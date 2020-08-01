Social Credit Scoring is Here

DRAGONFLY BY ANOTHER NAME

Thanks AIM Patriot Jazz who keeps watch over the UK for us. Jazz sends in this audio with a note: “Well well well, looks like the Empire press Union aka the Tavistock Institute or as it is known today – The BBC, is going all out to discredit anyone who doesn’t believe their lies, seems the daily attacks on Trump and patriots isn’t working.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Q-the-BBC-bbc-pm-news-program-July-30-2020.mp3

Praise Kek.

“I predicted a few weeks ago that the UK Government would in the near future try to force everyone to wear facemasks in public. Leave aside the plethora of information that makes it clear face masks are of practically zero benefit in everyday circumstances, and may in fact be dangerous, the forced wearing of facemasks is a transgression so fundamental and of such significance that it is difficult to adequately express.

It implicitly hands your body over to state control, and renders one of your most basic existential freedoms subject to state interference. For the first time, the right to exercise a choice of whether you should inhibit your respiratory faculties and hide your face in public is taken out of your hands. If you doubt the significance of this, try to remember the public outcry that followed a debate regarding banning the wearing of burkhas and hijabs in the face of Islamic terrorism, and the connotations this had for civil liberties at the time.”

Attn: Homeland Security and Immigration!

Deport Kamala Harris to India now! No proof of United States citizenship

The real question is whether Kamala Harris is a United States citizen. We do not see any proof that she is, which goes beyond the question of whether she is even eligible to hold any federal elected office, including U. S. Senator. She needs to be deported to India where her birth mother had her citizenship and Kamala gives her loyalties. She needs to be immediately removed as a U. S. Senator for immigration fraud. She has no public record of obtaining citizenship in the United States.



“Kamala Harris’ mother was Shyamala Gopalan, born in British India (present-day Chennai in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu). Ms. Gopalan never became a naturalized U.S. citizen. Donald Harris, Senator Harris’ father, is a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Jamaica. There are no provisions in the U.S. Constitution that qualifies a child born of a foreign national as a natural-born citizen and Senator Harris is not eligible to hold the office of the vice president.” Read more.

Next up, Jewish owned businesses.

AIM Patriot Heather takes note and writes: “Sharing….Here it is in print. The plan to remove cash from society. https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/3571/text ”

Several AIM Patriots sent in this video.

If you happen to be in Farage’s circle of influence, how about getting him up to speed on SERCO, also known as Qinetq?

Icke speaks about the global spider…The image above depicts this deadly system run by the Pilgrims Society. Notice how David Icke doesn’t reveal the British involvement or the Pilgrims. He stops short like all controlled opposition does.

