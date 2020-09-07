.

Are you in despair about what you read and hear on the news today? Do you wonder what you can do to help the world heal? Do you believe that we are in apocalyptic times or that we are approaching the ‘war of all against all’? Do you wonder why a loving creator could take us this far on our journey as humans to have us come to such a cataclysmic ending?

Are there great master beings coming to save us? Is the rapture coming soon? Am I one of the chosen ones who will survive? Is there a way through the apocalypse of modern times?

Indeed, it seems like the world is more wicked than ever before in history, and we are more powerless than ever to unshackle the chains of economic, geopolitical, and religious slavery that were put on humanity many centuries ago.

But what if the purpose of the human journey is to awaken higher consciousness in each one of us? What if apocalyptic stories, which have always been in our cultural myths and religious stories since the beginning of time, serve a greater purpose in creating unending personal fear and terror to the point that we feel hopeless and helpless, full of despair, and incapable of fully understanding or solving the overwhelming problems in the world?

Then, after exhausting all efforts to stay abreast of the latest shocking headline, we finally choose another way to see and be in the world. We turn towards prayer and spiritual comfort. We look for answers that exist beyond the machinations that lead us here in the first place. Perhaps there is a greater purpose for apocalyptic stories since they have always been with us. Perhaps the way out is walking through the very fear and terror that end-of-days stories create in us. Continue reading this lecture from the Gabriels

The Vortex — The Big Guns

Important updates in this link!

Vaccine Wars with Betsy and Thomas

Here is the raw audio file for your use: https://videos.files.wordpress.com/d15Q6ABe/vaccine-wars_hd.mp4

People trying to have lunch on that outdoor patio sat down at their tables as liberals, and walked out as conservatives.pic.twitter.com/q8fFVHYisJ — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) September 7, 2020

The Miller Act Notice is a HUGE pitchfork against the Globalists

Kamala Harris has still not proven her U. S. citizenship. Is she an illegal alien? Where are her naturalization papers? Why are the Democrats running a candidate who is not eligible to hold office as vice president or president? Is this going to be Hillary Clinton’s October surprise…so that Hildabeast can step in and save the day?

Listen below as the illegal alien, fraudulent candidate lectures to us about a two-tiered judicial system.

Unlike our two systems of justice under Trump’s administration, a Biden-Harris administration will fight for equal justice under law—for all. pic.twitter.com/KF2SYv4dHX — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 6, 2020

Then Kamala, the fraud and illegal alien, blamed the Russians…

John Roberts Destroys American Court System for the Queen

John Roberts must be impeached for treason

Justice John Roberts Screws Inventors. His Ugly Wife Screws Everyone.

Jane Sullivan Roberts (wife of SCUMBAG Roberts) oversees the recruiting of Pilgrims Society soldiers globally

Globalist Scumbag John Roberts is Responsible for All 11 FISA Court Judges and for the Illegal Spying Conducted on Trump and other Americans

If you read this article below, keep in mind that the reported number of coronavirus cases in the article is commingled with people who died with other co-morbidities. The number of coronavirus deaths as the only cause of death will be much, much lower than what is reported by John Hopkins.

Michigan, which has a population of almost 10 million, had reported about 115,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 6,791 deaths as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins data.

WORLD LEADERS & THEIR HEALTH OFFICIALS SHOULD BE HANGED BY THE NECK TILL THEY ARE DEAD…DEAD…DEAD…change my mind

Indianatrumptrain comments on this graph:

Remember during the Iraq war the US military issued a deck of playing cards to the troops. Each card had the face and name of some high ranking Iraqi official that was wanted.

This is what we need. A deck for traitors in the media, one for the democrat party, health officials, big tech, etc. that brought our country to the brink of civil war.

When the war does go hot, everyone will know who to drag into street and string up.

Undelivered Mail Dumped By The Truck Load In Empty California Parking Lot

“Anderson said all FISAs need to be signed off on in the FBI’s National Security Law Branch, where she was assigned at the time. Anderson said she was the Senior Executive Service approver for the “initiation” of the Page FISA, including determining whether there is legal sufficiency….

….Anderson said that FISA approvals are typically “tracked in a linear fashion” and that someone in the Senior Executive Service “is the final approver on hard copy before a FISA goes to the director or deputy director for signature.” She said the Page FISA was approved outside regular procedures.”

Next up for 2020…the bubonic plague

“What we witnessed Thursday night into Friday morning was the deployment of the Death Star — the full Democrat-media complex on display, coordinating journalists, outside political organizations, tech platforms, and unnamed military sources.

It may be no coincidence that retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal — who was fired, ironically, because he had disparaged President Barack Obama and Biden — now advises a firm using military technology to help Democrats produce propaganda.”

Remember that Cat Report when we reported that the universities had a new scam to rip off students with this tuition heist and you said “no way”, but here they are doing it?

You Are Being Trained for Food Shortages

Ok why not? Angle 2. pic.twitter.com/7QqD27468z — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) September 6, 2020

Basically…the judge is saying the only force that the police can use is lethal force . Or perhaps the police will just not show up…..

Always remember to double tap. When taking out commies, don’t be a pussy with your gun. Be in control and make sure your target is hammered.

Hillary’s State Dept was orchestrating revolutions in countries overseas using the seven steps outlined by Michael McFaul in the attached article Attempts to Drive a Wedge Between Trump and the Military Should Rattle All Americans. These seven steps read like a road map to the 2020 election:

1. Accuse Trump of being authoritarian, who won’t accept election defeat.

2. Personally attack Trump with RINO Republicans.

3. Create an organized “Resistance” using Democrat focus-group-tested talking points to activate universities, sports teams, and corporate media.

4. Use mail-in voting to convince people the election is rigged.

5. Have the corporate media push the narrative that the vote is rigged.

6. Organize tens of thousands to protest the election fraud. Expect giant protests claiming that Trump rigged the election.

7. Divide the military and intelligence agencies against Trump.

Prepare to spit up AIM cat hairballs with this desperate attempt of the traitor Peter Strzok to “set the record straight” as his CBS interviewer mollycoddles him with softball questions His side: Peter Strzok speaks

Don’t forget his partner in crime – Lisa Page, traitor to the United States.

This is satire, folks….or is it?

Pro-Trump Girl Band Performs ‘Keep America Great’ Ahead of Tulsa Rally

Victoria Police

