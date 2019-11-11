.

We told you in December 2017 to keep an eye on this globalist darkhorse Deval Patrick. Here’s some great opposition research on this corrupt Mueller-Romney-Obama man:

.

We also reminded you in April in this Cat Report that the globalists were lining up Deval Patrick to be Hillary’s ‘step-n-fetch it’ candidate.

.

AIM Patriot Tim sends us a note about the Deval Patrick update. Time writes: “As you predicted! Ask Christopher Strunk what he knows about D. Patrick and his non-stop promotion on Alan Chartock’s WAMC radio. It’s funded by The Kaplan Fund and the Kaplan son was married to Edwina Sandys, Churchill’s granddaughter.

Our reply: Hello, Chris….can you send us an answer to Tim’s question so that we can post for all to see?

.

.

.

.

Have you noticed that Judicial Watch NEVER discloses Senior Executive Service?

.

Folks, make sure to read this one. Not good.

.

.

AIM Patriot Chris sent us the above video clip along with this note:

Mr President, the level of censorship has gone BEYOND OUTRAGEOUS… now TREASONOUS AND DANGEROUS

SIGN the Miller Act Notice and end this insanity.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Leslie is a grade school teacher. We actually know her in the 3D world, as well as here in 5D. She sent us an email about an assignment she gave her fifth grade writing class. Her instructions were to make a story about a poison flower, a dragon, and a mask. Below is Zakaria’s story, written by himself, no edits.

Mr. P. and the Great Adventure

Once upon a time, there was a superhero called Mr. Poison. It’s Mr. P. for short. One day Mr. P. spotted a fire-breathing dragon and the dragon was attacking the city. So, Mr. P. rushed there to help and then the dragon spotted Mr. P. Mr. P. punched the dragon in the face. Then the dragon blew fire out of his mouth and the fire burned Mr. P.’s mask off. And then the hero, Mr. P., turned out to be Donald Trump. Then everyone was so surprised on the news! Mr. P./Donald Trump got mad and then he struck the dragon with poison. The dragon faded like when people put salt on their food and the flowers come back up.

.

.

AIM Patriot dx sent in the image and link below in response to our question the other day about Will:

.

AIM Patriot Helen in New Zealand is well into the spring season and thinking about all of the delicious veggies growing in the garden. Helen is playing the Glass Bead Game. She has offered the community this video glass bead for our education and enlightenment.

. . . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. #ImWithBetsy Our YouTube playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on YouTube Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.