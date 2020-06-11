.
You think this was Britain’s first attempt to destroy America? Not a chance. They have been going at it for centuries. We will only win our freedom from the British Imperial Empire once a critical mass of people on the planet know the history of the Rothschild operation to dominate and control the planet. The blockbuster report below is a MUST-SAVE for every family that wants to pass TRUTH HISTORY down to the next generation.
We walk you through current events of the arrest of Harvard Chinese spy Charles Lieber and his nanotechnology bioweapons right through the early history of the Rothschilds – Lord Rosebery, the most destructive Rothschild in history and you probably never heard of him.
Take some time to read the report so that when the Conclave gets together later for an audio recording, you will have an understanding of the big picture.
Go beyond conspiracy theories and discover the FACTS and EVIDENCE of the evil Rothschild empire and their plan to take-over the planet.
How the Rothschilds Use Mass Surveillance and Nanotech Bioweapons to Sustain the Imperial British World Order
.
.
FAKE NEWS WON’T REPORT IT. Donald J. Trump received more votes in Georgia’s presidential primary held yesterday than ALL DEMOCRATS COMBINED!
UPDATE
As of Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 11:10:29 AM (eastern) the President’s lead is increasing.
78.87% reporting
Trump votes: 595,001
Democrat votes: 583,196
Trump +11,805 votes (up from +6,036 at 1028 eastern).
UPDATE 2
As of Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 2:38:20 PM (eastern) the President’s lead is still increasing.
80.92% reporting.
Trump votes: 714,848
Demorat votes: 672,351
Trump +42,497 (up from +6,036 at 1028 eastern and +11,805 at 1110 eastern)
.
Flynn Update – Amicus John Gleeson Files His Brief With Judge Sullivan
.
Judge Argues Trump Tweets Are Reason to Keep Prosecuting Michael Flynn
.
Gather your troops to show your MAGA-KAG support of America First. Remember, it doesn’t matter if you are inside the rally or outside. We want to show the world our massive support for President Trump and our patriot agenda to wipe out globalism in America. Maybe you would like to do the same in your country?
It’s an AMERICAN REVIVAL – all over again. Come on out. Wear your MAGA gear. Decorate your cars, your boats, yourself. Looking forward to seeing our Trump fangirls and lots of great American music – from gospel and bluegrass to country. Americans know how to ‘tailgate party’ like no other people on the planet. This time we are rooting for TEAM AMERICA for the WIN.
Masks optional, not required.
.
.
.
SAW2TH posts:
Lay seige.
Allow no one to leave – allow anyone in that wants in.
Cut power and water. Allow no transports in.
Wait for surrender.
.
Mnuchin’s Stimulus Wish List Potentially Includes More Stimulus. Posted here for the section of the video where Mnuchin is speaking.
.
.
The last thing Gretchen Whitmer wants to do is defund the Michigan State Police, the only armed force standing between her and a very angry electorate.
Gretchen Whitmer Supports the ‘Spirit’ of ‘Defund the Police’ — Then Backtracks
.
Video:
Grenell on Point – The DC Structure Will Never ‘Willingly’ Accept a People’s President
.
.
.
U.S. Main Street Economic Indicators Remain Strong – Mortgage Demand Up 13% From Prior Year
.
Historic Court Case — The Fluoride Cover Up Will Soon Be Exposed
.
$100 Billion Contact-Tracing Deal Negotiated Six Months Before Outbreak
.
.
.
AMERICAN HEROES!
.
GAWA posted this meme with a comment:
.
.
DemElectionFraud2020 posts:
Trump is playing Sid Meier’s Civilization, in real life, and winning every victory condition
Domination
Religion
Diplomacy
Economic
Science
Cultural
.
PROOF POSITIVE! These Fake Race Riots Were Pre-Planned Right Down to the Memes and Mottos
.
.
Black Lives Matter Foundation Aims to ‘Disrupt’ Family Structure, Excludes Fathers from Vision of Community
.
100K Mail-In Ballots Returned as ‘Undeliverable’ in Rhode Island
.
After watching these two technologies, one wonders about many of the false flags we see and what is real and what is not. See how easy it is to create a Queen Elizabeth CGI and have her rule eternally for the evil Rothschilds and Privy Council? See how the ‘image we see of Joe Biden’ can run a campaign out of his basement?
This one looked like a George Floyd being hurled on to the gurney.
7S3 7-SIGMA Simulation Trainer
.
This was posted in 2016 – so imagine how more advanced the technology is today. Face2Face: Real-time Face Capture and Reenactment of RGB Videos
.
White House Warns John Bolton His Manuscript Contains Classified Information
.
State Dept Goes To War With Fired IG, Accuses Him Of Breaking Chain Of Command To Protect Himself From Past Investigation
.
.
.
.
.
.
There is no appeasing the mob
“Black Lives Matter isn’t a grassroots movement seeking equal justice under the law. It is an anarchy movement seeking the destruction of our civil society. Its objective is chaos and revenge. It is, in short, the anodyne façade of a radical, uncontrollable mob.
What has spared the so-called “Black Lives Matter” movement from scrutiny can be summed up in one word: Fear.”
.
Speaking of mobs, this picture below was taken during the Antifa events this week. We have seen many like it and have concluded that the left must be drinking some kind of mind-control ‘Kool-Aid’. We warn people about drinking the Kool-Aid.
.
F L A S H B A C K 1978
Mass suicide at Jonestown
.
Cops TV Series Cancelled After 33 Seasons Amid Police Brutality Protests
.
GoFundMe Canceling Candace Owens Could Affect Its Immunity ‘Under Section 230’
.
Instagram censorship
.
Is It Live or Is It Memorex?
Is it real or a meme?
.
Funniest Liberal Meltdown of 2020
.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.
Weapon of Mass Intelligence
American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos