s 4th highest official Bruce Ohr.

The fact that the blatant lies were compiled on the DNC/Clinton dime by British intelligence and then distributed to leading FBI-connected media mouthpieces like the NY Times, Mother Jones, Washington Post and Buzzfeed was not a coincidence and neither was the role of Steele’s former boss Richard Dearlove who also acts as advisor to Steele’s Orbis enterprise.

While running MI6, Sir Dearlove not only gave the world the dodgy “yellowcake” dossier in 2002 which justified the destruction of Iraq but was the figure who advised Steele to give the dossier to the UK government in the Autumn of 2016 and then send it to officials in the USA. It was in this manner that the dossier made its way into the hands of James Comey and James Clapper who leaked it’s existence via a memo to the National Endowment of Democracy’s David Kramer and Buzzfeed.

This dossier was not only was instrumental in justifying the FISA warrants used to surveil the Trump Campaign- giving rise to the Robert Mueller witch hunt that contaminated three years of American history and did irreparable damage to U.S.-Russian relations, but also induced the late Cold Warrior John McCain to call for the activation of NATO’s article 5 threatening to put America on a war footing with Russia.”

.

.

Fools reveal their license plate in video

.

.

No source for the graphic below. Someone’s screen shot from search engine. Try it yourself and see what you find. Put your results below in the comment box.

.

F L A S H B A C K

.

.

.

What? What? Did someone say Joe is dragging Deval Patrick out to be his VP nominee? Well, let’s bring up the oppo research on Patrick and refresh our memories.

.

.

AIM Patriot Chris asks us where we found this tweet of President Trump as he reports that it is not on Twitter. Is this being censored by Twitter? This is the original link: https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1268132011203575811

.

.

.

.

.

Raw video file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/06/the-angels-are-with-us.mp3

.

.

Hi everyone sorry some of you missed it- Pallets of bricks are being delivered along the protest routes during the day for rioters tobuse at night. License plate & digging confirmed Berkshire Hathaway – Warren Buffett & BGates own the brick company.

.

Dr. Winnie Heartstrong for Congress @realDrWinnie

.

.

First exposed and published by American journalist and suffragette Lillian Scott Troy in The San Francisco Leader, Feb. 17, 24, 1912.

Republished by Hon. Dr. Lt. Commander Jacob Thorkelson, MN, House of Representatives, p. 5168, Congressional Record, 76th Congress, 3rd Session, Appendix, Vol. 86, Part 17, Aug. 06, 1940, to Sep. 27, 1940 (pp. 4801-5932). GPO, Aug. 21, 1940.

Lillian Scott Troy. (Feb. 17, 24, 1912). The 24-step Pilgrims Society Corporatist Imperial Federation Strategy to Return America to British Rule, with preamble by Hon. Dr. Lt. Commander Jacob. Thorkelson, MN, 1940. The San Francisco Leader, GPO, George Mason.

“The following is what a few very ambitious but traitorous Americans in high positions could tell us if they would, and to which policies they have either pledged their wealth, their brains, or their influence.

Many of these men are under pay from a fund [The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace] which has given none of its “peace” money to prevent war between Italy and Turkey, or any other nations or peoples at war; a fund which under a false name, is only being used, and only will be used to assist to the utmost the destruction of American independence, and the slow or fast betraying of America’s nationhood into the ready hands of the only genuine enemies she has ever had.”

.

.

AIM Patriot truthkitten (great moniker!) writes:

please – please – please –

tell me what is going on with the app.

yesterday morning – it installed perfectly on someone’s

ANDROID phone, from the ANDROID-AppStore.

by approximately 7pm, or so, it had been eliminated from the

AppleAppStore…[different friend, different phone/iphone]

it said:

Aim4truth DOES NOT EXIST.

significant/odd/interesting:

for a few seconds, it showed your

blue/circle logo – which was PERFECTLY LEGIBLE –

with the words: Aim4truth DOES NOT EXIST.

Our reply: Yes, we have heard that Apple and Google mess with our app so that citizens do not have access to truth. It limits your political discussion and you should complain to the White House and your legislators and get in on the lawsuits.

.

Another AIM Patriot (identified as “na”) wrote:

i have woken up – more [stunned] people – this year – than in any other year of my WOKE life – thanks to your site. so thank you! then – yesterday – i stunned a young man just starting to wake up – and he readily agreed to put your app onto his phone – and he went to the app-store – and we both saw your app – then – poof – you are GONE.

it seemed that you disappeared about one second from when his finger was to hit the “install” directive-button. these young people need an app button staring at them from their device.

what happened?

.

MagaGodlike posts : Trump is a Genius. He won’t invoke the Insurrection Act. It’s his back-pocket Trump card. Instead, each state will be forced to defend themselves. Red states will thrive & prosper. Sanctuary cities/states will NOT. United we will become. Blue to Red? Libs about to go Conversative? YES!

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

