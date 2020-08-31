.

Raw audio version: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/The-Revolution-is-Worldwide.mp3

.

Are you proud? Patriots stand up!

.

Growth Activation

.

DNI John Ratcliffe explains decision to curtail election intel briefings to Congress

.

“ODNI John Ratcliffe made an interesting, frightening & stunningly open direct statement yesterday when he described intelligence evidence that China is putting on a full-court press against governors and local officials to retain their influence campaign in 2020.

Essentially what DNI Ratcliffe described boils down to Beijing threatening economic blackmail against U.S. officials who were comfortable being reliant on local Chinese investment and purchases of U.S. companies, assents and interests.”

.

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily

.

BREAKING: Proof Clinton Aides Engineered Violent Mob Attack on Senator Rand Paul & Wife

Moderna Neglected To Disclose Pentagon’s Financial Support In Applications For More Than 100 Patents

US Marshals find 25 missing kids in NE Ohio

‘Peaceful protestors’ proving to be Trump’s best recruiting tool

THE GREAT SCAMDEMIC OF 2020 IS COLLAPSING…

VIDEO Amazing Polly The Cabal is Panicking!

Democrat operative spills the beans on how Democrats steal elections through mail-in voting

Ex-Boston Police Union Pres. Charged With Raping 4 More Children

Tweet video No joke, Schiff is for real trying to blame the riots on the Russians

Tweet video: Arkansas boaters for Trump…The flyover truly incredible.

A cautionary warning about Chief Justice Roberts

.

D.C. circuit denies Michael Flynn’s request to order a federal judge to dismiss the criminal investigation against him. Overturns the earlier panel ruling in Flynn’s favor.

.

.

.

FL_GUY posts:

The fact that they are threatening to bring the Grope-N-Sniff/Knee-Pad campaign out in public view suggests to me they aren’t doing well. However, unless they intend to have Grope-N-Sniff’s dialog overdubbed with an impersonator voice actor like I believe they have done with the campaign commercials currently airing and the soundbites, it’s not going to work too well.

So, here we have Grope-N-Sniff, a dedicated segregationist with years of public footage of him saying so and a proponent of one of the most unfair to blacks crime bills in history and Knee-Pad, not only Constitutionally ineligible to serve as VP, much less, P, whose Caribbean family also happened to be some of the biggest slave owners in the islands Not too many actual Americans can make that claim about their ancestors because, just like today, only the elitists (people with a crap load of money) of the day could afford to “own” slaves.

.

Paid for by WORKING DEMOCRATS OF AMERICA.

.

cheering4america posts: This list should help explain how an Indonesian citizen who could have NEVER passed a security clearance was put forth and “selected” by the Dems in 2008 as their presidential nominee:

Trevor Loudon’s 2020 list of 65 communists, socialists and security risks in Congress

.

Here’s a streamable that could use converting to an mp4 and uploaded to your video platform: https://streamable.com/czam96.

CDC ADMITS Reported U.S. Covid Deaths Over 16x HIGHER Than Reality

.

.

“Color revolutions utilize information warfare tactics to create crisis situations in which institutional leaders are placed under tremendous political pressure to support the revolutionary objective.

“The control of the media and other communication is used by revolutionaries or their supporters to amplify crisis (i.e.; election fraud) solutions selected by the revolutionaries (i.e.; remove Trump).”

.

Flashback: Loretta Lynch Calls For More Blood In The Streets To Fight Trump

.

.

.

$16 Billion Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund Approves A 5% Allocation For Gold

Thinking about investing in gold? Like, silver, you will know if you own real precious metals by the sound they make. GOLD COINS & GOLD BARS :: Wealth Visualization, Manifestation, Abundance HD Highly doubtful that these pension funds (in the headline link above) invested in real gold…just the imaginary stuff.

If you are invested in paper gold and silver, do your own research and decide if it is better to cash out and buy physical metals at the local coin or jewelry shop…or hold on to your paper ETFs and play the bankers’ casino where the house always wins.

.

Total Recall

.

.

Now…back to the mines.

.

BTW, here is the John Innes Foundation / Center in the UK funded in the universal vaccine funding:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Innes_Centre

It is a Pirbright Institute clone:

.

Beware the Rockefeller Foundation bearing biotech funding for universal vaccines

Rockefeller Foundation. (1990). Annual Report, 1990, re. universal vaccine, p. 22. RF Archives.

https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/RF-Annual-Rpt-1990.pdf#page=22

BREAKING HISTORICAL NEWS – CRIME: Rockefeller Foundation (RF) pretends to be a non-profit, but invests like a massive, unregulated mutual fund and organized crime syndicate

RF has been a demonic, seditious global organized crime syndicate since its founding on May 14, 1913.

RF Annual Report in 2000 reveals criminal racketeering to control every phase of American and world life

Rockefeller invested heavily in IBM Eclipse Foundation members and members in the Highlands Group (DARPA Office directing theft of patents and innovations for weaponization)

Read the report for yourself and REPORT the criminality for IRS non-profit fraud

The Rockefeller Foundation, EIN 13-1659629. (2000). Annual Report, 2000. RF Archives.

.

.

.

Rockefeller Foundation made its move on Salem Communications in 2000, maybe before.

The Rockefeller Foundation, EIN 13-1659629. (2000). Annual Report, 2000, PDF p. 180. RF Archives.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/Rockefeller-Foundation-Annual-Report-2000-1.pdf#page=180

