EXCELLENT PRESENTATION. Pushing Back on the Narrative of Modern Systemic Racism & White Privilege by Casey Petersen Read the backstory on why Petersen produced this video here.

Live From Trafalgar Square, London: Unite For Freedom Mass Protest & March

VIDEO: LIVE: Thousands rally against COVID-19 restrictions in Berlin

While British patriots are out protesting, drop by and leave remarks with the Pilgrims- right at their doorstep. Let them know that YOU know who they are and as soon as we get an official membership list, we will publish for all the world to see the genocidists listed, name by name, with Henry Kissinger at the top of the list.

Then we are going to execute them. Seriously. We must purge the planet of these evil people who want to exterminate humanity. Of course, we will give them due process – but this time it will be the COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION that issues the verdicts.

The Anglo-American (British) Pilgrims Society -The Pilgrims of Great Britain

Mrs. A. Thompson, Executive Secretary

7 Beeches Close

Saffron Walden

Essex

CB11 4BU

United Kingdom (UK) Telephone: 01799 732281

Email: sec@pilgrimsociety.org

www.pilgrimsociety.org

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/08/shadilay-melania-trump-pepe.mp3

The Best RNC Convention In History

FLASHBACK Chelsea Clinton rakes in $9M from corporate board role

FLASHBACK NBC Paid Chelsea Clinton $600,000

Pandemic Bonds ~ Shocking Insurance Deal Feb 2020 For Extreme Mortality

Deutsche Bank Meltdown: $50 Trillion Debt Lead To Systemic Collapse! Be Ready!

AIM Patriot Fiddlewitch writes us:

This may have some value, Betsy. . .Our small city of 80,000 or so, mountainous, lush, beautiful Asheville, NC USA is apparently quietly planning for another lockdown in a month’s time . . . This was declared by a city employee wishing to remain anonymous, as city employees must sign a draconian contract limiting their involvement in any sort of protest etc. . . . which is where he shared this.

Of note is that we have very low percentages . . . few deaths mainly elderly, which are apparently decreasing. Obviously the state covid-compliance bribery money is too much to resist and worth wrecking our prolific beer, banjo and bicycle industrial complex over. . . . sigh . . .

What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You

Biden Doesn’t Show Up To Debate

Joe Biden believes Black Americans can’t think for themselves

AIM Patriot Nikki from New Zealand sends in this SOS:

New Zealand, I believe our Government are pushing towards mandatory vaccines and trying to push farmers off their land. I recently had to do a government survey about my farm and how it makes money (it doesn’t🤣) I am fortunate and freehold and I believe others in the same position were also asked to participate in the survey, My friends with mortgages did not take part. I was very suspicious at the time as it was very profit focused and not relative to farming I thought.

Here is info from a Facebook post today and I had been looking into this prior to seeing the post I shared.nnhttps://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12359922nnNZ govt also gave $3million to https://biocellcorp.co.nz/ BioCell Corporation develops, manufactures and distributes human and animal health products from its facility in Auckland, which is GMP-approved by the Ministry of Primary Industries, NZ Of the $37m the Government announced in May:

• $15m is for New Zealand to join CEPI (the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) Investors’ Council for global research efforts.

• $5m is for New Zealand research, including $3m for Biocell to upgrade existing facilities so that it has the necessary scale to support global vaccine supply. This also provides the potential for New Zealand to manufacture vaccines locally.

• $7m for the vaccine alliance, Gavi, which distributes vaccines to developing countries.

• $10m is for Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand – Ohu Kaupare Huaketo to evaluate vaccine candidates here and abroad. Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa is a partnership between the Malaghan Institute, the University of Otago and Victoria University.

The new freshwater legislation to take affect in September has many farmers up in arms. There is an anti mud clause and it unrealistic and will cause a lot of hardship for farmers. The new organic laws prevent people from growing their own food. Don’t know if this is relevant to you or not but New Zealand are facing mandatory masking and our Government are talking a lot about vaccines and the fact that Gates has been investing a lot here in NZ is a concern. We kiwi are getting are worried and feel like we are running out of time to stop this.

“QAnon adherents have argued the American media establishment is just fake news, accusing all so-called “fact-checkers” of being controlled by the likes of billionaire currency speculator George Soros, a notorious funder of liberal causes.” Read more.

Oh Yeah… The AIM team is going there. Barrack Obama was not eligible to hold office. He must be impeached for fraud and all actions that came from his office must be reviewed and nullified if unconstitutional.

Our research will take you were other birthers dared to go….

Don’t be fooled again with another manchurian candidate. There is no proof that Kamala Harris is a United States Citizen. SHe is an illegal alien.

The first part of this is just koinky dink interesting (to me anyway) re. timing of Ann Dunham’s time with the Ford Foundation in Jakarata and what I was doing in the USSR and music. Notice that one of the Ford Foundation trustees, Soedjatmoko, was a rabid Indonesian socialist (Gee Beav, isn’t that a coincidence?) with long association with the UN and Mark Malloch-Brown. Soedjatmoko was not on any committees. He died in Jogjakarta in 1982 (where Fr. Dan was born and we sang in 1974) right after Dunham stopped her work in Jakarta! Trustee Pilgrim Robert McNamara was on ICG founded by Soros and Malloch-Brown!

BTW. The Indonesian ran out the communists on rails, they returned inside the U.N.!

Obama’s mother, Ann Dunham, worked for the Ford Foundation in Jakarta from Jan. 1981 to Dec. 1982. She started while Living Sound’s (sun breaking through the clouds) music was being prepared in Moscow to be included on the 1980 Olympic Film, and this EP was being prepared as a result of this concert on Nov. 2, 1979. A Russian historian says the EP sold 1 million copies.

See Ford Foundation 1981 Annual Report below. It is dominated by Pilgrims Society members.

Ford Foundation. (Sep. 30, 1982). 1981 Annual Report, from Oct. 01, 1981 to Sep. 30, 1982. Ford Foundation.

This Report covers the heart of the period that Ann Dunham worked for the Ford Foundation in Jakarta, Indonesia. Former CIA officer Steve R. Pieczenik has said repeatedly in public that Dunham was a CIA agent in Jakarta. It is notoriously known that Ford Foundation employment is often a (weak) CIA cover.

Attached is an OCRed version of the Ford Report.

Also linked here.

Indonesia is referenced 24 times.

Did you download a copy of this filing regarding the Obama birther issue? Chris reduced the size of the PDF in this version:

https://web.archive.org/web/20090728194457/http://sitemason.vanderbilt.edu/news/releases/2009/07/25/alexander-heard-vanderbilts-fifth-chancellor-dies.85205

Intimate associations with Pilgrims Vanderbilt, Rockefeller Foundation, Ford Foundation, Time, Henry Luce, War Department, State Department make his membership in the Pilgrims Society and foregone conclusion.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ralf_Dahrendorf

Communist schooling and leader: London School of Economics and Political Science

PhD thesis on Karl Marx’s theory of justice; In 1982, Dahrendorf was made a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire. In 1988, he acquired British citizenship; became known as Sir Ralf Dahrendorf (as only KBEs who are British subjects are entitled to use that title). On 15 July 1993, he was created a life peer with the title Baron Dahrendorf of Clare Market in the City of Westminster; Pilgrim vp Paul A. Volcker also attended Dahrendorf’s London School of Economics as a Rotary fellow (1951-52); Dahrendorf completed his doctorate in sociology at the London School of Economics in 1954.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_H._Donaldson

Most assuredly a Pilgrim given his intimate associations with Pilgrim leaders George H.W. Bush, Rockefeller, Kissinger, NYSE, Skull & Bones, Harvard; He was Chairman of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace from 1999 to 2003; 27th Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), serving from February 2003 to June 2005.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_McHenry

Given McHenry’s intimate associations with the Pilgrims running the UN, Carnegie Endowment, CFR, Brookings, State Department, Georgetown, AT&T, Coca-Cola, Partnership for a Secure America he most assuredly a Pilgrim.

Pilgrim McNamara never saw a war he did not like.

McNamara’s relationships are off-the-charts Pilgrims Society, including TWA, Brookings Institution, California Institute of Technology, World Bank, Royal Dutch Shell, Bank of America, Washington Post, Trilateral Commission, Corning, Harvard, 1001 Club, Thomas Watson, IBM, Greenpeace, Pugwash Foundation, International Crisis Group (founders GEORGE SOROS, LORD MARK MALLOCH-BROWN), Carnegie Endowment, Brzenzinski

Perkins’ intimate associations with Pilgrims AT&T, Cummins, Kmart, Time (Henry Luce), Inland Steel, Kodak, Corning Glass, Lucent Technologies, Time Warner, LaSalle Partners, Freeport McMoran, G.D. Searle, TBG (Thyssen Bournemisza), Firestone, Putnam Funds, Aon, Springs Industries, Illinova, Northwestern University, Shields Meneley, Brookings Institution, International Council of Morgan Bank.

https://hbrascend.org/author/donald-s-perkins

Lawyer for the Rockefeller Foundation; counsel for Human Rights Watch, funded by George Soros and the Open Society Foundation. Pilgrims membership a foregone conclusion.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_Rights_Watch

CEO of DuPont (1973-81). DuPont explosives controlled by British Pilgrims Founder ICI founded by Pilgrims co-founder Sir Alfred Mond (Brunner Mond Ltd.); Skadden Arps is notorious as one America’s top patent theft law firms. Hillary Clinton’s chief of staff, CHRISTINA M. CHEN, was and is a partner at Skadden Arps.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irving_S._Shapiro

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soedjatmoko

Indonesian Karl Marx socialist who died mysteriously after this report was published. He died in the town where Fr. Dan was born: Jogakarta; Dr. Soedjatmoko had a long association with the United Nations, having been a member of the Indonesian delegation to the Security Council from 1947-1950 and Alternate Permanent Representative of the Indonesian delegation to the UN from 1950-1951; in 1966 he was Vice-Chairman of the Indonesian Delegation to the General Assembly. Later he was a special consultant to the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific and from 1977-1980 a member of the Programme Advisory Committee of the former Human and Social Development Programme of the UN University.



Pilgrims leader Lord Mark Malloch-Brown was evidently Soedjatmoko’s handler. Malloch-Brown Timeline.

https://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Edson_W._Spencer

Honeywell collaborator with IBM in the Internet of Things global takeover IoT system for surveillance, monetary control.

Maintained control of the Unions in the 20th century intelligence takeover of communications by Pilgrims, AT&T, RCA, NBC; AFL-CIO was a member of the Marshall Plan Committee of 300

Pilgrims Society members and close collaborators highlighted in yellow.

Some more mining nuggets from a shaft that is beginning to look interesting to the Conclave.

https://www.energy.gov/management/articles/vision-2016-accomplishment-decade-making

http://www.ucor.com/WhatWeDo.html#ETTP

Jacobs engineering https://invest.jacobs.com/investors/default.aspx is the globalist company that is the parent of the company (http://www.ucor.com/AboutUs.html) that had the contract to demolish all five remaining nuclear processing facilities at Oak Ridge.

Jacobs is a SERCO-like company that hired British Nuclear Fuels as their subcontractor.

Here’s their syrupy About:

Jacobs delivers impactful global solutions to create a more connected, sustainable world — from intelligence to infrastructure, cybersecurity to space exploration. The company’s 52,000 employees across 50 countries work every day, challenging the expectations of today to reinvent the way we’ll all live tomorrow.

Here’s Jacob’s latest Proxy Statement:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/52988/000119312519306275/d795053ddef14a.htm

Check out this executive resume:

Jacobs needs a new global war to sustain these contracts!

Top shareholders in the Jacobs company.

Just 1.5 years earlier, Acheson pitched the Pilgrims Society’s Marshall Plan Committee of 300 to Congress.

DEAN ACHESON Statement. (Dec. 17, 1947). H.R. 480, H.R. 4579, Pt. 1, Dec. 17, 1947 to Feb. 12, 1948, US Foreign Policy For A Post-War Recovery. Marshall Plan funding. U.S. House, 80th Cong., 1st and 2nd Sess, pp. 689-694. GPO.

See AFI. (Jul. 28, 2020). The Anglo-American (British) Pilgrims Society and its CFR minions used the Marshall Plan, shrouded in anti-communism, to seize control of global banking using Nazi & Japanese stolen gold. Americans for Innovation.

A lot of primary material here:

https://lynceans.org/tag/x-10-graphite-reactor/

This link is chock full of the early story:

