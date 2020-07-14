UN Chief calls for imprisonment to stop viruses

.

The High Commissioner wants the U.S. to pay for all the treatment, vaccines, and research to eliminate the China virus.

Why?

She claims the U.S. Army developed it at Ft. Detrick, Maryland.

.

Here comes the NUDGE… We are now going to see countries nudged into imprisoning citizens for coronavirus violations. Corona = Queen’s Crown. Don’t forget the origin of the virus.

COVID-19 Imprisonment. Skip to 1:40 First they put out the idea to the public; then they start refining their statement until – voila. Imprisonment for violations.

.

“Who is Michelle Bachelet?

Hillary Clinton’s sidekick.

And when House Bill 7120 passes, Michelle Bachelet will be in charge of your local police review board.

Now under the rule of the United Nations.

Michelle Bachelet is the UN’s High Commission of Human Rights.”

For more details on House Bill 7120 and Bachelet’s relationship to Hillary Clinton, read:

.

.

.

.

.

.

Getting ready to recall Feminazi Whitler here in Michigan. The July 1 date to ‘start the recall’ was pushed back to the end of the month, which is giving us even more time to gather support against this gestapo governor. Let’s review how to Fill Out the Petition Properly

.

.

We see lots of splashy, headline grabbers about Ghislaine Maxwell, but still haven’t seen the foundational evidence that she was arrested. Have you seen official booking pictures or other documents that would indicate that she was arrested and by whom?

Maybe the whole thing is a false flag run by the FBI and propaganda media, while Ghislaine was tucked away and out of sight.

.

.

.

There goes the tourism business for New York!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Ron writes:

I think you are aware of my track record of insight, frankly it’s scaring me a bit. To the point, could these masks be intentionally contaminated at manufacture or shipping either with a new virus or made with a substance or fiber that could cause adverse reactions?

As you may know my partner is employed in the local hospital ICU, they about a month ago made masking full time while on duty, 12 hour shifts with disposable masks, no home made masks permitted. She and at least 6 coworkers are began developing sinus issues requiring meds, that do not seem to be helping. Strictly sinus in so far as we can tell. Steadily worsening, at first she attributed it to allergies, but that season is over here. The only thing in common between these people is the masks that is evident, though my partner does have a mild asthma issue.

Yet there’s more, I am really noticing odd behaviors in many masked people, a clumsy, confused and irritable sort of behavior like somethings clouding their thinking. Wandering about through the stores, hands always adjusting these masks, unable to look another in the eyes. In comparison as the ratio in my area is about 60% masked to 40% not. The 40% seem fine other than being annoyed at the stupidity of it all.

The only other explanation I can render is just by extended wearing of these masks they are creating this condition in people, perhaps something these criminals have knowledge of.

I really hate to bother you knowing how busy you are, but I’ve no other to turn to with this dag gum insight thing. I didn’t want to create another demon or specter by putting this in the comment section. I now believe that you, Douglas and Mike are grasping the pure evil we are dealing with. What they have done and are prepared to do to us at any moment. I pray to Jesus for help every day over and over. Most are unable grasp these facts.

I know you’ve shown the esoteric meaning behind these masks being a ritual to prepare for the next phase, yet I feel there’s more to the masking and the evidence is in their behavior and sinuses.

Our reply:

Ron, I was just out grocery shopping today to see what was going on with Gestapo Gretchen’s latest face mask mandate. How could so many people be so unaware of what is happening with their loss of freedom? For years, we saw this evil agenda creep into public school curricula. First it was ‘replace civics with government’ then the next thing you know government courses are realigned to promote cultural Marxism. And there is absolutely no truth history being taught in our schools as you have come to learn from reading the Cat Report.

Now they want to eliminate the classroom and school altogether. Today’s big education has many huge financial problems – aging infrastructure and unfunded teachers’ pensions are top of the list.

Betsy DeVos’ Pilgrims Society pals have a plan for that! They will collapse the schools this fall and walk away from buildings and pensions, leaving parents to use their online indoctrination curricula to brainwash their children who will be locked down in their homes with the return of the ‘second wave.” The globalshits don’t need teachers anymore so retired teachers will lose their pensions and cultural Marxist teachers will become unemployed. School buildings will be abandoned.

Betsy DeVos won’t tell you this directly. They are using the coronavirus fear as a vehicle for confusion and disruption so that parents WON’T come to school this fall and instead opt-in for their online indoctrination program.

Speaking esoterically, the individual ego (as in the fourth sheath of a human – physical, etheric, astral, and ego) has been decimated through indoctrination and programming. From schools and colleges to television, movies, and online games, our young people have not developed healthy astral and ego bodies. This makes them an easy target for entities known as the asuras to ‘eat’ what is left of their human individuality, leaving their hollow human shell to be filled with some form of artificial intelligence to do the bidding of Betsy DeVos’ friends in the Pilgrims Society. Oh yeah…can we say ROTHSCHILD?

Once you put that mask on your face, you have agreed to their tyranny which will lock-step you right over the cliff into the abyss of global genocide. Look at the sheeple you see in public! Whether their poisons are delivered through the masks directly, through propaganda media, or injected in a mandatory vaccine, the globalshit Rothschilds and their Betsy DeVos puppets are simply out to destroy humanity.

.

.

. AIM Patriot Carolyn writes: We love you guys. We share your info with everyone we know. Our reply: . . Estimated 100,000 Slaves Working Across UK, 10,000 in Coronavirus City of Leicester: Reports . . Here’s a regular dude in the process of waking up… Imagine his shock when he finds out that he will be required to ‘show his COVID papers” before entering a store. Let’s keeping doing our best to educate and enlighten folks so that we inch humanity back from this threshold of the abyss. The Psychology of Masks . . . Renee Roberts Buckel posted on FB on June 29 · The guy in the apron is my great great grandfather. He owed a grocery store in Vevay, Indiana. The gorgeous lady on the right? Aunt Jemima herself! All the other people around? They were there to meet Aunt Jemima and eat her delicious pancakes! So, tell me again why we are erasing her from her brand? Like she never existed! Like, she didn’t get crowds like this at ever grocery store she visited!? I hate this for her legacy. Its obvious from this picture that lots of people loved her, wanted to meet her, and wanted to eat and enjoy her cooking. So so sad. . . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

