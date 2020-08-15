.

Astrazeneca and the plan to poison the world.

Here’s the raw video file. Feel free to upload on your own video channel or embed on your social media: https://aim4truth.org/astrazeneca-and-the-plan-to-poison-the-world-mp4/

Remember, we now know where register our complaint to the Pilgrims Society for their evil plan to wipe out humanity. Let them know that WE THE PEOPLE know who they are and what they are doing. Better than emails, send packages and letters. Of course, do not send bombs, weapons, or threats that could put you in jail. But there is so much more you can package up and send to these New World Order thugs. Be imaginative. Think out of the box. Let other people know where their hidey-hole is. Send us pictures of what you packaged so that we can share with the community and get our mojo stoked.

Be safe and legal, but as vicious as an AIM cat.

In America, send your New World Disorder complaints here:

In Europe, here:

The DNC is proud to present the 2020 ticket for President/Vice President: A demented traitor and an illegal alien.

Patriot Mike has something to say about the Clinesmith nonsense:

I hope this does not qualify as a serious action. It appears Barr is trying to run out the election clock, same as 2018. I hope I am wrong, but it’s time for people to start kicking in doors and those with information need to start dumping it on the public. Enough with the cloak and dagger bs, we have been dealing with that for 4 years now.

Prosecuting Clinesmith for lying, come on, weaponizing the FISA court for political benefit in a treasonous conspiracy, is about as lame as it gets.

What next, Jim Comey getting a ticket for jaywalking?

. Mika Meltdown – She seems worried Trump will win Mika B. went on a deranged rant today. As you watch this, ask yourself if this is the rant of someone who thinks Trump is going to lose the election, or someone who senses he will win? Mika Meltdown: MSNBC Host Goes on Wild Tirade Against Trump [Supercut]

Whenever we see Mika, we think about Lori Klausutis and wonder why the Florida law enforcement didn’t do a better job investigating this murder…or is this how they keep Scarborough and his shrieky wife on a short blackmail leash?

“It appears Kamala Harris is attempting to pull a Barack Hussein in 2020, failing to meet the citizenship requirement to serve as president, but running anyway. Why not? Hussein got away with it.

The “natural born citizen” language in the Constitution, as inconvenient as it may be, is where both Hussein and Harris fall short in qualifying to serve as president.

As for Kamala Harris, neither of her parents were US citizens when she was born, automatically disqualifying her from serving as president. As with all children born to foreigners in the United States, Harris is a “naturalized” citizen, a so-called “anchor baby,” not a “natural born” citizen, a night and day difference in terms of qualifying to serve as President of the United States as outlined in Section 1, Article 2 of our Constitution.” Read more

Senator Lindsey Graham is perfectly fine for having illegal alien Kamala Harris run for vice president. Totally cool with a foreign interloper holding office in the Senate.

Our insiders say the count now exceeds 2,000. Boats are counted as they go under the Tom Stuart Causeway.

In a genocide operation, you kill off the handicap and elderly first. Then go after the dissidents.

Salute to AIM Patriot David Everist for his tireless work in filing the internet with truth. He is a true Son of Liberty and Keeper of the Republic of United States

Walk through your limitations. The Pilgrims Society went to great lengths over centuries to create the false reality that we are living in. Use this clip as a metaphor of our current condition. What can you do today to break through this false narrative and experience what it is like to become fully human. We have prepared several sites for you, filled with uplifting, meaningful spiritual videos, articles, and images. All you have to do is cross the bridge.

BTW – we are no way affiliated with this British propaganda site: Tyla.com

Douglas will be the keynote speaker for this Michigan conference. Details inside: https://www.elmastery.org/2020-conference

Our TRUTH NETWORK is growing. Can you feel the excitement of people everywhere awakening to truth? Our network continues to grow when you step up to be a patriot leader. Our immediate goal is to get as many legal voters possible to vote straight red in November.

mishaclara writes: Just talked to my local County Republican party they are in need of pollworkers. Lots of Dems scared to work them. This is one way we get them beat!

Check out this site to learn about being a poll worker. https://www.eac.gov/voters/become-poll-worker

