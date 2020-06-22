.

What stage of genocide is your community or nation in?

Is your government forcing you to wear identifying symbols…like yellow stars for Jews, masked versus non-masked, or a body marker called Certificate of Vaccination I.D. (COVID)

thedoc00 posts:

This contact tracing effort is likely the next major danger in any democrat controlled are national down to municipal. Even people without a phone and who live in tent with no electricity are at risk of being apprehended and “quarantined” as well as having social services take your kids. If you end up on an infected or quarantined person’s contact list, an APB goes out for your apprehension as needing to be quarantined.

OPTing or IN or OUT of any Trace APP on any I/T services makes no difference. If you show up on somebody else’s contact list, you are targeted. That is the danger of the whole thing. This is an automated version of an old fashioned Military INTEL spider diagram, complete with threat and targeting assessments. You may never know you are on a list until the NO KNOCK bashes in your door.

This puts a digital 1933 Nazis neighborhood gaulieter right in the pocket of everybody with a phone (of any type), TV (of any type but Rabbit Ears) or computer. Next very easy step is to do tracing through the power grid and “new” home appliances.

Keep in mind, 5G technology is an important component in their genocidal plans. When your loved ones are injected with the bioweapon concoction called a vaccine, they will also get a dose of harmful virus and bio wastes hiding in Charles Lieber’s nanotubes that can be “opened” with the correct frequency emanating from a nearby 5G tower. We are very concerned for our British patriots because of the deadly combination of 5G and AstraZeneca, a genocide project on British citizens.

Here is National Public Radio using taxpayer money to create and distribute propaganda that is dangerous to national security.

The image below is a space saver for a video that we will be uploading later in the day.

The livestream started at 12:15 at: https://youtu.be/A_SgnUca9EU

If you missed Part 1:

From AIM patriots in Michigan to the President: Michigan, as well as every DemonRat run state or locality, needs to be taught a lesson for voting for losers like Whitmer and her George Soros pals. If any money is given to the states, please let it be in the form of infrastructure grants where local contractors are hired and the economy is seeded by Main Street. The state of Michigan needs to get on a budget and raise revenues from citizens who have jobs and incomes. WE DO NOT WANT A CO-DEPENDENT HAND OUT for these Soros operatives out to destroy America!

In the article below, pay attention to the suggestion of breaking up the country into regions, coincidentally just like the ones FEMA already has in place. This is nudging us towards the total destruction and balkanization of the united states of America. Whenever you see authors suggesting this, pay attention and call them out as being globalshits.

“Given the irreconcilable ideological divisions within the U.S., why not split the country into six or seven different countries that reflect those divisions? The East Coast and New England could go their own way, same for the Middle Atlantic, the South, the Midwest, the Southwest, the mountain states, and the far West. Not that there aren’t cultural and political differences within those regions, but there is more homogeneity than within the US as a whole.”

We saw this a few days back and ignored it…but now it has over 1 million views so we are posting in case you haven’t seen Mr. Shake and Bake.

PROPAGANDA ALERT

Conservative Treehouse is spewing out an article full of disinformation and lies. The article is below so you can read it yourself. Inquiring minds want to know if this is Sundance’s intent – to protect the real perpetrators of the failed attempt by the British Empire to overthrow Donald Trump by writing a piece of propaganda crap.

SEATTLE GAVE A $83,000 GRANT TO THE WARLORD OF CHAZ LATE LAST YEAR

Keep in mind, this doesn’t reflect all of the different ways and channels you could have viewed this event.

Brands that will probably be eliminated along with Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima.

