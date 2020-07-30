Scam of the Millennia – the Marshall Plan

The Anglo-American (British) Pilgrims Society generally triggers a war to suppress this kind of exposure of their evil underbelly (this is not hyperbole).

Unless we stop them, their next wars will evidently be fake pandemics and poison/pathogen-laden nanoparticles to attack our blood and immune systems via vaccines, chip implants, Tavistock-inspired mass mind control, and 5G mmWave wireless irradiation.

Spread this information as the antidote. Go inside the full story link to access the article with all of the hyperlinks activated.

Identities discovered of the current Pilgrims Society “ACELA MAFIA” shadow government interlocking relationships

The 1947 Congressional Record provides hard proof of a massive Marshall Plan conspiracy by the Anglo-American (British) Pilgrims Society and its Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) offspring

Today, the “Acela Mafia” is the U.S. insider’s name for the Pilgrims Society’s organized crime syndicate*

The Acela Mafia’s massive 1947 lies and fraud to Congress (as we show below) have just been discovered and should be legal grounds to unwind it all

Newly-discovered Marshall Plan council member lists prove that in 1948, the Anglo-American (British) Pilgrims Society seized control of the Marshall Plan’s $15 billion ($165 billion today), and funded the post-war rogue C.I.A. with Marshall Plan funds via secret Swiss accounts based on the gold stolen by Nazis and Japanese deposits (they even called it the “Gold Pot”)—the criminal basis of secret Swiss bank accounts is now revealed

The Acela Mafia talks peace, freedom, anti-fascism, anti-communism, anti-racism and democracy to fool unsuspecting citizens into attacking truth-tellers whom they accuse of the very sins they are committing

The approximately 300-person Marshall Plan Committee was led by the British-American imperial Pilgrims Society and its Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) offspring

At least four members were British knights, including: William J. Donovan, chief British-American spy running the “Office of Strategic Services (OSS) during WWII, and Winthrop W. Aldrich, the Rockefeller chairman of Chase National Bank and then president of the International Chamber of Commerce (and later U.S. Ambassador to the UK), his nephew Nelson Aldrich Rockefeller later became U.S. Vice President

A current Pilgrims Society U.S. officer, John R. Drexel, IV, is a Life Governor of the Knights of Malta English Priory along with chief justice John G. Roberts, Jr. and Henry Kissinger

In 1946, the Rockefeller Foundation was simultaneously funding the Tavistock Institute in London researching mind control and brain washing for use in “fake news” media propaganda

Since as early as 1912, Congressional hounds were hot on the Pilgrims’ Carnegie, Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan, Rothschild “new world order” continuous wars criminality

N.M. Rothschild, Andrew Carnegie and their protégés at J.P. Morgan and Chase (Rockefeller) have been financing British attacks on America since before the War of 1812

In 1912, J.P. Morgan, at his mentor Lord Rothschild’s urging (who controlled Reuters, Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail, London Times, etc.) bought editorial control of all of America’s leading newspapers (e.g., New York Times, Washington Post, Chicago Tribune) to push pro-British propaganda to support war with Germany

WWI destroyed the Pilgrims’ German trade competition; at the same time, Andrew Carnegie funded U.S. libraries and education textbooks to rewrite American colonial history to be more pro-British

Simultaneously, the Pilgrims bankers created the Federal Reserve to enable the Rothschilds (Bank of England) and the Pilgrim bankers to control the American money supply—America’s Pilgrim President Woodrow Wilson facilitated this from the White House

Human devastations initiated and financed by the Anglo-American (British) Pilgrims Society: WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Northern Ireland, FARC, Cambodia, Kosovo, Rwanda, Iraq, Afghanistan, Chechyna, Syria, Coronavirus, etc. appear to have all been faked by the Pilgrims Society to consolidate new world order power, restrict privacy and free speech, enrich co-conspirators and kill off populations with explosives, drugs, abortion, human trafficking, vaccines, pathogens, propagandize fake threats, weather warfare, wireless radiation, etc.

The Marshall Plan organizations of labor, rights movements, churches, synagogoues, universities, educators and media were all sucked in to their tyranical, godless of orbit

. . . in the name of love, peace and freedom. (See items 12 and 13 in the Lillian Scott Troy list that follows.)

Jul. 28, 2020—In morality, ethics and common decency, if a public figure fails to disclose a “material” relationship—meaning a relationship that does or might affect his or her impartiality in carrying out the public’s business—then that person commits a crime.

In government, the ethics requirement is even broader. Even a relationship that might give the appearance of impropriety must be disclosed.

Therefore, when a Congressional committee is formed (like the Marshall Plan kick off hearings), the public interest and nature of its activities are assumed, and therefore, the disclosure rules require disclosure of potential conflicting relationships so the public can assess the impartiality of the participants.

For example, an ethical chairperson would not allow an AT&T stockholder to investigate AT&T securities violations. In today’s courts and Congress, our public figures are hiding these relationships and holdings inside mutual fund with and an ethical shell game called the “safe harbor concept” (its not a law, rule or even a policy) where one can hold stocks in these companies as long as they are buried inside their mutual funds. And yet, our judges almost across the board are claiming the safe harbor concept makes them exempt from disclosure. “Safe harbor” mocks ethical duties. But, since our legistlators claim the same concept, they are silent about this total moral lapse in our government.

It destroys the public’s expectation of fair dealing.

The fox guards our government’s ethical hen house

In short, the public has a material need to know if the fox is the one proposing security policy for hen house.

Or, said another way, the public needs to know that a Senator holds stock in Facebook’s interlocking cronies before allowing that Senator to participate in subjects regarding Facebook and its interlocks.

In 1915, J.P. Morgan (a protege of Lord Rothschild) bought America’s Free Press

A Free Press was supposed to be our “Fourth Estate” to hold public officials accountable to these ethics principles. But, as we have discovered, J.P. Morgan obliterated America’s freedom of the press in 1912 when he seized control of editorial policy in America’s 25 top newsrooms.

Cecil Rhodes said in 1877: Seize the wealth necessary (to take control over Britain, the Commonwealth, and America)

Cecil Rhodes, British Privy Councillor, chairman of De Beers Consolidated Mines (diamonds, gold) and founder of the Rhodes Scholarship, told the Pilgrims Society founders that they should seize the wealth necessary to achive their 200 year dream of a neo-imperial corporatist, socialist new world order run by the British Privy Council.

Rhodes’ co-conspirators were all Rothschilds, namely Lord Nathan Mayer Rothschild, Lord Rosebery (major N.M. Rothschild stock inheritor), Henry de Worms (1st Lord Pirbright, inheritor of his mother’s Rothschild fortune), J.P. Morgan (coached in banking by Lord Rothschild, formerly Peabody Riggs Bank) and Andrew Carnegie, co-founder of the Pilgrims Society with Lord Rothschild. See previous post.

This secret Pilgrims Society order they created would operate like a Masonic secret society, use Jesuit tactics of deception, and be run by banks and their insider corporations. They would dispense British titles and titillation liberally.

To this very moment, the Pilgrims have concealed their criminality behind the Crown’s legal and banking protection using a tactic they coined called “incrementalism.” It means to implement sedition slowly, imperceptibly. In other words, they stuck us frogs in the water, and have been slowly, incrementally turning up the heat ever since.

On Dec. 17, 1947, the takeover of America took a big step forward

On Dec. 17, 1947, the Pilgrims Society and their Council on Foreign Relations offspring revealed their soft underbelly that is only now being discovered in 2020—73 year later

On this day, Dean Acheson, the recent under secretary of state (August 16, 1945 – June 30, 1947), came before the House on Foreign Affairs to ask for Congress to approve and fund his newly minted COMMITTEE FOR THE MARSHALL PLAN TO AID EUROPEAN RECOVERY that had just been initiated a month earlier on Nov. 17, 1947.

Access spreadsheet here.

Acheson’s scare-mongering was fine-tuned Tavistock Pilgrims Society propaganda

Acheson described the newly-organized Committee as if it had arisen from the ashes like a phoenix in the heartland by those “waiting anxiously for someone to express their deep desire for action.”

He painted the image of a veritable groundswell for this action by “leaders in our Government, in business, labor, and farm groups, in our colleges, churches and other professional” who wished to “play a larger role in helping the countries of Europe restore their war-shattered industries and farms and homes.”

He climaxed his soliloquy by claiming that “Henry L. Stimson provided the voice in his now famous article The Challenge of Americans” in Foreign Affairs of October 1947” (itallics added).

This 11-page Stimson article in Foreign Affairs (CFR) sets up Soviet Russia as America’s brutish but wiley and pragmatic new enemy against whom the Marshall Plan must defend. Never mind that Russia had just been our Ally two years earlier. Oh how quickly the Pilgrims Society morphed their communist Russia creation from two-war ally to “Cold War” enemy.

The telltale Pilgrims Society Tavistock Institute mind control trigger words were all dragged out for this day-long Acheson testimony, including:

“gravely prejudice our security”

“immeasurably weakened”

“may prevent recovery”

“delay and obstruction”

“exhaustion”

“possiblity of [new] war”

“internal instability”

“hazard”

“impairment of American security”

“weakness”

“unemployment”

“break-up of employer-employee relations”

“collapse of the financial system”

“disappearance of middle class”

“process of dissolution”

“internal coup d’etat”

“Communist threat”

“climatactic disasters”

“flood”

“freeze”

“worst drought”

“catostrophic decline”

“instability”

“loss of freedom”

“constant flux”

[…. unless of course, Congress approves Acehson’s $6.8 billion Marshall Plan request, then all will be well.]

Our first clue that Acheson and Stimson were deceiving the American public was the source of the alleged anxious groundswell: a Stimson article in Foreign Affairs quarterly published by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR, founded in 1922 by Pilgrim Alihu Root, also attorney to Andrew Carnegie). This is so clearly a self-serving argument since Stimson and Acheson are promoting their own inspiring words as the rationale for their alleged spontaneous organization of the Committee.

The article was reprinted right across the J.P. Morgan-Rothschild-Rueters-AP mockingbird press.

Stimson wrote: “Lasting peace and freedom cannot be achieved until the world finds a way toward the necessary government of the whole [one world]” (p. 8).

Stimson had been Secretary of War both before World War I (1911–1913) and during all of World War II (1940–1945). Between the world wars he had been Secretary of State (1929-1933). Over 125 million souls perished on Stimson’s watch.

Let’s get this right. Acheson, Stimson’s successor as Secretary of State, and two-time Secretary of War, claimed that warmonger Stimson suddenly gave voice to an anxious grassroots cry for lasting peace and freedom in a single 11-page Foreign Affairs magazine article, with maybe 2,000 readers?!

More insipid tripe cannot be imagined.

The proverbial ink was not even dry on Stimson’s Foreign Affairs article two months earlier before its contents were alleged by Stimson to have generated a groundswell of American public sentiment to fund the rebuilding of Europe to allegedly stave off the spread of the new global threat—Soviet Russian communism.

So fake, yet so insidious.

Acheson’s Testimony is the Scene of the Crime of the Marshall Plan

The CFR’s first president was Elihu Root. Root had earlier been Stimson’s and Acheson’s counterpart as Secretary of War (1899-1904), Secretary of State (1905-1909) and New York Senator (1909-1915).

Root was also president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (1910-1925) and was Carnegie’s personal estate attorney, along with James P. Patterson, who we will highlight below.

The Scene of the Marshall Plan Crime (Dec. 17, 1947)

On Dec. 17, 1947, Dean Acheson, former under secretary of state during WWII, started his long-winded testimony by entering into the Congressional record a Marshall Plan Committee pamphlet.

The pamphlet described the Committee’s purpose and listed the members that were allegedly inspired by the warmonger Stimson to drop everyting to help Europe recover.

With the benefit of hindsight, the article was unremarkable anti-Soviet propaganda and saber rattling, evidently intended to frighten Americans into agreeing to provide $8.5 billion to fund the Marshall Plan Committee’s hidden agenda ($93.5 billion in today’s dollars). The ultimate amount provided was $15 billion, or $165 billion in today’s dollars.

For context, the term “Cold War” as a socio-political expression of tension between the West and the Soviet Bloc was first used eight months earlier, on April 16, 1947, by Herbert Bayard Swope.

Stimson had appointed Swope to his executive committee a month earlier. Keep in mind, Congress did not create this Committee, the Pilgrims Society did, then pushed it on Congress to approve.

For further context, the American 69th Infantry Division and the Soviet 58th Guards Division had broken the back of the Nazi Army at “The Meeting at the Elbe” river, also called “The Link-Up,” on Apr. 25, 1945, just two years earlier.

The Link-Up is celebrated annually to this day in Torgau, Germany by those Soviet and American verterans, family, friends with full honor guards from Washington and Moscow.

Evidently, the new Soviet menace being spouted by Acheson, Stimson and the Pilgrims Society was merely recycling their long-nurtured Tavistock mind control propaganda fabricated in London starting with Lenin in 1902. The objective was to frighten Americans with the Red Communist Terror in order to get them to agree to fund the Marshall Plan (which will eventully implement communism as one of the end products of the Pilgrims Society neo-imperial takeover).

We have proven in a previous post that Soviet Bolshevism was fabricated in London by the Pilgrims Society. Lenin, Trotsky, Stalin all took their brutal marching orders from the British Pilgrims Society. A seeminly belligerent Russia has been a useful propaganda foe for centuries, and given the fake Steel dossier and the Trump-Russia hoax, it still is.

Acheson’s First big Lie: Our Marshall Plan Committee is “broadly representative of . . . all sections of the country”

Acheson’s first big lie was his statement that the membership of the council “is broadly representative of all parts of our national life and all sections of the country.”

According to our best assessment, the 300-person Marshall Plan Committee was exclusively liberals, democrats, socialists, closet communists and left-leaning internationalists. If any reader discovers and exception that that we missed, please let us know.

Acheson’s Executive Committee was the first “Acela Mafia”

Acheson claimed to represent “all sections of the country,” but of the 19 people on his Executive Committee, only four state entities were represented:

This geography is identical to that of the Acela Mafia northeast corridor. This evidence is pretty convincing that we are seeing here the genesis of the modern day Acela Mafia, the actual “Deep State” in America.

Acheson’s Second Big Lie: “broadly representative of . . . all parts of our national life”

Acheson’s second big lie was that the industries in his Committee were broadly representative of America’s national life. Here is a breakdown of the Top 10 industries represented:

The Top 10 industries represent 66% of the members of the council. This means the council members are NOT representative at all.

Banking and Financial Service tops the Marshall Plan council list with 44 representatives, or 13% of the interlocking bankers and underwriters who helped develop policy for the Marshall Plan.

Here are their companies. In almost all cases, the banking institution still exists, but often under a new name.

For example, Fidelity Philadelphia Trust Co. is now merged into Wells Fargo Bank.

Here’s the list of banks and finance companies disclosed by Acheson:

Boatmen’s National Bank; Boston Safe Deposit & Trust Co.; Chase National Bank; Columbus National Bank; Crocker First National Bank; Democrat for New York Senate; Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; Fidelity Philadelphia Trust Co; Carnegie Endowment for International Peace trustee; Marshall Foundation chair; Export-Import Bank chair; National City Bank in Buenos Aires; Rosenwald Fund; Sears chair (1932-39); First National Bank of Boston; Federal Reserve Bank St. Louis (1945); First National Bank of Portland; International Manhattan Bank president (1929-1931); Special Assistant to Coord. Of Information, William J. Donovan (1941); J. M. Forbes & Čo.; Carnegie Corporation Washington trustee; J.P. Morgan, Bankers Trust; Standard Oil; Federal Reserve Jekyll Island; Lazard Frères; Mellon Natl. Bank & Trust Co.; Mercantile-Commerce Bank and Trust Co.; Merchants National Bank of Mobile; National City Bank of Cleveland; Old Colony Trust Co.; Parsons Investment Co.; Phelps Stokes Fund;; Russell Sage Foundation; Schwabacher Co.; State Street Trust Co.; Twentieth Century Fund; Carnegie Corporation; Wachovia Bank and Trust Co.; World Bank—International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD)

Media, Information and Telecom represented 24 participants or 7% of the entire Committee. It was a veritable Who’s Who of interlocking propaganda forces in Britain and America:

American Telephone & Telegraph Co. (AT&T); Carnegie Corporation NY trustee; Associated Press (AP); Brown Instrument Co.; CBS Radio; New York Herald; Foreign Affairs; Denver Post; The Oregonian, UPI, Colorado Springs Free Press; Collier’s Weekly; CBS TV, American Heritage, Domestic Branch, FDR Office of War Information; General Electric Co. (GE); Carnegie Corporation; General Electric Corp. (GE); Carnegie Corporation; Harris-Seybold Co.; International Business Machines Corp. (IBM); Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; Religious Education Foundation; International Tel. & Tel. Co. (ITT); Western Electric International; C. Lorenz AG Berlin; Focke-Wulf (Luftwaffe fighter aircraft) ; Café HAG; Gestapo Circle of Friends (Wilhelm Keppler, I.G. Farben); Lord & Thomas Advertising; Chicago Cubs owner; U.S. Shipping Board (1921); Louisville Courier-Journal; National Broadcasting Co. (NBC); National Cash Register Co. (NCR); New York Evening News London Bureau (1930); Council for Democracy (1940) funded by Pilgrim Henry Luce (Time); ABC, BBC, Blue Network; New York Times; Newsweek (1937-59); Business Week, Washington Post chair; Radio Corporation of America (RCA); San Francisco Chronicle; Wichita Beacon; Young & Rubicam

The evident conclusion from Acheson’s list is that the Pilgrims/CFR banks were making their move while congregrated in New York, Boston and Washington, D.C. to take control of the American and European post-war economies using their control over manufacturing, judiciary, education, media and government.

The analysis is based on what Acheson told us about the Committee.

Now here is what Acheson did not tell us— these omissions are evidence of a criminal conspiracy

Acheson did not tell us that:

The Marshall Plan Committee’s abject Fraud, just discovered

The world economy to this day is based upon it

During the span of time that the Marshall Plan funds were being disbursed in reliance on Acheson’s statement (to be true, honest and not deceptive or full of material omissions), Congress passed a series of laws on lying and deceiving Congress (the American People).

18 USC § 1001 to 1115 (Jun. 25, 1948).

The language was strong and direct. Section 1001 said:

Whoever, in any matter within the jurisdiction of any department or agency of the United States knowingly and willfully falsifies, conceals or covers up by any trick, scheme, or device a material fact, or makes any false, fictitious or fraudulent statements or representations, or makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any false, fictitious or fraudulent statement or entry, shall be fined not more than $10,000 or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.

The Marshall Plan Committee willfully falsified, concealed and covered up their seditious Pilgrims Society tricks, schemes and frauds—and massively so.

Acheson and the Marshall Plan Committee engaged in sedition

They failed to disclose their memberships in three interlocked groups: (1) Pilgrims, (2) CFR, and (3) British knighthoods

Acheson’s statement made false, fictitious and fraudulent representations, by statement, testimony and in writing. See “Report on Interlocking Directorates” above.

What was really going on with the Marshall Plan Committee? What was really going on with the Marshall Plan Committee?

The Anglo-American (British) Pilgrims Society evidently saw their opportunity, in the fog and exhaustion of war, to takeover both the American and European economies in one bold move, through the banks, communications, media propaganda, education and key industries.

William (“Wild Bill”) J. Donovan was a member of the committee. He even identified his title as “former director, Office of Strategic Services (OSS).”

This was less than a year after Donovan had failed to convince President Truman to pick him to form the Central Intelligence Agency (C.I.A.) out of his globally-deployed OSS organization.

Truman knew that Donovan had a global “stay behind” network of over 30,000 people that he wanted to re purpose. Truman did not think it wise to put that kind of peacetime power in Donovan’s hands.

Donovan did an end-around Truman

Not to be thwarted, Donovan brought his Nazi and Japanese gold secrets into the Pilgrims Society Marshall Plan financing agenda. No wonder the banks piled on. Donovan was setting up a secret global financing system and they wanted in on it.

Donovan, as OSS director from his office in Bern, Switzerland where Allan W. Dulles worked for him, had taken possession of all of the gold and silver that had been stolen during the war by the Germans and Japanese.

We believe Donovan had the gold and silver moved from its hiding places around the world to the Bank for International Settlements in Bern, Switzerland.

Following Cecil Rhodes’ advice to sieze the resources needed to implement their neo-Imperial corporatist new world order, the Pilgrims Society confiscated most of the stolen Nazi and Japanese gold, silver, platinum, gems, jewelry and art and transfered it to fund their Bank of International Settlements in Bern, Switzerland during World War II.

“Gold Pot” “Gold Pot”

The exact amount that passed through Donovan and Dulles’ hands in Basel and Bern, Switzerland is shrouded in classical bureaucratic misdirection.

See Stuart E. Eizenstat. (May 01, 1997). Nazi Swiss Gold Claims, Doc. No. 05, U.S. and Allied Efforts To Recover and Restore Gold and Other Assets Stolen or Hidden by Germany During World War II – Preliminary Study. U.S. State Department.

Eizenstat’s report is not void of bureacratic obsequiousness. For example, he describes the Marshall Plan as a “magnanimous effort to rebuild post-war Europe.” Hindsight shows these were tips of the hat to the censors sitting over his shoulders. Almost laughably, he describes the OSS as being shorthanded on other matters, and not able to devote the resources necessary to audit the stolen booty, except by the “personalities” of the OSS Chiefs of Station. Since when did “personalities” do work and take assignments. These and similar comments appear to be a cry for mercy by historian Eizenstat as part of the price he had to pay to get his research past the Pilgrims Society censors.

Dulles’ OSS boss Bill Donovan and Dulles were both Pilgrims as we have proven.

Dulles was on the Marshall Plan Executive Committee. Donovan was a member also, along with other OSS operatives.

These Pilgrims were evidently dedicted to Cecil Rhodes’ admonition to acquire the resources necessary to achive their imperial corporatist new world order.

In fact, to this day both the Pilgrims Society in New York and the OSS Society gives competing William J. Donovan Awards® every year. This fact was probably inadvertently revealed by a strange lawsuit filed, then quickly withdrawn without a first pre-trial hearing, in the Southern District of New York in 2009 by The OSS Society. See The OSS Society v. The Pilgrims Foundation, Case No. 1:09-cv-03278 (SDNY 2009).

Evidently, the New York and London Pilgrims Society bankers know who buttered their bread in the Marshall Plan with a “Gold Pot” handled through “numbered accounts and cloaked assets” in Switzerland at the Bank for International Settlements, the bankers’ bank (read: Pilgrims Society Honey Pot).

Action Items:

Demand that the U.S. Treasury immediately seize J.P. Morgan Chase (read: Rothschild/Rockefeller) assets (including gold and silver) worldwide since these holdings were generated by the Marshall Plan frauds and the earlier Pilgrims Society frauds from the Boer Wars and World War I, among others; Demand that the Marshall Plan corporate and organizational syndicate that benefited from the Marshall Plan (to the current time) immediately disgorges their ill gotten gains, including universities and service organizations with all their fake endowments and fake philanthropy; Cancel all U.S. federal, state and local contracts with British corporations and institutions controlled by the Pilgrims Society that are hiding behind U.S. subsidiary fronts, esp. massive military, defense and technology contracts with the likes of the Privy Council, TheCityofLondonUK, SERCO, QinetiQ, BBC, Daily Telegraph, Reuters, CPU Media Trust, URENCO, Rio Tinto, Lockheed Martin, Crown Agents, Senior Executive Service (SES), AstraZeneca, Wellcome Fund, Merial, Sanofi, Boehringer Mannheim, Roche, Pfizer, UKRI, Pirbright Institute, Imperial Chemical Industries, De Beers, Du Pont, Bank of England, N.M. Rothschild & Sons etc., Investec, Open Society Foundation etc., Oxford, Cambridge and the London School of Economics; Demand that the Pilgrims Society and its Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and their feeder institutions, disclose full lists of their past and present members (as compared to the shamefully incomplete lists shown on Wikipedia and their websites). This should include such sham fronts as the American Academy of Achievement Awards and other such fake awards ceremonies; Dismiss from any contact with U.S. federal and state contracts any American who was, or is, a Rhodes Scholar (Pilgrims recruit), a Schwarzman Scholar (Pilgrims recruit), a Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth recruit (Pilgrims recruit), Knight of Malta (Pilgrims recruit), British peer (Pilgrims award), Council on Foreign Relations (Pilgrims feeder); and Write to the Pilgrims Society headquarters in the UK and the U.S. directly and demand that they repent of their considerable sins and disgorge their ill-gotten gain, for the sake of their immortal souls.

Send your cease and desist demands to:

The Anglo-American (British) Pilgrims Society

The Pilgrims of Great Britain

Mrs. A. Thompson, Executive Secretary

7 Beeches Close

Saffron Walden

Essex

CB11 4BU

United Kingdom (UK)

Telephone: 01799 732281

Email: sec@pilgrimsociety.org

www.pilgrimsociety.org

The Pilgrims of the United States

The Pilgrims Foundation, Inc. EIN 13-3095744

Formerly The William J. Donovan Memorial Foundation

John R. Drexel IV, President

271 Madison Ave No. 1408

New York, NY 10021

(212) 991-9944

The primary historical associations among the Pilgrims Society, Bill Donovan, Allan W. Dulles, OSS / CIA / MI6 / NSA / GCHQ / FBI / MI5 / Naval Research / Admiralty / Office of Net Assessment / Crown Agents / SES and stolen Nazi and Japanese gold and the formation of the Marshall Plan is unmistakable

These findings only scratch the surface of the information that has been hidden from the American people by Marshall Plan-complicit communications, publishing, media, education, labor, church and service organizations.

Stay tuned.

Proof of the Pilgrims sedition in America is pouring out now

Pilgrim masters of the 2008 bank “bailout”

On the Pilgrims’ 2007 IRS Form 990, Henry Kissinger; Paul Volcker, former chairman of the Federal Reserve; international settlements banker Miner Warner; and the Anglican (Church of England) bishop of New York Mark Sisk, were officers in the Pilgrims Society in 2008; along with Rockefeller crony John C. Whitehead.

This was the year before the 2008 banking “crisis.” (a Pilgrims Society false flag event).

These men remained Pilgrims officers according to their 2008 IRS Form 990.

Donovan’s (OSS Alumni) Foundation provided the U.S. Pilgrims with their tax-exempt status until 2002

Remarkably, according to the U.S. Pilgrims 2001 IRS Form 990, through 2001, the current U.S. Pilgrims operation had relied upon the The William J. [“Wild Bill”] Donovan Memorial Foundation for its tax-exempt status

Curiously, Kissinger and Volcker had jumped off the board of the U.S. Pilgrims as shown in the 2009 IRS Form 990.

Why did Kissinger and Volcker make their 2007-2008 appearance as officers in the U.S. Pilgrims Society in time for the so-called 2008 bank “bailout?”

Surely Kissinger and Volcker did not need more dinners to attend. As the former warmongering U.S. Secretary of State and equally warmongering Rothschild Chairman of the Federal Reserve, respectively, they did not need the influence of the Pilgrims Society politically.

So why did they join? We believe that it was a British Pilgrims Society loyalty test. Most certainly, without their support of the 2008 banking “crisis” false flag, these men could have easily joined some opposing political force, or even exposed the fraud, if they were sitting on the sidelines.

Also, from a Luciferian perspective (which the Pilgrims all appear to be), their demons require their hosts to expose themselves publicly to gain more power.

Both Kissinger and Volcker, while certainly proponents of the new world order, had always been coy, never openly acknowledging their direct association with the Anglo-American (British) Pilgrims Society in any biographies that we have been able to find. Perhaps their demons required them to openly confess their dedication to the neo-imperial corporatist new world order of the Pilgrims Society in order to give them more power.

Hold the Presses!

We have just discovered that Paul ADOLPH Volcker chaired the President’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board (Feb. 06, 2009 to Feb. 06, 2011).

This means the Anglo-American (British) Pilgrims Society’s vice president in the U.S. was driving the reconfiguration of banking for the planet in the aftermath of the “2008 Bank Bailout ‘Crisis'”

Classic Hegelianism: Only fight enemies that you created

This move is pure Hegelian Dialoectic that Volcker no doubt learned well during his time at the London School of Economics. Volcker orchestrated the very crisis he was then asked by Obama to fix.

Volcker attended the London School of Economics (1951-52) which is a notoriously known training ground for British communists. He also worked in various positions up to vice president and director of Chase Manhattan Bank (Rockefellers, J.P. Morgan, Rothschild) from 1957-62, 65. His roles in gold manipulation are legion. Now we know who was pulling his strings—The [seditious] Anglo-American (British) Pilgrims Society.

Notably, replacing Kissinger and Volcker in 2009 were The Hon. William J. Van Heuvel who became secretary, John R. Drexel IV who became president and Thomas L. Pulling who became vice president.

Heuvel was a protégé of William J. Donovan in the OSS, U.S. Ambassador to the UN European office, chairman, director or member of Time Warner, Roosevelt Institute, Council on Foreign Relations, UN Association, OSS Society. He had been a Pilgrims director off and on, mostly on, for many years. He stepped aside in 2007 and 2008 so Volcker and Kissinger could watch over the 2008 banking “crisis” for the Queen.

Drexel was appointed by the Queen to be a Knight of Malta, English Priory in the U.S. as well as its Prior Emeritus and Life Governor as well as a Baliff Grand Cross. He was managing director of Kidder Peabody and its international subsidiary, among others. Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. was also appointed by the Queen to be a Knight of Malta.

Pulling was managing director of Citigroup, assistant treasurer of J.P. Morgan & Co. He is a director of the Henry Luce Foundation (Time), and member of the CFR and Bohemian Club.

These U.S. Pilgrims Society officers, including our former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and Paul Volcker, former chairman of the Federal Reserve, were evidently watching over the Queen’s business, not America’s.

These are all hard proofs of sedition

More study into the interlocking relationships of these men shows that they are intimately tied with all the world’s major post-Marshall Plan banking houses in the U.S. and Europe.

The Pilgrims Society of the United States, IRS Form 990

IRS Form 990 Reports 2001-2018, EIN (Employee Identification No.) 13-3095744 for:

The Pilgrims Society of the United States , operating through 2001 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization as:

, operating through 2001 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization as: The William J. Donovan Memorial Foundation , then from 2002-current as:

, then from 2002-current as: The Pilgrims Foundation, Inc.

