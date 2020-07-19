.

Regarding all those cardiac pacemakers with Huawei components, our chief engineer says:

“Trump needs to put a collar in the code.”

Did we call this right or what?!

The facts don’t lie. Our conclusions are even verified by a certified leftist paper. We wonder how this slipped through the cracks. Wait, we are asking the obvious, because it is misdirection, onto the British aristocracy in general (something that no American has control over), and off of the Rothschild Pilgrims Society controllers of the Crown, Privy Council, Bank of England, Wall Street and the Council on Foreign Relations.

Very clever, admit you’re doing it to throw the hounds off the main trail: Pilgrims Society.

Walter Trohan. (Apr. 20, 1947). Wall St. Casts Shadow on U.S. Global Policy. Chicago Tribune.

The elephant in their room is their TOTAL failure to disclose their interlocking memberships in the Pilgrims Society and its offspring, Council on Foreign Relations.

This is a massive crime just discovered.

Rockefeller Foundation verification that they heavily funded post-WWII mind control and brainwashing programs via the British Tavistock Clinic, renamed Tavistock Institute after receiving this Rockefeller funding. Also, confirms financing of the Council on Foreign Relations in which were many of its trustees and officers.

The Rockefeller Foundation. (1946). Annual Report. Trustees and Officers List, 1946, 1947, accessed Jul. 18, 2020. The Rockefeller Foundation.

The following men highlighted are also interlocking members of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Click to access 1946-The-Rockefeller-Foundation-Annual-Report-Trustees-and-Officers-List-1946-1947-accessed-Jul-18-2020-The-Rockefeller-Foundation-1946.pdf

Oft-cited in court precedents, Judge Learned Hand, was a Pilgrims Society internationalist new world order disciple

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Learned_Hand

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_S._Paley CBS

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arthur_W._Page AT&T

Council on Foreign Relations, Inc. (Jan. 01, 1938). By-Laws with a List of Officers & Members. CFR.

William H. Vanderbilt was CFR/Pilgrim

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Henry_Vanderbilt

George Gallup was CFR. https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1938-01-01-Council-on-Foreign-Relations-Inc-By-Laws-with-a-List-of-Officers-and-Members-CFR-Jan-01-1938.pdf

Warmonger U.S. Secretary of State Dean Rusk (responsible for wars in Korea, Vietnam) was a busy boy for the Queen, and she knighted him for it!

Annenberg Hall (renamed from Memorial Hall) is the first place that Harvard Freshman go for all their meals and big lectures. Renovated by Walter Annenberg in memory of his son Roger, who committed suicide as a Harvard student. So the Wikipedia entry says.

These awards are not published in the London Gazette.

They’re buried behind archives firewalls so they can see who is downloading.

Editor. (Jun. 26, 1976). British [KBE] Awards [on Jul. 01, 1976] for Bob Hope and Mr [Dean] Rusk, for contributions to Anglo-American friendship. The Times.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1976-06-26-British-[KBE]-Awards-[on-Jul-01-1976]-for-Bob-Hope-and-Mr-[Dean]-Rusk-for-contributions-to-Anglo-American-friendship-The-Times-Jun-26-1976.pdf

Folks, they have been planning the destruction of America for a very long time. Notice the education vultures at the table pictured below – those K12 Inc investors and shareholders ready to sell their in-home indoctrination curriculum to unsuspecting families who will be unable to send their children to local public schools. Your taxpayer property taxes will go to support the continued indoctrination of American students by this table of globalshits.

These billionaires have a plan to kill-off billions of people on the planet. But they are having a difficult time getting folks to comply with the first step towards global genocide – the identification and compliance stage. Now, they are joining forces and demanding:

They know the group psychology of mass hysteria. They know that once you accept the mask, you will more easily accept the following:

Bill and Melinda Gates’ killer vaccines

Jeff Bezos’ one world store

Jamie Dimon’s (Rothschild) digital currency

Tim Cook’s social credit scoring

Mary Barra’s autonomous driving vehicles

While the war over mask wearing and social distancing rages all around you, do you really want to put your children through the torture of public schooling this year?

The government may order the schools open…but the teachers’ union will stand firmly against opening; however, they will demand full pay.

“The Embassy has noted the statements by the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab concerning unspecified “Russian actors” who have “almost certainly” sought to interfere in 2019 UK General Election through “online amplification” of sensitive documents relating to the UK-US Free Trade Agreement, as well as the alleged responsibility of “Russian Intelligence Services” for cyber attacks aimed at stealing research information on coronavirus vaccine development.

Our position is clear: Russia has not and will never interfere in the internal affairs of the United Kingdom, especially in the context of democratic elections, and we always cooperate on matters of clear mutual interest openly and in good faith. It is up to the architects of this so-called “investigation” to explain how a brief episode, barely covered by the British media, could have impacted the outcome of the election. We don’t understand this.

As far as the cyberthreats are concerned, Russia has been for years proposing to the UK to establish a professional dialogue in order to thoroughly consider the issues that may arise. The British authorities are well aware that Russia has established its National Computer Incident Response and Coordination Centre (NCIRCC) specifically to work on these matters. However, we haven’t received any requests on the abovementioned incidents through official channels. One has to conclude that this is not about a genuine cyber security concern, but barefaced propaganda.

The same is true when it comes to fighting coronavirus. Russian authorities actively participate in respective international efforts, including those initiated by the UK Government. Moreover, we have proposed to our British partners to establish constructive bilateral cooperation between our health ministries and their subordinate bodies and agencies. In return, Russia is being blamed for trying to steal information on vaccine development.

We have also taken note of the Foreign Secretary’s suggestion that the UK Government reserves the right to respond with appropriate measures in the future. In this regard, we would like to state once again that any unfriendly actions against Russia will not be left without a proper and adequate response.”

Well, of course, she caved, folks. She’s a ROMNEY!

Found a winner!

Through the grapevine called the internet, we hear that Biden is looking at The Scold, again, as his running mate and future presidente’.

According to Bloomberg, AOC’s proposed wealth tax would tax the wealthy on unrealized gains in their stock portfolios. Currently, investments typically aren’t taxed until they are sold and a profit (or loss) is realized.

New York would be the first state in the country to enact a wealth tax that targets wealth, instead of solely income (whether individual or corporate) and consumer spending. The state bill will be considered when the NY legislature returns from vacation on Monday. Read more

“As I have said, between the ninth and tenth year the human being comes to the point of discriminating between himself as subject and the outer world as object. He makes a distinction between himself and the world around him. Up to this time one could only tell fairy stories and legends in which the stones and plants speak and act like human beings, for the child did not yet differentiate between himself and his environment. But now when he does thus differentiate we must bring him into touch with his environment on a higher level.

We must speak of the earth on which we stand in such a way that he cannot but feel how earth and plant belong together as a matter of course. Then, as I have shown you, the child will also get practical ideas for agriculture. He will know that the farmer manures the ground because he needs a certain life in it for one particular species of plant. The child will not then take a plant out of a botanical tin and examine it by itself, nor will he examine animals in an isolated way, but he will think of the whole animal kingdom as the great analysis of a human being spread out over the whole earth.

Thus he, a human being, comes to know himself as he stands on the earth, and how the animals stand in relationship to him.”

