Liberal Education is Not About Learning
Get your children out of the Devil’s cesspool called public schools.
Sexualization, Pornography, and Grooming in the Schools
jgardner posts: I spent 10 years trying to fix our school district. Eventually I realized it was impossible. Once we made any sort of progress the state government would reverse it or punish it. Now I am fully committed to seeing every Marxist hang for treason.
‘Downright Sickening’: Public Schools Prep Graphic Sex Ed with Bondage, ‘Blood Play’, and K-3 Gender Queer
White. Female. Probably a 5th grade teacher at the public school indoctrination center.
GROWN MEN WEARING MASKS — WHY? The Healthy American, Peggy Hall
Speaking of pussies…oops – ‘grown men wearing masks’:
Two churches in California are defying Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders to keep their doors closed because of the coronavirus, including Grace Community Church in a Los Angeles suburb, where Pastor John MacArthur posted a letter on Friday titled, “Christ, Not Caesar, Is Head of the Church.” Read more.
Biden Campaign ‘Mistreating Latino Field Organizers And Suppressing Latino Vote’ According To Scathing Letter
SCOTUS John Roberts Destroys American Court System for the Queen
His SES wife is ugly, nasty, and out to destroy America.
Justice John Roberts Screws Inventors. His Ugly Wife Screws Everyone.
Exclusive — Sen. Tom Cotton and Bill Hagerty: Make China Pay for Pandemic, Make ‘Made in USA’ America’s Theme Again
The Psychology of Conformity
Tit for tat. Want your schools open, then avoid bars, says state health secretary. Science, folks…just follow the Marxist science.
Pennsylvania health secretary links closing bars with opening schools
A Vaccination Challenge
Here are some weeds and details from the swamp.
“The Washington press corps seems engaged in a collective demonstration of the legal concept of willful blindness, or deliberately ignoring facts, following the release of yet another declassified document that directly refutes past statements about the Russia collusion investigation. The document shows the FBI used a security briefing of then-candidate Donald Trump and top aides to gather possible evidence for Crossfire Hurricane, its code name for the Russia investigation.”
“What is astonishing is that the media has steadfastly refused to see what should be one of the biggest stories in decades: an administration’s targeting of an opposing party’s presidential campaign based on false and possibly criminally falsified evidence.” Source
How ‘Lisa Page best-friend’ Tashina Gauhar took over Main Justice, orchestrated Jeff Sessions’ recusal and then eclipsed the Mueller investigation.
Flynn Case Update: DOJ Provides Defense With Handwritten Notes from Tashina Guahar Meeting January 25th – And Dana Boente Notes Which Explain the Reason He Was Retired
A timeline of dirty, nasty Senior Executive Service operatives Tashina Guahar and Dana Boente and their attempt to destroy the Republic
Dig on Tashina Gauhar, one of the 53 subpoenas
Traitorous bitch has been working in the swamp since 2004. Big fat salary and Bruce Ohr probably greased her up with lots of SES bonuses. Indicates that her pay is 34% higher than the average general attorney salaries across all agencies. Recent articles indicate that she moved on to Boeing. (wink, wink) See details.
Richard Grenell weighed in on Bill Barr:
You’ve got it totally wrong. The Obama team weaponized DOJ, FBI and other intel agencies. Read the reports, Aron. Barr is now exposing the corruption.
Our response to Grenell: Hog wash. SES Bill Barr has shown us NOTHING NOTHING NOTHING. He protects the swamp by stalling and delaying until November until the Crown Agents (SES) has a better handle on things. It’s called lawfare. Looks like Bagpipes is there to protect the enemies of America – the crown agents and Senior Executive Service, aka Obama’s domestic army.
What did Bill Barr do with our citizen treason report? As soon as he took office, a team of citizens sent him our treason reports – more comprehensive than anything those SES DOJ attorneys have ever done in their pathetic careers.
Dear, A. G. Barr, Do your f^cking job!
Citizens File Treason Report
In the meantime, what is Bagpipes doing about George Soros and his funding of BLM?
Open Society Foundations Announce $220 Million for Building Power in Black Communities
Here’s What You Need to Know About Sending Your Child Back to School This Year
Let’s talk more about the decision making process. Questions you might ask yourself are:
- Am I putting my child and family at undue risk by sending my child to school in the fall?
- Will my child fall behind because of a chaotic schedule at the school (some days or weeks online, others in the classroom)
- How will school districts measure the effectiveness of this new mode of learning? How will teachers be evaluated? How will my child be evaluated? How will I know my child will be ready for the next grade and has the skills s/he needs?
- What additional vaccination requirements will be imposed on my child and our family if my child attends a school?
- What will discipline in the schools look like in the fall? Will my child or family be reported to the authorities if s/he takes their mask off? Will my family be fined?
- How will wearing a mask all day long affect my child’s health?
- How will I juggle my work schedule to support the schedule the school assigns my child to? If I can’t change my work schedule, who will care for and supervise my child?
- If I’m already staying home to supervise my child’s remote learning, is it that much greater a commitment to homeschool entirely?
Dear Homeschool Mom~ Working and Homeschooling
THE SENATE BANKING COMMITTEE HAS APPROVED JUDY SHELTON FOR NOMINATION TO THE FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OF GOVERNORS… The Deep State hates her because she is anti FED AND PRO GOLD STANDARD! Read and comment on this patriot thread.
30piecesofsilver posts
All these gold articles lately
A Record 170 Tons Of Physical Gold Were Just Delivered On The COMEX: Here’s Why
and they’re all trying to justify the rise in gold on some technical basis. And they come up with 2500, or 3k, maybe someone thinks they will try to make a name for themselves so they say 10k, etc.
Is everyone just afraid to look at the fundamental nature of this issue? If dollars are going to be money, not just currency, then they need to be equal to money, which is gold. So, if you add up all the dollars, and divide by the amount of gold held by the treasury, that’s the price of gold. Or rather, it is the fundamental value of the dollar. So, add M2 + outstanding revolving credit and divide by 261 million ounces. That gives you $74,145 per ounce.
And there’s actually a kicker to that. That’s only good if the fed opens the gold window and allows the dollars to be used to exchange them for its gold. If they can’t be exchanged, then for monetary purposes the gold doesn’t exist. So the value of the dollar is actually zero. Which makes the gold priced in dollars, infinity. But I think $74,145 is enough for most people to try to grasp to get started. We’ll work up to the infinity stuff later.
🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VP3mXHYQd5
— Squirrel Mama🐿 (@Squill_whispers) July 24, 2020
AIM Patriot Ron sends in this screen shot with a note:
NIH white paper released July 15 screenshot and link below.
“5G technology and the induction of coronavirus in skin cells”
Link
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32668870/
Not sure what to make of this, as you see the article was withdrawn from their site right after it was exposed on some videos yesterday.
ANTIFA Tough Guy Spills The Beans On Who Is Backing And Bailing Them Out Of Jail
Lloyd Marcus, Tea Party Republican and American Thinker contributor, passed away.
Here’s Lloyd singing the American Tea Party Anthem he wrote back in ’09.
Slow Living on a Rainy Day
Charles Savoie. (Aug. 01, 2015). Silver Squelchers Twenty Three & Their Interesting Associates. No Silver Nationalization.
http://nosilvernationalization.org/169.pdf
The OSS Society, Inc. v. The Pilgrims Foundation. (Filed Apr. 03, 2009). Case No. 1:2009cv03278, closed May 01, 2009 (SDNY 2009).
Summarily dismissed by The OSS Society (the plaintiff, the one who filed it) with no chance to rescue on May 01, 2009, less than a month later, before even the first hearing.
.
Since this is published by the C.I.A., it is likely misdirection, or face-saving, or sanitized for the deplorables. This author is a “CIA Officer in Residence at the University of Southern California.”
Must be a lot of C.I.A. agents and assets at USC.
Donald P. Steiry. (Accessed Jul 25, 2020). The OSS and Project SAFEHAVEN – Tracking Nazi Gold. CIA.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-07-25-The-OSS-and-Project-SAFEHAVEN-Tracking-Nazi-Gold-by-Donald-P-Steiry-CIA-accessed-Jul-25-2020.pdf
Euphemism for theft: “Gold Pot”
Found exquisite timeline in “judicially-recognizable document” below
Authoritative gold numbers:
https://www.swissbankclaims.com/Documents/Doc_5_Eizenstat_Report.pdf
PDF p. 113
Stuart E. Eizenstat. (May 01, 1997). Nazi Swiss Gold Claims, Doc. No. 05, U.S. and Allied Efforts To Recover and Restore Gold and Other Assets Stolen or Hidden by Germany During World War II – Preliminary Study. U.S. State Department.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1997-05-01-Nazi-Swiss-Gold-Claims-Doc-05-US-and-Allied-Effrts-To-Recov-and-Restore-Gold-and-Oth-Assets-Stolen-or-Hidden-by-Germany-in-WW-II-Prelim-Stdy-by-Stuart-E-Eizenstat-State-Dept-May-01-1997.pdf#page=113
BINGO: Tracking Nazi gold Dulles, Donovan, OSS and Bank for International Settlements
Donovan and Dulles, both members of the Marshall Plan Committee
Note the Japanese presence in Switzerland.
Donald P. Steiry. (Accessed Jul 25, 2020). The OSS and Project SAFEHAVEN – Tracking Nazi Gold. CIA.
https://www.cia.gov/library/center-for-the-study-of-intelligence/csi-publications/csi-studies/studies/summer00/art04.html
Our spies did an “assiduous”* job . . . the pregnant question is, of what?
* Assiduous: showing great care and perseverance.
The Big CIA lie is in the conclusion:
Gee Beav, we couldn’t find the details. They’ve all gone missing. Imagine that. And oh by the way, U.S. intelligence did an assiduous job in supporting US policy. The assumption is policy regarding repatriation of stolen gold. The reality is the US policy was to launder it via the Marshall Plan. They did that job assiduously. Gaaaaack.
Presidential Tweets Today
