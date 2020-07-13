.

The last few Cat Reports have been filled with BREAKING historical findings that explain the poisonous tree in the swamp. Listen to Mike and Doug explain what these findings mean to current events. SHOCKING!!

https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Pilgrims-Society-Controls-the-World.mp3 .

New Whistleblower Report from an AIM/AFI listener re:

Bain Capital, Danaher Medical and GE roles in the plan-demic. GE looms large in newly-discovered Pilgrims Society INTERLOCKING COMPANIES AND FOUNDATIONS

Larry Culp from Bain Capital (Mitt Romney) and Danaher Medical (Sir Geoffrey Edwin Pattie) have been in on the Coronavirus Plan-demic re. healthcare equipment demand surge. More importantly, General Electric’s long term health care revenue is skyrocketing. These companies were/are all associated with David Sarnov’s Pilgrims Society gangsters at GE, IBM, AT&T, CBS, NBC, MSNBC etc.

Harry Makopolos, CFA, CFE. (Aug. 15, 2019). General Electric (GE), A Bigger Fraud than Enron, Whistleblower Report, 175 pgs. GEfraud.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-08-15-General-Electric-(GE)-A-Bigger-Fraud-than-Enron-by-Whistleblower-Harry-Makopolos-CFA-CFE-175-pgs-GEfraud-Aug-14-2015.pdf

Duda’s win is a victory for the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party that backed him, which now has a clear path to continue controversial reforms of the rule of law, media freedom and abortion in Poland.

After listening to this video above, you will have a better understanding of how the on-line courses pushed by your school district is the same-old indoctrination given by Marxist teachers in the classroom. Pay attention to his report below on how Betsy DeVos and Peter Thiel will enrich themselves with K12 Inc, an online globalist indoctrination package that your children will be offered in home imprisonment.

This is why we recommend that you spend some time shopping for a curriculum that works best for your family and stay away from anything that globalshit Betsy DeVos recommends.

Some of you have asked which homeschool curriculum we would recommend. Frankly, there are so many fabulous curricula out there, it would be difficult to make a specific recommendation if we did not know your family’s particular needs. However, Douglas, being a Waldorf master teacher, points out an excellent homeschool Waldorf program called Oak Meadow. https://www.oakmeadow.com/

He also invites parents to supplement any homeschool material with the books and lessons at http://www.eternalcurriculum.com.

He also offers a curriculum specifically for grade one. It’s free, too.

U. S. Senator Ted Cruz tweets:

If someone were to propose “let’s take all of the police out of predominantly African-American & Hispanic neighborhoods, and re-assign them to predominantly white neighborhoods” they would be rightly denounced as a racist. That’s what the lunatic Left is proposing.

Opps…the Queen is missing from this picture. Her company Pirbright patented the coronavirus and then planted it in China (thanks to Elizabeth Manningham-Buller and Jonathan Richard Symonds), making China pay the price of infecting the world. If this were portrayed accurately, the Queen Bitch of England would be behind clueless Xi doing to him what she and the Rothschilds have been doing to humanity for centuries.

Read more: The Invisible Enemy

If Biden wins, they will use the virus as an excuse for mandatory vaccinations that you have to get or you will not be allowed to work or go to school.

Then, the virus will go away after they get people on a national COVID register, much like the COVIPASS that’s becoming mandatory in the UK. You won’t be able to travel outside the US unless you register with their world database.

You will have no freedoms. You will have no privacy. An app will literally control what you can and cannot do in society.

This will happen if Biden wins.

Attention small business owners:

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case regarding the Affordable Care Act (ACA). One of the possible outcomes is that the entire ACA is overturned. From a tax perspective, this would mean that the Net Investment Income Tax (NIIT) and the .9% Medicare surtax would be invalid. If the ACA is retroactively overturned in whole, clients would be eligible for refunds based on claims filed for the amounts paid in under either tax. The problem is a decision has not been rendered, and is not expected until 2021.

As a result, a protective claim is required to reserve your right to amend your 2016 return if the ACA is overturned after the 2016 statute of limitations has expired. Due to COVID legislation, the protective claim for a timely filed 2016 return is July 15, 2020.

RESERVE YOUR RIGHTS. Contact your accountant for assistance, if needed.

You might consider sending a letter like this to the IRS with your taxpayer name, address, ID, and tax year (2016)

Key Metrics by State. Drop inside and get the stats for your state.

Is a Chinese agent sleeping with Mitch McConnell?

