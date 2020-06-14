.
Looks like the American people are practice voting for November 2020. Did you register? Remember, it doesn’t matter if you are inside or outside the big event. What matters is that you make your voice heard. Make sure everyone in your network is dialed in with what to do – let’s get those numbers pumped.
Make America Great Again! Rally – Tulsa, OK
This image below best viewed, when listening to this 1971 theme music.
Isaac Hayes – Theme From Shaft (1971)
Please, no offense, Mrs. Trump, but folks are saying that he is ….
The Big Swinging Dick
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. PRESIDENT. To celebrate this day, the Cat Report has gathered some birthday wishes from your keyboard and boat warriors. Check at the bottom of today’s SECOND EDITION of the Cat Report.
If she were alive today…..the party might start out like this
Happy Birthday, Mr. President
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. PRESIDENT
The British-American elitist-communist conspiracy to use stealth & propaganda (fake news) to entrap America into joining a corporate-controlled British Empire was hatched at the founding of the Pilgrims Society on July 16, 1902.
A stealth name includes: The American Academy of Achievement) Note: Their courting of American Supreme Court Justices, including Gorsuch (2017) and Kavanaugh (2019)
See the correlation between two key events and a postcard published by the King in 1907
Notice that Lord Rosebery (the controlling owner of N.M. Rothschild & Sons by inheritance) is at the table
Curator, Independent Analyst. (ca. 1907). King Edward & His Empire Builders, Postcard, with correlation between Pilgrims Society 1902 and First Imperial Press Conference, 1909. National Portrait Gallery, UK.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1907-King-Edward-n-His-Empire-Builders-Postcard-by-Curator-Indep-Analyst-with-correlation-between-Pilgr-Soc-1902-and-First-Imperl-Press-Conf-1909-National-Portrait-Gallery-UK-ca-1907.pdf
Share this information in your network: British-American elitist-communist conspiracy ensnares US Supreme Court Justices.
Entire SWAT team in Florida city resigns after police chief kneels with protesters
Fifty-four scientists have lost their jobs as a result of NIH probe into foreign ties
Grenell on declassifying Russia probe docs: ‘Transparency is never political’
Obama-Era Political Surveillance – Were Black Files Created?
” 85% unlawful FISA-702(16)(17) database abuse has likely been happening since 2012.
2012 is an important date in this database abuse because a network of specific interests is assembled that also shows up in 2016/2017:
- Who was 2012 FBI Director? Robert Mueller, who was selected by the FBI group to become special prosecutor in 2017.
- Who was Mueller’ chief-of-staff? Aaron Zebley, who became one of the lead lawyers on the Mueller special counsel.
- Who was 2012 CIA Director? John Brennan (remember the ouster of Gen Petraeus)
- Who was ODNI? James Clapper.
- Remember, the NSA is inside the Pentagon (Defense Dept) command structure. Who was Defense Secretary? Ash Carter.”
Who wanted NSA Director Mike Rogers fired in 2016? Brennan, Clapper and Carter.
The Myth that Americans Were Poorly Educated before Mass Government Schooling
Updated post:
Slavery – The Whole Story
Patrick Howley tweets: Why is the Anti-Defamation League agitating in the George Floyd case and the lady who called the cops in the park? Isn’t this outside their organization’s purview?
George Floyd: Ensuring fair and just treatment to all
This is now a story on corporate Bloomberg…so it’s a main stream thing now. Maybe this why Biden’s team needs the world to blow up at this particular time.
John F. Kennedy warned us. Will we take heed? (August 7, 2019)
So funny! Make sure to watch this tweet, then share with your network.
Psychologists Push to Classify Individuals Resisting Coronavirus Edicts as Mentally Ill
Hillary Clinton lost her appeal, order stands to testify on private server and Benghazi emails
jp_10001 posts:
As BLM continue to terrorize our country, they face ZERO opposition. There are no white hoods in the streets. There are no Nazis. No burning crosses. There’s just a sea of white people on their knees. Look around. Not a soul in this beautiful country is saying black lives DON’T matter. This is not a fight against racism, this is a reign of terror.
New York Governor Threatens “State Action” Against Economic Activity After Refusing State Action Against Riots, Looters and Arsonists
The British are behind it!
The Coronavirus Mask Charade Continues
“That six-foot idea is an arbitrary guess that was “conjured up out of nowhere,” according to Professor Robert Dingwall, a top scientific adviser to the British government, which like the U.S. has adopted six feet as a safe social distance.
Knowing what you know about the British Imperial Empire’s long history of biowarfare right up to current day Pirbright and the patented coronavirus…not to mention the false predictions from the British Imperial College and now another British scientist who conjured up nonsense … Would you allow these people to inject a vaccine concoction into your blood stream?
Coronavirus vaccine breakthrough: Britain to be fully vaccinated by Christmas, says Oxford
.
Knights Tale
Twitter! Set my People Free!
AIM Patriot Jazz gives this video a thumbs up and indicated that this is what happened from his AIM watch station in the UK.
Vile unprovoked attack, London 13th June 2020
Push these Putin voter ID memes out so they can find their way to Democrats who have been brainwashed to believe Russia meddled in the elections and that is why Donald Trump is president. Instead of trying to change their minds – which won’t happen because the mind-control has been so intense – try weaponizing their idiocracy against them.
We offer a nice collection of Putin election memes to grab, save, and push one or so a day through your networks.
AIM Patriot Brandon snapped this shot in Michigan today. Word is getting out.
AN AMERICAN HERO
Feel free to post your favorite Trump 74th birthday video in the comment boxes below. Or add your special birthday greeting.
Jacksonville rally for President Trump’s birthday draws more than 1,000
MAGA boat parade to Downtown Detroit celebrates Trump’s 74th birthday
US: ‘Trumptilla’ boat parade honors Trump on his birthday | AFP
Boat parade held in South Florida to celebrate President Trump’s 74th birthday
Happy Birthday President Trump
Wink. This one is Betsy’s favorite!
Sol: Meme Warrior
Happy Birthday Mr. President!
Presidential Tweets Today
