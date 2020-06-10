How the Rothschilds Use Mass Surveillance and Nanotech Bioweapons to Sustain the Imperial British World Order

Lord Rosebery: The most destructive Rothschild we have never known Fig. 1—Lord Rosebery (1847-1920). The only Rothschild to become Prime Minister of the Great Britain.Rosebery was the primary political sponsor of Cecil Rhodes, along with another Rothschild, Henry de Worms, 1st Baron Pirbright. Upon inheriting her father’s N.M. Rothschild & Sons fortune, Hannah de Rothschild, Rosebery’s wife, became the richest woman in England. Her more than $500 million fortune passed to Rosebery in 1890 at her untimely death from typhoid fever at age 39. Coincidentally (?), J.P. Morgan’s father died in a carriage crash in the French Riviera also in 1890. J.P. Morgan then took over George Peabody’s Riggs Bank whose name he changed to J.P. Morgan & Company. In 1891, Lord Rosebery, J.P. Morgan, Cecil Rhodes, Baron Henry de Worms, Lord Rothschild and Lord Alfred Milner founded the Round Table to use Jesuit discipline and Masonic secrecy to promote the reorganization of the British Empire into an Imperial Federation that they insisted include America coming back under the British Crown. These men were the prime movers in the creation of the British South Africa Company, founding of De Beers Consolidated Mines and the Wellcome vaccine experimentation on over 60,000 Boers and blacks in their 2nd Boer War concentration camps. In 1902, these men stopped the 2nd Boer War and changed the name of the Round Table to the Pilgrims Society in the months after Cecil Rhodes’ untimely death. Photo: National Portrait Gallery, UK.

Indicted Harvard nano-scientist Charles M. Lieber investigations have taken an unexpected turn into Pilgrims Society pathogen biotechnology bankrolled by the Rothschilds

David Sarnoff hired Charles’ father, Robert I. Lieber, to engineer radar, satellite and missile systems that could deliver microbe payloads according to Sarnoff’s well-publicized 1926 dystopian vision of the “devastating consequences of new miracles in science

Important Reader Notice: PART I focused on David Sarnoff, the former RCA/NBC boss of Robert I. Lieber, the father of indicted Harvard nanoscience chemist/biologist Charles M. Lieber for his conspiracy with the People’s Republic of China. In this PART II, we investigate the history of the funding of modern biotechnology. It started in the UK with The [Victor] Rothschild Report (1971) that proposed sweeping reforms of research and development. By 1981, the ultimate Privy Council insider Victor Rothschild had created Biotechnology Investments Limited (BIL). He used the London Financial Times to advertise his new fund, essentially the first major biotechnology venture capital company in the world. More 97% of Victor Rothschild’s first BIL investments were in American companies. He engaged Nobel chemist/biologist Sydney Brenner to advise him. Brenner was hot on the trail of DNA manipulation, but it would be another 15 years before the sheep Dolly was cloned at the Roslin Institute in Scotland—a sister to the Pirbright Institute, both run by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) created following the Victor Rothschild Report recommendations. When we also discovered that indicted Harvard nano-science professor Charles M. Lieber is a director of the Weizmann Institute in Israel, and both Lord Rothschild and David Sarnoff, both members of the Pilgrims Society and Zionists, were also fellows in the Israeli bioscience Weizmann Institute, we felt compelled to pause and figure out what the founder of RCA and NBC had in common with Rothschild and Lieber biotechnology activities. We show below that the Rothschilds are practically the only common thread in this story of the British Empire’s drive for permanent global control through a new corporatist-controlled Imperial British federalism with America inside the tent.

Fig. 2—Charles M. Lieber.

(May 29, 2020)—The arrest of Harvard nano-scientist Charles M. Lieber for conspiring with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) raised alarm since it occurred just weeks before the Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China. Lieber researched and lectured often under contract to the Wuhan University of Technology.

In fact, Lieber is an honorary professor in at least seven Chinese universities in nanotubes, nanowires and nanopores. Lieber holds 65 U.S. patents on the subject, all owned by Harvard, and all funded by the U.S. government, namely NIH, NSF, C.I.A., US Army, US Navy, US Air Force, MITRE Corp, and DARPA.

Fig. 3—Robert Israel Lieber

Even though Lieber’s nano-biography is so ubiquitous it papers the halls of nano-bio-science labs worldwide, Charles never once mentions his father, Robert Israel. AFI researchers were stymied for over a week before finding his father Robert’s obituary in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

One paragraph in Robert I. Lieber’s obituary opened Pandora’s box on this conspiracy. This information will explain much that we did not know about the forces shaping the modern world. It is almost unfathomable that the almost every historian has missed this, or worse… intentionally ignored it in exchange for handsome endowments.

Fig. 4—David Sarnoff

Robert I. Lieber was an award-winning RCA engineer (1951-ca 1996). He worked for David Sarnoff, founder and president RCA and NBC. Robert worked in the satellite, radar and missile division at RCA’s research facility in Moorestown, N.J. He also holds a seemingly unrelated ITT-owned patent for an early post-WWII computer terminal that, oddly, was patented in Europe, but not America.

Fig. 5—David Sarnoff

Robert’s position meant he was a C.I.A. spy. This is probably why son Charles never mentions him. As we have seen from other spies like Peter Strzok (3rd generation spy), spying is in the Lieber blood too, at least back to the turn of the last century when spying, biology, wireless and media propaganda fused.

Robert began his engineering work at RCA in 1951 and would have had top secret security clearance to collaborate closely with British MI6, GCHQ, BBC, NBC, GE, AT&T, RCA, Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail, London Times, Financial Times—all organizations exploiting the propaganda and intelligence Sarnoff’s satellites were producing.

From the late 19th century, through the 20th and into our own, the British government is well-known to have engaged in hideous biological warfare. Why is so little of this widely known? Think about it, if you are the mad scientist who controls communications and media, are you going to tell the public what you are doing? No, of course not. That is why history has been silent on this immorality. That said, these criminals inadvertently left clues which our determined researchers are now finding once they picked up the scent.

Fig. 6—Henry Solomon Wellcome

For example, the British Army used Burroughs Wellcome & Co. medicine chests (produced by American drug pitchman Sir Henry Wellcome) were specially made for them to inject hideous experimental vaccines in the Boer and black populations of South Africa in the 2nd Boer War, as well on indigenous populations in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and other parts of Africa. Over 60,000 souls, including 16,000 children were lost to their war concentration camp experiments with its outbreaks of measles, cholera and typhoid fever—this cruelty was the prototype cited by Adolf Hitler 40 years later as his concentration camp model.

Fig. 35—Henry de Worms (Rothschild), 1st Baron Pirbright

On Jan. 02, 1889, Baron Henry de Worms (Rothschild), 1st Lord Pirbright, was appointed to the Privy Council by Queen Victoria.

Fig. 37—Nathan Mayer Rothschild Fig. 36—Lord Rosebery (Rothschild) Fig. 38—Cecil John Rhodes, Rothschild De Beers Mines chairman and co-owner

On Dec. 19, 1889, Cecil Rhodes, chairman of De Beers Mining, bankrolled by N.M. Rothschild & Sons, was granted the British South Africa Company charter by Queen Victoria’s Privy Council. This set of a series of events that were certainly not coincidental in the consolidation of banking power that rapidly commenced. Lord Rothschild and N.M. Rothschild & Sons, along with Lord Rosebery’s N.M. Rothschild inheritance, funded South Africa’s slide into total chaos that became the 2nd Boer War (1899-1902).

Fig. 40—Lord Rosebery (Rothschild)

Fig. 39—John Pierpont J.P. Morgan, Sr.

On Apr. 08, 1890, Junius S. Morgan (1813-1890), who had been secretly bankrolled by Nathan Mayer Rothschild. died in a carriage accident while traveling along the French Riviera. His son John Pierpont (J.P.) Morgan took charge of his bank named J.S. Morgan & Co. and renamed it J.P. Morgan & Company.

Were the death of Rosebery’s and J.P. Morgan’s Rothschild sugar mommies and daddies in the same year—1890 just coincidence?

Fig. 41—Lord Rosebery (Rothschild)

On Nov. 19, 1890, Lady Hannah Rosebery (née Rothschild) died of typhoid fever at age 39, leaving her $500 million fortune in cash plus valuable properties, art and his N.M. Rothschild & Sons stock. When she received this inheritance from her father, Baron Mayer Amschel de Rothschild (1818-1874), as his sole heir, she was called “the richest woman in England.” Lord Rosebery inherited it all, making him one of the richest men in England.

With the deaths of Hannah née Rothschild and Junius Morgan, the entire global banking structure fell into the hands of Lord Rosebery (Rothschild), J.P. Morgan, Lord Rothschild, N.M. Rothschild & Sons and the Bank of England—run by Rothschilds.

Fig. 43—Nathan Mayer Rothschild Fig. 42—Lord Rosebery (Rothschild) Fig. 45—Alfred Beit Fig. 44—Cecil John Rhodes Fig. 47—Henry de Worms (Rothschild) Fig. 66—Viscount Alfred Milner Fig. 49—William Thomas (“W.T.”) Stead Fig. 48—Arthur James Balfour

In February, 1891, just three months after Hannah’s untimely death, well within his customary six-month mourning period, the widower Lord Rosebery held a meeting at “Lord Rothschild’s country house.”

Prof. Quigley wrote in The Secret Society of Cecil Rhodes (pp. 38-39):

“The secret society, after so much preliminary talk, took form in 1891, the same year in which Rhodes drew up his fourth will and made [W.T. Stead] as well as Lord [Nathan Mayer] Rothschild the trustee of his fortune. It is perfectly clear from the evidence that he expected Rothschild to handle the financial investments associated with the trust, while Stead was to have full charge of the methods by which the funds were used … They discussed the organization of the secret society and divided it into two circles: an inner circle, ‘The Society of the Elect’, and an outer circle to include ‘The Association of Helpers.'”

The first meetings to promote British Imperial federalism named “The Round Table Group” included Cecil Rhodes, W.T. Stead, Lord N.M. Rothschild, a Rothschild in-law, Lord Esher, Lord Alfred Milner, Alfred Beit, Sir Harry Johnston, Lord Grey, Lord Curzon, Lord Balfour, Professor J.R. Seeley, Rosebery’s banker and very possibly Henry de Worms, 1st Baron Pirbright (Rothschild)’s chemical, drug and vaccine pitchman protégé Henry Wellcome.

Notably, Roman Catholic Cardinal Manning, and Oxford graduate, were among The Round Table “Circle of Initiates,” as was Arthur Balfour, the Zionist author of the Balfour Declaration to Lord Rothschild on Nov. 02, 1917. General Booth, founder of the Salvation Army, was also an initiate.

Round Table Fake History propaganda Alert!

Both Cambridge University and Wikipedia say the Round Table was founded in 1909-1910—19 years later. These are false histories.

They were probably written to legitimize Rhodes Scholarships as something noble—as something other than a crass recruiting arm for the Pilgrims Society secret society. Viscount Alfred Milner and not Cecil Rhodes is the prime mover in their fake histories. The fact is, Cecil Rhodes was working out his Round Table ideas before the 1890.

Blood money

In the Cambridge University and Wikipedia fake histories of the Round Table movement, Cecil Rhodes only participates in death through his Rhodes Trust money, administered by Alfred Milner and Lord Rothschild. This false story was evidently created to keep the Rhodes Scholarships unsullied, which they clearly are not. The scholarships are evidently funded with Pilgrims Society blood money—the money that killed 60,000 Boers and black, including 14,000 mainly white children during the 2nd Boer War, the money that funded the blood of World Wars I and II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Iraq, Afghanistan, etc.

Lord Rosebery’s central role in the Round Table movement has not been known until now, especially considering the timing on the heals of his vast Rothschild inheritance.

It appears that British historians have very intentionally clouded these facts because Rosebery became prime minister three years later (Mar. 5, 1894 – Jun. 22, 1895), not to mention his role in the establishment of the British South Africa Company, funding of De Beers, and his influence over the South African 2nd Boer War concentration camp atrocities. It also taints the carefully crafted narrative that he was an ineffective politicians and a gay blade, not a ruthless murderer. British Empire and Rothschild power that he wielded as Christian.

In 1893, Henry de Worms (Rothschild), 1st Baron Pirbright, received his mother Schönche Jeannette Rothschild‘s (née de Worms) (1771–1859) $500 million Rothschild inheritance. He used some of the proceeds to purchase over 2000 acres of agricultural land in Surrey County around Pirbright. He built his estate at Henley Park, on this acreage which now houses The Pirbright Institute, Army Training Centre at Pirbright, British National Rifle Association, Welsh Guards, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Institute (former name: Merial Animal Health Institute—moved to China in 2009 after 2007 foot and mouth outbreak at Pirbright Boehringer just took over the Merial facility at Pirbright and carried on) and Cobbett Hill Earthstation.

We strongly suspect that Baron Henry de Worms (Rothschild) was a secret member of the Round Table. But, at that time he was Under-Secretary of State for the Colonies, so likely he had to lay low politically.

Fig. 51—Nathan Mayer Rothschild Fig.50—Lord Rosebery (Rothschild) Fig. 50—Henry de Worms (Rothschild) Fig. 52—Henry M. Stanley Fig. 55—Henry Solomon Wellcome Fig. 54—Guglielmo Marconi

De Worms would use his Rothschild inheritance to fund: (1) The Pirbright Institute, (2) Burroughs Wellcome’s vaccine experiments, (3) (Sir) Henry M. Stanley’s exploits in the Congo to find poisons, cures and pathogens for Henry S. Wellcome, and (4) (Sir) Henry Wellcome’s pharmaceutical exploits—now the largest grant trust on the planet (Wellcome Trust).

De Worms was also busy working with (5) the British Post Office and Admiralty stealing Nikola Tesla’s wireless patents and setting up Guglielmo Marconi as the front man for the Marconi Wireless monopoly over wireless technology worldwide.

Further, that J.P. Morgan’s father J.S. Morgan was bankrolled by Lord Rothschild, alongside Lord Rosebery, it is virtually certain that J.P. Morgan would have been at least a Round Table initiate.

Fig. 56—Andrew Carnegie

In 1893, Andrew Carnegie published a 571-page book titled Triumphant Democracy in which he called for reunion of America with Britain into an “Imperial Federation” in the strongest terms.

Fig. 58—Cecil John Rhodes

Fig. 57—Lord Rosebery (Rothschild)

On Feb. 02, 1895, Prime Minister Lord Rosebery (1894-1895) also presided as Lord President of the Privy Council (1894-1895) at Cecil Rhodes’ installment as a member of the Privy Council—his N.M. Rothschild & Sons business partner in De Beers!

This effectively put two Rothschilds on the Privy Council and one Rothschild as the leader of Britain.

On Dec. 29, 1895, Cecil Rhodes ordered a botched raid against the South African Republic carried out by the British South Africa Company police led by Rhodes as prime minister of Cape Colony and chairman of the Company that came to be called the “Jameson Raid” after its organizer, (Sir) Dr. Leander Starr Jameson.

Fig. 59—Andrew Carnegie

In 1898, (Sir) Andrew Carnegie published a book in New York titled “The Reunion of Britain and American – A Look Ahead.” It was a chapter that was removed in subsequent printings of his book The Gospel of Wealth in 1886, reprinted in 1889, 1898, 1899, 1896, 1900 and 1901.

On Jul. 06, 1899, Cecil Rhodes revised his last will and testament for the sixth time, further refining his plans to fund and carry out his 200-year Round Table plan for a new Imperial corporatist British federalism that would recruit Oxford students in Britian and America to carry out his dream through his Rhodes Scholarships in which multiple Rothschilds would become trustees.

Fig. 61—Cecil John Rhodes

Fig. 60—Lord Rosebery (Rothschild)

Rhodes original Will name exectors and trustees as Earl of Rosebery (Lord Rosebery, former British prime minister and sole heir to his wife’s over $500 million Rothschild fortune), Earl Grey (later governor general of Canada), Alfred Beit (life governor of De Beers), W.T. Stead (Rhodes biographer), Lewis Lloyd Michell (London and South African Bank) and Bourchier Francis Hawksley (Rhodes’ lawyer since early 1880’s).

Fig. 62—William Thomas (“W.T.”) Stead

In Rhodes’ Jan. 1901 codicil he removed W. T. Stead. Stead had long published Rhodes’ Imperialist corporate propaganda in the Pall Mall Gazette and Review of Reviews.

Numerous writers agree that Stead may have been the only heterosexual in Rhodes’ inner circle. Stead says he was removed not because he would not support the Jameson Raid (he supported the Boer cause), but for other reasons known to the two of them only. In his Oct. 1901 codicil Rhodes added Lord Milner (British Imperial War Cabinet, 1914-1919; Rhodes Scholarship trustee) to the list of joint tenants, executors and trustees. In a third Codicil, dated March, 1902, Rhodes appointed (Sir) Dr. Leander Starr Jameson as a trustee, organizer of the Jameson Raid.

“Government by Journalism”

Fig. 64—William Thomas (“W.T.”) Stead

Fig. 63—William Randoph Hearst

W.T. Stead, Cecil Rhodes’ chief strategist, also coached William Randolph Hearst in “Government by Journalism” during the Spanish American War (1898), so he proves to be another strong organizer of the Pilgrims Society British corporate imperialists in Britain and America.

Fig. 66—Frederick Sleigh Roberts

Fig. 65—Viscount Alfred Milner

On Oct. 11, 1899, Viscount Alfred Milner and Gen. Lord Roberts commenced the 2nd Boer War to crush the Dutch, German and French resistance to British control of South Africa.

On Mar. 26, 1902, Cecil Rhodes died of a heart aneurism at Muizenberg, a small cottage on the sea-coast near Cape Town.

Fig. 68—Philip Whitwell Wilson

Fig. 67—Vladimir Ilyich Lenin

On May 01, 1902, the soon-to-be announced Pilgrims Society first hosted Vladimir I. Lenin in London. They would host Lenin a total of at least five times: 1902-03, 1905, 1908 and 1911. Lenin’s most notable host was MP Philip Whitwell Wilson, one of the “prime movers” of the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909, and chief British spy to America who was an editor for the New York Times as cover for 36 years from 1917 to 1953—spanning two Pilgrims-inspired world wars to establish British imperial corporatism and crush all economic competition to British and American Robber barons from Germany, Russia, Italy and Japan.

Get South Africa’s gold, diamonds to pay for Rhodes Scholarships recruits for the Pilgrims secret society

Fig. 70—Frederick Sleigh Roberts

Fig. 69—Viscount Alfred Milner

From Oct. 11, 1899 to May 31, 1902, (Sir) Viscount Alfred Milner as governor of Cape Colony pursuaded British prime minister Salisbury to send troops, and the war with the Dutch and German Boers began under the British command of (Earl) General Lord Roberts, said to be the King’s favorite general from the British East India Company army. Boer prisoners of the British were either sent overseas or to British war concentration camps where Burroughs Wellcome vacinne experiments with measles, typhoid and dysentery were conducted. Over 60,000 Boers and blacks, including over 14,000 mainly white Boer children perished in the hellish conditions. By March 1902, Cecil Rhodes, Milner’s and Robert’s mentor, was on his death bed in South Africa.

On May 31, 1902, two months after his mentor Cecil Rhodes died, Viscount Milner ceased the fighting and signed the Peace Treaty of Vereeniging with the Boers.

Jul. 16, 1902—Pilgrims Society Founded (the “Deep State” today)

Fig. 71—Pilgrims Society logo

On Jul. 16, 1902, six weeks after ending the 2nd Boer War, the members of the Round Table including King Edward VII, Nathan Mayer Rothschild, 1st Baron Rothschild, along with his N.M. Rothschild & Sons partner Lord Rosebery, Lloyd George, Lord Milner, Lord Curzon, Lord Balfour, Lord Cromer (Evelyn Baring, Barings Bank), Bonar Law, Sir Edward Carson, Arthur Henderson, (Sir) Harry Brittain, W.T. Stead, Baron Burnham (Daily Telegraph), Lord Northcliffe (Daily Mail), Winston Churchill (Morning Post), Viscount Alfred Milner, an ailing Henry de Worms (Rothschild), 1st Lord Pirbright, Joseph Choate (American Ambassador to Britain) and U.S. Senator Chauncy Depew (1899-1911) (Cornelius Vanderbilt’s railroad lawyer). Field Marshal Lord (“British concentration camp”) Roberts was made the first president.

Fig. 72—King Edward VII Fig. 73—Andrew Carnegie

On Oct. 25, 1902, newly-minted Pilgrim Andrew Carnegie was offered “a dukedom” from fellow-newly-minted Pilgrim and newly-enthroned King Edward VII (Aug. 09, 1902).

The Oct. 25, 1902 date for the Skibo visit is confirmed by the Dundee Evening Telegraph, “The King at Skibo,” Sat. Oct. 25, 1902.) Since dukedoms are reserved for a member of the British royal family, this may refer to a knighthood in the in the Knights of Malta over which the new King Edward VII was now the sovereign.

Note that the Edinburgh and London Gazettes are silent about such an honour, which is quite likely given Carnegie because he was throwing his donations around lavishly, hence the King came to him.

News of King Edward VII’s visit to Andrew Carnegie censored, even now Click image to enlarge Fig. 74—Editor. (Oct. 25, 1902). The King at Skibo (Andrew Carnegie’s Castle), p. 3. Dundee Evening Telegraph. Graphic: Dundee Evening Standard, 1902. Reproduced for educational purposes only. Fair Use relied upon.

At Skibo, Carnegie was flying a flag with the Union Jack on one side and the Stars and Stripes on the other. Curiously, the Dundee Evening Telegraph has a “LATEST NEWS. THIS SPACE IS RESERVED FOR IMPORTANT NEWS” news item removed on the same page where the King’s surprise visit to Skibo Castle, and Carnegie’s honour would have certainly been mentioned—since it would have been the most newsworthy lead to the minor story below. The censors may have missed the article below that we found. This “dukedom” (most likely a Knights of Malta title) was disclosed to the U.S. Congress in the date link above.

Fig. 76—Joseph Hodges Choate Jr.

Fig. 75—Andrew Carnegie

On Oct. 23, 1902, Andrew Carnegie was installed as Rector of St. Andrew’s and delivered a long speech about British and American unity, much to the disgust of many journalists in Scotland. Carnegie gave “Mr. Carnegie’s Rectorial Address” at St. Andrews. In attendance was Joseph H. Choate, American Ambassador and founder of the Pilgrims Society just three months earlier on Jul. 16, 1902.

Fig. 78—Guglielmo Marconi

Fig. 77—David Sarnoff

Starting in 1906, early in his career at Marconi Wireless, an ambitious David Sarnoff interacted regularly with British and American Pilgrims in his positions as a Marconi station operator, inspector, instructor in the Marconi Institute. He became a close friend of Guglielmo Marconi.

Marconi would often dock his yacht Elettra in New York harbor during his many trips to America while he erected Marconi Wireless “Imperial Wireless Chain” of stations around the world for the British Post Office and Admiralty.

These Pilgrims created what we call “the Deep STate” today

These men, their wealth and their well-funded progeny have dictated most of the evil attributes of our modern world. They created the “Deep State.”

See The Pilgrims of Great Britain – A Centennial History (Profile Books, 2002). Note: Certain members and seminal events re. the Rothschild involvement and the Pilgrims-organized First Imperial Press Conference, 1909, Empire Press Union (1909) and the creation of MI5, MI6 and GC&CS now GCHQ (1909) are conspicuously absent from their official history).

Fig. 79—Henry Solomon Wellcome Fig. 80—Lord Rosebery (Rothschild) Fig. 81—Natham Mayer Rothschild Fig. 82—William Thomas (“W.T.”) Stead

Between Jun. 05-29, 1909, the Pilgrims Society organized the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909. The keynote speaker was Lord Rosebery (Rothschild). Lord N.M. Rothschild was there too. The named two records of their proceedings A Parliament of the Press (this document was recently discovered boxed away in the storage warehouse of a midwestern library, having been all but obliterated from the history books) and The Evolution of Journalism Et Cetera. The “Et Cetera” was a unapologetic, crass promotion by (Sir) Henry Wellcome of his biological and chemical pursuits in Burroughs Wellcome & Co. vaccine and chemical manufacturing. Wellcome distributed a large medicine chest of “cures” with a request for the 650 delegates to send him new poisons, pathogens, cures and viruses they discover. The chest included numerous experimental vaccines—even multiple alleged cures for acne (that do not exist to this day)—that likely caused numerous outbreaks of deadly viruses throughout the Commonwealth.

Fig. 85—Henry Solomon Wellcome

Fig. 84—Henry de Worms (Rothschild)

Tellingly, the Wellcome Fund is the largest donor to pharmaceutical research in the world (with Gates Foundation #2). Wellcome Fund is a primary funder of The Pirbright Institute (on his sponsor, Henry de Worms, 1st Baron Pirbright’s (Rothschild heir) donated land) that holds the patent on the current Coronavirus outbreak. The Institute is notorious for allowing the 2007 foot and mouth disease outbreak at Pirbright, after which they built a Merial Animal Health Institute to Nanchang, China, just a four-hour drive from Wuhan, China.

Evidently, the Wellcome family legacy of testing and releasing deadly vaccines on humans started during the 2nd Boer War and carries on to this day.

Also on the Pirbright site today is Cobbet Hill Earthstation with satellite warfare-level capabilities. Henry de Worms (Rothschild), starting in the 1880’s, helped establish the Marconi Wireless monopoly in Britain and worked as patent, commerce, trade and colonies minister to fuse Marconi wireless technology (stolen from Nikola Tesla) and Wellcome biological research into using radio transmissions to trigger viral outbreaks.

Today, 140 years later, de Worms (Rothschild)’s vision is finally coming true in 5G and nanotubes carrying deadly virus payloads. See Jun. 05, 1909 above.

Fig. 87—William Thomas (“W.T.”) Stead Fig. 86—Viscount Alfred Milner Fig. 89—Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill Fig. 88—George Nathaniel Curzon

Other Round Table Pilgrims at the First Imperial Press Conference included Lord Curzon, W.T. Stead, Lord Alfred Milner, (Sir) Winston Churchill and even Guglielmo Marconi.

At this time Marconi was already employing a young David Sarnoff as a wireless operator in New York. (Sir) Henry S. Wellcome bankrolled the event.

Fig. 90—William Randolph Hearst

The delegates voted to organize an Empire Press Union to use cable and wireless communications to unify British imperial propaganda to “create public opinion” in the name of world peace which they thought was the domain of newspapermen. Reminder: W.T. Stead coached William Randolph Hearst on “Government by Journalism” in 1898.

Fig. 92—Stewart Graham Menzies Fig. 91—Herbert H. Asquith Fig. 93—David Sarnoff

The great hidden agenda of the 1909 Conference was the recruitment of newspapermen from around the Commonwealth by Pilgrim Prime Minister Herbert H. Asquith to create what we today know as British MI6, MI5 and GC&CS, renamed GCHQ in 1946. Sir Stewart Menzies eventually became director of MI6 and led the British delection in 1946, directed by Brig. Gen. David Sarnoff in the creation of the “Five Eyes” American intelligence treason conspiracy with the British.

America’s NSA (1946) and C.I.A. (1947) and the FBI take their orders to this day from the group controlled by the British Privy Council.

Fig. 95—Robert S. Mueller, III

Fig. 94—Arvinder K. Sambei

You doubt? Look who orchestrated the wiretap of Trump Tower—British GCHQ. Look who Robert S. Mueller used to illegitimately prosecute alleged 9/11 terrorists: former Senior British Crown Prosecutor Arvinder Sambei—the woman who framed George Papadopolous.

Fig. 97—Alison M. Saunders

Fig. 96—Bruce G. Ohr

Look who had dinner with Bruce and Nellie Ohr at their home five days before the Trump Tower meeting with Natalie Veselnitskaya—Alison Sanders, Britain’s Chief Crown Prosecutor and Sambei colleague. Bruce Ohr is a Crown-agent-controlled Department of Justice paymaster for the Senior Executive Service (SES) and has yet to be fired, even now.

The Pilgrims/BBC-controlled American mainstream media ignores these hard facts.

This is not an exaggeration: Out of the Imperial Press Conference, 1909, the British Empire’s Marconi Wireless global monopoly split and morphed and reorganized into the media and communications networks we know today as BBC, New York Times, Daily Telegraph, Washinton Post, AT&T, British Telecom, Westinghouse, GEC, RCA, NBC, CBS, Orange, Verizon, Nokia, Lucent, Alcatel-Lucent, Bell Labs, Western Electric, Vodafone, Deutsche Telecom, AEGIS system, SERCO, QinetiQ, and now “The Internet of Things.”

David Sarnoff, RCA/NBC/Five Eyes groomed by the Pilgrims Society

Fig. 98—David Sarnoff

The group of Pilgrims Society members (generically called the “Deep State” to avoid directly fingering of the Pilgrims) are all run by the “Five Eyes” agreement that Brig. Gen. David Sarnoff, Gen. Marshall, and Gen. Eisenhower created in Feb. and Mar. 1946.

From 1902 to 1914, the Pilgrims Society dominated British politics and pressed their reorganization of the British Empire into an Imperial federalist state, part of the Rhodes vision was that America had to be in it, even if that meant moving its headquarters out of London to Washington, D.C. They used the global dominance of the British press to propagandize the world into favoring the overthrow of Czar Nicholas Romanov in Russia and Kaiser Wilhelm in Germany. They continued to fear trade competition from Germany’s industrial might and Russia’s vast untapped resources.

Fig. 99—Andrew Carnegie

In 1910, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace was established with an Andrew Carnegie funding of $10 million. Fierce suffragette and Carnegie critic Lillian Scott Troy dubbed it “The Benedict Arnold Peace Society” for the way Carnegie was encouraging treason among Americans. It resolved ‘To hasten the abolition of international war, the foulest blot upon our civilization … and when war is discarded … the Trustees will pleas [sic] then consider what is the next most degraing evil or evils whos banishment … would most advance the progress, elevation and happiness of man.

On Feb. 17, 1912, American patriot, suffragette and Andrew Carnegie critic Lillian Scott Troy exposed the Pilgrims Society’s 24-step strategy that included dispensing honors judiciously to influential Americans who can help achieve their new world order:

“11. Honors must be conferred on the husbands of women thus given preference in the social circles of America, and a rank or position determined by judiciously distributed decorations.”

Remarkably, the Pilgrims Society priorities for an Imperial corporatist federation to dominate the planet were set in the late 1800s and have not changed:

Propaganda / mind control / brainwashing “Create public opinion” via media Intelligence / mass surveillance Control wired & wireless communications Banking / monopolies Vaccines / pathogens / bioweapons Eugenics / DNA manipulation Recruit the academy Buy off thought leaders into silence and/or collaboration Fabricate and profit from war Rewrite bistory to be British-friendly British peerages for sale

Fig. 100—Lillian Scot Troy, intrepid San Francisco journalist, suffragette and vocal critic of the Pilgrims Society’s treasoness efforts to destroy the American Constitution and Bill of Rights and reunite America with the British Empire. Her work was so irritating to the British government that she was deported under false pretences on Nov. 13, 1919. See The 24-step Pilgrims Society Corporatist Imperial Federation Strategy to Return America to British Rule that come from Ms. Troy’s investigations. Take special note of the plan to increase the Presidents power, corrupt the courts and law making, attack recalcitrant Senators, enter treaty entanglements, exchange British and America naval officers, send American troops hither and yon, send royals to Canada to probe America, recruit wealthy and influential Americans, flatter Americans who visit British courts, lavish honors on Americans who favor Britian, dangle British titles in front of American mens’ wives, discourage American Independece celebrations as unsafe, discourage and dumb down public education, discourage emigration of disloyal former colonolialists, use “peace” as the cover for all covert activity, divide the states so that occupation can be regionalized, team with trusts and fabricate excuses for wars.

A censored pamphlet from 1967 just fell into the hands of AFI researchers titled “Sir Andrew Carnegie & Cecil J. Rhodes – Planners of Internationalism” (George Mason, 1967). Its contents have been virtually wiped clean from the Internet. It should be read in tandem with the Congressional Record of Hon. J. Thorkelson MN, “Steps Toward British Union, a World State, and International Strife,”Aug. 6–Sep. 27, 1940.

The Thorkelson Congressional submissions describe the discoveries of a spunky early 20th century journalists named Lillian Scott Troy. She was hot on the heals of this Rothschild-Carnegie-Rhodes treachery to reincorporate America back into the British empire by stealth, deception and treachery.

Ms. Troy discovered their seditious 24-step plan and published it in two parts on Feb. 17 and 24, 1912 in a Hearst newspaper, San Francisco Leader, that later buried it. We will not reprint it here, but we have bookmarked the Congressional Record above so you can jump to that list.

“The Benedict Arnold Peace Society”

Lillian Scott Troy was an American journalist and suffragette who regularly exposed the Rothschild, Rhodes, Pilgrims Society, Lord Rosebery, Henry de Worms, Elihu Root (CFR) and Andrew Carnegie plot to undermine the American Constitution and return America to British rule. She labeled Carnegie’s new “Peace Fund” the “Benedict Arnold Peace Society.”

Fig. 101—David Sarnoff

In mid-1912 (when David Sarnoff was already a Marconi station inspector and Marconi Institute instructor) David Lloyd George, the future WWI War Prime Minister, almost ruined his political career by engaging in insider trading of Marconi America stock without disclosing it to Parliament (“The Marconi Scandal“).

Fig. 103—Rufus Daniel Isaacs

Fig. 102—David Lloyd George

Lloyd George and Sir Rufus Isaacs—close colleagues of Natham Mayer Rothschild, Henry De Worms (Rothschild) and Lord Rosebery (Rothschild)— Chancellor of the Exchequer, along with Attorney General Herbert Samuel, the Postmaster General, and the Parliamentary Treasury Secretary Alexander Murray (all Pilgrims), used their inside knowledge of the secret, long term Marconi Wireless deals with the British Post Office and Admiralty to buy stock in Marconi America before the Marconi Britain stock first went on sale. The resulting scandal, sort-of-apologies and libel suits that followed almost sank these criminals.

Fig. 104—David Sarnoff

Sir Rufus’ brother Godfrey Isaacs was Marconi Great Britain’s managing director and would most certainly have worked daily with David Sarnoff. Sarnoff would have very likely handled the UK-U.S. arrangement for the secret stock transactions himself.

Fig. 105—Nikola Tesla

Indeed, many of the Pilgrims Society Robber barons of the age on both sides of the Atlantic were eager to get their piece of the Marconi monopoly on wireless telegraphy —technology stolen from the inventor Nikola Tesla. Tesla was double-cross by J.P. Morgan who left him perpetually underfunded in his financings. This is a classic technique to bleed entrepreneurs and inventors dry before swooping in for the kill. This was certainly a controlled-opposition technique that J.P. Morgan learned from his father J.S. Morgan and Morgan’s bankroller, N.M. Rothschild.

On Sep. 23, 1913, Ms. Lillian Scott Troy, courageous suffragette and Andrew Carnegie critic, sent a scathing expose of the Pilgrims Society’s treachery to taunt Germany into war with Britain and reincorporate America into Britain to every United States senator.

“Are we English-ruled and English-led?”

Pay attention to the sickly pro-British, sycophantic editorial comment that followed the long Arizona Daily Star article. Evidently Carnegie Pilgrims reeducation money was working, at least with the major newspapermen. Remember, the Pilgrims Society’s First Imperial Press Conference, 1909 to “create public opinion,” was only four years earlier.

She singled out Carnegie and Elihu Root. Ironically, Root was born in Clinton, NY on Feb. 15, 1945, d. Feb. 7, 1937. Root is a criminal Pilgrims that somebody every American patriot should get to know. Root was the former U.S. Secretary of War (under Teddy Roosevelt, 1899-1904), Secretary of State (under McKinley, 1905-1909) and then Senator from New York (1909-1913). While a Senator, Root was the first president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (1910). Root received the Nobel Peace Price in 1912, then proceeded to push America into war with Germany for Britain in 1914—a tragic irony that the Ms. Troy highlights. Root co-founder the American Law Institute. He was vice president of the American Peace Society and published World Affairs. Root was the founding chairman of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR, 1918).

No wonder Root and the Pilgrims Society wanted Ms. Troy deported from Britain!

Fig. 106—Elihu Root

In Sep. 1917, Pilgrim Society leader Elihu Root was the founding chairman of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), first called “The Inquiry.

On Nov. 13, 1919, Ms. Lillian Scott Troy was so irritating to British authorities in her criticisms of Andrew Carnegie that they finally trumped up charges and permanently deported her from Britain, probably so she would not turn her investigations to the equally seditious Pilgrims’ League of Nations.

The newspaper stories about her deportation were evidently fabricated. Some talk about a secret business deal, other said she was suspected of being a spy, others said she “stirred industrial unrest” (Detroit Free Press, Apr. 22, 1919, p. 16, col. 3). The way we read it, Ms. Troy was simply an American patriot with a brain who wielded a mighty pen and her good looks.

Between Nov. 20-30, 1920, world bankers met secretly at Jekyll Island, Georgia. We do know that numerous members of the Pilgrims Society were there. Some of these men were Rosebery-Rothschild surrogates inlcuding J.P. Morgan, George Fisher Baker, and possibly Alfred L. Aiken and Marshall Field.

Fig. 108—Lord Rosebery (Rothschild)

Fig. 107—John Pierpont J.P. Morgan, Sr.

J.P. Morgan Company began life as George Peabody and Company in Georgetown-Baltimore. In 1814 it became Peabody, Riggs and Company (1815-1835). Peabody decided to move to London since he was doing so much international business. There he formed George Peabody and Company of London. Peabody had a close alliance in Liverpool with Brown, Shipley and Company of England (Brown Brother Harriman in New York) .

The Brown, Shipley firm boasted Sir Montagu Norman, Governor of the Bank of England, as a partner. At the time Sir Norman was considered the single most influential banker in the world. As case in point, Sir Norman was the organizer of “informal talks” between heads of central banks in 1927, which led directly to the Great Stock Market Crash of 1929 that devastated American small businesses (including the thriving business of grandparents of one of the contributing writers to this post), enabled banks to consolidate their property holdings, and drove 24.9% of Americans into unemployment. Sir Norman’s brother, Ronald Collet Norman, was later head of the BBC, thus in full control of British and American propaganda.

Peabody’s American agent was Junius S. Morgan, father of John Pierpont (“J.P.”) Morgan (1837-1913) the recipient of considerable N.M. Rothschild patronage.

What this research has revealed is that the House of Rothschild bankrolled J.P. Morgan from the start of his career working for his father J.S. Morgan at Peabody Riggs bank where Baron Nathan Mayer Rothschild was pulling the strings behind the scenes. This allowed him to control British banking without bringing attention to himself among a skeptical British aristocracy.

Fig. 109—Natham Mayer Rothschild

The Bank of England, which is notoriously known, was synonymous with the name of Baron Nathan Mayer Rothschild (N.M. Rothschild & Sons). Junius Morgan succeeded Peabody upon his death. Junius agreed the firm’s name could be changed to Junius S. Morgan Company and continued the secret relationship with N.M Rothschild. Together the two men greatly expanded the business in mining, steel, shipping and railroads.

1890 was a good year for J.S. Morgan and H. Rothschild banking heirs: Round Table Pilgrims Society— founded on murder, avarice, patricide, uxoricide, poisoning, deadly viruses and treachery

Fig. 110—John Pierpont J.P. Morgan, Sr.

J.P. Morgan became the head of the firm after his father died in a carriage accident in 1890. This was the same year Hannah Rothschild Rosebery died from typhoid at age 39 while vacationing in the Riviera. Lord Rosebery inherited an almost half a billion dollar fortune, not counting taking over N.M. Rothschild & Sons bank.

These two deaths of Junius Morgan and Hannah Rothschild paved the way for a consolidation of wealth and power in the world that consolidate London banking into the hands of the coming Pilgrims Society (1902). Today we would call Hannah’s and Junius’ deaths being “Arkancided” like Bill and Hillary Clinton’s enemies.

On Dec. 23, 1913, Pilgrims President Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act. The Rothschild role in the American Federal Reserve money supply is deluged in propaganda from all sides, and yet, there can be no question that their role was central through surrogate banks and through Pilgrims who are known to have attended the Jekyll Island, GA meetings and planned it.

The timing based on subsequent world events cannot be coincidental. The Fed was created just before the “outbreak” of World War I against Germany (1914) and the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia (1917). These “outbreaks” just so happened to have decimated two main trading competitors for the British Empire and its American Robber barrons and their partners.

Fig. 112—Guglielmo Marconi

Fig. 111—David Sarnoff

These Pilgrims used cable and wireless mass communications and propaganda to dupe the public into the wars.

They used Marconi cable and wireless systems run in the U.S. by David Sarnoff to make their plans. They convinced parents to send their young men and women into harm’s way for nothing more than the avarice and powermonger of these demons. Concurrently they promoted eugenics and population control (murdering tens of millions of souls) whereby wars killed people, which they considered necessary.

Fig. 114—Guglielmo Marconi

Fig. 113—David Sarnoff

By 1914, and the start of World War I, David Sarnoff was contracts manager for Marconi America. This meant that Sarnoff had regular, intimate contact with senior British MPs and, the Imperial War Cabinet—all Pilgrims Society. These were the very knights, barons and lords who had earlier orchestrated the Marconi Wireless monopoly with Baron Henry DeWorms (Rothschild) 1st Lord Pirbright, and with the full approval of Queen Victoria, and then a malleable King Edward VII.

Fig. 116—Charles Frederick Gurney F.G. Masterman

Fig. 115—Sydney C. Buxton

On Jan. 20, 1914, Pilgrim Sydney Buxton (“S.B.”), President of the Board of Trade proposed compulsory Marconi wireless telegraphy on all British steamships (later approved). David Sarnoff at age 23 was Marconi Contracts Manager at this time. This action would have affected his duties greatly. Rhodes’ relative and Rothschild’s business partner, Charles F.G. Masterman, MP, was handling all the day-to-day activities in developing the monopoly.

On Aug. 05, 1914, in the early hours, British submarines cut the undersea telegraphy cable between the United States and Germany allowing messages to be intercepted and blocked. This act essentially started World War I.

Fig. 118—Guglielmo Marconi

Fig. 117—David Sarnoff

David Sarnoff at age 23 Marconi Contracts Manager—the future president and chairman of both RCA and NBC— would have been intimately corrdinating British war communications between Britain, Germany and America: Sarnoff certainly played a pivotal role in the British propaganda campaign against America prior to, during and in the aftermath of WWI.

On Aug. 05, 1914, Britain declared war on Germany by after cutting the U.S.-Germany trans-Atlantic cable (once the Marconi Wireless stations around the world were fully operational). The uniformly pro-British propaganda supported by many well-known British fiction writers that was published in American newspapers, in hindsight, is all too perfect and all too obviously backed by American and British war profiteer banks and Robber baron industrialists.

Fig. 120—David Lloyd George Fig. 119—Charles Frederick Gurney F.G. Masterman Fig. 121—John Buchan

On Sep. 05, 1914, Prime Minister Lloyd George ordered Charles F.G. Masterman (Privy Counselor) to form the British War Propaganda Bureau (WPB), known as “Wellington House.”

Masterman enlisted well-known fiction writers including John Buchan, Arthur Conan Doyle, H. G. Wells, as well as artists like Francis Dodd, Paul Nash, William Orpen, and C R W Nevinson. Wellington House was replaced by the Propaganda Ministry of Information on May 18, 1917. Writer John Buchan, one of Masterman’s chief propagandists, would take charge. See examples of their propaganda works.

Fig. 123—John Buchan

Fig. 122—Charles Frederick Gurney F.G. Masterman

On Sep. 20, 1916, Charles Masterman and the British War Propaganda Bureau (WPB), known as “Wellington House,” presented a 125-page report (some pages describing American propaganda activity were missing until replaced by a lowly archist recently) that they had published 300 books and pamphlets in 21 languages, distributed over 4,000 propaganda photographs every week and circulated maps, cartoons and lantern slides to the media. This activity was absorbed exactly five months later as one of four departments within the newly-formed Propaganda Ministry of Information directed by John Buchan.

Fig. 124—David Sarnoff

On Oct. 18, 1914 The New York Times carried a full-throated defense by English writers of the English provocation of Germany after the British navy cut the German undersea communications with America. David Sarnoff was 23 and Marconi Contracts Manager.

Readers should be reminded that Sarnoff would have been thoroughly vetted by British intelligence before being allowed to keep this job in the U.S.

Considering both British and American intelligence were both controlled by the Pilgrims Society, it explains how the anti-German effort was so unified. The Imperial corporatists of the Pilgrims Society in London and New York were waging “War by Journalism.”

Fig. 125—Horatio Gilbert George Parker

Sir Gilbert Parker organized fifty-three “Famous British Authors” (many Pilgrims) included Rudyard Kipling, Arthur Conan Doyle, Thomas Hardy, G.K. Chesterton and H.G. Wells to write the lies that fooled America into World War I.

Reuters “news” service was deeply involved in this propaganda effort. Reuters was controlled by the Rothschilds since inception ever since the days the Rothschild’s borrowed Reuter’s carrier pigeons.

Fig. 127—Charles Frederick Gurney F.G. Masterman

Fig. 126—Horatio Gilbert George Parker

On Sep. 01, 1916, Pilgrim (Sir) Gilbert Parker wrote in Masterman’s report to the War Cabinet that he had engaged in extensive propaganda activities for the British War Propaganda Bureau to target America. Three months after this report, in Dec. 1916 the Imperial War Cabinet was formed under Prime Minister Lloyd George with Earl Curzon, Alfred Milner, Arthur Henderson and Bonar Law—all Cecil Rhodes-Rothschild devotees and Pilgrims Society members. Milner was the lead trustee of the Rhodes Scholarship trust.

Suborning treason among Americans for the Pilgrims Society

Fig. 129—David Sarnoff

Fig. 128—John Buchan

David Sarnoff at age 25 was Marconi Assistant Traffic Manager and secretary of Institute of Radio Engineers (IEEE precursor).

Minister of Propaganda, John Buchan reported to the War Cabinet:

“SECRET: … selected visits to America of Englishmen known in the United States, and arrangement by which they are able to exercise their influence quietly to the best advantage… without any appearance of Government propaganda… assisting the people of America to form right judgment…” (emphasis added).

Sir Parker highlighted many American Pilgrims who were assisting him. (Editor: The American propaganda pages from this 1916 report had been deleted in the British National Archives, until a helpful clerk supplied them recently). Parker’s list includes many newspapermen in conspiracy with Rothschild’s Reuters News Agency.

Fig. 131—Cyril Arthur Pearson Fig. 130—Lord Burnham (Daily Telegraph owner)

Parker said Kenneth Durant and H.J. Whigham were “particularly productive… have done us great service by their reports and comments.”

Whigham was:

Chicago Tribune correspondent,

an amateur Scottish golf champion (1896-1897),

Fig. 132 —H.J. Whigham The London Standard editor (owned by Pilgrim C. Arthur Pearson, executive committeeman of the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909; co-founder of the Empire Press Union, MI6, MI5 and GC&CS, renamed GCHQ in 1946),

The Brooklyn Daily Eagle, The Tribune, Scribner’s Magazine, The Morning Post, Town & Country special correspondent,

Metropolitan Magazine editor, owned by The Daily Telegraph where Lord Burnham was a founding member of the Pilgrims Society, chief organizer of the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909, founder of the Empire Press Union and co-founder of MI6, MI5 and GC&CS, renamed GCHQ in 1946. Former President Teddy Roosevelt was also an editor of the Metropolitan.

Whigham was a pro-British 2nd Boer War correspondent contemporary of Winston Churchill at the Morning Post.

Fig. 134—Ludwig Karlovich Martens

Fig. 133—John Jack Reed

Kenneth Durant had received a bachelor of science degree from Harvard (1907-1911) and befriended communist journalist John Reed.

Durant “acted as Soviet courier in the transfer of funds and was treasurer for the Soviet Bureau and press secretary and publisher of Soviet Russia, the official organ of the Soviet Bureau. Durant’s Soviet handler Ludwig Martens worked directly with Vladimir Lenin to establish an American propaganda beachhead. He also established many business deals with J.P. Morgan and more than one thousand firms before being deported from America in Mar. 1919.

Durant (who may have been deported for a year himself) opened and managed the American desk of the Soviet News Agency the Telegraph Agency of the Soviet Union (TASS) (1923-1944).

Fig. 135—Philip Whitwell Wilson.

This means Durant was most assuredly being handled as a British agent by British Pilgrim Philip Whitwell Wilson who was Vladimir Lenin’s handler (1902-1911), where Wilson fronted as a New York Times editor, as stated above. This also overlaps the time when the British spy “Intrepid” had his office at David Sarnoff’s building at 30 Rockefeller Center. Nothing to see here little doggy. Move along.

As if the treason above was not sufficient, we’re just getting started. Sir Gilbert Parker praised many other Americans engaged in seditious British propaganda to steer American public opinion to war and Pilgrims profits:

Fig. 137 —William Randolph Hearst. Fig. 136 —Paul Drennan Cravath. Paul D. Cravath , a Pilgrims Society member financier-lawyer (his law firm is now Cravath Swaine, where Obama former patent office director, David J. Kappos, is employed),

Financier Otto S. Bannard (Yale Fusionist candidate for NY mayor in 1909; proponent of social Darwinism); William Randolf Hearst ally, a Pilgrim.

(Yale Fusionist candidate for NY mayor in 1909; proponent of social Darwinism); William Randolf Hearst ally, a Pilgrim. Fig. 139 —Joseph Hodges Choate Fig. 138 —Frederic Rene Coudert, Jr. Frederic [René] Coudert [Jr.] , Constitutional lawyer who became a member of the Executive Committee for the American Pilgrims (Parker: “[Coudert] has shown himself a good friend of our cause.”).

The “striking and admirable work” of Joseph H. Choate (Pres. American Pilgrims 1912-1917).

Fig. 141—Nicholas Murray Butler. Fig. 140—Andrew Carnegie. Fig. 142—Elihu Root

Sir Parker lavished praise on The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace whose first president, Elihu Root (1912-1925), later became vice president of the American Pilgrims and co-president of the Council on Foreign Relations.

The Carnegie Endowment’s president Nicholas Murray Butler (1925-1945) was also president of the American Pilgrims Society (1928-1946).

Fig. 144—Hillary Clinton. Fig. 143—Robert Swan Mueller. Fig. 146—Bill Clinton. Fig. 145—John D. Podesta. Fig. 148—James P. Chandler, III. Fig. 147—James Elias Freeze.

(Editor’s Note: On Jun. 07, 1993, the Carnegie Endowment sponsored a secret conference in Washington, D.C., along with Clinton chief of staff John Podesta, national security advisor James P. Chandler, III, along with DoJ Robert S. Mueller, to give the FBI a universal encryption backdoor key on all Internet traffic. Congress balked, but they did it anyway through the Department of Commerce export licensing rules, requiring an embedded Dual_EC_DRBG encryption key algorithm.)

Pilgrims Carnegie and Elihu Root: “Great Eminence” in their British Propaganda assistance targeting Americans

The Carnegie Endowment and Root were singled out for their “great eminence” having “distributed great quantities of non-controversial literature… a very considerable number of our documents, and undoubtedly has had a powerful effect… to about 11,000 individuals, 621 public libraries, 214 historical societies, 106 clubs, 555 newspapers, 833 YMCA societies, 339 Universities and colleges, many members of the Royal Society of Arts and associates of the American Institute of Architects.”

American Pilgrims on Wall Street paid for British propaganda movies

Parker said notably:

“One of our most striking successes in the United States has been the floating of our cinema pictures” and secured from Wall Street “big capital” for propaganda films that “have played to overflow houses, with many turned away.”

Fig. 150—David Lloyd George

Fig. 149—John Buchan

On Dec. 09, 1916, new British Prime Minister David Lloyd George formed a five-person War Cabinet.

On Jan. 01, 1917, Wellington House closed and its propaganda work was transferred to a formal War Cabinet department: The Ministry of Information, John Buchan, Viscount Milner’s 2nd Boer War concentration camp chief of staff, became the Minister Minister of Information (Propaganda)—All Pilgrims.

Fig. 151—Viscount Alfred Milner

Jan. 04, 1917, War Cabinet member Lord Alfred Milner met with Czar Nicholas II supposedly to deliver military aid against the revolutionaries, but Milner refused to authorize the aid even though Parliament had already approved it (Note: Milner was never censored for this insubordination to Parliament. Milner was also a political ally, protégé and trustee of Anglophile Cecil John Rhodes.)

Fig. 152—David Sarnoff

During this entire period David Sarnoff was handling and monitoring all telegraphy traffic between British and American Pilgrims.

On Feb. 20, 1917, the War Cabinet established the Propaganda Ministry of Information and appointed novelist John Buchan as its director. The ministry targeted all countries, except Britain.

Fig. 153—Viscount Alfred Milner

Mar. 03, 1917, the War Cabinet member Lord Alfred Milner arrived back in London having promised Nicholas II nothing. No guns for Russia; three days later his formal report to the War Cabinet about the events that took place at the Allied Conference in Russia; tellingly, no minutes were taken, which was contrary to the newly-initiated Lloyd George scrivener policy on meeting minutes.

On Mar. 17, 1917, Russian Czar Nicholas II abdicated. Remarkably, the British War Cabinet, including Lord Milner and Bonar Law, were providing carefully couched impressions as facts (e.g., the Russian people were revolting because the Czar was not prosecuting the war against Germany with enough efficiency!) to the American public, whose major newspapers, in lock step, repeated Bonar’s speculations as facts immediately; information that they could not possibly have known unless they had written about the abdication for the newspapers before it happened. The headlines and articles are worthy of the National Inquirer today. Czar Nicholas was King George V’s cousin.

Fig. 155—Andrew Bonar Law

Fig. 154—Viscount Alfred Milner

On Apr. 18, 1917, British and American newspapers around the world published sensational and totally fabricated tabloid “news” to help turn world opinion against Germany: “German Ghouls – Corpses Converted to Soap and Explosives, Dividends from Death” See Yorkshire / Sheffield Evening Telegraph and Star.

1917 Fake News fused with Tavistock Institute brainwashing techniques Fig. 156—Editor. (Apr. 18, 1917). German Ghouls – Corpses Converted to Soap and Explosives, Dividends from Death [The Wellington House War Propaganda Bureau, formed Aug. 1914, anti-German propaganda]. Yorkshire/Sheffield Evening Telegraph and Star. Including Transcript. “[I]n 1925, the British Government announced that there had never been any foundation for the story.”— The British Newspaper Archive

As you read this fake article, list the journalistic illogic (e.g., exquisite details about the operations of an allegedly secret operation where even the workers are prisoners!) meant to bend the British and American public opinion against Germany (remember, the Rockefellers (Standard Oil), Rothschilds, Kuhns, Loebs, Bernard Baruch, J.P. Morgan, Eugene Meyer; Paul Warburg, Max Warburg, Jacob Schiff, Louis Brandeis and Royal Family all loaned war money to both sides and profited handsomely from the carnage).

“[I]n 1925, the British Government announced that there had never been any foundation for the story.”— The British Newspaper Archive

Fig. 157—John Buchan

On May 18, 1917, John Buchan (future Canadian governor general), director of the Ministry of Information, petitioned the War Cabinet with a request titled “Propaganda at Home” to be able to propagandize (lie to) the British public. (“I am anxious to be allowed to organise (sic) various lines of direct propaganda in this country…”). They did, and do to this day.

Self-anointed British Pilgrim elitists started spying on British citizens in 1917—as official policy

Fig. 158—David Lloyd George

On Aug. 04, 1917, Prime Minister Lloyd George inaugurated the National War Aims Committee (NWAC) in approval of the Propaganda Ministry Information request “Propaganda at Home” to be able to target British citizens with propaganda.

Fig. 159—Barack Hussein Obama

On Jul 14, 2013, Barack Obama quietly changed the rules prohibiting the U.S. government from pushing propaganda on American citizens. This occurred in a change of rules for the Bureau of Broadcasting Governors under revisions quietly enacted in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2013. Obama took this move right out of prime minister David Lloyd George’s 1917 playbook on subjecting citizens to fake news from the government.

The Pilgrims Society wanted permanent British control of Palestine via Zionism, hiding behind Jewish organizations controlled by the Pilgrims Society

Fig. 161—Lionel Walter Rothschild

Fig. 160—Arthur James Balfour

On Nov. 02, 1917, Lionel Walter Rothschild, 2nd Baron Rothschild, was instrumental in the Zionist promotion of a Jewish State following World War I. He was the recipient of the famous Balfour Declaration that became the basis for the establishment of a Jewish homeland in Palestine. From 1889-1908, Baron Walter worked at N.M. Rothschild & Sons under the direction of his father Baron Nathan and Lord Rosebery.

Hindsight shows that a main reason for the tumult of WWI was a carefully concocted propaganda plan for the Pilgrims Society to establish a permanent British political and economic presence in the Middle East. Toward that end, the Pilgrims Society co opted Zionism as a useful political tool to achieve that British Empire foothold in Israel.

British Imperial Zionism writ large Click image to enlarge Fig. 162—Arthur Balfour. (Nov. 02, 1917). Balfour Declaration; Letter from Balfour to Rothschild re. declaration of sympathy with Jewish Zionists. British Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Make no mistake: British Imperial Zionism and Jewish Zionism are different. The evidence is clear that British Imperial Zionism hijacked / exploited Jewish Zionism as the excuse to colonize Palestine for their emerging British Imperial English-speaking corporatist federalist Rhodes-ian plan of the British-American Pilgrims Society. Graphic: British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO); Public domain.

Other prominent Pilgrim Society political Zionists included Chaim Weizmann , Jan Smuts (of the Imperial War Cabinet), Queen Victoria, King Edward VII, James de Rothschild, Dorothy de Rothschild, L. J. Greenberg, Herbert Samuel, 1st Viscount Samuel (1915–1916, Post-Master General, implementing Marconi Wireless – favored direct British annexation of Palestine, High Commissioner for Palestine in 1920). Lord Rothschild, Sir Alfred Mond, Sir Arthur Balfour, Baron John Buchan Albert Beit and (Sir) Winston Churchill.

Fig. 163—Vladimir Ilyich Lenin

On Nov. 07, 1917, five days after the Balfour Declaration to Baron Walter Rothschild, the Bolshevik “October Revolution” (conceived by the Pilgrims Society in London 15 years earlier) overthrew Czar Nicholas II, assassinated him and his whole family, and ushered in the Communist socialist era in Russia. The choice of Walter Rothschild to receive this letter (seminal to the history of Israel and Palestine to this day) was odd since he had little interest in banking and politics. He preferred zoology. See Vladimir Lenin & Communism were created by newspaper intelligence globalists from the British-American Pilgrims Society.

The Pilgrims Society was successful in demonizing then deposing Christian Czar Nicholas Romanov with relentless propaganda. The fact that he was Queen Victoria’s nephew did not matter. In his place a well-groomed Pilgrims socialist named Vladimir Ilyich Lenin was installed. This was the Pilgrims first substantial attempt since the 2nd Boer War to remove the world of trade competitors to their newly hatching Imperial corporate federalism run from London and Washington, D.C.

Fig. 164—John Buchan

On Dec. 17, 1917, John Buchan proposed a pro-League of Nations “Psychological Offensive – To be launched at a-well selected psychological moment” in direct contradiction to his assertion to Parliament that his Ministry of Information did not engage in politics.

Two British clothing retailers espouse the British Zionism of the Pilgrims Society

Fig. 166—Israel Moses Sieff Fig. 165—Chaim Azriel Weizmann Fig. 168—Lionel Walter Rothschild Fig. 167—Arthur James Balfour

On Mar. 04, 1918, Marks & Spencer (London) retailers (and Pilgrims) Dr. Chaim Weizmann & Israel M. Sieff established “A Zionist Commission for Palestine.” This occurred just three months after the Balfour Declaration letter to Baron Walter Rothschild on Nov. 02, 1917 (also a Pilgrim like his father Nathan Mayer Rothschild, 1st Baron Rothschild—a Pilgrims founder.

Fig. 169—Jan Christian Smuts

On Mar. 15, 1918, War Cabinet advisor Lord Jan Smuts (South African) (a Pilgrim), recommended approval of the Ministry of Information to receive all or most all secret intelligence in order to better target propaganda.

On Jul. 17, 1918, Tsar Nicholas II, his wife Alexandra, their five children, a doctor and three servants were shot and clubbed to death on Vladimir Lenin’s orders in the basement of a merchant’s mansion named Ipatiev House in Yekaterinburg. An official government commission in 1995 was convened to answer 10 questions by the Russian Orthodox Church. It was reopened in 2015 and reported through Bishop Tikhon on Nov. 28, 2017 that the evidence pointed to a ritual killing.

Fig. 170—John Buchan

On Aug. 05, 1918, MP Leifchild Jones told Parliament about the Propaganda Ministry of Information run by John Buchan that by this time was targeting British propaganda against both America and British citizens: “we have been kept in the dark as to its constitution.”

On Aug. 05, 1918, MP Leifchild Jones (1905-1931) railed against the SECRECY and DUPLICITY of the Propaganda Department—Ministry of Information. He said to Parliament: “At present we know little about it [Ministry of Information], as it is not the creation of Parliament. It exists, and was announced to us through the Press, though up to the present we have been kept in the dark as to its constitution, its purposes, its methods, and its relation to other Departments of the State.”

“That is the Ministry of Information, and the House will observe that these gentlemen represent the most formidable combination at the Ministry of Information. The interests represented are banks, electric power companies, gas, railways, newspapers, rubber, insurance, iron, steel, Pullman cars, ships, and tobacco—a wholly formidable combination.” This list of commercial interests included mining, wireless and armaments.

Fig. 171—John Buchan

On Dec. 20, 1918, John Buchan, a Pilgrims Society founder, wrote “Report on the Liquidation of the Ministry of Information Transfer to the Foreign Office War Cabinet” describing the post-war continuation of a “new” “Propaganda Department” divided up among the Foreign Office and private organizations, including propaganda intelligence housed in Spain under the “Federation of British Industries (FBI),” as well as cinematography, photos and art. (Note: Hambro family now owns Getty Images.) In short, all the juicy bits were shuffled off to private operations among commercial and political cronies—just as MP Liefland Jones had feared just months earlier.

Fig. 172—William George Tyrrell

Control of “Wireless and Cables” (today the “IBM Internet of Things”) went to the Foreign Office, as did American propaganda, under Sir William Tyrrell.

Tyrrell ran the political intelligence department at the Home Office (1916-1919), was British Ambassador to France (1928-1934), appointed to the Privy Council in 1928, made a baron (1929) and was appointed president of the British Board of Film Censors until he died in 1947. The ties between propaganda, censorship, intelligence and wireless technology is evident in Tyrrell alone.

Fig. 173—Charles Eric Hambro

In Feb. 1919, (Charles) Eric Hambro, a Pilgrim, was knighted for his work at the Ministry of Information—just a few months after leaving the Propaganda Ministry. He went on to become the chairman of Hambros Bank. He died on Dec. 28, 1947, just months after the C.I.A. was formed on Sep. 18, 1947.

Fig. 174—Franklin Delano Roosevelt

On Oct. 17, 1919, at the recommendation of then Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Navy, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Radio Corporation of America (RCA) was formed out of Marconi Wireless America assets, combined in a bizarre, nakedly monopolistic assignment of hundreds of patent rights to Marconi Wireless U.S. from AT&T, Westinghouse, General Electric and the United Fruit Company. These companies each received stock in RCA (GE 30.1%, Westinghouse 20.6%, AT&T 10.3% and United Fruit 4.1%, individual shareholders 34.9%). Rothschild banking interests were threaded throughout these companies, as well as directly influence RCA’s Pilgrims Society leaders, being Pilgrims themselves.

For a detailed record of the RCA purchase of Marconi Wireless America patents and assets at the insistence of the U.S. Navy, where Franklin D. Roosevelt was secretary, see the 1,491-page Congressional Record (searchable) H.R. 4523, Part III. (Beginning Feb. 11, 1935). Pooling of Patents. Committee on Patents, Feb. 11, 14, 20, 25, 28; Mar. 7; Oct. 15-18; Dec. 2-6, 9, 10, 12, 1935, p. 3387, PDF p. 984. 74th U.S. Congress. (66.4 MB). (“R.C.A., it should be stated, however, was not Sarnoff’s brainchild. It came about because the Navy Department …”).

Fig. 176—Owen D. Young

Fig. 175—David Sarnoff

RCA’s first president was Pilgrim Society member Owen D. Young. We believe David Sarnoff, who became RCA’s vice president and general manager, most likely became a member of the American Pilgrims Society before RCA was hatched.

On Jan. 10, 1920, the League of Nations was formed just 58 days after Ms. Troy’s deportation,by the very same people that Ms. Troy was vociferously criticizing—like Pilgrim ‘Dukedom’ (newly discovered evidence suggests Knight of Malta) Andrew Carnegie and Elihu Root. In 1910, Root was simultaneously U.S. Senator from New York, first president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. In 1917, Root was the founding chairman of the Inquiry/Council on Foreign Relations

Ms. Troy was a thorn in the side of the Anglophile Pilgrims Society. In doing real investigations (unlike much of the mockingbird media today). Ms. Troy had discovered that Andrew Carnegie was on the British voter roles in Scotland. When she publicized this fact, the British and American press marched in lockstep to protect Carnegie, their sugar daddy.

The truth is, Ms. Troy spoke the truth about the Pilgrims Society plot for the British Empire to reabsorb their American lost colony.

Ms. Troy was refreshingly irritating to the British-American Imperial federalist sycophants like J.P. Morgan, Andrew Carnegie and Lord Rosebery at the moment of their third big win: the formation of the League of Nations. Their first win was deposing Czar Nicholas Romanov and installing their London-groomed V.I. Lenin and the Bolsheviks. Their second win was the destruction of Kaiser Wilhelm and German industry in World War I. They couldn’t have Ms. Troy telling the truth about their Pilgrims secret society treachery to the world.

Fig. 178—Andrew Carnegie

Fig. 177—John Davison Rockefeller Sr.

In 1920, the British ostensibly created the Tavistock Clinic (renamed Institute in 1947) to assist shell-shocked soldiers. But, hindsight reveals that the true long term agenda was to study propaganda techniques for mass mind control and crafting of public messages to “create public opinion.”

Fig. 179—Viscount Burnham, owner of the Daily Telegraph.

See Mar. 03, 1923, Viscount Burnham (Daily Telegraph proprietor; chairman of the Empire Press Union; co-organizer of the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909; co-founder of MI6, MI5 and GC&CS now GCHQ) speeches in New York on “governance by journalism.”

When the Clinic became the Institute after WWII on Sep. 20, 1947, it received major funding from two Pilgrims Society mainstays, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Rockefeller Foundation—both partners with N.M. Rothschild & Sons in many Pilgrims deals and plans.

Fig. 180—Jan Christian Smuts

On Feb. 11, 1920, the organizing council of the League of Nations held its second session in London at St. James’s Palace. General Jan Smuts (Pilgrim) was among them—the man who approved director John Buchan (Pilgrim) and his Propaganda Ministry of Information to receive top secret military intelligence during the war (Tavistock psychiatry-driven propaganda and NSA-like mass social surveillance—”MSM”)—an activity that was made a private operation run out of Spain during the “liquidation” of the ministry.

Fig. 181—Andrew Bonar Law

Remarkably, War Cabinet member Bonar Law (Pilgrim), Leader of the House of Commons, at first feigned ignorance about the proceedings of the League of Nations conference when MP Sir Donald MacLean questioned the ludicrous reparations being discussed to be levied against an utterly decimated Germany. Laughably, Bonar Law—an architect of the League of Nations—answered “You know as much about it as I do.”

This Bonar Law response to Sir Donald was a lie because after Sir Donald had eviscerated the suspicious secrecy of the League of Nations conference, Bonar Law launched a disingenuous soliloquy revealing his intimate knowledge of the inner workings of the conference, and the Reparations Commission work on war levies against Germany. He betrayed his underlying Anglophile political philosophy circa corporate socialists Cecil Rhodes / Alfred Milner / Fabian Society / Round Table, stating “I think all that has happened in the War has given us reason to feel that of all the constitutions in the world ours [Britain’s] is probably the best … the maximum amount [to charge Germany] even as it stands in the Treaty is fixed and the objects for which they can be called upon to pay are detailed… The arrangements which have already been made by the Reparation Commission show that they [Germany] are being reasonably dealt with.“

Evidently, the Pilgrims Society Robber barons were determined to strip Germany of its assets for the profit with which they could wield additional power and wealth. This scenario sounds uncannily similar to these way these same Pilgrims raped and pillage the American and world public in the “banking crisis” of 2008.

History shows that the German public’s reaction to the debilitating reparations was a primary propaganda tool in Hitler’s rise to power just eight years later. Evidently, the WWI War Cabinet that included Bonar Law was organizing someone’s interests [bankers, robber baron international corporations, new world order fascists], but not the honest, peace-loving citizens of the world.

Fig. 183—Allen Welsh Dulles

Fig. 182—Charles Jocelyn Hambro

Sir (Charles) Eric Hambro’s son, Sir Charles Joselyn Hambro, had become head of the “Special Operations Executive (SOE)” which organized “stay-behind” networks that formed the basis of the modern day C.I.A. created under Allen W. Dulles. The C.I.A. managed all the “stay behinds.”

Dulles is now widely believed to have ordered the assassination of President John F. Kennedy after President Kennedy said he wanted to “splinter [the C.I.A.] into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds” due its utter lawlessness. Dulles and Hambro were evidently in close cooperation. Hambro’s possible role in the Kennedy assassination needs to be explored.

Fig. 185—Owen D. Young

Fig. 184—David Sarnoff

On May 01, 1926, David Sarnoff, then vice president of RCA, along with RCA’s Pilgrim president Owen D. Young sent the first “radio photo” from London to New York. The first photo “to be wirelessed was a photograph of the speakers’ table at the Pilgrim’s society dinner in London Wednesday night” for the Marquess of Reading, Viceroy and Governor-General of India (1921-1926). Source: The Pilgrims of Great Britain (Profile Books, p. 190, 2002).

Fig. 187—Israel Moses Sieff

Fig. 186—Chaim Azriel Weizmann

In 1934, 14 years before the formation of the State of Israel, Weizmann and Israel M. Sieff (later made a baron) founded the Daniel Sieff Research Institute named after Sieff’s son who died at age 17. Curiously, the institute would pursue studies in mathematics, computer science, physics, chemistry, biochemistry, and biology—all sciences needed to pursue the Pilgrims dystopian fusion of eugenics and war-making bio weapons.

Fig. 189—Elizabeth Lydia Manningham-Buller

Fig. 188—Nathan Mayer Victor Rothschild

The Weizmann Institute (Sieff Institute was renamed in 1948 when Weizmann became the 2nd president of Israel) immediately began collaborating with British and American pharmaceutical, computer and communications companies, most notably Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) UK, Burroughs Wellcome & Co. (Wellcome Trust, Wellcome Foundation), Victor Rothschild’s Biotechnology Investments Limited UK, and The Pirbright Institute, now headed by Sir Bertie Ross, Prince Charles confidante, and Baroness Elizabeth Manningham-Buller, former MI5 chief.

Fig. 191—Nathan Charles Jacob Rothschild, 4th Baron Rothschild

Fig. 190—Nathan Mayer Victor Rothschild, 3rd Baron Rothschild

From inception, The Weizmann Institute has been heavily influenced, if not led, by Pilgrims, including life member Lords Victor and now Jacob Rothschild.

Weizmann has offices and representatives in Israel (HQ), U.S., Britain, Canada, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Liechtenstein, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands—all Commonwealth and EU members—all Pilgrims Society-controlled countries.

Fig. 193—Robert Israel Lieber Fig. 192—Charles Michael Lieber Fig. 194—David Sarnoff

We don’t intend to do a full history on the Weizmann Institute beyond proving the intimate involvement of the Rothschilds, Sarnoff, and Charles M. Lieber (Baby Lieber, nano-man) in their operation.

Fig. 196—David Sarnoff Fig. 195—Israel Moses Sieff Fig. 198—Nathan Mayer Victor Rothschild, 3rd Baron Rothschild Fig. 197—Chaim Azriel Weizmann

In 1952, 1966, David Sarnoff, RCA/NBC, became an honorary fellow of the Weizmann Institute.

In 1962, Victor Rothschild, 3rd Baron Rothschild, became an honorary fellow of the Weizmann Institute.

On Nov. 24, 1971, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher introduced The Rothschild report, 1971 on “The Organisation [sic] and Management of Government R&D” and how the government could become (in his words) a customer for research contracted from the Research Councils and other sources. Rothschild’s thinking implied that management of R&D by “customer” Departments would bring an understanding of research outputs. He proposed the transfer of applied science funds from Research Councils to Government Departments, providing each with a Chief Scientist as proxy customer for research to be commissioned on a “customer:contractor” basis (the British version of “public-private partnership.” The Government largely adopted his proposals in 1972 and implemented them in 1974. The Rothschild framework sill underpins important assumptions about Departmental relationships with the science community.

Fig. 200—Sydney Brenner

Fig. 199—Nathan Mayer Victor Rothschild, 3rd Baron Rothschild

In 1972, Baron Victor Rothschild recommended that Nobel chemist/biologist Sydney Brenner consider conducting gene and virus experiments on the Jewish Israeli population in addition to English old folks homes populations.

Ink not dry on british Rothschild Report, 1971, and Victor recruited Nobel S. Brenner to test genetics in Israel for Weizmann Institute Click image to enlarge Fig. 201—Sydney Brenner. (ca. 1972). Confidential handwritten letter from Sydney Brenner to Victor Rothschild re. genes, viruses, human virus experimentation in UK care homes Bodmer and Kevlin, and Israel and Jewish populations., SB/1/1/561, Item No. 64627. CHSL Archives Repository. Image: Cold Harbor Springs Library Archives Repository. Reproduced for educational purposes only. Fair Use relied upon.

Fig. 203—David Sarnoff Fig. 202—James C. Blair Fig. 204—Nathan Mayer Victor Rothschild, 3rd Baron Rothschild

In 1981, after heading a commission to reorganize research and development funding the the UK (Rothschild Committee: A Framework for Government REsearch and Development (HMSO, 1971)), Victor, 3rd Baron Rothschild, used that insider knowledge to start the world’s first biotechnology venture capital fund named Biotechnologies Investments Limited (BIL) funded by N.M. Rothschild. He also used his control of the Financial Times to promote it. The notes linked her also reveal Rothschild’s control of the American James Blair who has been highly influential in the development of the entire U.S. biotechnology National Venture Capital Association investment market for the Rothschilds, is largely secret partner. Blair worked for David Sarnoff at RCA from 1961-1969.

Fig. 206—Nathan Mayer Victor Rothschild, 3rd Baron Rothschild

Fig. 205—Sydney Brenner

In 1981, Dr. Sydney Brenner and six other biologists and chemists began consulting to Lord Victor Rothschild’s newly formed company Biotechnology Investments Limited (BIL). BIL financial documents are embargoed until Jan. 2045 at both Wellcome Library and Cold Harbor Springs Archive Repository.

Fig. 207—Nathan Mayer Victor Rothschild, 3rd Baron Rothschild

On Mar. 04, 1982, a Financial Times article confirmed that “Biotechnology Investments [Limited], the [Lord Victor] Rothschilds fund devoted to investment in such [genetic engineering] companies, has just invested in Integrated Genetics of New York [now part of Lab Corp genetic testing]. The company is only one year old … It has invested in five – all U.S. companies …” This would place BIL’s incorporation ca. Mar. 1981.

Fig. 208—Nathan Mayer Victor Rothschild, 3rd Baron Rothschild

On Sep. 09, 1983, Lord Victor Rothschild, 3rd Baron Rothschild, was using the Financial Times propaganda machine to heavily promoting his newly-formed Biotechnology Investments Limited (BIL), see Co. No. 02892872. Over 97% of BIL’s investments were in U.S.—not UK companies. Rothschild’s BIL was incorporated in Guernsey, a British offshore drug smuggling and money laundering tax haven. Therefore, BIL’s financial records are hidden from the public by Guernsey, as well as by Cold Springs Harbor Archives and Wellcome Library. The wonderful exception is this Sep. 09, 1983 Financial Times article (linked above) and David Leather’s Mar. 09, 1982 N.M. Rothschild Asset Management compilation of news coverage around that time.

Victor Rothschild reorganized british R&D then funded his his private companies to exploit it—the definition of Conflict of Interest Click image to enlarge Fig. 209—David Fishlock. (Sep. 09, 1983). Blue chip genes promise high returns re. Lord Victor Rothschild Biotechnology Investments Limited (BIL), Co. No. 02892872, N.M. Rothschild Asset Management, p. 6. Financial Times. Lord Rothschild created a massive biotechnology fund (Biotechnology Investments Limited – BIL), the first of its kind, to cash in on his Rothschild report, 1971. His report was a boon to Wellcome Trust, The Pirbright Institute, SERCO, QinetiQ, GEC, Marconi Wireless, RCA, IBM and more. Graphic: Financial Times. Reproduced for educational purposes only. Fair Use relied upon.

Fig. 211—David Sarnoff, RCA/NBC.

Fig. 210—Geoffrey Edwin Pattie.

On Jul. 29, 1987, R.C.A. Limited changed its name to SERCO LIMITED. SERCO became the commercial (not really, the British Monarch holds a “Golden Share” giving her veto power over all SERCO operations) extension of the prior government computer and software R&D effort named S.E.R.C. (Science and Engineering Research Council) overseen by Sir Geoffrey E. Pattie, the Minister of State, Industry and Information Technology under Margaret Thatcher (1983-1981).

SERCO was the computer engineering British monopoly sister to Lord Victor Rothschild’s Biotechnology monopoly Investments Limited (BIL). Both organizations emerged out of The Rothschild Report, 1971.

Shockingly, SERCO and QinetiQ today operate vast swaths of American military and civilian infrastructure, having been awarded those contracts by the seditious Senior Executive Service (SES), formed by Jimmy Carter in 1978. The SES takes its Pilgrims Society orders via the British Crown Agents and the British Privy Council.

The British steal ALL of America’s patents & communications

Since 2006, SERCO was given the contract to process all patent applications for the United States Patent Office! America has transferred sovereignty of its most valuable asset—specifically protected by the U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 8, Clause 8—inventions, into the hands of the British Crown. Why? Because the Pilgrims Society oligarchs learned in the late 1800’s that a steady stream of patents was their guarantee of perpetual power and wealth.

SERCO began life in 1929 in the United Kingdom (UK) as R.C.A. Photophone Limited (David Sarnoff). In 1956, they changed their name to R.C.A. Great Britain Limited. In 1969, they changed names again to R.C.A. Limited. In 1987 their name changed again to SERCO Limited.

Serco has become, in some cases, the single source provider of critical American infrastructure via 5,000 contracts totaling $6.2 billion (not including secret offshore accounts) including 477 contracts worth $41.3 million at the Senior Executive Services’ Office of Personnel Management (OPM), four contracts worth $172 million at the Department of State (DOS), and 4,644 contracts worth $4.22 billion at the Department of Defense (DoD).

Three astonishing Serco contracts are: (1) a $95 million contract to run the U.S. Patent Office’s processing of new patent applications, (2) a $1.2 billion contract to run the Obamacare website, and (3) $610 million to run FEMA Region 9 & 2: Arizona, California, Nevada, Hawaii and the Pacific Islands. Here’s the actual Serco FEMA contract Solicitation No. HSFE80-R-004-DHS.

In addition, already mentioned, but bears repeating, Serco manages air traffic control at 63 U.S. airports! You cannot make this up.

Fig. 213—Edmund Giambastiani Jr.

Fig. 212—George Tenet

Place QinetiQ, SERCO’s sister Crown company, on your corruption radar screen. Their claws are buried deep in Washington, D.C. too, facilitated by former C.I.A. director George Tenet and former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Edmund Peter Giambastiani Jr.

What are you? Brainwashed fool, or a propagandist?

QinetiQ is as large as SERCO. Both are British. Both are 100% controlled by the British Crown’s “Golden Share.”

Anyone who says that the Queen is just a figurehead is a brainwashed fool, or a propagandist.

Fig. 214—Nathan Charles Jacob Rothschild, 4th Baron Rothschild

On May 08, 1986, Rothschild’s Biotechnology Investment Limited (BIL) also incorporated in Bermuda and ceased operation in 1999, presumably when BIL was absorbed back into the N.M. Rothschild Asset Management orbit. Source: Paradise Papers.

Fig. 216—Nathan Charles Jacob Rothschild, 4th Baron Rothschild

Fig. 215—Nathan Mayer Victor Rothschild, 3rd Baron Rothschild

See Jan. 12, 1998 announcement of merger talks by International Biotechnology Trust (IBT) PLC, Co. No. 02892872 to acquire BIL’s business. IBT is a clone of BIL. The investment manager and secretary is the same Rothschild Asset Management Limited and the bankers is the same N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited. Lord Victor Rothschild had died in 1990, so the family was evidently absorbing Victor’s businesses and wiping the record (except for Sydney Brenner’s personal papers).

.

Fig. 217—Nathan Charles Jacob Rothschild, 4th Baron Rothschild

On Mar. 21, 1990, Lord Victor Rothschild, 3rd Baron Rothschild, died. Even the Rothschild-controlled Associated Press identified him as a British spy, although they sloppily identified him as the 4th instead of the 3rd Baron Rothschild. That title went to his son Jacob, also a Pilgrim and current patron of the Weizmann Institute. We have observed that these “mistakes” are generally intentional misdirection to keep the public away from the Rothschild’s similar names and secret Pilgrims conspiracies.

Fig. 218—Sydney Brenner

On Aug. 20, 1990, Wellcome Fund (now GSK – GlaxoSmithKline) awarded Brenner the “Wellcome Visiting Professor in the Basic Medical Sciences for 1990/91 academic year.” This illustrates the revolving door of relationships among British and Israeli biotechnology groups that were the beneficiaries of the Victor Rothschild Report, 1971, and the subsequent total reorganization of British R&D to be run by private commercial enterprises, including Rothschild’s Biotechnology Investments Limited (BIL), which was the first and largest. Such “old boy” insider trading immorality is “legal” in the U.K. apparently.

Fig. 219—Nathan Charles Jacob Rothschild, 4th Baron Rothschild

In 1997, Jacob Rothschild, 4th Baron Rothschild, Weizmann Institute Life Member, became an honorary fellow of the Weizmann Institute.

What we observe here about the Weizmann Institute is that it appears to be an Israel-based British clone of the Pirbright Institute, Surrey UK. Their research priorities and clientele are practically interchangeable. Both are heavily weighted down with Pilgrims Society British aristocracy.

Fig. 221—Elizabeth Lydia Manningham-Buller Fig. 220—Nathan Charles Jacob Rothschild, 4th Baron Rothschild Fig. 223—Nathan Mayer Victor Rothschild, 3rd Baron Rothschild Fig. 222—Sir Walter Robert ‘Bertie’ Alexander Ross

Indeed, the current chairman of the Pirbright Institute is Sir Bertie Ross, a close confidante of Prince Charles, and Baroness Elizabeth Manningham-Buller, former MI5 chief (2002-2007).

At the Weizmann Institute, the Rothschilds are life members and their foundation is top heavy with titled British peers.

Both Weizmann and Pirbright are heavily funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) UK, Burroughs Wellcome & Co. (Wellcome Trust, Wellcome Foundation), Victor Rothschild’s Biotechnology Investments Limited UK, now N.M. Rothschild Asset Management.

Fig. 224—David Sarnoff

Now we must swing this story back to David Sarnoff, RCA/NBC president, member of the Pilgrims Society, fellow of the Weizmann Institute.

We covered Sarnoff in our last post which you can read here.

Daddy Lieber

Fig. 225—Robert Israel Lieber

Now we are ready to be introduced to Robert I. Lieber.

Lieber was David Sarnoff’s award winning engineer who specialized in satellites, radar and missiles.

Lieber is interesting because, besides being the father of indicted Harvard nano-scientist Charles M. Lieber, Robert Lieber worked on the actual wireless, satellite and missile technologies to make Sarnoff’s dystopian 1926 predictions of wireless bio weapons actually work.

Robert I. Lieber (Daddy Lieber) helped build Sarnoff’s wireless and satellite warfare system

Fig. 227—Robert Israel Lieber

On Apr. 01, 1961, RCA engineer Robert Lieber was awarded the David Sarnoff Outstanding Achievement Award in Engineering Systems “for contributions to the field of high-precision space tracking and navigational systems.

Fig. 228—Robert Israel Lieber

On Jun. 01, 1961, Sarnoff award winner RCA engineer Robert Lieber publish major research on Doppler satellite and missile tracking. “The system tracks orbital or ballistic bodies obeying well-defined laws.”

Fig. 230—Nathan Charles Jacob Rothschild, 4th Baron Rothschild

Fig. 229—Charles Michael Lieber

On Sep. 30, 2017, Lord Jacob Rothschild’s financial control (along with C.I.A./MI6 bank HSBC plc) of the Weizmann Institute is evident in Weizmann UK’s trustee’s report and financial statement. Since Baby Lieber is also a Weizmann director, the connection between Weizmann’s biowarfare work and Baby Lieber is evident.

Daddy ( Wireless ) lieber helped Sarnoff recruit Baby ( Nano ) Lieber for Harvard & the P.R.C. Click to to enlarge this image. Fig. 231— R. Lieber, S. Shucker. (Jun. 01, 1961) . Doppler tracking systems, angle-damped, Jun-Jul 1961, Vol. 7, No. 1, p. 24, Topics: Military and Missile systems, Satellite ground support, Space technology. RCA Engineer. Graphic: Source. British National Archives.

Baby Lieber’s nano-technology was the missing piece in Sarnoff’s dystopian vision for wireless biowarfare

Fig. 232—Charles Michael Lieber

The elements of Sarnoff’s vision that Robert’s son Charles was groomed to deliver to the Pilgrims Society was nanotube, nanowire and nanopore inventions.

Before Robert retired from RCA, the company carried this curiously long and exquisitely detailed article by Robert Lieber about his alleged interest in model airplanes.

Fig. 234—Robert Israel Lieber

Fig. 233—Charles Michael Lieber

In Aug. 1977, RCA Engineer carried a four-page spread about Robert’s alleged model airplane hobby.

In Daddy Lieber’s obituary (Jan. 06, 2008), Charles wrote that he and his father traveled across the US and Europe to pursue this hobby.

The article is too exquisitely detailed and out of place to be real. It appears to be a cover story so that Robert could take his son Charles to meet with his C.I.A., British MI6 and Pilgrims Society spy handlers in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

For addition information on Charles M. Lieber, see:

Anonymous Patriots. (Mar. 20, 2020). Nanotechnology Weaponized to Deliver Viruses (re. indicted Harvard Chinese nano-seditionist Charles M. Lieber). Patriots for Truth.

AFI. (Mar. 16, 2020). Weaponized Coronavirus is an Anglo-American Pilgrims Society Attack on Competitors in America and China. Americans for Innovation.

AFI. (Apr. 17, 2020). PART ONE: NBC founder & Pilgrim David Sarnoff led the Imperial British agenda that has terrorized our world for over 100 years. Americans for Innovation.

Fig. 235—Barack H. Obama

On Dec. 15, 2015, Barack Obama Executive Order 13714 titled “Strengthening the Senior Executive Service.” Not once, but twice, Obama referred to his “SES cadre.” We believe that the use of the word “cadre” was not accidental (like their use of the word IBM Eclipse Foundation, as in eclipse the Constitution). Cadre means “a small group of people specially trained for a particular purpose or profession.”

From Oct. 17-21, 2017, The 52nd International Achievement Summit of The American Academy of Achievement was held in London and Oxfordshire.

This summit had all the trimmings of the Pilgrims Society: awards, honors, grand locations, pomposity. Academy members were even greeted at Blenheim Palace (residence of the Duke of Marlborough) by the British Imperial Military Band.

Honoree/awardees included:

Neil Gorsuch. U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice, Anthony Kennedy. U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice , Brett Kavanaugh. U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice (2019 Awards), Paul Kagame. C.I.A.-trained agent; The Butcher of Rwanda (killed over 1 million Rwandans in a fabricated Tutsi-Hutu conflict to secure rare earth minerals for Silicon Valley and the British military. Jennifer A. Doudna, CRISPR gene editing; Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI) at UC Berkeley

Awards Council members include:

David Petraeus. Pilgrims Society, member; Obama C.I.A. director; Rothschild coordinator with British MI6, MI5, GCHQ, Bill Clinton. Pilgrims Society, member; C.I.A. In-Q-Tel, founder; Rothschild coordinator with British MI6, MI5, GCHQ, James W. Breyer, Pilgrims Society, member; National Venture Capital Association, former chair and Rothschild partner; former Facebook chairman and largest shareholder after Mark of the Zuckerbeast; chief funding thief of the social networking invention owned by Leader Technologies, Columbus, Ohio; founder and chairman, Accel Partners Palo Alto, CA; co-founder, IDG Capital, China, Lord Jacob Rothschild, Weizmann Institute (Israel) director and Life Member; Rothschild Asset Management Limited, funder of global biowarfare technologies with The Pirbright Institute and NIG, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chris Wallace (Fox), Pilgrims Society, member; chief Fox propagandist for the Rothschilds, and Ehud Barak, Pilgrims Society, member; patron, Weizmann Institute (Israel); former Israeli prime minister; chief Rothschild representative in Israel.

The “Golden Plate Awards Council” of this “Academy” includes numerous Pilgrims Society collaborators, including:

No. Council member Compromised organization 1 Lord Jacob Rothschild N.M. Rothschild & Sons; Rothschild Asset Management 2 Neil Gorsuch Supreme Court 3 Ruth Bader Ginsburg Supreme Court 4 Anthony M. Kennedy Supreme Court 5 Sonya Sotomayor Supreme Court 6 Carlos Slim Helu Mexican telecom; oligarch; Facebook stock scammer 7 James D. Watson Weizmann Institute, Pirbright Institute, Wellcome Trust 8 Oprah Winfrey 9 Andrew Weil, MD 10 Steven Spielburg Propagandist 11 Jimmy Carter Senior Executive Service (SES) founder for British Crown Agents, Privy Council 12 Larry Page C.I.A., Google 13 James W. Breyer C.I.A. Facebook, NVCA, China venture capital 14 Anthony S. Fauci, MD C.I.A., NIH Coronavirus hoax 15 Bill Gates Eugenicist, college dropout, Gates Foundation, Coronavirus hoax 16 Paul Kagame The Butcher of Rwanda for Silicon Valley rare earth minerals 17 John R. Lewis US Congress 18 Colin Powell C.I.A., US Secretary of State; WMD hoaxer 19 David Petraeus C.I.A. director; theft of social networking Table 1: American Academy of Achievement Council Members, selected.

Now, if these Academy lists were not alarming enough for the sovereignty of the American Republic, read this partial list of “Academy Patrons:“

This Academy is very evidently carrying out the Pilgrims Society 24-pt. strategy identified by Lillian Scott Troy back in 1911.

These photos are sobering reminders that: (a) the Rothschilds/Pilgrims Society want everything, and (b) a high priority to achieve that goal is a compromised U.S. Supreme Court, among other things.

Suborning Treason Click image to enlarge Fig. 236—Ms. Lillian Scott Troy. (Feb. 17, 24, 1912). The 24-step Pilgrims Society Corporatist Imperial Federation Strategy to Return America to British Rule. The San Francisco Leader: “ 2. Supreme Court of the United States to be revised so as to

embrace only judges agreeable to absorption by Great Britain,

and uniformly hostile to the United States Senate. 3. Precedents must be established by said Court against the United States Senate in rulings, decisions, etc., (specially

prepared). 11. Honors must be conferred on the husbands of women thus given preference in the social circles of America, and a rank or position determined by judiciously distributed decorations.” Louise Gorsuch shows every sign of being smitten by this devilish Pilgrims strategy. Fig. 237—Neil M. Gorsuch. (Oct. 17-21, 2017). 2017 Academy of Achievement Summit, London and Oxfordshire 52nd International Achievement Summit. HTML link. American Academy of Achievement. Reproduced for educational purposes only. Fair Use relied upon

Another seditious Pilgrims-like C.I.A. organization that needs serious hidden-agenda scrutiny is the Baltimore Council on Foreign Affairs.

The Rothschilds: centuries of treason against America

We have now established—with hard facts—that the Rothschilds and their conspirators have been meddling in America’s business and life since the American Revolution, in an unbroken chain of largely stealth dealings.

N.M. Rothschild & Sons was newly-formed when they began financing the British War of 1812 that burned down the White House in 1914.

We have discovered much new history in writing this story, not counting our previous dusty library warehouse find of the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909 that catapulted the Pilgrims Society (“Deep State”) to where we are today. Lord Rosebery (Rothschild) was the keynote celebrity and Lord Rothschild was there too. This Conference spawned the Empire Press Union, MI6, MI5 and GCHQ. They want to dissemble the American Republic in order to establish their elitist+communist finally new-world order.

We discovered that in 1888 two Rothschilds, Baron Henry de Worms (Rothschild) and Lord N.M. Rothschild were responsible for the creation of the Grand Priory of England order within the Knights of Malta, Order of St. John. This gave the Rothschilds and other Court Jews of Europe a first-time foothold inside the papal Vatican Bank with whom the Rothschilds and other court bankers had been at war for centuries. It also set up a purely Crown-driven order of chivalry that the Pilgrims Society has used since 1888 (up to this current moment) to lavish chivalry orders, titles and awards in front of business and political leaders in exchange for their cooperation. We believe that Supreme Court Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. is a Knight of Malta, as was Andrew Carnegie’s “dukedom.”

We have discovered that when the future Lord Rosebery inherited his N.M. Rothschild billions of dollars in 1890, he was likely the stealth Rothschild who set in motion the British Imperial corporatist federation agenda, more than any other politician in history.

We have discovered a stealth Pilgrims organization that is suborning treasonous disciples into their one-world cause: The American Academy of Achievement.

Who facilitated this Rothschild rise to world domination? Lord Rosebery (Rothschild) with Baron Henry de Worms (Rothschild) being a close second

We have discovered that when Lord Rosebery inherited his N.M. Rothschild & Sons fortune in 1890, then later became Prime Minister, he (as a Rothschild surrogate in control of the British Empire) set in motion the events of the late 1800s that plague humankind to this very moment.

Can the Rothschild hegemony be unwound?

The first step in fixing this mess is to understand the primary underpinnings that give this N.M. Rothschild & Sons agenda its staying power.

How did these people stay organized in this effort over centuries? We have discovered that they used dinners, parties, conferences, speeches, C.I.A. secrecy and MI6 states-secrets agreements and awards.

This would include the annual banquets of the Pilgrims Society in Britain and America, Weizmann and Pirbright Institute dinners and awards, Masonic Lodge meetings, Fleet Street meetings, parties, events, lectures, consultations, courses, top secret intelligence briefings on subject that were only secret to protect the conspirators.

For example, if someone in St. Louis needed to meet with someone in London, the London host would simply cooked up an award and off to London they would go to receive their meaningless award, like: “Good Person of the Year.”

Academics, politicians, artists, sportsmen and bankers are especially keen on such bloviating.

It is said that Pilgrim Andrew Carnegie was especially keen on rubbing shoulders with British peers, while paradoxically criticizing the aristocratic system (which appears to have been a smokescreen to hide his Knights of Malta honor from the newly-enthroned King Edward VII.

Evidently, no family in the world like the Rothschilds should be given this much power over the lives of his or her fellow human beings.

Message to the living Rothschilds (Carnegies, Rockefellers, Morgans et al) and your surrogates:

The living Rothschilds cannot be blamed for the sins of their ancestors. That said, many of them perpetuate these sins and have thus assumed the penalty for these horrific historical sins against God.

We call upon the House of Rothschild and its feeder systems to repent, turn from your wicked ways, and find forgiveness with God.

Restitution will then be in order for the property stolen, murders committed, and the hardships caused.

Policy-makers, on the other hand, need to recognized the sources of this wealth: offshore accounts, hedge funds, media and intelligence to drive markets up and down with propaganda then pocket the profit taking for the next scam. This system is constructing on lie upon lie in a never-ending procession.

Truth is, our markets have never been free. In the last four hundred years, the Rothschilds led these deceptions and found all too many willing supporters willing to turn a blind eye and enjoy the spoils.

Without the offshore accounts and hedge funds, this system would die.

It must die.

People should work for a living to define success, not cheat people, like the Rothschilds and their conspirators have done. Humanity can then move to a higher moral plane.

Stop onerous debt.

Declare Years of Jubilee.

If “Years of Jubilee” were implemented every seven years, for example, that would be a natural check against the system of compound interest onerous debt that we have now that created the gross excesses of the House of Rothschild and others.

Morality must win the day.

“Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” Matthew 4:17.

***

Bookmark: #miller-act-notice

| http’s://tinyurl.com/ycqdswew

Footnote 1

Reminder Re. the Miller Act Notice—The Perpetrators of this Epic Fraud must disgorge their ill-gotten gain Federal British-American Patent Weaponization Thieves James P. Chandler, III Andrew W. Marshall Leader Technologies, Inc. sent their FIRST AMENDED MILLER ACT NOTICE to President Trump today. It is a contract demand for the U.S. Treasury to pay them for the federal government’s 18-year theft of their social networking inventions. These inventions were stolen by Major General James E. Freeze (US Army, ret.) and Leader’s patent attorney James P. Chandler, III, on behalf of Andrew W. Marshall and the Department of Defense Office of Net Assessment, and that Pilgrims Society that steals and weaponizes inventions for continuous war making and enrichment of its fascist insider military-industrial corporations. Patriots are encouraged to help get this First Amended Miller Act Notice to President Trump and past the Praetorian Guard. See American Intelligence Media republish of the Leader Miller Act Notice.

Return to return to the beginning of this post.

Notices: This post may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Photos used are for educational purposes only and were obtained from public sources. No claims whatsoever are made to any photo.

Comment

Click “N comments:” on the line just below this instruction to comment on this post. Alternatively, send an email with your comment to afi@leader.com and we’ll post it for you. We welcome and encourage anonymous comments, especially from whisteblowers.