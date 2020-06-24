.
All in the Family
Full video of the press conference on the topic: “New details in the case of Burisma bribe, as well as new records of conversations testifying to international corruption and the external governance of Ukraine” with English subtitles.
Records of conversations testifying to international corruption
Named in the video are: Devon Archer, Rosemont Seneca, Victoria Nuland, George Kent (underling for Marie Yovanovitch),
Below are some relevant articles that will remind you who these players are:
The former US ambassador Yovanovitch blocked a return to Ukraine of money stolen during the Yanukovych regime in the amount of the annual budget of the country
OAN Stunning Lutsenko Interview – Outlines: Marie Yovanovitch Perjury, George Kent Impeachment Motive, Lindsey Graham Motive to Bury Investigation
Nuland’s biscuits again: Maidan midwife’s plan for US policy on Russia is dumb, delusional and dangerous
Remember this telephone call that we posted on a Cat Report of October 9, 2019?
We would love to remind you of that audio again…but Big Brother censored it because…it shows how absolutely GUILTY these criminals are:
Here’s a transcript of the call:
Ukraine crisis: Transcript of leaked Nuland-Pyatt call
Also mentioned in the Ukraine presser are Devon Archer and the company Rosemont Seneca…remember them? This is where John Kerry’s son Chris and Hunter Biden join forces to continue the family biz of exploiting and raping foreign countries for loot.
Inside the shady private equity firm run by Kerry and Biden’s kids
“What Hunter Biden, the son of America’s vice president, and Christopher Heinz, the stepson of the chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations (later to be secretary of state), were creating was an international private equity firm. It was anchored by the Heinz family alternative investment fund, Rosemont Capital. The new firm would be populated by political loyalists and positioned to strike profitable deals overseas with foreign governments and officials with whom the US government was negotiating.”
‘You Don’t Get More Politically Connected’: Participants In Securities Fraud Scam Touted Links To Hunter Biden
Then there is the mention of Paul Manafort and that the black ledger was fake.
Imprisoned Paul Manafort is Rudy Giuliani’s guide on Ukraine ‘black ledger’
Mueller Team Learned in April 2018 That “Black Ledger” Which Triggered the Russia Collusion Investigation Was Fake
We bundled up these articles and images and added a few bonus memes to create a media kit for you to educate your networks about this breaking news that propaganda outlets have yet to cover. QUID PRO JOE
Don’t forget the mastermind behind the entire operation – GEORGE SOROS, posing as the political actors you see on the Congressional stage.
Appeals court orders judge to dismiss Michael Flynn case
Trump tells aides he supports second round of stimulus checks
EXCLUSIVE: President Trump Interview
Twitter actively supports the insurrection!
Twitter Censors President Trump (Again) over Warning to Lawless Agitators
EU May Ban Travel from US as it Reopens Borders, Citing Coronavirus Failures
DOJ Releases “Totally Exculpatory” Strzok Notes To Michael Flynn’s Lawyers
Two Top NY Dem Committee Chairs in Danger of Losing Primaries
Black Lives Matter Destroys Statue of Immigrant Who Died Fighting Slavery
President Trump tweets: We did a great job on CoronaVirus, including the very early ban on China, Ventilator production, and Testing, which is by far the most, and best, in the World. We saved millions of U.S. lives.! Yet the Fake News refuses to acknowledge this in a positive way. But they do give….
….Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is with us in all ways, a very high 72% Approval Rating. So, if he is in charge along with V.P. etc., and with us doing all of these really good things, why doesn’t the Lamestream Media treat us as they should? Answer: Because they are Fake News!
Fake News
The following is an excerpt from no less than the Congressional Record of 1917 on page 2949. The key excerpt is immediately below and the full page is at the end of this post to verify it is from the Congressional record. Source
DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE’S REVIEW OF SECTION 230 OF THE COMMUNICATIONS DECENCY ACT OF 1996
Twitter Bans Trump’s Favorite Meme-Maker As Election Heats Up
President Trump on school choice: Access to education is a civil right
Google Employees Demand Company ‘Defang and Defund’ Law Enforcement Agencies
Don’t forget, Saul Alinsky dedicated his book Rules for Radicals to Lucifer – the First Revolutionary.
‘Offensive’ Imagery of St Michael Defeating Satan Is ‘Reminiscent of George Floyd’
“The 202-year-old order is now under fire, however, as the insignia associated with it depict a fair-skinned St Michael “trampling” a darker-skinned Satan — despite this such imagery being very long-established in Christian iconography, being rooted in the description of the Archangel’s victory over the Devil in the Bible….“We the undersigned are calling for this medal to completely redesigned in a more appropriate way and for an official apology to be given for the offence it has given,” she adds.
Kevin McCarthy tweets: A San Francisco mob tore down a statue of Junípero Serra—a saint who founded nine Spanish missions in California and made it his life’s work to serve others.
Priceless 17th century painting of Virgin Mary is ruined after furniture repair man is paid £1,000 to restore it
BLM Activist Wants to DESTROY ALL ‘WHITE JESUS’ ARTWORK! You WON’T BELIEVE Russia’s RESPONSE
China’s Great Wall Of Murder
Lefty Seattle mayor moves to shut down CHOP, blames everyone but herself
New National Press Secretary. No, this isn’t the White House Press Secretary position. Kayleigh isn’t being replaced. Hogan Gidley can be followed at: @JHoganGidley
Who is Hogan Gidly. This article from June 2019 gives us a glance.
Hogan Gidley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
San Francisco Renters Break Leases, Flee City
Mall Giant Demands Rent Payments Even As It Skips Its Own
ALERT: Oregon Throws Down the Gauntlet
Hundreds ‘ambush’ Tampa police responding to report of shots fired, 2 officers injured, chief says
Phase Two In Push To ‘Abolish the Police’: Isolate Police Unions From Labor Movement
Half A Million Users Uninstall French Contact Tracing App As It Fails To Engage Users
FAKE NOOSE
Was Bubba Wallace just looking for corporate sponsors?
Nascar Bubba Wallace Noose HOAX?
Listen and share the tweet.
Where we are headed in our march towards GLOBAL GENOCIDE.
Presidential Tweets Today
