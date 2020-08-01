Social Credit Scoring is Here
DRAGONFLY BY ANOTHER NAME
Data isn’t just being collected from your phone. It’s being used to score you.
Google Says New ‘Contact Tracing’ App To Launch In Coming Weeks
Thanks AIM Patriot Jazz who keeps watch over the UK for us. Jazz sends in this audio with a note: “Well well well, looks like the Empire press Union aka the Tavistock Institute or as it is known today – The BBC, is going all out to discredit anyone who doesn’t believe their lies, seems the daily attacks on Trump and patriots isn’t working.
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Q-the-BBC-bbc-pm-news-program-July-30-2020.mp3
Praise Kek.
This is the ‘Q’ that the BBC doesn’t want you to learn about:
Coronavirus, QinetiQ, and the Rothschild Bombshell
Crossing the Rubicon: The UK Slips into a Repressive State
“I predicted a few weeks ago that the UK Government would in the near future try to force everyone to wear facemasks in public. Leave aside the plethora of information that makes it clear face masks are of practically zero benefit in everyday circumstances, and may in fact be dangerous, the forced wearing of facemasks is a transgression so fundamental and of such significance that it is difficult to adequately express.
It implicitly hands your body over to state control, and renders one of your most basic existential freedoms subject to state interference. For the first time, the right to exercise a choice of whether you should inhibit your respiratory faculties and hide your face in public is taken out of your hands. If you doubt the significance of this, try to remember the public outcry that followed a debate regarding banning the wearing of burkhas and hijabs in the face of Islamic terrorism, and the connotations this had for civil liberties at the time.”
Obama & Biden Spied On Roger & Me!
Karen Bass’s Long March from Communist Fringe to Biden’s VP Shortlist
Attn: Homeland Security and Immigration!
Deport Kamala Harris to India now! No proof of United States citizenship
The real question is whether Kamala Harris is a United States citizen. We do not see any proof that she is, which goes beyond the question of whether she is even eligible to hold any federal elected office, including U. S. Senator. She needs to be deported to India where her birth mother had her citizenship and Kamala gives her loyalties. She needs to be immediately removed as a U. S. Senator for immigration fraud. She has no public record of obtaining citizenship in the United States.
“Kamala Harris’ mother was Shyamala Gopalan, born in British India (present-day Chennai in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu). Ms. Gopalan never became a naturalized U.S. citizen. Donald Harris, Senator Harris’ father, is a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Jamaica. There are no provisions in the U.S. Constitution that qualifies a child born of a foreign national as a natural-born citizen and Senator Harris is not eligible to hold the office of the vice president.” Read more.
Massive mail delays hit the postal service as postmaster general orders overtime ban and sorting machine shutdowns to save cash
Next up, Jewish owned businesses.
Black Lives Matter Founder: DNC Platform Must Call for Defunding Police, Abolishing ICE
Fringe
Who Benefits from a Cashless Society?
AIM Patriot Heather takes note and writes: “Sharing….Here it is in print. The plan to remove cash from society. https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/3571/text ”
The Vortex — The Sexual Left
A Cat Lover’s Guide to the Galaxy! Do this one…then the other
Damn the Corona!
Dying Restaurants Across America Are Liquidating Their Assets In Mass!
Hundreds Of Angry Protesters Gather Outside Hamptons Billionaire Mansions To Demand Wealth Tax
Several AIM Patriots sent in this video.
Nigel Farage exposes that SERCO is housing illegal aliens in British hotels!
If you happen to be in Farage’s circle of influence, how about getting him up to speed on SERCO, also known as Qinetq?
Just a reminder from Mr. Evil himself what they are doing
Black Hole or Cosmic Light Switch? | Space News
Icke speaks about the global spider…The image above depicts this deadly system run by the Pilgrims Society. Notice how David Icke doesn’t reveal the British involvement or the Pilgrims. He stops short like all controlled opposition does.
How They Pulled Off The ‘Pandemic’ – An Animated Film Explanation By David Icke
Parents who are considering homeschooling want to know how to teach literature and humanities. So many ways, but one place that can supplement your lessons is Kahn Academy. Many people know about their math and science lessons, but they also offer lessons in humanities.
For example, we pulled this one at random to show you. The selected video only lasts a few seconds. We posted the entire video below, in case you would like a humanities lesson today.
Pentecost and Mission to the Apostles Tympanum, Vézelay
You’ve Officially Decided to Homeschool. Here’s What to Do Now.
THE BLESSING in Hebrew! HA BRACHAהברכה
Christians Beat Newsom at His Own Game | 5000 People Just Showed up on the Beach for Church Services
The “Let Us Worship” events were led by Christian singer/songwriter Sean Feucht and sponsored by his non-profit Hold The Line.
Feucht posted video from his event at Cardiff State Beach, near San Diego, on Sunday, writing on Facebook, “JUST NO WORDS!!! Thousands gathered! Hundreds save and baptized! Unity released! Hope restored! Courage instilled! We are declaring A NEW JESUS PEOPLE MOVEMENT HAS BEGUN!!!!!!”
“It’s just the most raw, organic, gritty gospel,” Feucht told Fox News regarding the events. “It’s been very eclectic, very diverse in terms of people praying and singing. People got healed, saved and delivered.”
The left have their ‘Karens’. We have Peggy! Watch her and gather your courage to speak up, too. Be like Peggy, not Karen.
John sends us the latest video links – all quickies:
#SOUTHWESTDISCRIMINATES??- Part 1, DENIED BOARDING FOR RELIGIOUS BELIEFS
#SOUTHWESTDISCRIMINATES??- Part 2 CAN’T BOARD WITHOUT A MASK but can take it off to eat and drink
#SOUTHWESTDISCRIMINATES??- Part 3- DENIES BOARDING, VIOLATES CIVIL RIGHTS
#SOUTHWESTDISCRIMINATES??- Part 4 WHY DO SO MANY COMPLY? Peggy Hall The Healthy American
#SOUTHWESTDISCRIMINATES??-Part 5 – Wrap-up – WALMART, SPROUTS
Sweden is even giving up on the mask, which has become a symbol of submission to tyranny as COVID-19 is used as an excuse to extinguish human freedom by governments the world over.
Sweden’s Top COVID-19 Experts Comes Out Against Masks as Nation Returns to Normalcy
Below is a splashy headline. We do not have time to check to see if this works. If any of you have the time and talent, please let us know if this is real or bogus.
Documents Released in Epstein Case Last Night Contain Redactions – THAT CAN BE UNREDACTED WHEN COPIED TO NOTEPAD
Here Are The Top Highlights From Ghislaine Maxwell’s Unsealed Court Records
Facebook Jail – Written & Performed by Steve Stewart
AIM Patriot Greg writes:
Please help. A lifelong friend in Minnesota is 2-3 days into a covid19 positive but can find no Dr’s to give her Hydroxychloroquine in Minn. Is there a directory of Dr’s who may help? or other options? You people are angels of truth and I check daily! Much Love and God’s Blessings to you!
Our reply: Anyone out there can help Greg? If so please leave a comment in the box below or contact us directly and we will put you in touch with Greg. https://aim4truth.org/contact/
Presidential Tweets Today
