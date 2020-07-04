.

Patriot Charlotte Powell Brooks posts:

In the future, when this particular time of history is reviewed, this one man – his words and his deeds – will give sensible people great pause and wonderment. How?, they will ask themselves. This one individual, basically alone, relentlessly attacked from everywhere, non-stop. Legions of hateful, ruthless mobs with but one thing in mind. Destroy. Destroy him no matter what. Whatever it takes, destroy him. How did he continue and accomplish such magnificent things? Never even the slightest hesitation. Never a doubt. Always moving the country forward toward greatness. Words in the history books will be awe inspiring, but will not do him justice.

There will be a monument. Yes, indeed. There will be a monument.

AIM Patriot Mayford is standing her ground. She writes:

I refuse to wear a mask even though it is “mandatory” for the State of Taxes. I do at Home Depot because I will be terminated if I don’t. This was brought up by one of our employees that says if you are a peaceful protestor there is nothing they can do. So I peacefully protest. After work today I went to Walmart and as I entered one of their employees ask where my mask was, I told her I was protesting and she said nothing.

Listen to Michael, Douglas and Tyla discuss this engineering FLAW.

Raw video file:https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Face-Mask-has-Engineering-Flaws.mp3

AIM Patriot Gil wants to know:

Long time follower. Love all your information. I am wondering about the exemption card you are promoting. According to what others are saying and the justice department website these cards are fraud. Is this true? Or are they losing to us about that as well.

Our reply: Our card does not contain the Department of Justice logo as the ones you are describing have. The one below is NOT GOOD because it uses a DOJ logo. The enemy is trying to distract from ours because folks everywhere are wearing them and they are trying to discredit our COUNTER PROPAGANDA tactic.

So this one is NOT GOOD.

The one below is fine. If you are in another country, please modify with legal and cultural language that is appropriate:

For those of you wondering how to get the image from your phone to the printer when you don’t have a printer, go to a local office supply store that has printers. Ask the attendee how to send an image from your phone to them for printing. They may give you an email address or even a phone number for texting. From there, ask them to print the card. Use photo or heavy stock paper or ask them to laminate for you. Make sure to pick up a lanyard!

Here’s a photo of mine with a special EO Texas lanyard:

All well and good that we have a Second Amendment and lots of guns in personal possession here in America…but how many of these tough guys are wearing the mask of submission when they go to Home Depot? If you can’t stand up to face mask tyranny, then you will probably never pull the trigger of a gun against the invisible enemy.

Michael and Douglas explain how philanthropy has been weaponized against humanity:

Raw audio file: https://patriots4truth.files.wordpress.com/2020/07/pilgrim-society-infiltration-in-the-state-department.mp3

This is what the Marxist revolutionaries did to our monuments this week:

Then President Trump did what we love watching him do – Strike Back. Let’s make monuments great again! Plus think about the infrastructure spending that will go to artists, sculptors, landscapers and all the side jobs involved in erecting this garden.

Best news – BETSY ROSS – will be in the garden!

COVIDIOT ALERT!!

Woman claims Ghislaine Maxwell raped her '20-30 times'; willing to testify: 'She is just as evil as Jeffrey Epstein' . . Ghislaine Maxwell had special access to Buckingham Palace, former cop claims . . . . You can purchase one of these lawn signs here: https://loveliveshereintheusa.com/lawn-signs/ . Erikabodereka posts: I've been feeling a little down the past few weeks. It all seems so overwhelming at times. I'm in SC and I see the occasional Trump sticker, American flags are everywhere, but I want to see more Trump. We came to our lake house for the July 4th holiday like we always do. I was sitting on the dock and in comes a boat with a Trump flag. I was elated. They stayed a while in the cove and left. Sure enough, two more boats cruise by both with Trump flags. This was amazing 1. Because 3 boats in the cove is a lot for us and 2. All the Trump flags. My husband shows up and we get in the boat to go for a ride. As soon as we left the cove we saw hundreds of boats all with Trump flags, rebel flags, Gadsden flags, American flags. I got chills seeing it. It was 95 degrees and I got chills. This is a quiet lake. I've been coming here for over 25 years. I have never seen it like I saw yesterday. Houses covered in red, white and blue, Trump everywhere, people just out and waving to strangers, honking horns and thumbs up everywhere. I think the entire United States has been sitting in their houses getting more and more pissed off at Democrats and people are tired of the bullshit. There was a fireworks show last night and of course there will be one tonight. There have never been 2 fireworks shows! Of course, we have to go to the polls, but Trump will win. I know it. He could do rallies on the water and people would go. The hell with looking for arenas. Trump 2020!

