From the Massachusetts order (see top meme): “A person who declines to wear a mask or cloth face covering because of a medical condition shall not be required to produce documentation verifying the condition.”

Have you printed your card, yet? Shared it with a friend? Save the image inside as a jpg. Add your own border or other embellishments.

Some of you can’t figure out how to save the image of the face mask badges. From your computer, hover your mouse over the image, right click, and save as a jpg file. If you don’t have a computer, use your pad, tablet or phone to do the same. Once your file is saved as a jpg, you can send forward it to a printer for printing.

AIM Patriot Jazz reports in: Here in the UK Amazon is forcing truck drivers from other delivery firms to wear a muzzle upon entering amazon UK distribution centres or they will have their deliveries rejected, which could lead to the drivers losing their jobs or disciplined for refusing to wear a mask.

AIM Patriots in America: Many citizens around the world, like our patriot friends in the UK and New York state, have been stripped of their tools to fight this war against the Evil Empire. They have been stripped of their weapons and their words. This is why our efforts as PATRIOTS are so important. We the People, still armed with our First and Second Amendments, can say NO to the genocide masks and UNMASK the evil intent of the British Imperial Empire which has a stranglehold on the entire world.

If we do not fight to win with everything we have in us, we may all succumb to being Rothschild slaves on their Plantation Prison – Earth.

Show up.

Stand up.

Say NO more government tyranny. If you can’t throw away your masks and walk into a store with head held high and a glorious human smile on your face, you will be too cowardly to ever use your guns to save your family from being transported to a FEMA camp. Going ‘face-naked’ is like “target” practice for future gun courage, if needed.

All around the world citizens are fighting the EVIL EMPIRE. Time to suit up boys and girls. This time the fight is for real.

The masks are NOT for your safety, folks. They are compliance measures. The enemy needs mass compliance if the Evil Empire, headed by the nasty old Queen and her pedophile entourage, is going to walk humanity into worldwide suicide genocide.

The article states: “According to the TEA, parents can choose remote learning for their children at any point in the 2020-21 school year. Parents who choose remote learning may be asked to commit to remote instruction for a full grading period (6 or 9 weeks), but will not have to commit more than two weeks in advance, allowing a decision to be made off the latest public health information.”

Patriots: If you are going to keep your children at home for remote learning, please consider purchasing your own homeschool curriculum. Find a curriculum that resonates with your family and your beliefs. Patriots no longer blindly accept the cultural Marxist indoctrination curriculum that public schools will be offering “remotely” to your children. Get engaged now and search out the best learning solutions for your family before the school year begins.

AmericaFirstMAGA88 posts:

So when kids go back to school, they should restrict their oxygen flow via face coverings, for 40-50 hours a week, so they don’t risk the .001% chance of them dying of the flu?

BasedRedPillZeus remarks:

Public schools are leftist Marxist indoctrination camps. I hope they all implode.

jimonalimb notices:

They’re not going to open schools. Unionized teachers won’t work in a school when one kid tests positive for the corona.

Ragnar_Danneskjold says close ’em:

This is the first opportunity we’ve had in a century to break the back of the communist indoctrination complex known as public schools.And we’re probably never going to get another chance again. The longer we keep them closed, the more time we give parents to explore other alternative education methods, the more time alternative resources can be developed, the more that home schooling or small family or neighborhood based schools can become the new normal, or at very least online schooling can become accepted as the primary and default method of education.

Patriot Bullmoose comments:

This is spot on. I grew up in another country, and cared very little about American history and politics because I couldn’t understand it. I began homeschooling my kids two years ago and have learned so much alongside of them! And when you homeschool, you have the freedom to explore any subject as much as you want. I have several friends who, while very left leaning and wouldn’t homeschool for the same reasons as me, are still considering homeschooling in the fall simply because the school experience won’t even be worth it if social distancing and masks are required in the classroom.

Patriots, if we stop attending their re-education camps disguised as public schools K-12 and colleges and universities, their army of radicalized teachers and professors will start losing their jobs. Their state student aid will dry up as most schools are funded on a per student head count. Fewer students coming back to school in the fall will mean massive funding issues which will require teachers and administrators to be laid off.

Universities and colleges are funded by easy-to-get student loans as well as Chinese nationals paying full price in cash. Once these funding sources dry up, more layoffs will come. Then we can start the amazing work of re-inventing what LEARNING looks like in this country.

jgardner posts:

US Schools were specifically designed to be the way they are following the model developed under the Prussian empire. They were designed to teach kids to behave a certain way under specific stimuli. The “socialization” you speak of is really “programming”, teaching kids to be good soldiers or factory workers, completely obedient to government commands and social shaming.

Ghostof_PatrickHenry writes:

I actually was accosted at the store by a man (while I was holding my 1-year old daughter). He screeched, “YOU’RE THREATENING MY LIFE!!!”

I politely thank him for sharing his opinion, and assured him that he would no longer need the mask the day after Trump is re-elected.

IN COURT: Dawit Kelete bail set at 1.2 mil dollars. But judge just asked all media not to show his face. Request from his defense attorney. He’s accused of ramming his car into two protesters over the weekend. One has died.

New AIM Patriot onboard. Katherene writes:

Absolutely delighted to find this site and the enlightening information.

First step is to nudge you into considering that this is even being considered!

Then…as soon as everyone gets comfortable with this step, the globalshit state and local ‘Karens’ make it mandatory for you to have the Certificate of Vaccination I.D. for the particular year or you can’t work. COVID-19, COVID-20, COVID-21…until we are all exterminated and the EVIL EMPIRE can rule the planet with their satanic worship, pedophilia, and unlimited greed.

Don’t let the DEVIL win. Say NO MORE face masks and show the countenance of the Lord on your beautiful, smiling human face!

Clueless Chinawood (that’s Hollywood operated and funded by the CCP) thinks that statements from Tom Hanks, alleged pedophile by many conspiracy theorists, would have any effect on us. It just tells us what we all ready know that Tom Hanks is a covidiot globalshit.

Notice that Hanks is hair is very short…like prison short. His background looks like an institutional wall and the “reporter” is identified as the Associated Press, which, of course, is a propaganda arm of the Evil Empire. Did the Associated Press ‘reporter” have to go to a prison to video Hanks?

Still no official arrest records and booking photo of Ghislaine Maxwell. Notice the enemy keeps showing you old pictures of Maxwell and drone pictures of houses and islands as they whip their false flag into a frenzy. AIM Patriots, please let us know if you find any evidence that Ghislaine Maxwell was actually arrested and by whom.

Did you check your local public schools? Many citizens reported that during the lockdown, their schools were being outfitted by DEADLY 5g towers. Do you want your babies sitting in a stew of microwaves, destroying the cells in their developing brains, while being force-fed common crap curriculum as a radicalized teacher screams at them about human sexuality and social justice?

“Parents are flocking to homeschooling in droves due to coronavirus, and the left-wing media are shitting themselves realizing that by pushing the lockdown so hard, they have broken the social stigma against parents removing their children from the liberal indoctrination camps known as public schools. “ . .

In yesterday’s Cat Report, John Barnwell and Douglas Gabriel conclude their 3-part discussion on neo-imperialism. The topic of bats came up and the guys explained the spiritual, esoteric nature of bats. Then this article found its way to us….

. . Not sure how much of this article below from the enemy publication called the UK Telegraph is true…and how much is propaganda. The important thing is that they want citizens to believe this storyline which we find highly incredulous considering that Five Eyes uses this technology to spy on the world. Huawei faces 5G ban in Britain within months . . Whose pulling the strings on the U. S. Surgeon General? What is his specific scientific, medical reason for changing his story in the middle of the face mask hoax? U. S. Surgeon General on February 29, 2020: Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can't get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk! U.S. Surgeon General on July 7, 2020: Please, please, please wear a face-covering when you go out in public," the Surgeon General said. "It is not an inconvenience. It is not a suppression of your freedom. It actually is a vehicle to achieve our goals. . Trump4allz posts this note with the picture of Dr. Mengele Fauci below: All jokes aside. Here we have a so called medical genius at the top of his field, wearing a loose fitting cloth mask. It looks like his mommy sewed it up out of curtain overstock fabric from JOANN Fabrics. This is exactly how stupid that they think we are. Do not bow to the Mask Nazi's. Not once. . . . . Share this meme collection with your network. Ten Reasons to Homeschool This Year . . . . . Hey, don't snicker. This cute video has seen over 11 MILLION hits. Cat owners will know each one of these ways that Cats Say "I Love You" . Presidential Tweets Today .

