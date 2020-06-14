.

Looks like the American people are practice voting for November 2020. Did you register? Remember, it doesn’t matter if you are inside or outside the big event. What matters is that you make your voice heard. Make sure everyone in your network is dialed in with what to do – let’s get those numbers pumped.

This image below best viewed, when listening to this 1971 theme music.

Please, no offense, Mrs. Trump, but folks are saying that he is ….

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. PRESIDENT. To celebrate this day, the Cat Report has gathered some birthday wishes from your keyboard and boat warriors. Check at the bottom of today’s SECOND EDITION of the Cat Report.

If she were alive today…..the party might start out like this

The British-American elitist-communist conspiracy to use stealth & propaganda (fake news) to entrap America into joining a corporate-controlled British Empire was hatched at the founding of the Pilgrims Society on July 16, 1902.

A stealth name includes: The American Academy of Achievement) Note: Their courting of American Supreme Court Justices, including Gorsuch (2017) and Kavanaugh (2019)

See the correlation between two key events and a postcard published by the King in 1907

Notice that Lord Rosebery (the controlling owner of N.M. Rothschild & Sons by inheritance) is at the table

Curator, Independent Analyst. (ca. 1907). King Edward & His Empire Builders, Postcard, with correlation between Pilgrims Society 1902 and First Imperial Press Conference, 1909. National Portrait Gallery, UK.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1907-King-Edward-n-His-Empire-Builders-Postcard-by-Curator-Indep-Analyst-with-correlation-between-Pilgr-Soc-1902-and-First-Imperl-Press-Conf-1909-National-Portrait-Gallery-UK-ca-1907.pdf

Share this information in your network: British-American elitist-communist conspiracy ensnares US Supreme Court Justices.

” 85% unlawful FISA-702(16)(17) database abuse has likely been happening since 2012.

2012 is an important date in this database abuse because a network of specific interests is assembled that also shows up in 2016/2017:

Who was 2012 FBI Director? Robert Mueller, who was selected by the FBI group to become special prosecutor in 2017.

Who was Mueller’ chief-of-staff? Aaron Zebley, who became one of the lead lawyers on the Mueller special counsel.

Who was 2012 CIA Director? John Brennan (remember the ouster of Gen Petraeus)

Who was ODNI? James Clapper.

Remember, the NSA is inside the Pentagon (Defense Dept) command structure. Who was Defense Secretary? Ash Carter.”

Who wanted NSA Director Mike Rogers fired in 2016? Brennan, Clapper and Carter.

Updated post:

Patrick Howley tweets: Why is the Anti-Defamation League agitating in the George Floyd case and the lady who called the cops in the park? Isn’t this outside their organization’s purview?

This is now a story on corporate Bloomberg…so it’s a main stream thing now. Maybe this why Biden’s team needs the world to blow up at this particular time.

. Douglas Gabriel and Michael McKibben discuss the evil secret society called the Pilgrims Society. Once you see how this organization is responsible for war, strife, and white supremacy around the world, you will demand that your elected officials shut them down for being a domestic terrorist organization. We offer PROOF that they have been terrorizing the world for over one hundred years. And we “name names”! THE PILGRIMS SOCIETY – ENEMY OF HUMANITY John F. Kennedy warned us. Will we take heed? (August 7, 2019)

So funny! Make sure to watch this tweet, then share with your network.

jp_10001 posts:

As BLM continue to terrorize our country, they face ZERO opposition. There are no white hoods in the streets. There are no Nazis. No burning crosses. There’s just a sea of white people on their knees. Look around. Not a soul in this beautiful country is saying black lives DON’T matter. This is not a fight against racism, this is a reign of terror.

The British are behind it!

“That six-foot idea is an arbitrary guess that was “conjured up out of nowhere,” according to Professor Robert Dingwall, a top scientific adviser to the British government, which like the U.S. has adopted six feet as a safe social distance.

Knowing what you know about the British Imperial Empire’s long history of biowarfare right up to current day Pirbright and the patented coronavirus…not to mention the false predictions from the British Imperial College and now another British scientist who conjured up nonsense … Would you allow these people to inject a vaccine concoction into your blood stream?

