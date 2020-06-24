.

All in the Family

.

Full video of the press conference on the topic: “New details in the case of Burisma bribe, as well as new records of conversations testifying to international corruption and the external governance of Ukraine” with English subtitles.

.

Named in the video are: Devon Archer, Rosemont Seneca, Victoria Nuland, George Kent (underling for Marie Yovanovitch),

Below are some relevant articles that will remind you who these players are:

.

.

.

.

.

.

Remember this telephone call that we posted on a Cat Report of October 9, 2019?

We would love to remind you of that audio again…but Big Brother censored it because…it shows how absolutely GUILTY these criminals are:

Here’s a transcript of the call:

.

.

Also mentioned in the Ukraine presser are Devon Archer and the company Rosemont Seneca…remember them? This is where John Kerry’s son Chris and Hunter Biden join forces to continue the family biz of exploiting and raping foreign countries for loot.

“What Hunter Biden, the son of America’s vice president, and Christopher Heinz, the stepson of the chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations (later to be secretary of state), were creating was an international private equity firm. It was anchored by the Heinz family alternative investment fund, Rosemont Capital. The new firm would be populated by political loyalists and positioned to strike profitable deals overseas with foreign governments and officials with whom the US government was negotiating.”

.

.

.

.

Then there is the mention of Paul Manafort and that the black ledger was fake.

.

.

We bundled up these articles and images and added a few bonus memes to create a media kit for you to educate your networks about this breaking news that propaganda outlets have yet to cover. QUID PRO JOE

.

Don’t forget the mastermind behind the entire operation – GEORGE SOROS, posing as the political actors you see on the Congressional stage.

.

.

.

.

.

Twitter actively supports the insurrection!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

President Trump tweets: We did a great job on CoronaVirus, including the very early ban on China, Ventilator production, and Testing, which is by far the most, and best, in the World. We saved millions of U.S. lives.! Yet the Fake News refuses to acknowledge this in a positive way. But they do give….

….Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is with us in all ways, a very high 72% Approval Rating. So, if he is in charge along with V.P. etc., and with us doing all of these really good things, why doesn’t the Lamestream Media treat us as they should? Answer: Because they are Fake News!

.

Fake News

The following is an excerpt from no less than the Congressional Record of 1917 on page 2949. The key excerpt is immediately below and the full page is at the end of this post to verify it is from the Congressional record. Source

“In March, 1915, the J.P. Morgan interests, the steel, shipbuilding, and powder interests, and their subsidiary organizations, got together 12 men high up in the newspaper world and employed them to select the influential newspapers in the United States and sufficient number of them to control generally the policy of the daily press of the United States.

These 12 men worked the problem out by selecting 179 newspapers, and then began, by an elimination process, to retain only those necessary for the purpose of controlling the general policy of the daily press throughout the country. They found it was only necessary to purchase the control of 25 of the greatest papers. The 25 papers were agreed upon: emissaries were sent to purchase the policy, national and international, of these papers; an agreement was reached; the policy of the papers was bought, to be paid for by the month; an editor was furnished for each paper to properly supervise and edit information regarding the questions of preparedness, militarism, financial policies, and other things of national and international nature considered vital to the interest of the PURCHASERS (emphasis my own).

.

.

.

.

.

.

“The 202-year-old order is now under fire, however, as the insignia associated with it depict a fair-skinned St Michael “trampling” a darker-skinned Satan — despite this such imagery being very long-established in Christian iconography, being rooted in the description of the Archangel’s victory over the Devil in the Bible….“We the undersigned are calling for this medal to completely redesigned in a more appropriate way and for an official apology to be given for the offence it has given,” she adds.

Kevin McCarthy tweets: A San Francisco mob tore down a statue of Junípero Serra—a saint who founded nine Spanish missions in California and made it his life’s work to serve others.

.

.

.

.

.

New National Press Secretary. No, this isn’t the White House Press Secretary position. Kayleigh isn’t being replaced. Hogan Gidley can be followed at: @JHoganGidley

Who is Hogan Gidly. This article from June 2019 gives us a glance.

.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

