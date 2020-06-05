Anonymous Patriots
dearlove corona
Be the first in your network to redpill folks about Richard Dearlove. He is an enemy of the British people who need our assistance in calling him out to the rest of the world. British patriots cannot do this as their Twitter wings have been clipped.

dearlove enemy
Listen here

.

flynn dearlove tweet
.

abraham lincoln constitution

.

george soros pelosi democrats bricks

.

kennedy trump deep state

.

nigel farage
Nigel running interference for Dearlove and Pirbright. Share the tweet.

.

Watch this, folks. You see what this is ….. social credit scoring! Dragonfly under the name “Contract Tracing”.  Alert your audiences. (Patriots, make sure to download a copy of this video. Raw video file: https://aim4truth.org/a-women-gets-her-contact-tracer-certificates-and-tells-all-mp4/

.

we people

.

Wow. Impressive list.

Here Are The Companies That Support Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and Want You Dead

.

CNN employment rate

.

Stunning Bounce – May Jobs Gains of 2.5 Million Shocks Everyone

.

Republicans look at multi-city convention for Trump’s renomination

A rolling convention could allow the president to say he held the highest-attended event ever for a nominee.

.

neil-gorsuch

Espionage at the highest level! Will Neil and Louise Gorsuch Sell Out America to the Brits?

.

John Barnwell gives us a heads up that Microsoft is calling fbcoverup.com a naughty site. This is where we post our free-standing PDFs….and, yes, the posts are extremely dangerous – to our enemy. In the Great Information War, truth bombs inside http://www.fbcoverup.com can bring down empires.

fbcoverup warning

.

The Queen and her monkey Dr. Fauci.

ELIZABETH AND FAUCI giorgio

.

Sigil

.

trump clinton church

.

Facebook Blacklists Georgia Candidate’s Warning to ANTIFA After 2 Million Views

.

sullivan flynn

.

Hi Betsy + Thomas ~
Anxiously waiting for your next fabulous mp3 link – it’s my entertainment after the lights go out !!
Thank You + Keep it going !!!
MAGA !!
Hannelore

.

Our reply: We have been so incredibly busy this week, we haven’t had time to get fresh content out. Betsy will sweet talk Thomas in sitting for a spell tomorrow and give us a weekly summary. In the meantime, please enjoy a second edition of the June 5, 2020 Cat Report. Today’s first edition is here: https://aim4truth.org/2020/06/05/cat-report-423/

Make sure you are caught up with the audios that we uploaded this week on our Audio-Video page.

.

attitude

.

An AIM Patriot sent us this note:

Check this video out at 2:28

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNtguUznkrA

The red & green boat’s number is 007 with a decal of a gun pointed at you know who’s head.

Are the British conspiring?

007 boat

.

riot control

.

biden unites haters branco

.

No matter where she goes in life, from now until she is an old lady in a retirement home,  the people of America will know George Soros/Gretchen Whitmer as “that woman”… Cruella deLansing. Patriots have a long memory, especially the ones who suffered under her unconstitutional tyranny.

Gretchen Whitmer Giorgio

.

Decorum posts:

They are not only attacking The President of These United States; they are attacking the American Citizens, our society and way of life.

DO NOT, I repeat, DO NOT vote for a Democrat / RINOS (Democrats with an (R), but vote with the Dems) this coming election and those following perpetually locally, State, and Federal Governments.

We are the employers, they are the employees!

We need to give President Trump the Tools with a supermajority in both houses in Congress.

.

.

joe biden stutter
View it yourself and decide.

.

Did you notice the “manipulated media” tag that Twatter slapped on Obama’s brother’s tweet? Talk about who should have that tag slapped on them – How about the entire corporate propaganda network of fake news?

.

Just thinking about vice presidential candidates for Sleepy Joe….

deval patritck afi

Deval L. Patrick – GROOMED FROM THE HOOD

.

church attendance

.

Inquiring minds are asking lots of questions! What do you think about this?

george floyd memorial

.

corona chart

.

canned goods

.

Lots of videos are coming out about the Royals and the issue of bloodline descent. Here is a sample of what we see trending. We are not saying that everything in the video is accurate, but offered as a general way to show you that folks are starting to ask questions about the royals and why they are in charge.

Beware of narratives that keep you from delivering precision information bombs about the real enemies of humanity – the Pilgrims Society, the Privy Council and the Monarch. We don’t care who wears the crown. We want them ALL out of the United States. All Crown Agents must be removed. Then the Queen and Pirbright need to be held accountable for the coronavirus false flag, after they are held up for all the world to see for their FAILED OVERTHROW attempt of President Trump.

Special UK Surprise: Royals on the Run?

.

storm trump

.

