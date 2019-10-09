.

According to the channel that posted this video, in 2014 a phone call was hacked and released between Victoria Nuland, Asst. Sec. of State for Europe, and US Ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt. We reviewed it.

This is a piece of CIA disinformation giving a fake alibi for Joe Biden in Ukraine. However, it does show us how corrupt Victoria Nuland was in operating a regime change through her Secretary of State office. This has nothing to do with Biden’s quid pro quo and is an attempt to deflect his treason.

Notice that all the media – independent and corporate – are talking about everything EXCEPT the word that got them all spooked from Trump’s tweet. That word is CROWDSTRIKE.

Have you noticed that her demon spawn has been pictured with Hildabeast in her recent sightings? Trying to promote a Hillary Clinton version 2.0 on the American people who are going to absolutely barf if they have to see anymore Clintons on the world stage?

RED OCTOBER

A group of prominent military veterans wrote a letter on Monday urging all American pension funds to refrain from investing in Chinese companies. Source

We updated the Gabriel Bookshelf. Please share this link with your circle of influence. Inside you will find all of our books in one convenient location. The next book is already in progress – it will be on the mysteries of the heart. Gives us both a fun project over the long Michigan winter.

AIM Patriot Laura provides the link below and asks: “I know there’s a reason these “elites” get injuries to the eye like Harry Reid, GW Bush and Songbird.

Now we have Jimmy Carter with a head/eye injury. What’s the real deal here? Is it an implant for programming? Are they being “muscled” by their handlers? What’s really going on?”