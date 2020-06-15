British Plan to Poison Humanity

https://tinyurl.com/ybtzklp4

AstraZeneca’s dubious history with the Pilgrims Society ICI company & C.I.A. should prevent them from being involved in Coronavirus vaccines.

An Oxford University (UK) biolab associated with The Pirbright Institute (Monarch’s Golden Share controlled) is injecting human lab rats with an unproven AstraZeneca COVID-19 “vaccine” and has already negotiated mass global distribution deals in anticipation

AstraZenca is a May 17, 1993 spinout from Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI)

ICI was formed by Sir Alfred M. Mond, Privy Counsellor, founder of the Pilgrims Society, organizer of the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909, co-founder of MI6, MI5, GC&CS now GCHQ, Pres. Of British Zionist Foundation, Institute and Marks & Spencer founders Chaim Weizmann and Sir Israel Sieff, Minister of Health (1916-1921)

Here are several Parliamentary photos at the National Portrait Gallery identifying Alfred Mond: Photo One, hover your mouse over the last man in the back on the right here, it identifies Mond. Here is written evidence of Alfred Mond at the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909—where global FAKE NEWS, PROPAGANDA & FALSE INTELLIGENCE was CREATED. See also two-page scan of Parliament of the Press, 1909 document (p. 44) immediately following.

See mentions of Mond at Thomas H. Hardman, ed. pub. (Jun. 05-26, 1909). A PARLIAMENT OF THE PRESS – The First Imperial Press Conference, 1909, Illustrated, with Preface by The Earl of Rosebery, K.G. London: Horace Marshall & Son (150 MB).

Parliament of the Press (1909), p. 55.

Sir Benjamin Stone, photg. (Jun. 07, 1909). Alfred Mond, back row, far right, Luncheon Party at the House of Commons, First Imperial Press Conference, 1909, HC LB 1/111/20/69. UK Parliamentary Archives.

Other AstraZeneca directors have included HOLDERS OF THE MONARCH’S GOLDEN CONTROL SHARES like Sir Richard Greenbury, Sir Denys Hartley Henderson, Jean-Philippe Courtois.

These men are all closely tied to Rothschild biotechnology companies, QinetiQ space wars (Monarch’s Golden Share controlled – director Denys Henderson, also a director in MORI opinion firm), Bill Gates Foundation / Microsoft, World Economic Forum (Davos), Rio Tinto (Monarch’s Golden Share controlled), Carlyle Group (C.I.A.—first QinetiQ funder), SERCO (Monarch’s Golden Share controlled), The Weizmann Institute (Pirbright clone, Marks & Spencers), Zionists Chaim Weizmann and Israel M. Sieff.

Lord Victor Rothschild heavily funded the start of modern biotechnology after his self-serving Rothschild Report UK (1971). His company Biotechnology Investments Limited (BIL) invested in numerous companies involved with AstraZenca. Among them were Amgen and Genzyme. This is an Excel spreadsheet on BIL. Check your downloads folder.

The relationships are convoluted (like everything globalist lawyers and bankers touch) to discourage investigations into the Rothschild involvement in AstraZeneca.

RTZ = Rio Tinto Zinc Corporation PLC. Controlled by the British Monarch’s Golden Share.

GLOBAL HEALTH ALERT— Our Firm Conclusion:

AstraZeneca is a dangerous, globalist company established by Pilgrims Society co-founder Sir Alfred Mond as Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) to develop a monopoly for the British Empire in the chemical business, then expand into pharmaceuticals, just like Wellcome Fund then and now.

The founder of the ICI spin out of AstraZeneca, Sir Denys Hartley Henderson, is most definitely a keeper of the Crown’s Golden Shares of control over key industries. After founding AstraZeneca, he went on to partner with the C.I.A. in 2003 to found QinetiQ that today has over $8 billion in U.S. military and civilian contracts, not counting another $9 billion to SERCO, its parallel, Queen-controlled company.

The facts tell us that AstraZeneca is a Pilgrims Society corporation under the British Monarch. It cannot be trusted to respect the sovereignty of countries, including the United States, and therefore, this AstraZeneca rush for a vaccine and global distribution deals should be terminated in all countries, including the United States.

We believe we are observing in the selection of British-controlled AstraZeneca a plan to poison the planet to fulfill the Pilgrims Society’s long-time plan for 90%+ population reduction.

.

This article triggered our research into AstraZeneca::

Danica Kirka. (Jun. 13, 2020) . AstraZeneca agrees to make COVID-19 vaccine for Europe. Medical press.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

