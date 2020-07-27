.

An AIM ‘unnamed’ patriot wrote:

Covid19 is the name given to this Deepstate PsyOp. Corona Viridea is 112 virues, & millions have certainly die from them, over the years. Covid19 stands for ‘COVert/COnVergence (of) InDividuality/InDividuals (&) (1)Artifical(9)Intelligence’. Masks, distancing, killing protective body bacteria with propanol, etc’ is a mass mind control project; a preconditioning & reconditioning, of social ‘group think’ (stupidity) to accept a brutal, preplanned, cashless, technofacist; rollout. This Social Engineering is Human Hacking by Mobile Phone & MSM propaganda.

A recent scientific paper explains how 5G creates coronavirus like structures within human cells. Thanks, AIM Patriot John Barnwell, for suggesting this video, along with this pdf: Exosome Explosion

Is George projecting again? Hasn’t he learned anything about the Trump Effect?

The British are getting nervous as the people of the world begin to see that THEY are behind Christopher Steele and the attempt to overthrow Donald Trump. What would this mean to their Monarch to be caught red-handed in this espionage of global proportions?

Then, when they failed, old Elizabeth Manningham-Buller ran her virus biowar ops when she dropped the Pirbright patented virus into a Wuhan lab and blamed China for the global pandemic.

The people of the world know, Paul Sperry and company, so why don’t you get your act together and become real reporters and stop being such obvious shills for the British Imperial Empire.

Ian R Crane´s lecture on spiritual science and vaccinations.The lecture is 2 hours long, but Anthropops will surely like it.

Attention AIM Patriots: Two new people on our radar screen.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Lansdale

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Lansdale_Jr.

Edward most surely worked with Freeze.

Some think he ran the JFK assassination plot, after running the Castro assassinations unsuccessfully. He also appears to be the guy who stired up South East Asia. He had worked for Stimson in WWII in OSS then worked for Acheson. The M-Fund and Golden Lily appear to me to be misdirection away from the Rothschilds. They look like they were creating the new enemy as global communism to create ways to put the stolen gold back in play.

The term relates to an old story from Dehli, India.

“As the story goes, there was once so many cobras in Delhi was a bounty placed on each dead one delivered to the government. At first, it worked. But then, entrepreneurs began breeding cobras to garner more income from the bounties. When the authorities figured out the scam, they canceled the program.

The problem came when the breeders, who had a large inventory of cobras, released them into the wild. With the demand (the bounty) for the snakes removed, the cobra population exploded worse than before.”

Universities and colleges use the student loan programs to pay for their liberal professors and cultural Marxist indoctrination, while enslaving young people into the Rothschild debt system before they have the wisdom to understand their actions.

We are not endorsing the Prenda curriculum – we haven’t researched it, but you can if you are interested. We are posting it here so you can see an example of microschooling. We want you to see that there are many wonderful ways to educate your children instead of warehousing them each day in the government indoctrination centers.

When we see really bad school curriculum, we let you know. The Gabriels are professional teachers with decades of experience. We do not recommend that you use the online curriculum that your public schools will be offering to you. They are “canned” indoctrination programs that globalshits like Oracle Larry Ellison and Amway Betsy DeVos want to push onto our beautiful, amazing wisdom children.

This video below wants you feel warm and fuzzy about the K12, Inc. program – that’s what propaganda does, folks. Read what we discovered about K12, Inc. It’s the same old crap that your children get with Common Core, just the online version.

.

Another BONUS about homeschooling is that you can teach REAL history, not the propaganda that the Pilgrims Society publishes in their public school textbooks, Carnegie library books. and indoctrination curricula.

A great place to start is to walk your older students through the Cat Reports where we are uncovering the truth about the way our world has operated for centuries – right up to today where the Queen of England and her company Pirbright tried to kill humanity off with their patented coronavirus or that time when she and her Privy Council tried to overthrow the president of the United States and take over America with their crown agents (SES). Or how about that time when crown agent and Pilgrims man Allen Dulles had President John F. Kennedy assassinated?

“What is rather laughable is the unrestrained prejudice of the authors who are, in reality, propagandists more suited to being frozen in Cold War mentality than offering any kind of “expertise”. They claim Russian politics is “paranoid” and “nihilistic” driven by “zero-sum calculation”. All those attributed defects are merely self-projection by the authors of this report and their sources.

It is rather telling that in place of anything resembling substance of alleged Russian interference, the parliamentarians refer to “open sources” of media influence by Russian state-owned RT and Sputnik. They accuse these media of “direct support of a pro-Russian narrative in relation to particular events”. Oh, how shocking! And the British state-owned BBC does not also do the same?”

AIM Patriot Keith writes:

Trump must lead the 150 countries’ people (not bought governments all in lockstep with UN) that have suffered monetary and other losses, in a class action that will wipe out those who cooked up this corona hoax once and for all,weather they be UN share holders or not all join on the internet or whats app and have a world Nuremberg trial on line ,

that will do it..this will be a $25 trillion suit at least. Seize all their assets all stolen off us.

Our reply: Along with China that released the virus and didn’t properly inform the world, that would be the Queen of England and those greedy Rothschilds and Pilgrims Society members hiding behind her corporations (QinetiQ, Pirbright) and under her skirts, trying to take over the world per Cecil Rhodes’ 200-year plan for global domination.

