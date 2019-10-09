.
Trump Demands Vote As White House Rejects Democrats’ “Constitutionally Invalid” Impeachment ‘Inquiry’
Rod Rosenstein “Unindicted Co-Conspirator”? – Durham Expands Timeline for Probe
According to the channel that posted this video, in 2014 a phone call was hacked and released between Victoria Nuland, Asst. Sec. of State for Europe, and US Ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt. We reviewed it.
This is a piece of CIA disinformation giving a fake alibi for Joe Biden in Ukraine. However, it does show us how corrupt Victoria Nuland was in operating a regime change through her Secretary of State office. This has nothing to do with Biden’s quid pro quo and is an attempt to deflect his treason.
Notice that all the media – independent and corporate – are talking about everything EXCEPT the word that got them all spooked from Trump’s tweet. That word is CROWDSTRIKE.
Obama Officials In Leaked Audio Tried To Topple Ukrainian Government
Pelosi Vows to Hold Trump ‘Accountable’ After Refusal to Comply with Impeachment Probe
Hillary: Maybe We Need ‘Rematch’ with Me and Trump, ‘I Can Beat Him Again’
Have you noticed that her demon spawn has been pictured with Hildabeast in her recent sightings? Trying to promote a Hillary Clinton version 2.0 on the American people who are going to absolutely barf if they have to see anymore Clintons on the world stage?
RED OCTOBER
Former Transgender Woman on Sex Change Regret: People Are ‘De-Transitioning in the Hundreds’
A group of prominent military veterans wrote a letter on Monday urging all American pension funds to refrain from investing in Chinese companies. Source
Chinese Citizens Will Be Required To Scan Their Faces To Use The Internet
AIM Patriot Laura provides the link below and asks: “I know there’s a reason these “elites” get injuries to the eye like Harry Reid, GW Bush and Songbird.
Now we have Jimmy Carter with a head/eye injury. What’s the real deal here? Is it an implant for programming? Are they being “muscled” by their handlers? What’s really going on?”
Despite His Recent Fall, Former President Carter, 95, Helps Build Nashville Home
Democrats Guilty of High Treason–Time to Try and Execute Them
Anti-Trump FBI agents Lisa Page, Peter Strzok lied about affair, book claims
…just a matter of time before we find out what they were really planning to do over their text messages. A S S A S S I N A T I O N ? Inquiry minds want to know.
Time’s up Please give this video meme some push love through your circle of influence.
Presidential Tweets Today
