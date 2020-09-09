.

Trump’s [Secret Weapon]

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning parents that their children may be kept from their parents overnight due to COVID-19 concerns, as states set up COVID-19 shelters where infected individuals could be forcibly quarantined.

“Tell school administrators about any extra supplies your child may need to safely make it through a night away from home,” the CDC wrote to parents in their advisory. “Bring extra medicines, special foods, or supplies your child would need if separated overnight.”

VIDEO: Hong Kong 12 Year Old Girl Beaten Up By Police For Social Distancing Violation

VIDEO: AstraZeneca down after report that Covid-19 vaccine is put on hold

California Towns Are Leasing Back Their Own Streets To Build Prisons, Finance Pensions

Talk about slow to report the news….Dan Bongino and Paul Sperry are finally waking up to the British involvement with the overthrow of America. That’s why we don’t pay attention to Dan or Paul. We have never found them to be on the cutting edge of anything. Below, an AIM patriot takes Bongino to task.

How long will it take Dan to report about the Pilgrims Society? Thanks, KazimirRampant, for challenging Bongino to do better. He and Paul have a large audience and need to do a better job of informing their followers of what is really going on.

Y’all remember this Kevin Spacey video? Sure makes more sense as time passes. Notice the ‘adrenochrome ring‘ slipped on his finger at the end.

Peter Rabbit notes:

RNC and Ronna McDaniel are incompetent in the extreme. One more example.

Another prime example is Michigan with Senate Rep. Candidate John James is running again. Virtually no party support in 2018 and not much now. He is leading in the polls, I understand. A Veteran and successful businessman. Fearless, articulate, and very, very smart. Just happens to be black, another plus.

Have no idea why James seems to be ignored by RNC. A travesty.

Fire Ronna now. Before her, we had incompetent Reince Priebus.

Christopher F. Rufo posted this thread worth reading:

Last month, a Department of Education-funded organization hosted a conference on “abolishing the United States.” I’ve obtained shocking leaked documents from the keynote session, which encourages teachers to “create disruption,” “abolish” capitalism, and “tear down” America. Open this thread and find out what else he found. Shocking!

Steve Outtrim posts this warning:

Brace yourselves, America. New Zealand & Australia are often used for “trial runs” of what is later rolled out in the U.S. & around the world. Read thread here.

Maybe these prophecies from Kim Clement will give you comfort today. Lots of beautiful nuggets inside for those with ears to hear. Thank you, AIM Patriot Judy, for sending this jewel in. Kim Clement: The Great Shaking

