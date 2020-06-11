.

You think this was Britain’s first attempt to destroy America? Not a chance. They have been going at it for centuries. We will only win our freedom from the British Imperial Empire once a critical mass of people on the planet know the history of the Rothschild operation to dominate and control the planet. The blockbuster report below is a MUST-SAVE for every family that wants to pass TRUTH HISTORY down to the next generation.

We walk you through current events of the arrest of Harvard Chinese spy Charles Lieber and his nanotechnology bioweapons right through the early history of the Rothschilds – Lord Rosebery, the most destructive Rothschild in history and you probably never heard of him.

Take some time to read the report so that when the Conclave gets together later for an audio recording, you will have an understanding of the big picture.

Go beyond conspiracy theories and discover the FACTS and EVIDENCE of the evil Rothschild empire and their plan to take-over the planet.

FAKE NEWS WON’T REPORT IT. Donald J. Trump received more votes in Georgia’s presidential primary held yesterday than ALL DEMOCRATS COMBINED!

UPDATE

As of Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 11:10:29 AM (eastern) the President’s lead is increasing.

78.87% reporting

Trump votes: 595,001

Democrat votes: 583,196

Trump +11,805 votes (up from +6,036 at 1028 eastern).

Source.

UPDATE 2

As of Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 2:38:20 PM (eastern) the President’s lead is still increasing.

80.92% reporting.

Trump votes: 714,848

Demorat votes: 672,351

Trump +42,497 (up from +6,036 at 1028 eastern and +11,805 at 1110 eastern)

Source.

Gather your troops to show your MAGA-KAG support of America First. Remember, it doesn’t matter if you are inside the rally or outside. We want to show the world our massive support for President Trump and our patriot agenda to wipe out globalism in America. Maybe you would like to do the same in your country?

It’s an AMERICAN REVIVAL – all over again. Come on out. Wear your MAGA gear. Decorate your cars, your boats, yourself. Looking forward to seeing our Trump fangirls and lots of great American music – from gospel and bluegrass to country. Americans know how to ‘tailgate party’ like no other people on the planet. This time we are rooting for TEAM AMERICA for the WIN.

Masks optional, not required.

SAW2TH posts:

Lay seige.

Allow no one to leave – allow anyone in that wants in.

Cut power and water. Allow no transports in.

Wait for surrender.

Mnuchin’s Stimulus Wish List Potentially Includes More Stimulus. Posted here for the section of the video where Mnuchin is speaking.

The last thing Gretchen Whitmer wants to do is defund the Michigan State Police, the only armed force standing between her and a very angry electorate.

Video:

GAWA posted this meme with a comment:

Some people don’t like President Trump standing in front of church and holding a Bible. Then there’s me …

DemElectionFraud2020 posts:

Trump is playing Sid Meier’s Civilization, in real life, and winning every victory condition

Domination

Religion

Diplomacy

Economic

Science

Cultural

After watching these two technologies, one wonders about many of the false flags we see and what is real and what is not. See how easy it is to create a Queen Elizabeth CGI and have her rule eternally for the evil Rothschilds and Privy Council? See how the ‘image we see of Joe Biden’ can run a campaign out of his basement?

This one looked like a George Floyd being hurled on to the gurney.

