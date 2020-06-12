.

.

THOSE THAT DENY THEIR HISTORY ARE DOOMED TO REPEAT IT!

.

To which, the first person to respond to President Trump’s tweet was…drum roll please… a Rothschild. David Rothschild Needs a History Lesson

We’ll need some information keyboard warriors to drop into David’s account and redpill him about his family history. Obviously, he hasn’t been paying attention to the Rothschild evil empire… or he is trying to keep you from knowing TRUTH HISTORY.

Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel give an audio report (below) on the latest findings from the amazing AFI miners: How the Rothschilds Use Mass Surveillance and Nanotech Bioweapons to Sustain the Imperial British World Order

Please feel free to mirror this audio on your platform. We need all nations to know who the top enemy of the planet is. Together we can topple the Rothschild control over humanity. But first, you need to know history … real history … truth history.

.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/British-World-Order-Controls-America.mp3

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Right Mover posts:

Anybody been arrested yet?

I’m bypassing all headlines until someone is.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

In this audio (full of vintage memes) Michael and Douglas explain who holds the keys to the internet. Originally posted on June 21, 2019 – a year ago – and still waiting for someone in the Trump administration to do something about social media and control of the internet: Trumping Socialist Media

.

.

.

.

.

.

bethabcd posts:

Really excited about the sheer number of Trump Boat Rallies scheduled for this weekend! This weekend will be special…and so will the upcoming Trump rallies!

Lord we grow tired from inactivity during lockdown, we experience anxiety from constant bad news, and we have to deal with cowards in high office and destructive criminals in our street.

Only You can bring peace to our country and to the heart of man. Please bless, protect and give wisdom to our President. Grant us a revival in our country, Lord. In Jesus name. Amen.

.

.

.

Now … back to our DoNothing Secretary of Education Besty DeVos who is doing nothing to dismantle the Department of Education, eliminate social justice Marxists curriculum from public schools….and send all education functions back to the states where they belong.

So what’s DoNothing DeVos actually doing at the DOE? Easy! She is trying to keep as much of this department intact so when her globalist friends in the Pilgrims Society are back in power, they can continue the evil communist indoctrination of our children. Betsy is highly UNQUALIFIED in this position. We watched her in Michigan with the charter school movement, throwing the family Amway money around, giving her globalist family clout in the education business, but doing very little for the school children in the state.

In the meantime, this is the big news coming from DoNothing:

.

.

Baltimore… Atlanta… Seattle. Race hustlers throw fuel on the fire.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

lcsteel posts:

I have little confidence in a Romney (McDaniel) running the GOP. Especially if we have mass voter fraud.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Kristen responds to our latest citizen intelligence report:

Excellent work on the latest report How the Rothschilds Use Mass Surveillance and Nanotech Bioweapons to Sustain Their British World Order The report demonstrates the strong hand the Rothschilds and the Pilgrim Society British-American elite have had in shaping our history and even where we are right now with the Covid-19 global lockdown, 5G, Antifa riot saga. What lovely people!

Did you know that Lady Lynn Rothschild is on the ASU/McCain Institute Board, along with ASU President and CIA In-Q-Tel Chairman Michael Crow?

https://www.mccaininstitute.org/staff/?filter=board-of-trustees

Every year, the ASU/McCain Institute holds a very elite Sedona Forum conference in which globalists come together to hatch their plans for implementation of the Pilgrim Society/Rothschild’s latest and greatest schemes to harm and control humanity. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is merely CIA In-Q-Tel Chairman /ASU President Michael Crow’s lackey strategically positioned to implement the nation’s first 5G IoT Smart Region.

They discuss not just the 5G agenda but also how they aim to censor “fake news” on social media and continue on Post-Trump.

Read all about it……they’re certainly not shy.

https://www.thesedonaforum.org

https://www.thesedonaforum.org/agenda/ — Check out this itinerary! – 2019

https://www.thesedonaforum.org/past-forums/the-sedona-forum-2018/ —And this one, Eric Schmidt talking about censoring “fake news”, the McCain Institute working to use technology to “stop” the sale of children online . – 2018 Note: Ironically, there is a massive scandal in Arizona connected to politicians including McCain, Jeff Flake, and arrested County Assessor Jeff Petersen to the larger global child trafficking saga. Watch Swamp Creatures of the Pacific HERE. — Photos connecting Arizona politicians to Epstein and “friends”. Lots going on in the Marshall Islands. The Medical Kidnapped website has also documented a connection between missing children via Arizona’s CPS and a possible link between the Mormon church to the larger global child sex trafficking ring. Both Jeff Flake and Petersen are Mormon. Senator David Farnsworth, who is also Mormon but a good guy, was actually contacted by many parents with missing children and was in the process of trying to pass certain legislative bills to address this issue. I’m not sure if he was ever in contact with the FBI. Senator’s David Farnsworth LDS cousin, Eddie Farnsworth just discussed this issue of child sex abuse being protected by the church just a few days ago documented in the AZCentral newspaper.

https://www.thesedonaforum.org/past-forums/

Lady Lynn Rothschild’s role on the ASU/McCain Institute board is one of the key reasons I suspect that Arizona is such a critical state to implement their techno-communist 5G IoT Smart Region scheme.

.

.

. . . The Astral World Let us now consider the astral world: It is the world in which we live every night and to begin with also after death. If we no longer open our senses to the physical world, the senses of the astral world disclose themselves. When we become clairvoyant, we first live in the astral world and perceive what has been described as the etheric body and the astral body. The astral world greatly differs from the physical world. Those who enter it, face a confusing mass of phenomena. What they first perceive, is so different from what they were used to seeing, that they must first grow accustomed to the sight. They will read things wrongly if they begin to read them as in the physical world. For in the astral world everything appears as a mirrored picture, upside down, or in the reverse order. In the astral world the number 365 would be 563. Especially in the beginning, this is very confusing. In the physical world, when dealing with circumstances connected with time, we reckon everything from the beginning to the end. In the astral world it is the very opposite. In the astral world, a human life, for example, is not traced from birth to death, but from the last moment of life backwards. Here in the physical world first see the egg and then the chicken that slips out of it; but in the astral world we first see the chicken and then the egg. The most important thing to be borne in mind is however that in the astral world all the images of our moral qualities, such as pleasure and displeasure, pain and joy, hatred and love, appear as if they were rushing towards us. A clairvoyant sees as if they were rushing towards him. To an unexperienced person this is very confusing. He may see all kinds of animal-forms, even terrible human forms, and so forth, rushing towards him. There are people who tell us of such experiences. They are really to be pitied, when through some illness they attain such an abnormal vision of the astral world. But when we begin to meditate in a serious way, when we school ourselves, then the clairvoyant power develops in a normal, regular way, and then we know what is taking place in the astral world. Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 94 – Popular Occultism: 2nd Lecture – MAN’S ASCENT INTO THE SUPERSENSIBLE WORLD – Leipzig, 29 June, 1906 . Learn how to feed your angels Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

